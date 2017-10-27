Ford: Could Higher Truck Sales Be A Saving Grace?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is one of those companies that, until recently, has appeared to neither be here nor there. The stock has been trailing along at a price range of roughly $10-$12, and the sentiment is that the company is still quite expensive compared to its peers in the industry, even in spite of its downtrend in recent years.

Earnings

Indeed, we see that on a five-year basis, earnings for other motor vehicle companies (even those that trade at a lower P/E to Ford) have continued to rise while Ford (along with General Motors (GM)) has continued to decline:

Normalized Diluted EPS (% Change)

5-Year P/E Ratio

As it stands, Ford investors are currently paying more per share for a lower earnings per share. Investors who are positive on this company will be so largely because of an expected rebound due to recent sales growth.

Full-Size Truck Sales Have Helped Ford

For instance, Q3 saw a significant earnings beat by Ford, and this was due to a combination of cost reductions and sales growth in its F-series truck offering, which is up by 14 percent this quarter and represents the company's best third quarter for this product line since 2005.

Specifically, sales growth at Ford has benefited from a shift toward the truck and SUV market. In this regard, is a combination of cost cutting and focusing on a more specific niche going to help Ford long term?

As with any company that's tweaking its business model for the future, no one can know if it will be successful until results start coming in. However, the latest surge in truck sales are encouraging.

When we look at full size truck sales for October 2016, we see that Ford's F-Series has dominated the market, with the only real competition from GM with the company's Chevrolet Silverado offering:

Source: tfltruck.com

However, this is in terms of full-size truck sales. If one takes midsize truck sales into account as well, Ford sold a total of 661,198 pickups, while GM sold 775,430 pickups.

In this regard, could significant competition from GM be an issue for Ford? Well, it depends. Ford's margins have risen precisely because full-size trucks have provided a significant increase in year-on-year average transaction price, and concentrating on the full-size market is only going to help Ford in this regard:

Source: Ford Q3 2017 Earnings Review

That being said, the Chevrolet Silverado sold 134,473 units from Apr-Jun of this year, with Jul-Sep sales coming in at 155,650 - also representing a 15% increase in sales.

Therefore, I would envisage Ford being able to out-compete GM if sales across the full-size market begin to significantly outperform that of GM. Given that Ford is focusing specifically on this market, then it is possible that such a trend could materialize.

Should You Buy Ford?

This company could be on the verge of a breakthrough by focusing on higher-margin sales for full-size trucks and SUVs. Specifically, I would want to see continued growth in full-size truck sales for the fourth quarter, along with both a continued increase in average transaction price and relatively higher sales compared to GM in the full-size truck market. If this happens, then this company is worth considering, and we would likely see earnings continue to grow significantly under such a scenario.