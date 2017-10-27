MBT Financial's (MBTF) CEO Doug Chaffin on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MBT Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 27, 2017 10:00 am ET

Executives

Doug Chaffin - President and CEO

John Skibski - EVP and CFO

Tom Meyers - EVP and Chief Lending Manager

Analysts

Matt Forgotson - Sandler O'Neill & Partners

Operator

Welcome to the MBT Financial Corp. Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. There will be a question-and-answer period at the end of the presentation. [Operator Instructions].

This discussion may contain certain forward-looking statements about MBT Financial Corp. pertaining to our financial condition, results of operations, plans and objectives. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from historical performance and these statements.

We have identified some of these risks and uncertainties in our forward-looking cautionary statement at the end of our earnings release issued yesterday and filed with the SEC on Form 8-K and in the risk factors discussed in MBT Financial Corp's Form 10-K for 2016.

MBT Financial Corp. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates. If anyone does not already have a copy of the press release issued by MBT Financial yesterday, you can access it at the company's website at www.mbnt.com.

On the conference today, from MBT Financial Corp., we have Doug Chaffin, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Skibski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Tom Myers, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Manager.

We will begin the call with management's prepared remarks and then open the call up to questions.

At this point, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Chaffin.

Doug Chaffin

Thank you, Austin and good morning everyone. At the close of business yesterday, we announced earnings for the third quarter of 2017 totaling $3,933,000 compared to the third quarter of 2016, which reflected a net income of $3,687,000.

Net of the effect of the reversals in the provision for loan losses, ORE losses and securities gains, core earnings increased by 22.8% compared to the third quarter 2016. By the same core earnings comparison, plus one time increase to the wealth management fees accrual in the second quarter results for the first nine months of 2017 reflected a 16.5% improvement over the first nine months of 2016.

While net interest income, non-interest income, and non-interest expenses were all supportive of this quarter's performance, the bulk of our earnings improvement is a result of increased net interest income and the net interest margin. Net interest income, non-interest income, and non-interest expenses were all supportive of this quarter's performance, the bulk of our earnings improvement is a result of increased net interest income and the net interest margin.

Net interest income for the quarter improved by 7.5% compared to a year ago and was up by 3.7% on a linked-quarter basis. The net interest margin equaled 3.38% for the third quarter, significant improvement from the 3.11% reflected in the third quarter of 2016.

The trend in improved asset quality continued with total classified assets declining by $1.2 million from the previous quarter and $11 million from a year ago. In spite of a healthy $10.2 million growth in the loan portfolio for the quarter, the improvement in asset quality metrics allowed us to avoid an additional loan loss reserve this quarter. The provision for loan losses continues to be relatively robust at 1.15% of loans outstanding.

Tom Myers will speak to the specifics regarding our loan portfolio activity and asset quality improvements later during the call. But first, I'd ask John Skibski to discuss our financial results in greater detail.

John Skibski

Thank you, Doug. As Doug mentioned earlier, the net profit for the third quarter of 2017 was $3,933,000 an increase of $246,000 or 6.7% compared to the third quarter of 2016 profit.

The net income in the third quarter of 2016 was positively affected by the negative provision of $700,000 excluding this item the increase in net income would have been $708,000 or 22%. On today's call I will review some of the details of the third quarter results and provide some insight into our expectations for the fourth quarter and next year.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2017 increased $716,000 or 7.5% compared to the third quarter of 2016 even though average earning assets decreased $13.6 million as the net interest margin increased from 3.11% to 3.38%.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased two basis points from 0.21% in the third quarter of 2016 to 0.19% in the third quarter of 2017 and the yield on earning assets increased 24 basis points from 3.22% to 3.46%. The loan portfolio yield increased from 4.60% to 4.68% and the investment yield increased from 1.68% to 1.90%.

The $37.4 million in loan growth over the past year was primarily funded by a reduction in the investment portfolio and as a result, the mix of average earning assets in loans and investments shifted from 53/47 in the third quarter of 2016 to 56/44 for the third quarter of 2017. The $663,000 improvement in interest income consisted of $394,000 due to the growth in the loan portfolio. $163,000 due to the improvement in the loan portfolio yield. $307,000 due to the improvement in the investment portfolio yield and minus $201,000 during the reduction in the size of the investment portfolio.

On a linked-quarter basis, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was unchanged at 19 basis points, so the entire seven basis point improvement in net interest margin is attributed to the improvement in the yield on earning assets. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is expected to remain stable, while the earning asset yield is expected to continue to improve due to the previous and anticipated fed fund rate increases and the improvement in the mix of earning assets, resulting in further improvement in the net interest margin. We expect our quarterly net interest income to exceed $10 million in the fourth quarter and average between $10.5 million and $11 million next year.

The provision for loan loss expense increased $700,000 compared to the third quarter of 2016, as we did not record a provision expense this quarter compared to a negative expense of $700,000 in the third quarter of 2016. Loans charged-off totaled $306,000 and recoveries of previously recorded charge-offs were $179,000 for net losses of $127,000 or 0.07% of average loans annualized.

Asset quality remains very strong and improvement in the historical loss factors enabled us to use the net charge-offs to reduce the allowance for loan losses to $8 million or 1.15% of loans. Total loans outstanding increased $10.2 million, or 1.5% during the quarter, while the amount of non-performing loans decreased $1.3 million or 9.4%. The allowance includes $903,000 of specific allocations on $11.3 million of loans evaluated from impairment and $7.1 million of general remainder of the portfolio.

Due to the health of our allowance and loan portfolio, we did not expect significant changes in our provision expense in the fourth quarter. If economic conditions remained favorable and loan growth continues, we should be able to maintain an adequate allowance by recording a provision expense equal to our net charge-offs during 2018.

Non-interest income decreased $4,000 compared to the third quarter of 2016. Service charges and fees and deposit accounts decreased $42,000 due to lower overdraft activity. Gains on securities transactions increased $63,000 because activity was higher in 2017 as sold bonds to fund loan growth. Bank owned life insurance income increased $25,000 due to an increase in the investment in insurance policies and an improvement in the yields on the policies. Origination fees on mortgage sold decreased $62,000 as we retained more of the loans originated in our portfolio in 2017.

Fees for wealth management services are built in arrears and previously, we recorded this income uncollected. In order to properly reflect the receivable on our balance sheet, we recalled during the quarter $389,000 in June for the June fees that were collected in July. Excluding this, wealth management income increased $53,000 or 4.8%.

Total non-interest income should average slightly more than $4 million per quarter through 2018. Non-interest expenses decreased $24,000 compared to the third quarter of 2016. Salaries and benefits decreased $201,000 or 3.6% due to lower salaries and a lower incentive compensation accrual.

Increases in most other non-interest expense categories were mitigated by a decrease of $72,000 in our FDIC insurance assessment. We expect our total non-interest expense to remain around $9 million to $9.5 million per quarter through 2018.

This quarter our tax expense of $1,383,000 reflects an effective rate of 26% of our pre-tax operating income, compared to 30.2% in the third quarter of 2016. Excluding tax benefit of $241,000 related to our stock-based compensation program, the effective rate would have been 30.5% this quarter. We expect their effective tax rate will remain near 30% in 2018. Our capital and liquidity positions are very strong and we comfortably exceed the requirements to be considered well-capitalized by federal banking regulators. The large size of our investment portfolio and our stable deposit base, provide ample liquidity to fund growth in our loan portfolio.

The investment portfolio also allows us to manage interest rate risk effectively and our slightly asset sensitive balance sheet will provide a benefit to earnings if interest rates continue to increase. We are also actively managing our capital so that we can provide a good return to our shareholders while planning for longer term growth.

Our capital management plan includes the authority to repurchase up to 1.8 million shares of our stock in 2017 if conditions change, and we determine the repurchase activity would be the proper use of capital. Dividends paid in the first three quarters of 2017 exceeded net income, causing retained earnings to decrease by $8.3 million.

However decrease in the unrealized losses on securities available for sale caused a decrease of $3 million in the accumulated other comprehensive loss. In total, capital decreased $5.1 million since the end of last year.

Total shares outstanding increased during the first three quarters of 2017 and our book value per share decreased from $6.20 at the end of 2016 to $5.94 at the end of the third quarter of 2017.

Turning to first three quarters of 2017, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio decreased from 10.75% to 10.12%. The total risk based capital ratio decreased from 18.12% to 16.08% [ph]. And the common equity Tier 1 ratio decreased from 17.07% to 15.82%. These ratios still indicate a very strong capital position to support future growth opportunities.

This concludes my remarks and I'll now turn the call over to Tom Meyers.

Tom Meyers

Thanks John. Loan totals increased for the quarter, with the average balance increasing by $13.4 million or 2%. The increase over the past 12 months totaled $34 million or 5.2%. Local economic activity remained stable and our low pipeline totals remained at a consistently healthy level. The commercial pipeline is averaged $83 million thus far in 2017, which is 14% higher than the prior year. Our level of new commercial loan commitments booked the first three quarters of 2017 totaled $125 million, which represents a 15% increase over the same period in 2016.

During the third quarter, it's noteworthy that level of unfunded commitments increased from $88 million to $102 million, a 16% increase. This is largely due to an increase partially completed construction complex. In addition, our period end loan balance as of September 30th is over $7 million higher than the average total. Based on these factors, I expect average loan balances to increase further in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Our asset quality totals are sound. The bank wide delinquency total has been at or below 1% for nine of the past 10 months and ended the quarter at 0.8%. The ratio of classified assets to capital continued its positive trend and now totals 7.6% compared to 11% at the beginning of the year.

The classified asset total declined by 10% for the quarter and improved by 50% over the past year. In addition, NPAs improved by 8% for the quarter and 40% over the past 12 months.

For the quarter, we recorded a zero provision expense, which is the 13th consecutive quarter in which we've had either a negative or zero expense. Our allowance for loan losses declined slightly for the quarter and over the past year has been reduced from 1.43% to 1.15%.

In summary, key results for the quarter include continued reductions in the level of both classified asset and NPA totals, positive loan delinquency totals, steady economic activity in our market area, improving loan and commercial pipeline growth, and indications of further growth during the fourth quarter.

That completes my comments. I'll turn the call over to Doug for additional remarks.

Doug Chaffin

Thanks Tom. We're pleased with the continued trends in core earnings reflected in the third quarter, particularly evidenced by continued loan growth, increased net interest income, stable non-interest income and improved asset quality, and mindful control of our expenses.

As mentioned earlier, our Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend to $0.06 per share, which will be payable to shareholders of record as of November 9th, payable on the 16th.

We continue our strategic focus of including all aspects of our earnings and growth performance managing capital appropriately and feel it we're well position to take advantages strategic growth opportunities through acquisition, should they become available on the future.

We'll now accept any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] our first question comes from Matthew Forgotson with Sandler O'Neill & Partners. Please go ahead.

Matthew Forgotson

I was hoping, we could start high level and Doug, if you could just give us kind of rundown of the regional economy and what you're seeing out there, what you're hearing from your customers, yes and just a little color on the backdrop.

Doug Chaffin

I'll just take Monroe County property, maybe the general area. Monroe County property has been around 4% unemployment rate in recent quarters. It's been pretty consistent it bounces up and down a bit, but it's been very consistent, that was consistent. 1,000 to 2,000 growth in the workforce over the last several years, each year. Wayne County now has unemployment rates that consistent with state of Michigan. State of Michigan is around in the mid-4s, maybe a little above four. So very, very strong from that perspective we're actually hearing comments from our customers that they're looking for talent and there is a squeeze for talent, trying to hire staff, hire skilled labor for the potential for future growth. And I think our pipeline continue to reflect a positive attitude towards the local economy and their role in it.

So I don't know, Tom if you've got any further color on that. But it seems very stable and improving.

Tom Meyers

Yes, that's - stable's a good word, if not, it's not huge dramatic growth but the economy is been fine here and then I think the optimism is sound. Doug you mentioned people are looking for talent that's the team you hear over and over again, is [indiscernible] hire more people [indiscernible].

Matthew Forgotson

Okay, helpful. I guess just on the loan growth this quarter. Can you give us a sense of where it's coming from the type of loan growth you saw, just a little granularity on the complexion of the growth this quarter?

Tom Meyers

Sure and Matt, and maybe more help I'll just speak to year-to-date totals. And our growth year-to-date has come roughly 6% of that is the C&I and the combination of C&I and owner occupied, obviously the other 40% coming from commercial real estate transactions. For us, very little of that growth is coming Monroe County property. We're essentially flat in Monroe County. About 60% of our growth is coming out of Wayne County and roughly 30% of our growth has come from some transactions in the fleet [ph] of the North West [indiscernible] market. And again the majority of growth is all commercial, we're holding pretty much flat on consumer, residential, mortgage transactions.

Matthew Forgotson

And Tom, can you talk a little bit about new loan yields, where they're coming on relative to the portfolio rate today?

Tom Meyers

Higher. We've been able to increase the rates we're getting as rates in general have gone up. Five year fixed rate loans, we're bringing them on, I don't have a precise average number, but it's got to be four, seven, five range is what I would guess.

Matthew Forgotson

Perfect. And I guess John on the margin this quarter another nice pop here from the mix shift, steady funding cost. Can you help us decompose I guess the seven basis point sequential build a little bit, how much was it attributable to rates and then how much, might have been attributable to mix?

John Skibski

It's pretty equal between rate and mix, we have a little bit benefitting since the last fed increase, [indiscernible] we have a lot less we're keeping in cash. We're putting it into the loan portfolio and actually into investments instead of saying in cash, so it's pretty evenly split on the seven basis points between mix and rate.

Matthew Forgotson

Okay, all right. And then lastly I guess just on capital, how should we be thinking about capital management priorities here. I know this, the turn of last year, you declared a special dividend. I'm trying to get a feel for how you're thinking about capital, potential for special dividend and how you weigh all of that against organic growth and the potential for M&A?

Doug Chaffin

Yes, I'll speak to that Matt. Maybe if John wants to weigh in, he can as well. We typically on an annual basis really kind of we look at our capital management plan, we develop a scenario and report for our board in the fourth quarter. Talking about internal risk and external risks, kind of using that on a global basis. We talked about opportunities, we talked about what are various options are regarding deployment of capital. As recently as quarter ago, we looked at the market value relative to our book value, relative to other factors and determine that, this really probably wasn't good time actively repurchase our stock in the market. There's still some pretty strong values there.

So as we look at those options in the fourth quarter and later on in the fourth quarter, unless something really dramatically changes probably not one of our deployment options. So that leaves some other things. Are there other growth opportunities? Are there acquisition opportunities? And what other methods of deployment could we use? And Matt really has prompted that final decision in the fourth quarter, look at first quarter special cash dividend. We haven't determined if that's what we're going to do again this year, but we got a pattern of that now for the last couple of years, but a large factor is going to continue to be what might be on the horizon for a potential acquisition and whether or not, we want to retain some dry powder or whether or not that's necessary.

So those are kind of things we'll be looking at during the fourth quarter and into our decisions for the first quarter. But our hope right now and our first goal is always in deploying that capital through growth, whether it's organic growth or whether it's growth from acquisition. And then we'll get into the other options. John, I don't know if you have other comments.

John Skibski

And just a comment [technical difficulty] briefing in the organic growth. We've not been actively pursuing funding growth for our deposit network, we have a very stable deposit base, our cost of total deposits is about 15 basis points, is largely non-maturity deposits that we've recently did a core deposit analysis as shows [indiscernible] 90% retention rate, almost. So our funding is really stable. We're not looking to try to really grow that, much to fund additional growth because we have so much in our investment portfolio. if we start to see some other deposit growth then we certainly have opportunities grow in Wayne County, then we could look at, that would use up more of the capital, so that would affect our dividend plans.

Matthew Forgotson

Okay and so lastly and then I'll hop out and jump back in. but relative to where we were 90 days ago, Doug would you say you're more up in saying about getting a deal done, the same or a little less optimistic about.

Doug Chaffin

I'm the same in terms of all the optimism, Matt. There is - we continue to have mindful and respectful conversations here and there. It's certainly nothing definitive in the works. We're still having those discussions, I think the fact that as we talked about our target is primarily around companies say half our size or smaller within about an hour half drive from Monroe and there is a pretty good mix there. So we just keep our ears to the ground and we keep having discussions. I think as the prospect of getting some corporate tax relief continues to learn the prospect of getting some regulatory relief for smaller bank, continues to loan. There is less urgency on the part of others, to make any strategic change. Things can change quickly. Board of Directors could get tired. Management teams could get tired. Investors could prompt some discussions, but we don't see that looming on the immediate horizon right now.

Matthew Forgotson

Thank you very much for taking my questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] at this time I'm showing no further questions. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Chaffin for any closing remarks.

Doug Chaffin

Thanks, Austin. Well obviously we're pretty pleased with our continued progress. It's been very stable and very consistent through the year. All of our metrics and all of our strategic goals are really right on track. So thank you for your patience, who're listening. We'll keep you informed.

