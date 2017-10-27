Can Achaogen Turn It Around After A Long Slide?

Bursting onto the biotech scene in December 2016 after positive clinical trials for its antibiotic candidate plazomicin, Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) soared several hundred percent in just a few months to trade in the high $20 range in the first half of 2017. Beginning in May, however, AKAO started trending downwards, as investors realized that the stock was overbought and overvalued (the company's market cap at that time was over $1 billion - a ludicrous number for a company with no commercialized drugs). Now, investors are hoping AKAO can find a way to reverse this trend.



Graph of AKAO's performance over the past 6 months.

Clinical Outlook

AKAO's lead drug candidate is its antibiotic plazomicin, formulated to combat multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. In particular, plazomicin is designed as a counter to carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), a class of bacteria resistant to carbapenem-based antibiotics. Sometimes sensationalized as a new potential "superbug," CRE can be quite deadly, killing up to half of the patients it infects with bloodstream infections. Given the threat posed by CRE, plazomicin, if approved, has solid sales potential in the large antibiotics market.

At the moment, plazomicin's prospects for approval look good. In December 2016, AKAO announced that the two clinical trials to support plazomicin had met their primary endpoints. Impressively, these trials compared plazomicin against meropenem and colistin, the current standard-of-care drugs for cUTIs and CRE, respectively. In each case, plazomicin displayed superior effectiveness and decreased side effects compared to its competitors. As such, plazomicin is well positioned for future market dominance in the cUTI and CRE space. AKAO plans to file the NDA for plazomicin before the end of 2017.



AKAO's current pipeline.

In addition to plazomicin, AKAO has several other antibiotics in development, the most promising of which is C-Scape, an oral antibiotic formulated to treat ESBL infections. Although the drug is still in the early stages of clinical development (a Phase 1 trial was initiated in June 2017), positive data from that study would be a big win for AKAO. According to an industry expert, there are not currently any oral treatment options for ESBL infections; as such, AKAO has an excellent opportunity to capture a large portion of that market if it is able to successfully commercialize C-Scape.

Financial Outlook

As of the end of Q2 2017, AKAO has a cash balance of $144 million. However, AKAO reported a net loss of $59.4 million in the first half of 2017; annualized, this figure leaves us with a yearly burn rate of $118.8 million. As such, it is critical that the company secure approval for plazomicin next year. If the antibiotic receives a CRL from the FDA next year, AKAO would almost certainly be forced to issue a share offering to stay afloat - never a good sign for investors.

However, if AKAO can win approval for plazomicin, the company will be in an excellent position - promisingly, analysts have suggested peak sales estimates between $340 - 570 million for plazomicin. At its current price of $12.46 (on Thursday's close), AKAO has a market cap of $526.2 million. Clearly, if AKAO wins approval for plazomicin, that valuation will jump; personally, I believe that AKAO could become a billion dollar company if plazomicin were to be approved. A valuation of $1 billion (and a stock price of around $23.68, assuming the current level of shares outstanding) would be around three times the conservative estimate of peak revenue from plazomicin, which I believe is certainly reasonable. Additionally, AKAO still has its very promising antibiotic candidate C-Scape in its pipeline, which itself has the potential to be a blockbuster drug. If AKAO can get its foot in the door with plazomicin, it will be a great company to hold for the long term.

AKAO is certainly a company to watch as we close out 2017. The stock price will likely jump somewhat in the coming two months with the announcement of an NDA filing; that said, the absence of such an announcement would be a serious warning sign. If the company can file an NDA before the end of 2017, PDUFA for plazomicin would be in late 2018. I think we can certainly expect share price to rise from its current levels before then - when AKAO bottoms out, investors will have an excellent buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.