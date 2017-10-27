China's Social Credit System And P2P Lending: An Opportunity For Yirendai

Corporate Overview

Yirendai (YRD) is a Chinese fintec company focused on facilitating unsecured loans. Leveraging the experience of its parent company, CreditEase, Yirendai has facilitated more than RMB 47 billion (US$7 billion) of loans since commencing operations in March 2012.

Yirendai’s focus is on largely underserved investor and individual borrowers located in China. Credit and lending customers are referred through a variety of channels, including mobile applications and in-person referrals via CreditEase's existing operations.

Similar to the U.S.-based Lending Club (LC), Yirendai’s marketplace offers borrowers access to credit at competitive prices with fixed interest terms. However, Yirendai is focused on prime borrowers with some credit history and evidence of income. On the creditor side, investment thresholds start at RMB100 (US$15), and investors may individually select specific loans or use tools provided by the company to diversify based on risk profiles and desired return. Investors also have access to a liquid secondary market

Financials and performance

Yirendai's core business has seen rapid growth, facilitating over RMB 20 billion (US$3 billion) in loans in 2016, up 112% from 2015. The most recent forecast from the company expects loan volume to continue to grow through 2017, with RMB 35-37 billion (US$5.3-5.6 billion) this year. Earnings have been strong and growing as well, with net income for the six months ending June 30, 2017, rising from RMB 392 million to 620 million (US$58.9 million to 93.2 million) over the same prior-year period, translating to diluted earnings per ADS of RMB 6.71 to 10.26 (US$1.01 to 1.54) for the same periods. The company's business model is fee-based on both ends of loan transactions, and does not invest its own capital; thus, the company's balance sheet has remained completely debt-free. That said, maintaining investor confidence is integral to further growth. To that end, it is encouraging to see charge-off rates drop from 8.3% to 3.4% between 2015 and 2016, even while the number of borrowers increased approximately 220% to approximately 321,000. Further, in June of this year, Yirendai was recognized as the best P2P lending platform in China at the Future of Finance Summit in Singapore.

This performance has been matched with a rapid rise in share prices. That said, Yirendai's valuation remains attractive, with a 14.23 P/E (TTM) and 1.29 PEG (as of 27 October, 2017).





Yirendai's rapid growth in both loan transactions and name recognition suggest it will continue to be a dominant player in Chinese fintec and specifically the rapidly-growing P2P lending network.

China's upcoming Social Credit System

The rapid growth of P2P lending and fintec in China is occurring against the backdrop of a Chinese government increasingly interested in understanding the behavior, views, and other metrics of its citizenry. In 2014, the State Council of China published a planning document outlining the intention to develop a "Social Credit System" (SCS). While not entirely dissimilar to the familiar credit score in the U.S., the SCS goes much further, integrating all manner of behavior into a public, ranked number that, in turn, could be used to evaluate an individual's creditworthiness for a mortgage, trustworthiness for new employment, or any other variety of ways.

Presently, participation in the project is voluntary, but the SCS will be compulsory beginning in 2020, at which point the government plans to have identified the best system by which to rank its citizenry. Presently, eight companies have been licensed to develop algorithmic SCS scoring systems, including China Rapid Finance, a partner of social network TenCent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Sesame Credit, which is run by Ant Financial, an Alibaba (BABA) affiliate. These and other pilots are being pushed out at a regional scale around the country, with real stakes for existing users. Presumably, the Chinese government will attempt to learn from all of these pilots when crafting a final system for the 2020 rollout; in the interim, there are major privacy concerns, including a fear that the government will use these contracts to spy on its citizenry.

China's SCS as a value proposition for Yirendai

Yirendai has the potential for a long-term value play when considering both the pilot process of the proposed SCS, and the ultimate result.

Presently, Yirendai uses a proprietary risk management system to evaluate loan applicants' creditworthiness and detect fraud. Data from the rapidly expanding number of facilitated loans in repayment are used to continuously update this system. This is particularly important in China, where reliable credit reporting systems are still under development--one of the motivating factors behind the SCS.

While public opinion of the SCS is generally positive, it is possible that some of the citizenry will be put off by the likelihood that traditional financial institutions are actively linking their purchase history to credit requests, and may in the interim be driven from these institutions to P2P lending networks (Yirendai and CreditEase are both presently not included in pilot programs). This could drive additional P2P lending business in the short run, from which Yirendai would benefit.

The real potential for Yirendai, however, comes after the rollout in 2020. P2P lending in the U.S. has benefited from the ability for investors to directly evaluate the creditworthiness of those applying for credit. Companies such as Lending Club have their own additional metrics, but the presence of a third-party credit score provided by the three major credit reporting agencies, Equifax (EFX), TransUnion (TRU), and Experian (OTCQX:EXPGY), has provided a third-party verification system and certainly boosted P2P lending. When China's SCS is launched, it is reasonable to expect investors will have greater confidence in the risky, unsecured personal lending market. Further, Yirendai's existing proprietary system will undoubtedly offer a new revenue opportunity, essentially acting as a complimentary evaluative system, relying on specific and high-resolution financial information that can be marketed as an additional information source for investors.

The launch of the SCS can also be expected to reduce rates in the P2P lending market, increasing loan demand and boosting loan volumes. Reduced spreads should not result in downward pressure on Yirendai's revenues, which are primarily fee-based.

Summary - Long-term growth potential for Yirendai

Ignoring the potential boost to the market for Chinese P2P lending resulting from the upcoming Social Credit System, Yirendai's financials and growth prospects are strong. In the context of the SCS rollout in 2020, Yirendai has the opportunity to benefit immensely, with additional growth in both loan volumes and new revenue streams from monetizing existing proprietary data on creditworthiness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in YRD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.