Tesla's SolarCity Part Deux: Cash Flow

Background

On October 19, I posted an article titled "Solar City Adds to Tesla's Losses." Although it would obviously be better if SolarCity were contributing profits rather than losses to Tesla (TSLA), it does not mean the acquisition was a poor decision. In fact, based upon my view of the situation, it was most likely the correct decision.

I do not believe SolarCity could have survived as a standalone entity and that otherwise bankruptcy would have been in its future. To look at the situation a bit simplistically, the acquisition didn't cost any cash, just some dilution for Tesla shareholders. In round numbers an additional 12 million TSLA shares were issued for the acquisition. The last figures reported for Tesla prior to the acquisition were that they had an average of 149 million "basic" shares outstanding for the quarter ending on Sept. 30, 2016. Tesla's stock price peaked at about $265 in April, so even assuming that the stock price slide between then and the June announcement date of the potential acquisition might have been the result of word leaking out about a possible SolarCity deal, the market cap of those shares peaked at almost $40 billion. If SCTY had filed for bankruptcy, I'm sure the market value of those shares would be considerably less than $40 billion now. Instead those 149 million shares have a market cap of almost $50 billion.

So far, so good. The question now become whether there might be additional cash needs or potential dilution associated with this acquisition in the future, or in fact whether there might have already been some. Doing so requires a detailed look at SolarCity's cash flows since the acquisition. Can it fund itself or is ongoing support required from Tesla? What are the implications for Tesla's prospects and value in the future?

Estimating Cash Flow

Unfortunately, SolarCity financials are no longer reported separately so I had to estimate them for the first half of 2017. To do this analysis, I started with SolarCity's cash flow statement in its 10-Q for the six months ending June 30, 2016, which is reproduced below. I used it as a "template" for the format and provided my estimates for the first half of 2017 in the second column.

Writing this article is a bit of a tricky balancing act. On one hand, I had to examine various cash flow factors in some detail to get the raw data necessary to draw some conclusions. As a result, the cash flow statement below may look a bit intimidating. On the other hand, I want readers focus on the observations and conclusions I reach rather than get lost in minutiae.

The Source of the Data

I was surprised to find that most of the material items in the above statement were actually directly available in Tesla's financials or could be easily calculated. For others, I was able to make reasonable estimates, while a few were at best rough guesstimates.

The items which came directly from Tesla's cash flow statement are as follows:

$102 million increase in restricted cash;

$418 million payment for solar energy systems to be leased;

$583 million from investment by non controlling interests;

$124 million distribution to non controlling interests.

With respect to the cash flow impact of various debt obligations in the financing section, I used differences in balance sheet amounts at December 31, 2016. and June 30, 2017. Items such as the solar bond changes are evident. Others required some calculations. The "increase in long-term debt" is the net increase in the various term loans, while the decrease in the aggregation facility is listed as "repayment of long term debt." The "repayments under solar asset backed notes" reflected the net change in all other debt obligations including the impact of the termination of the My Power Revolving Credit, since it was financed through the issuance of the 2017-A Solar Loan-backed Notes.

Other items on the cash flow statement were estimates:

$121 million net loss based upon the various assumptions I made in my prior article.

$150 million depreciation and amortization. This should be reasonably consistent from quarter to quarter, growing as the leased energy system portfolio grows, so I rounded up last year's first half number modestly.

"Non cash interest and other" of $7.5 million. This is my estimate of non cash interest based upon quarterly numbers reported last year. Last year's first half figure of -$1.6 million included various one-time "other" items.

$22 million stock based compensation. This was a guesstimate at half of last year's first half figure. It should be noted, however, that this is now Tesla stock, raising a bit of a dilution issue for TSLA stockholders going forward.

$20 million increase in accounts receivable. Tesla showed an increase of almost $19 million in accounts receivable within its VIEs, which is one component of SolarCity receivables, so I rounded this to a $20 million total increase. It makes sense that receivables of this type would increase as the portfolio of leased energy systems increases. I assumed no change in other receivables.

Net $0 for other working capital changes. This is a bit of a "wild card" but I basically assumed that changes in working capital items such as inventories and accounts payable would offset each other. I also considered the possibility that a decrease in the installation business might require lower inventory levels, generating cash. However, this step occurred last year - inventory levels decreased by about half during 2016, from $373 million to $173 million, one of the actions SolarCity took then to conserve cash.

I assumed only $25 million in expenditures on P,P, & E, a bit over half the level of the same period in the prior year. This is most likely quite low, since the solar roof was in active development during the first half of this year and there might have been expenditures in Buffalo as well.

The MyPower loan product impact on cash flow is complex but probably not material at this point and therefore was not considered. It is a discontinued product of SolarCity, however, around which there has been some controversy, so I encourage anyone interested to "Google" the topic.

SolarCity's Investments and Their Funding Sources

A few large numbers are apparent in the above cash flow statement, all of which relate to either SolarCity's investments in Leased Solar Energy Systems or SolarCity's financing sources. These items are in fact interrelated.

SolarCity had cash expenditures of almost $420 million for investment in leased solar energy systems in the first half of 2017. Unlike operating losses, I do not have a huge problem with this type of cash outflow. An asset has been created which in theory should generate positive incremental cash flow. However, there is still the issue of how to fund this.

SolarCity received $583 million from "non-controlling interests," so problem solved (sort of). SolarCity was able to generate this cash by selling leased energy systems to Variable interest Entities ( VIEs ) which are owned partly by Tesla and partly by outside investors.

This looks great, doesn't it? SolarCity invests $420 million in solar energy systems and is able to get $583 million up front. However, if you look at the equivalent period in 2016, SolarCity spent $857 million on solar energy systems then while only raising $643 million. There also were changes in various secured credit facilities during both periods as well as timing differences to consider regarding when SolarCity makes an investment and when it chooses to fund them with pledged borrowings or the VIE arrangement. As a result, determining what percentage of SolarCity's incremental investment in solar energy systems can be funded through scalable funding sources gets a bit complicated.

What's an investor to do? There's no need to fear, Underdog is here! Well, actually Seeking Alpha member Doggydogworld, who has demonstrated a great deal of understanding of all these types of transactions. In prior posts, he indicated that close to 100% of these costs can be funded up front through the VIEs and the sale of the associated tax benefits related to these systems. However, Doggydog recently indicated to me that there may have been some changes in this market and a better figure may be around 75%. Until I can get a better handle on this change, however, I will give SolarCity the benefit of the doubt and use 100%.

So far, so good. However, note that SolarCity paid a $123 million distribution to "non-controlling interests," double the amount in 2016's first half. What are these all payments about? This is an issue that Robiniv covered in some detail an excellent Seeking Alpha article. It also generated one of the best, most fact-dense comment sections I have ever seen in an SA article.

To summarize, these VIE investors are partners with SolarCity in certain transactions and are entitled to part of the cash flow as a result. These future distributions are not liabilities and therefore do not appear on the balance sheet. Estimates of future payments are not contained in Tesla's financials either. Rob's article implied these payments could be as much as $4 bn., but I believe he clarified/modified his view a bit in the comments. Doggydogworld has an excellent post near the end of the comments and made a very rough estimate that future obligations might be $800 million or so. The difference between the $4 billion and the $800 million figure is to a large extent due to the tax benefits that accrue to the partners and don't directly go through SolarCity's financial statements.

Of course, as new VIE transactions are consummated, the future obligation increases as well. This is an issue I didn't fully grasp until recently and I suspect most Tesla investors who approved the SolarCity deal still aren't aware of it. It is why, in his article, Rob referred to it as a "hidden liability," even though it is technically not a liability but rather an ownership claim on some of SolarCity's future cash flows. This is a number I will be watching carefully in future quarters as it is becoming a material quarterly cash outflow item.

Some Observations

It's now time to start looking at SolarCity's overall cash generation potential and cash needs and get back to the question at hand. Will SolarCity require ongoing financial support from Tesla thereby increasing the ultimate cost of the acquisition? Here are some observations that may help answer those questions:

It appears that Tesla did not need to provide any cash to SolarCity in the first six months, although it is a close call, with cash decreasing from $260 million to minimal amounts.

SolarCity not only had a net loss but also $64 million negative operating cash flow. I'd make two adjustments to the $64 million figure. First, it was negatively impacted by an addition of $103 million to restricted cash. Since this is cash that is being generated by SolarCity assets, even though not immediately available (and does increase their cash flow bind), I would give SolarCity credit for these funds. On the other hand, for analytical purposes, I would deduct the $123 million payment to non-controlling interests to arrive a figure that represents operating cash flow available to SolarCity, rather than classifying the $123 million as a financing item. This leaves us with negative operating cash flow available to SolarCity of $84 million.

Negative operating cash flow is a concern for any company, but particularly for one that has about $3.4 bn. of debt to repay or refinance. There is absolutely no operating cash flow to pay off this debt. If operating cash flow does not dramatically improve, then Tesla will need to provide the funding via either cash or stock (causing dilution) to pay it off, ultimately increasing the cost of the acquisition by billions.

Can operating cash flow improve substantially? Well, as SolarCity's portfolio of leased systems increases, gross profit should improve, which along with increasing amounts of non-cash depreciation expense added back, should result in considerable operating cash flow improvement. Of course, as I pointed out earlier, increasing amounts of this cash flow will need to go to the VIE investors. The real question is whether operating cash flow can increase at a significantly faster rate than the payment obligations to the VIE investors increase. I suspect not, but will be watching this metric carefully. Since early 2016, SolarCity also has been slashing operating expenses, which helps. How much further can these cuts go? I don't know. Over the longer term, if projections go as planned, small annual increases in rates for customers should cause increases in cash flow, but that doesn't help with near-term debt obligations.

Since early 2016, SolarCity also has been slashing operating expenses, which helps. How much further can these cuts go? I don't know. Over the longer term, if projections go as planned, small annual increases in rates for customers should cause increases in cash flow, but that doesn't help with near-term debt obligations. Can SolarCity make a strategic operating change that would help? Over the near term, it could. Shutting down new solar energy system installations would potentially make further reductions in S, G & A possible. The solar roof project also could be cancelled. Implied within my S,G, & A expenses in the first two quarters was an assumption of over $40 million for R&D and pre-production expense ($20million/qtr.) compared to an actual amount of more than $30 million/ qtr. in 2016. Presumably almost all of this is going toward the solar roof project. If they are still expending considerable resources on this project, then canceling it would help although if SolarCity is confident this will ultimately be a very profitable business, they should continue despite any short-term cash impacts. However, I have to admit I'm extremely skeptical of the long-term viability of this business.

What Are the Options for Addressing SolarCity's Debt?

It should be pretty clear at this point that SolarCity needs to improve its operating cash flow considerably simply to reach break even on this metric. I believe that's possible, but to increase cash flow further such that it can repay its $3.4 bn. in debt as it comes due simply appears to be "a bridge too far." What are the alternatives? Well, a common solution is to refinance its debt.

Tesla's debt falls into two basic categories. Non-recourse debt issues are generally in individual subsidiaries and always are secured. The lenders simply need to evaluate their collateral; larger issues regarding SolarCity's or Tesla's credit issues are irrelevant to them. Recourse debt is generally (but not always) unsecured and is a direct obligation of SolarCity, the holding company which has equity investments in the various non recourse subsidiaries. This debt is backed by SolarCity's "full faith and credit" and includes the various convertible debt issues as well as the unsecured solar bonds, the promissory notes due the Musk clan in February and the secured revolving aggregation credit facility.

The secured non-recourse debt is all secured by various income generating assets, mainly solar energy systems and loans. Some of these debt issues are term loans and require regular principal payments. Others are revolvers under which additional amounts can be borrowed or must be repaid, dependent upon collateral availability. SolarCity is most likely borrowing under these facilities near the maximum permitted by the facilities' borrowing bases, although this cannot be absolutely verified. Therefore, I do not see opportunities to generate cash by simply borrowing more non-recourse debt.

For multiple reasons, I believe the recourse debt cannot be refinanced but instead must be paid off at maturity, or in some cases, earlier. Recourse lenders rely upon SolarCity's credit profile and typically expect to receive financial statements. SolarCity has stopped issuing them and such statements would most likely not provide much reassurance in any case. In addition, SolarCity has just guaranteed Tesla's $1.8 bn. bond issue, further weakening its credit profile. The process of paying off recourse debt already has begun:

Unsecured "solar bonds" are no longer being issued and are being paid off, including some early. I suspect these early redemptions may have been due to investors requesting early repayment due to the discontinuance of the financials. Of course, $165 million in solar bonds also were paid off at maturity to Space-X earlier this year. The only reason Tesla did not need to provide funding to pay off these bonds is because SolarCity started the year with $290 million of cash.

SolarCity's secured revolving credit, which had a balance of $359 million at June 30, and was not scheduled to mature until December, was terminated as a pre-condition to the issuance of the $1.8 bn. in notes in August. This facility was secured by various assets of SolarCity such as equipment and receivables. It appears highly likely that Tesla would have needed to have downstreamed funds to SolarCity in order for this to be possible. We may get a clearer picture when Q3 financials are released next week.

On April 18, 2017, Elon Musk converted $10 million in aggregate principal amount of zero-coupon convertible senior notes due in 2020 to 33,333 shares of TSLA stock; additional share issuance, increasing the cost of the SolarCity purchase, has already begun. This may be just the tip of the iceberg. SolarCity has $899 million of convertible debt due in various maturities between 2018 and 2020 and Tesla's June 30 10-Q says "The SolarCity Convertible Notes are also currently convertible into shares of our (Tesla's) common stock at conversion prices ranging from $300.00 to $759.36 per share."

Conclusions