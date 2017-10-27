Ameriprise Financial: A Dividend Growth Option

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is a high quality company that offers a lot of potential for dividend growth investors. The company is currently operating in favorable macroeconomic conditions and consequently pushing new 52-week highs. This may not be the most appropriate time to start a position but the dividend growth potential is enough to warrant putting it on your radar.

AMP data by YCharts

Company Background

Ameriprise Financial is a diversified financial services company in the business of providing personalized financial solutions to help clients, both individual and institutional, achieve their financial goals. In order for the company to accomplish this, a broad range of products and services is offered along with a respectable network of nearly 9,700 financial advisors. Ameriprise has nearly $800 billion in assets under management and administration and in order to maintain these assets, Ameriprise puts servicing its clients financial needs at the center of its strategy. More specifically, they accomplish this through two key operating segments: Wealth Management and Asset Management. Second to these, Ameriprise also has a presence in Annuity, Protection and Corporate segments. Ameriprise competes in all of these areas using three brands:

Ameriprise Financial - The company's enterprise brand, representative of its Wealth Management segment, more specifically its network of advisors along with the products and services offered through them.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments - Representative of the company's globally scaled Asset Management capabilities.

Riversource - Representative of the company's Annuity and protection segments.

By using three separate brands, the company is able to make a product differentiation strategy work to their advantage. This benefits Ameriprise in retaining current clients in addition to attracting new clients.

Competitive Advantages

In order to fully understand the strength of a company, competitive advantages should be established. Ameriprise's most prudent competitive advantages are as follows:

Brand recognition - Ameriprise is primarily US based, but does operate on a global scale, further promoting its already strong brand.

Diversity in products and services offered - 112 Mutual Funds rated as four and five stars by morning star in addition to a wide range of annuity and insurance products.

Growing opportunity in the baby boomer demographic - Ameriprise is strongly positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for financial solutions as the baby boomer demographic enters retirement.

Risks

Every company no matter how successful has risks. These risks should be known and taken into account before any investment is made in that company. Ameriprise has always faced risks and has thus far done a good job at neutralizing them. This however may not always be the case. Some of the more concerning risks that Ameriprise is currently facing are as follows:

Moving forward, a great deal of Ameriprise's success will be tied with capturing business from the Millennial demographic. This is far from an easy task. Ameriprise cannot go after this cohort like they have any other because they aren't like any other. Millennials have been shaped by the most recent financial crisis, an event that taught them the importance of investing for their future along with the associated risks. It will be crucial for Ameriprise to recognize this and be able to execute a market penetration strategy of sorts. The large technological shift that the financial industry is currently undergoing makes this much more complicated than it sounds.

Millennials are very comfortable with technology, some more so than actually doing business in person. This is where the threat of Roboadvising comes in. Roboadvising poses a serious threat to Ameriprise's Wealth Management segment, a large potion of the company's business. This is because with Roboadvising, not only will Millennials be utilizing what they are most comfortable with (technology) but these services often offer lower fees than traditional Wealth Management services, further attracting them. Ameriprise needs to either integrate this into their current business model or offer something that will compete with it. If they are unable to do so, the company will have a bumpy road ahead of them.

The current macroeconomic conditions are favorable for Ameriprise, specifically the U.S. economy where most of its business is conducted. The U.S. economy has been in expansion mode for roughly 8 years now and thanks to the business cycle, we know that this cannot continue forever. The U.S. economy will inevitably reach a peak and then fall into another recession, it is only a question of when and how bad will it be? Since The company's spin off from American Express in 2005, Ameriprise has reported a negative earnings per share (EPS) only once. This occurred in 2008 when Ameriprise reported a ($0.17) EPS largely due to the financial crisis. This also happened to be the reason for Ameriprise not increasing the dividend in 2009. Granted, conditions in 2008 were the worst the US has seen in a long time but Ameriprise is far from a recession proof company.

Ameriprise is far from the only company operating within the highly competitive Financial Services industry. Each of the company's specific segments face a different form of competition. Its Wealth Management segment competes with broker-dealers, and independent financial planners among other financial institutions in retaining both advisors and clients. The Asset Management segment operates on a global basis, making the number of competitors countless. And the Annuities and Protection segment is facing off with insurance companies. Dealing with competition on all of these fronts is one of the challenges that Ameriprise took on when choosing to utilize the product differentiation strategy through its three brands. It will not be easy for Ameriprise to maintain its competitive advantages in all three of these spaces, but it has been done with a great deal of success so far.

The Dividend

Now that the company's competitive advantages and potential risks have been covered, we can move on to analyzing the dividend. Ameriprise has increased its dividend every year since 2006 with the exception of 2009 when the dividend remained stable due to the financial crisis. With that being said, the dividend was in no way cut. This is an impressive feat considering the amount of damage that the entire financial industry saw during the Great Recession. Not to mention the amount of companies that actually had to cut their dividend to stay afloat which was far from the case for Ameriprise. While the dividend was not cut, the stock price did see a dramatic decline as seen in the dividend yield reaching all time highs during this period. All of this can be seen in the graph below, with the greyed section of the chart representing the recession.

AMP Dividend data by YCharts

This graph tells us several important things about Ameriprise's dividend. First, as I previously said, even through the Great Recession the dividend has never been cut, merely frozen in a time of turmoil. Secondly, Ameriprise has increased its dividend every year following the Great Recession, starting in 2011 for a grand total of 7 years and counting. Over this time frame, Ameriprise has given its shareholder some very generous dividend increases. The growth rates over the course of these past seven years can be seen below:

Year Annual Dividend YoY Dividend Growth Rate 2010 $0.71 - 2011 $0.87 22.54% 2012 $1.43 64.37% 2013 $2.01 40.56% 2014 $2.26 12.44% 2015 $2.59 14.60% 2016 $2.92 12.74% 2017* $3.24* 10.97%* Average - 25.46%

*2017 was calculated using the assumption that the fourth quarter dividend will follow the same distribution pattern, making the dividend $0.83.

Ameriprise has offered its shareholders an astounding 25.46% average growth rate over its seven-year streak of increased dividends. This number, however, is a little unrealistic to expect year after year. To get a clearer picture, we could remove the outlier years and look at the average growth rate over the years of 2014-17 when the growth rate was more stable. This number comes in at a much more respectable 12.69%. Unfortunately, this is a smaller sample, but this growth rate is much easier for Ameriprise to maintain than the full 7 year average of 25.46%. The big question that we must now ask is whether or not it is possible for Ameriprise to sustain these growth rate levels, if any dividend growth at all.

Sustainability of the Dividend

One of the most important things for a dividend growth investor to look at is whether or not the dividend is sustainable. In the case of Ameriprise, the answer to that question is a resounding yes.

One of the most conventional ways of measuring the sustainability of a dividend is the traditional payout ratio, which essentially tells us the percentage of earnings that a given company is paying out as a dividend. This ratio however could potentially have some discrepancies built into it from the company's financial statements such as any large nonrecurring items distorting earnings. So what I like to do is contrast the traditional payout ratio with the free cash flow payout ratio. The free cash flow payout ratio tells us the percentage of free cash flow the company is paying out to its shareholders as opposed to earnings. I believe that the free cash flow payout ratio carries more weight because as investors, we are really interested in what percentage of cash received by the business is being used to increase shareholder value. In this case we are specifically talking about the dividend. Both of these ratios can be seen in the chart below:

AMP Payout Ratio (ttm) data by YCharts

As we can see, the traditional payout ratio of 21.31% is significantly less than the free cash flow payout ratio of 45.57%. This tells us that by either method, Ameriprise is not struggling at all to pay a dividend. The reason for the traditional payout ratio being so much lower is most likely due to the above expectations level of earnings that the company has posted in the last few quarters. The ratio decreases when earnings increases on account of EPS being the denominator of the ratio. This is not relevant to the free cash flow payout ratio because this ratio is strictly determined by cash flows produced by the underlying business while earnings incorporates much more than just cash.

It is important to compare these two ratios because strictly relying on one of them can lead you to an inaccurate conclusion. In this case, the traditional payout ratio makes it appear that the dividend is covered significantly better than it actually is. Nonetheless, even going off of the free cash flow payout ratio of 45.57% it is clear that not only is the dividend is safe but also tells us that Ameriprise has plenty of room for additional growth. The only way I can see another freeze in the dividend is if there is a financial crisis that matches that of 2008 and even if that were the case we know that Ameriprise could make it through the chaos without needing to make a cut. All in all, Ameriprise's dividend is easily sustainable and has very high growth prospects.

Conclusion

Ameriprise is a world-class company with competitive advantages in place to achieve long-term success. However there will always be risks looming overhead that Ameriprise will need to take into account when moving forward. The company has had no problems in dealing with risks thus far and is operating in a favorable environment offering the company opportunities to grow. The dividend currently at a below than average yield of 2.01% due to the stock price breaching 52-week highs has been increased for seven straight years. And more importantly, after examining multiple variations of Ameriprise's payout ratio, it appears that the dividend is more than sustainable and has much room to grow.

In terms of starting a position in this stock, I do not feel that the current valuations are favorable. I would monitor the stock moving forward and wait for some pullback before entering. This would ensure a larger yield on your cost basis, ultimately enhancing total returns. With that being said, it would be best if your own due diligence was performed before making any kind of investment decision.

