Select Income's (SIR) Management on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Christopher Ranjitkar - Director, Investor Relations

David Blackman - President and Chief Operating Officer

John Popeo - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Neil Malkin - RBC Capital Markets

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Bryan Mayer - FBR Capital Markets

Operator

Christopher Ranjitkar

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. With me on the call are President, David Blackman and Chief Financial Officer, John Popeo. In just a moment, they will provide details about our business and our performance for the third quarter of 2017. We will then open the call to your questions.

And now, I will turn the call over to David.

David Blackman

Thank you, Christopher and good morning. On today's call I will review our leasing and investment activity and John Popeo will review our financial results.

During the third quarter of 2017, Select Income REIT continued to execute its operating strategy. We ended new and renewal leases for 266,000 square feet and one rent reset in Hawaii for 27,000 square feet.

We also acquired one property for approximately $41.1 million that we believe delivers a compelling risk adjusted return.

We ended the quarter with 124 properties located in 36 states containing 45.5 million square feet that were 96.2% leased on a consolidated basis and 96.1% leased on a same property basis.

Now let’s review quarterly leasing. During the third quarter we entered five lease renewals for approximately 152,000 square feet with a 4.9% average rollup in rent, our weighted average lease term of 7.9 years and leasing concessions and capital commitments of $0.25 per square foot per lease year.

More than 87,000 square feet of our lease renewals over the tenet [Ph] in Hawaii that we expected to downsize. Instead the tenant extended its lease to the end of 2022 for a 5% roll off in rent and extend it by an additional 4,600 square feet. This extended amount is included in the new leases we entered during the quarter. In aggregate, new leases were approximately 114,000 square feet that resulted in an 11% roll down in rent, a weighted average lease term of 10.1 years and leasing concessions and capital commitments of $0.15 per square foot per lease year.

Approximately 94% of our new leases was with a new tenant in the James Campbell Industrial Park who leased a land parcel that had been vacant for about six years. The lease resulted in a 17.2% roll down in rents, a lease term of 10.5 years and leasing concessions and capital commitment of only $0.13 per square foot per lease year.

Although this new lease is a roll down in rent, it reflects positive occupancy absorption and the new tenant will be investing in the land which we believe enhances long term value for our investment in the James Campbell Industrial Park.

In aggregate our new and renewal leases during the quarter resulted in a 52 basis point roll up in rent, an 8.9 year weighted average lease term and leasing concessions in capital commitments of approximately $0.20 per square foot per lease year.

During the quarter, we also executed one rent re-set in Hawaii for 27,000 square feet that resulted in a new rent that is 45.3% higher than the previous rents. We had two Hawaii leases subject to reset during the remainder of 2017 and seven Hawaii leases subject to reset in 2018.

Now let’s turn to acquisitions and dispositions. As discussed on our last call, SIR acquired a 275,000 square foot two building office property in Indianapolis for approximately $41.1 million excluding the acquisition cost on July 19.

These buildings are leased for 10 years to Interactive Intelligence group and were acquired at a 10% acquisition yield.

SIR is currently marketing three properties for sale that will include one 287,000 square foot vacant office building located in Maynard Massachusetts and two vacant land parcels in the James Campbell Industrial Park that contain approximately 835,000 square feet.

We expect each of these properties to have long marketing periods and we’ll provide updates as new information becomes available.

Now let’s review our upcoming lease expirations. SIR’s lease expiration schedule continues to be exceptionally well laddered with only 9.5% of our annualized rent expiring between now and the end of 2021.

During the next 12 months we have only 1.4% of our annualized rent subject to lease expiration, which includes four mainland tenants representing 120 basis points of annualized rents and 13 tenants in Hawaii representing 20 basis points of annualized rents.

We have one mainland tenants that is downsizing by approximately 78,000 square feet which will result in approximately 30 basis points of loss annualized rent at year-end 2017. We also have two Hawaii tenants that contribute only $127,000 of annualized rent that we expect to vacate in the second quarter of 2018.

Both of these tenants occupy space in Sand Island which is adjacent to the Honolulu Sea Port. Although we do not currently have tenants lined up to backed over space we believe it is feasible to find replacement tenants for the 7,200 square feet of space before the existing leases expire.

I will now turn the call over to John Popeo to provide detail on third quarter results.

John Popeo

Thank you, David and good morning everyone. I’ll begin with a review of the income statement. I’ll begin with the review of the income statement. Total revenues for the third quarter of 2017 were $118 million, up 2.6% from the third quarter of 2016, reflecting acquisition activity partially offset by mainland property vacancies discussed on prior calls.

Mainland and Hawaii revenues grew by 2.3% and 3.8% respectively year-over-year. Real estate taxes increased by 6.8% year-over-year to $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2017, primarily reflecting tax valuation and tax rate increases at certain of our comparable properties and our acquisition activity.

Other operating expenses increased by 1.8% year-over-year to $14.6 million primarily reflecting our acquisition activity partially offset by a decrease in utilities and other property related expenses at our comparable properties.

Moving on to operating income, for the third quarter 62.5% of SIR’s GAAP NOIs came from mainland office properties, 17.9% from mainland industrial properties and 19.6% from properties in Hawaii.

Consolidated NOI increased by 2.2% year-over-year to $91.9 million, in consolidated cash basis NOI increased by 3.4% to $85.5 million. Same property cash basis NOI increased by 1.7% year-over-year primarily reflecting rent renewals in Hawaii partially offset by previously reported mainland vacancies.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2017 was $55.6 million up 13.5% from $49 million in the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA was $85.7 million up 2.8% from $833 million in the third quarter of 2016.

General and administrative expense for the third quarter of 2017 was $1.6 million, down from $7.6 million in the prior year. The decrease primarily reflects the reversal of $5.5 million of previously accrued estimated business management incentive fees for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Estimated business management incentive fees now total approximately $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. As we have mentioned before incentive management fees will be calculated at the end of this year based on our common shares total return for the past three years in excess of a comparable period index.

The estimated fee as if the end of this quarter is based on SIR’s total return as of September 30, 2017. And although we recognized this expense in our income statement during the first three quarters of the calendar year, we don't include the expense and normalized FFO until the fourth quarter when the actual fee amount is determined and subsequently paid.

Interest expense for the third quarter of 2017 was $24.4 million, up from $20.7 million in the prior year. The increase reflects the issuance of $350 million of senior unsecured notes in May.

During the quarter we paid $2.1 million on recurrent CapEx primarily reflecting building improvements including cooling tower, garage to start an HVAC system renovations and upgrades throughout the portfolio.

Normalized FFO attributed to SIR for the third quarter of 2017 was $60.7 million or $0.68 per share compared to $61.9 million or $0.69 per share for the third quarter of 2016. This $0.01 decrease primarily reflects the year-over-year decline in occupancy and the increase in interest expense related to our May bond offering partially offset by acquisitions.

The $0.02 decline from second quarter 2017 normalized FFO reflects additional interest expense on Senior Notes issued in May an increase in current quarter Mainland utility expense net of recoveries and non-recurring earnings from an affiliate recognized in the second quarter all partially offset by acquisitions.

As of September 30, we had $102 million outstanding on our $750 million revolving credit facility. We have $350 million of 2.85% senior unsecured notes that come due in February 2018. We continue to weigh our refinancing options for these notes, including drawing on our $750 million revolving credit facility.

Finally, our fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.5 times as of September 30, while our total debt to adjusted EBITDA was 7.2 times.

That concludes our formal remarks. Operator, would you please open the line for questions.

Neil Malkin

Hey good morning guys, and thank you. The asset in Massachusetts that was part of a tenant bankruptcy, one of the two buildings, just you guys said the buyer backed out. What was the reason for that and I know you kind of give some color on the status, but do you have any interested buyers, you know is that buyer just having difficulty running a financing, if you could elaborate on that, that will be great.

David Blackman

Sure. Yes, just to be clear the property that we are marketing in mainland was not related to the tenant bankruptcy. That tenant moved out under the normal course when they decided that they didn’t need that much space. We had a group under contract to buy that property; it was for the use of school. The buyer was out of China and the reason they terminated was because they had concern about the ability to get money out of China to put their equity into finance the project.

As you may or may not know China has substantially tighten the rules on getting capital out of the country to invest in foreign companies and properties. Earlier this year and that is what impacted our ability to move with that particular buyer. We have not been marketing that property for sale. That buyer came to as we were marketing it for lease. And so we basically are restarting the marketing process. And that's why we really don't have any backup potential buyers because we’re really kind of staring from ground zero right now.

Neil Malkin

Okay, great. And then, can you give us an update tenants in your portfolios who held on retail or are in the retail industry that could potentially be experience any weaknesses due to continuing e-commerce threats. And if not on that side any tenants in general who are on your watchlist who have become a candidate for your watchlist?

David Blackman

Yes. We don’t have any retail industry tenants on our watchlist right now. We just have a couple of tenants in that space. They are all operating very well. They are fully utilizing their space and their earnings are fine. So we don't have any concerns right now from tenants in the retail space.

Neil Malkin

And then last one from me. Can you talk about deal flow versus last year, I mean, are you seeing, I think in general less volume compared to last year producing same type sellers or asset quality. Are you seeing different expectations on cap rate and pricing. Any comments there would be helpful?

David Blackman

Sure. I mean, we’re looking at lot of deals right now and I would say the deal flow is reasonably consistent with what we saw last year. I think the big difference is we’re not aggressively trying to make acquisitions given were our current leverages in the company. So we’re looking at lot deal to make sure we stay up to-date with the market. Cap rate really are maybe about the same give or take five or 10 basis points either side. So I think the market hasn’t moved the lot over the last 12 months.

Neil Malkin

Thank you.

Mitch Germain

Good morning, guys. How are you?

David Blackman

Hey, Mitch.

Mitch Germain

So, I’m just curious, I know John you said you're reevaluating – evaluating, sorry, opportunities on the debt. The line I believe has 2019 expiration. So are you thinking maybe something broader to maybe couple with the line? Or I know that you’ve got room for 10-year paper. I’m just trying to get a better sense of exactly kind of what your plans are there?

David Blackman

So, Mitch, the revolver just to clarify, it does in fact have a March 2019 maturity day, but we do have a one year extension option. So we really have plenty of time and plenty of capacity on that revolver. So again around $102 million outstanding at the end of the quarter that means we have $650 million of capacity. The point I was trying to make in the prepared remarks is we have $350 of senior notes that come due on February 1, 2018, and we can easily take out those bonds by drawing on the revolver and still have some significant capacity out on the revolver.

At some point clearly we want to bring leverage down. Fortunately we don't really feel like we’re under any pressure to bring leverage down. We've couple of meetings with rating agencies over the past six to nine months and we presented a plan which cost [ph] for getting leverage down closer to the 6.5 times debt to EBITDA level over 12 to 18 months.

What’s little frustrating for us here is where the stock prices today. SIR currently trades at something like 8.79 to 9 times FFO. The frustrating part is almost 40% of our portfolio is made up of Hawaii asset and industrial warehouse distribution assets and it just doesn't seem like its getting the recognition, the industrial portfolio is getting the recognition that maybe it deserves, I mean, again service trading just right around nine times FFO. The industrial REITs group is trading at 20 times FFO.

So we can get a little uptick in value that translates to higher multiple in our overall stock price, I think we’ll be in a better position to issue equity over the say next to three to nine months. And it falls in our quarter. I mean it’s really up to-date and either just get out there and continue to educate people on the value of that portion of the portfolio.

Mitch Germain

Great. That’s helpful. David, I know, I apologize. I miss some of your comments on asset sales. If you can just maybe, A, clarify what is for sale. And B, why not based on John's comments about where you’re trading why not go out and maybe do a broader sale program to maybe take leverage down a bit and to prove out the value of the portfolio?

David Blackman

Yes. So, Mitch, we’re marketing three assets, two properties in Hawaii. There are about 835,000 square feet they’re vacant, they been vacant for a while. And then we got the one vacant office building that we’re marketing, in an aggregate of less than $30 million in proceeds when we saw all those assets. What we’re really focused on Mitch, from the leverage metric is debt-to-EBITDA and debt-to-EBITDA is a very hard multiple to get down through asset sales, because every time you selling asset you're obviously getting rid of EBITDA as well.

So we don't necessarily think that’s the right way to manage our leverage right now. We also -- we think our assets tend to be core to the business and we’re not a big fan of selling assets that we think are core just simply to try to demonstrate to the market the value. So we’re to continue to think of other ways to do that and continue to be patient.

Mitch Germain

Great. And then, last one from me. I know that you just leased up that parcel in James Campbell. So I know it's been vacant for a while. What distinguishes the two assets for sale there versus the one that just got leased up and why not try to give it a go and grow the income?

David Blackman

Yes. It’s a great question, Mitch. One of the parcels that we’re selling is in James Campbell Park. It’s very back along the ocean. And since we've owned that property, I think it was acquired in 2005 it's never leased. We knew it was an issue when we bought it because there were some environmental contaminations. It took a several years to work through the State Environmental Protection Agency to get this site clean enough that we can even try lease it. But just we’ve own it for a number of years. We haven’t had success leasing it, so we think it's time to go ahead and move it out.

The other property is we’ve had some tenants on the past, but it just been a very difficult site to lease and so we just think -- we feel like it’s right thing to do is to move it.

Mitch Germain

Great. Thank you.

Good morning, guys. Just following up on the industrial versus office thing and we share your frustration that the market is not giving you ample credit for your industrial asset which are close to 40%, have you given any thought to spinning out your industrial assets, I mean, as we track it industrial assets -- industrial REITs are trading at over 23.5 times earnings, a 1000 basis points multiple higher than your stock trading. Couldn't you create value that way?

David Blackman

Bryan, I think it’s an interesting idea. We certainly evaluate a lot of different ways to raise equity at higher multiples. And think that certainly an interesting idea and if it’s something that we’re going to move forward on, we’ll obviously talk to the market about it at the appropriate time.

Bryan Mayer

Okay. And then just one minor question, on the Hanover. PA asset. Is there any update there as it relates to the sub tenants or there were some undocumented tenants in there? Can you give us an update on that property?

David Blackman

Yes. There’s not a lot there, Bryan. We have been negotiating with that sub-tenant for lack of a better term and have been unable to reach terms with them on a longer duration lease. So we are marketing that property right now for lease. And hopefully we’ll find a user that is interested in it for a longer term at a more market rent. But I think it’s going to take a little bit of time to get that property back producing income.

Bryan Mayer

And so they’re currently though paying you rent as they occupy that space, correct?

David Blackman

When we got that building back from the bankruptcy there was no agreement in place between that tenant and Cinram. And so we have no agreement with them to pay anything and we have not been able to collect anything.

Bryan Mayer

Can't you evict them then?

David Blackman

Yes. I mean, we’re certainly looking at all options right now.

Bryan Mayer

All right. Thank you.

David Blackman

Yep.

David Blackman

Thank you for joining us on today’s call. We look forward to seeing many of you the upcoming NAREIT conference in Dallas in November. Operator, that concludes our call. Thank you.

