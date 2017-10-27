Nevsun Resources' (NSU) CEO Peter Kukielski on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NYSEMKT:NSU)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 27, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Heather Taylor - Manager, IR

Peter Kukielski - CEO

Ryan MacWilliam - CFO

Frazer Bourchier - COO

Analysts

Dalton Baretto - Canaccord

Stefan Ioannou - Cormark Securities

Matt Murphy - Macquarie

Jack Wortman - Eight Capital

Alex Terentiew - BMO

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank

Pierre Vaillancourt - Haywood

Chris Potter - Northern Border Investment

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Nevsun Resources 2017 Third Quarter Results and Timok Upper Zone PEA Conference Call and Webcast.

I would now like to turn the call over to Heather Taylor, Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Heather.

Heather Taylor

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to the Nevsun Resources 2017 third quarter results and Timok Upper Zone PEA conference call and webcast. Separate news release were issued last night announcing the company's financial results and Timok Upper Zone PEA. Both are available on our website at nevsun.com. We also issued our Q3 MD&A and financial statements which are also available on our website and SEDAR.

Before we get started, please be advised that the information discussed today is current as of September 30, 2017, unless otherwise indicated. And the comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information regarding production, past and future financial results as well as the potential arising from exploration programs and the strategic direction of the company.

Forward-looking statements are by their nature uncertain and frequently but not always are identified by words such as expects, anticipates, believes and similar expressions or statements that events, conditions or results will, could or should occur or be achieved. Actual achievements or future events or conditions may differ materially from what is projected due to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors. We encourage all listeners to thoroughly read yesterday's news releases as well as the quarterly financial statements and the entire MD&A, all of which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and are also available on our website. All the financial numbers referred to today are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Our presenters today are Peter Kukielski, Nevsun's Chief Executive Officer and Ryan MacWilliam, Chief Financial Officer. They will be joined by Frazer Bourchier, Chief Operating Officer and Joe Giuffre, Chief Legal Officer following the conclusion of our formal remarks when we host the question-and-answer session. Due to the nature of this call, we are expecting a high volume of questions, we are hoping time permits to address all queries but if we do not get to you, we will follow up as soon as possible after the call.

With that I would like to turn the call over to Peter Kukielski. Peter?

Peter Kukielski

Thank you Heather and thanks to everyone for joining the call today. We're very pleased to provide investors with an updated preliminary economic assessment for the Timok Upper Zone project in Serbia. Our genuine belief is that this is one of the world's best undeveloped copper assets and I believe the Nevsun PEA supports this notion. The PEA is the first step to unlocking significant value in Timok for all Nevsun shareholders. We are confident in the work we've done to-date and feel we are well positioned to continue [Technical Difficulty] study with rigor.

However, before we go into a discussion of the updated Timok PEA. Let us first provide an overview of the operating and financial results for the third quarter. And let me begin by saying I'm pleased with the operational progress we made at Bisha this quarter. Our zinc production reached record levels this quarter, driven by improved recoveries as we deliver increasing amounts of metal into what is the strongest zinc price environment we have seen in more than a decade. [Technical Difficulty] zinc performance did come at the expense of continued low copper production.

In spite of these challenges our team continues to make progress with a primary ore metallurgy improvement program. We remain confident that this program and the efforts of our team will help us reach our recovery target of 70% for copper and 77% for zinc over the primary reserve life at Bisha. As we look ahead to the fourth quarter and beyond, Bisha is progressing through a transition to position to deliver the mine plan in 2018.

The lower ore mining rates and increased stripping ratio at Bisha are expected to conclude by the end of the fourth quarter 2017 and the mobile fleet expansion announced in the second quarter of this year which is funded entirely through cash flow is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2018. These and other operational improvements will help us achieve our goal of optimizing operations at Bisha to ensure we take advantage of strong metal price environments and generate cash flow to support our quarterly dividend and help fund growth at Timok.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Ryan MacWilliam to introduce himself and to provide a review of third quarter financial performance and an update on our financial position. Brian?

Ryan MacWilliam

Thanks, Peter. I joined Nevsun two months ago and I’m very excited to be here for three principal reasons. Basically, I've joined a company where the CEO and Board Members have both operated large complex mining businesses multiple times in their careers. Secondly, having kicked the tires on base metals assets in various parts of the world at my previous private equity employer, I appreciate how unique Timok and high grade ore body is. Thirdly, I start with a clean cash rich balance sheet and a project to finance with a front-ended nature of the cash flows and initial indications of interest [Technical Difficulty] readily financeable. I'm looking forward for the aim of the team and continuing to build this company and to meeting many of you in the near future.

And now I’ll run to [Technical Difficulty] performance for the quarter. In Q3, we benefited from strong zinc and copper prices and generated revenue of $71 million, including $62.2 million of zinc concentrate sales and $9.3 million of copper concentrate sales. We posted an operating income of $12.2 million and net income of $3.1 million. As Peter outlined, our zinc results are pleasing. We sold 43.4 million payable pounds of zinc concentrated at a C cash cost of $0.84 per payable pound. This is a 27% increase in volume and 9% decrease in C1 cash cost from Q2.

This is primarily due to an increase in zinc recovery from 62% to 74% and an increase in zinc head grades from 5.3% to 6.7%. The recovery improvements were the results of the continued primary ore metallurgy improvement program and the processing of a portion of the previously stockpiled high grade zinc boundary material. These costs were somewhat offset by the higher mining costs as Bisha strip ratio increased from 5.7 in Q2 to 10.8 in Q3. These zinc results are balanced by week copper production.

We saw 3.1 million payable pound copper and copper concentrate at a C1 cash cost of $1.70 per payable pound. This is a 60% decrease in volumes and 7% increase in C1 cost from Q2 and was primarily due to the processing of boundary ore stockpiles where lower copper units were recovered as well as the focus on zinc recovery given strong zinc price performance. This boundary ore stockpile had previously been impaired in Q2. Given the positive zinc associated results and processing some of the higher grade portion in Q3, we will conduct additional metallurgical investigations in sampling to assess whether or not it may be economic to process a portion of this material in future quarters.

Due to the existing uncertainty as to whether this will be possible, we have not made an impairment reversal for the cost associated with the remaining boundary stockpiles. During the third quarter, we generated $10 million of operating cash flow with $22 million in cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital. The company remains in a strong financial position with a debt free balance sheet at $179 million in net working capital including $151 million in cash.

In Q4 we expect to fund the majority of the Bisha capital program announced in Q2, with the balance to be spent in the first half of 2018. This program will be funded out of internal cash flows which benefit from the strong current zinc market and our improved recoveries. Our financial position provides us with significant flexibility as we consider financing options for the Timok Upper Zone. [indiscernible] capital with the lowest cost and execution risk and we’ll begin more detailed discussions with lenders as we release our PFS in Q1 2018. Most importantly, the quality of the underlying assets that will be our biggest advantage in financing this.

Now I’d like to turn the call back to Peter for a detailed review of the PEA. Peter?

Peter Kukielski

Thank you, Ryan. Before I begin let me reiterate how excited we are with the PEA results published last night. The opportunity presented by Timok is what drew me to Nevsun, it's a project I got to know well in my previous role and one I tried hard to acquire. So you can imagine how excited I was when the opportunity to join Nevsun and lead the development of Timok was presented to me. It's truly one of the world's great undeveloped copper projects and all of us here are eager to get on with the task of advancing it to production in 2021.

A way of background , Timok Upper Zone is located in the Bor region in Serbia, a prolific mining district for more than 100 years. This location 5 kilometers south of the town of Bor is a significant advantage for the project. Bor itself is a mining community of nearly 40,000 residents providing us with ample access to a pool of skilled labor and local support services.

In addition, the project is located close to existing power lines, roads and important pan-European highway, railway links and ports with access to the Black Sea and international shipping lanes. For a mining project, we could not ask for a better location and proximity to infrastructure.

Let me take a moment now to review some of the highlights of the PEA. The current mine life is estimated at 15 years with approximately 1.1 billion pounds of payable copper produced over the first four years and 2.1 billion pounds of copper over the life of mine. The net asset value is estimated to be $1.5 billion after tax using an 8% discount rate delivering a robust internal rate of return of 50% and less than 1.5 year payback. The high production levels in the early years of the mine result from front-end cash flows averaging more than $500 million annually over the first four years of operations. Preproduction capital costs are estimated at $630 million and life of mine sustaining capital costs are estimated at $400 million.

Economic parameters presented today are compelling and robust and we believe that they will support a wide range of products finding alternatives. Before discussing these results in greater detail I'd like to offer a brief reminder of the context of today's announcement. This PEA is based on drill data available for the project as of April 30, 2017. In comparison to previous March 2016 mineral resource estimate, the new database includes 52 additional exploration and resource drill holes resulting in nearly 37,000 meters of additional drilling.

The total drilling on the project as of April 24, 2017 consists of 180 holes for a total of slightly more than 100,000 meters. A significant portion of the previously categorized inferred mineral resource was converted to indicated resource status due to greatly increased drill density from the previous mineral resource estimate. The resulting contained copper in a measured and indicated mineral resource category grew by 400% from 0.2 to 1.0 million tonnes and contained gold grew by 270% from 0.6 to 2.2 million ounces. Of all the material fed to the mill only 18% of the contained copper remains in inferred resource category and most of that at lower grade and near the end of the mine life.

We believe the potential exists to increase value through additional exploration drilling and resource expansion. We are currently executing a 10,000 meter regional exploration program targeting more ultra high grade mineralization near the Timok Upper Zone deposit. Geologically there should be more high grade mineralization at Timok.

Now let me turn to the mining method we have selected for Timok Upper Zone. After intensive study and the consideration of various alternatives we have based this PEA on using a sublevel caving or SLC mining method. SLC is typically used in massive steeply dipping ore bodies with considerable strike length like the Upper Zone at Timok. And as many of you know we have variable high grades in the ultra high grade zones near the top of the deposit and these are smoothed out through cave blending ensuring a more consistent feed to the mill for processing.

As outlined in the news release, various selective and semi selective mining techniques were considered, but ultimately determined not suitable for this PEA due to geotechnical and continuity concerns. We also explained in the news release that life of mine dilution is higher for as SLC than selective and semi selective mining methods. However SLC mining methods do allow for the conversion of higher tonnage of mineable material from the mineral resource estimate due to the lower cutoff grade resulting from lower unit mining costs.

Dilution averages 27% over the life of the PEA mine plan. Further review of the SLC draw strategy to decrease dilution will be undertaken during the PFS and FS process. Benchmark SLC operations experience as little as 10% to 15% dilution and we are hopeful for similar success reducing the impact of dilution at Timok.

As noted in our opening summary, initial preproduction capital is expected to be $630 million. This initial capital investment consists of underground and surface infrastructure and facilities required prior to start of operations. Let me provide a high level breakdown of this investment. Approximately 37% is associated with underground development and underground infrastructure. Another 33% is associated with the surface facilities and infrastructure. And the remaining 30% is associated with owner costs, which includes land acquisition and total project contingency of $102 million.

Sustaining capital is estimated at $342 million spread relatively evenly over the life of the mine, including $60 million of contingency. The mine will be developed in three distinct phases. The first phase is development of the exploration decline which is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2018. The exploration decline comprises twin five-by-five meter straight drive tunnels to about 400 meters below surface.

Construction is expected to take about two years. Phase 2 consists of the mine infrastructure development to the first underground primary jaw crusher about halfway down the ore body. This phase will begin once we receive the exploitation license. A staged underground conveyor system will be used to transport material to surface and the mill. This underground conveyor system will discharge onto an overland conveyor to the process plant. Phase 2 will accommodate production for the first 7.5 years of mine life. Phase 3 is the mine life infrastructure development [Technical Difficulty] lower production levels and the second jaw crusher at the bottom of the ore body which [Technical Difficulty] of the mine life.

Let me now turn to a discussion of the metallurgy and processing flow sheet for the PEA, where our focus at this stage has been on the optimization of the established flow sheet and variability testing. A conventional copper floating process and flow sheet will be used at Timok. And our processed plant design is based on key inputs from the metallurgical test programs, the mine production plan and industry best practices including benchmarking of similar copper gold concentrators.

The process plant is designed to treat an average of 8,900 tonnes per day, the equivalent of about 3.3 million tonnes per year of material. The plant will produce a single bulk copper concentrate. And optimization opportunity being further studied in the PFS is the production of two copper concentrates. A clean concentrate less than 0.5% arsenic and a complex concentrate greater than 0.5% arsenic.

The robust flow sheet in this PEA is flexible and can deliver the two concentrate option with relatively minor additions of flotation equipment. Which concentrate is produced will be subject to the market conditions for complex concentrate at that time, but the flexibility is key to manage upside realization costs. The life of mine arsenic concentrate grade in the PEA is expected to be 1.1%.

The realization costs in this PEA are based on an extensive study by our marketing advisers as to which smelters are likely to express an interest in the product and the commercial terms that they will offer us. The project is likely to benefit from the lower arsenic grades in the early years of production as relationships are developed with the smelters.

And let me conclude this section with a brief overview of where we stand with the permitting process. A two track parallel permitting process is underway. On the first track, we are pursuing the permits required to begin development of the exploration decline and associated surface based supporting infrastructure at the portal site. We expect this permit to be granted imminently with decline construction beginning in the first quarter of 2018.

The second track is focused on securing the permits required to develop and operate the balance of the project facilities. This includes the remainder of underground mine development, the mineral processing facilities, TSF and other supporting infrastructure. In addition, Nevsun has continued with an IFC aligned land acquisition program since acquiring the project in June 2016. Under this approach, we have secured 28% of the total estimated land for the project and enough land has been acquired to facilitate the construction of the decline once the permits are in hand.

We are working with government entities at various levels in Serbia to continue the land acquisition program, which will include the purchase of state-owned properties. Due to the project’s location in a rural area, we anticipate less than ten physical and economic relocations will be required. Clearly there is much to be excited about the results of today's PEA for the Timok Upper Zone project.

Let me conclude now with a summary of next steps and priorities for Timok. Our focus now is to further define the cost and execution plan through robust front end engineering. I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for this work to be done at this stage of the process. By advancing the front end engineering, we add value, we lower execution risk and increase the certainty of the technical aspects of the project. Too many fine development projects have encountered problems when front-end engineering work has not been sufficiently advanced. Both our management team and our board are well aware of these risks and that is why we are committed to this course of prudent action.

Additional design and metallurgical test work is ongoing ahead of the prefeasibility study which we expect to publish in the first quarter of 2018 followed by a feasibility study in the first half of 2019. And we also now plan to commence development of the expiration decline in the first quarter of 2018. Our objective remains to start production in 2021 and we are working with the Serbian government [Technical Difficulty] permitting is completed in a timely manner.

Let me conduct by thanking our team at Nevsun and our various partners for their hard work in completing the PEA. We truly feel this as a transformational project for Nevsun and we look forward to advancing Timok and building long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders alike. I'm personally very excited to be leading Nevsun at this important point in its evolution as we execute against an exceptional value creation opportunity at Timok.

And now we'd be happy to answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question will be coming from Dalton Baretto at Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Dalton Baretto

I've got a number of questions. But I think I'll start with kind of the marketing side of the concentrate. Peter, can you give us a little bit more color in terms of the work you’ve done in assessing which smelters will take this product. Can it be blended down to get it to China, what are the penalties associated with it, how much capacity there is out there for complex concentrates, just a more color on the marketing side. Thank you.

Peter Kukielski

First Dalton, thanks very much for the kind words. To answer your question about marketing, we undertook various marketing studies and we've looked around and watched smelters might take the product. But our focus has not been so much on determining exactly which smelters at this point will take the product rather than making sure that we have the flow sheet well ironed out. We think the products are marketed - the single bulk concentrate product is easily marketable as would the alternative B2. But I'll let Ryan provide a little bit more detail around that.

Ryan MacWilliam

Thanks Peter. From our perspective the $40 penalty we have for arsenic and $157 per DMT TCs we have we think based on the interactions we've had with potential customers [Technical Difficulty] we have when we sell our piece of Bisha concentrate, we think are realistic for this project. I think the other thing we have in our favor is that in the early years of this project, the arsenic is lower grade just as you look to place this product in the market. So we're confident in our ability to sell these tonnes based on the assumption in the PEA.

Dalton Baretto

And then maybe, I can get back to more basic terms of development. Couple of questions on the mining side of things. So Peter, is selective mining for the ultra high grades completely off the table or as you tighten the drill spacing up there, is there an opportunity to get more selective?

Peter Kukielski

Look, [Technical Difficulty] that is an ideal fit for an ore body like Timok’s Upper Zone. So let me explain that and then I’ll come to selective mining. SIC is a common mining method that is and has been used in multiple operating and historic mines. Also, the low mining cost increases, metal recovery from the resource and importantly it’s about the added benefit of blending the highly variable Timok material that exists at the top of the ore body. On the other hand, it’s difficult to assess the feasibility of selective mining with geotechnical concerns, and we know that we have geotechnical concerns at the top of the ore body. So when it comes to DSO, the feasibility of mining and marketing [Technical Difficulty] can't really properly be assessed until exploration decline reaches the ore body and similarly use of selective mining methods can’t properly be assessed until we get to the top of the ore body. So the Sub Level Caving method really is the ideal approach at this stage of the project evolution and that's why it's been included in the base case.

Dalton Baretto

Understand. And then maybe just one last question, I’ll jump in the line. Are you comfortable with mining costs up $20?

Peter Kukielski

Yeah. We are confident with mining costs of sub $20 and some of the reasons for that are, if you think about the jurisdiction in which we're working, we have very, very low labor costs. So almost all of our G&A costs for example are based on labor costs. We have low power costs and we have a very, very simple flow sheet. So all of these things contribute to our confidence in mining costs.

Ryan, would you like to add a little bit more color to that?

Ryan MacWilliam

I think, exactly as Peter said, predominantly low labor costs and I think that's also the benchmark against other mines in the region, where we can get a sense of, if it's realistic and I think at this stage, we’re comfortable with that assumption.

Operator

Next question will be from Stefan Ioannou at Cormark Securities.

Stefan Ioannou

Just was curious, obviously, you kind of mentioned it earlier in the call, but 18% of the resources in the inferred category in terms of contained copper. Just as we move towards the PFS and obviously the UFS, will there be more sort of drill data that’s come subsequent to April that will be included to upgrade some of that to the M&A category or is sort of the resource block as you have now in terms of M&A will be the resource that feeds into the PFS going forward.

Peter Kukielski

Again, Stefan, thank you for the kind words. Look, the inferred resource is really a very small proportion of this ore body and the grades are much lower. The grades are much lower at the end of the mine life. So really there is not a lot of impact of that inferred resource on this PEA. We feel good about it.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay. So just so I’m clear that going ahead though, the resource that you have in hand now will be the resource that feeds into the PFS. There won't be any more drill data or sort of number crunching from the resource side of things.

Peter Kukielski

Yes, Stefan. That is correct.

Operator

Next question will be from Matt Murphy of Macquarie.

Matt Murphy

I was just wondering when you push back the timing on the PFS, you mentioned it would give you a bit more time to lock in the best technical option. So if you're keeping the same resource, is it mainly the concentrate scenarios that you're looking at playing with and maybe changing in the PFS?

Peter Kukielski

Matt, you're quite right. We will be looking at the concentrates that we produce, so we've selected obviously a bulk concentrate as a base case, but we will continue to do further study on what concentrates we might [Technical Difficulty] additional metallurgical test work underway. So that will lend a little bit more detail or definition to the flow sheets. In addition, we’ll be taking a look at sensitivity to lower throughputs through the facilities, which could impact on the size of what we design. We’ll do a little bit more work on differential floatation as I said and although it's a lower priority, we’ll take a look at gold recovery from pyrite. So those are basically the primary elements we’ll be looking at as we complete the prefeasibility study.

Matt Murphy

Okay. And just as a follow up to that, so the metallurgical work right now, what's the timeline on that? Is it done or is it something that’s ongoing and how big a program is it?

Peter Kukielski

The work is ongoing. It'll be complete, prior to completion prefeasibility study also and we have some pilot testing work to be done.

Frazer, would you like to add a little bit more color to that?

Frazer Bourchier

Yeah. Look, in summary the met program in particular, it will be some pilot plan test work. It's really probably going to be more confirming variability and confirmation of what we have as well as confirming that bulk con versus the two separate cons. However, having a clear answer on if we do go to two separate cons, that may leak in to feasibility study, but we set the plant up such that that’s a relatively easy switch to move over to if we made that determination during feasibility. And then the other two issues that Peter already talked about in terms of throughput rate and plant size, that may change somewhat by the PFS at the end of the first quarter next year.

Operator

Next question will be from Jack Wortman at Eight Capital.

Jack Wortman

Guys, you're going to have a pretty tight timeline to start production in 2021 and we've seen situations where acquisitions can be pretty protracted. Can you speak to this process a bit more and add maybe a bit more color on the less than 10 physical and economic relocations that you're envisioning at this point. Thanks.

Peter Kukielski

It's much too early at this point to be able to comment on what might happen with respect to physical relocations, but what I can say is that we have an incredibly supportive community involved. We have a government and a ministry that is entirely aligned with us towards getting this, making this project a reality. So we are pretty confident that we will be able to achieve our goals in terms of relocation. You must remember of course that the critical part of this project does run through relocation and permitting. So, of course, there is some uncertainty associated with that. But we have an incredibly skilled team working on relocation in the region. They have 28% of land acquired now, sufficient to start with deep line. We expect that to start accelerating, but there will always remain an element [Technical Difficulty]. Nevertheless, we are very confident we’ll be able to meet our targets.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Alex Terentiew at BMO.

Alex Terentiew

Couple of questions here. Gold recoveries, you mentioned that it's not a priority and I understand copper is the focus here, but as you identify, I mean, a lot of the gold, about 30%, 31% recovered in to the copper con and the rest to a pyrite that will go to the tails. Are you doing more work on that? I mean there's obviously a lot of opportunity there, a lot of additional cash that could come out, given the processing and the mining costs already incurred. Can you give us a little bit of an update on that?

Peter Kukielski

The gold in the ore body is associated with pyrite as you know and as the mine material is concentrated, gold is lost to the tailing stream, but it's worth noting that we’re segregating that pyrite from the tailing stream for future potential recovery. It remains a lower level of priority for us now, as we advance the prefeasibility study. It's certainly something that we will continue to look at and it does absolutely represent future opportunity. But for now, it's something on which we're not focusing because we’re far more focused on defining other elements of the project at the moment.

Alex Terentiew

The other question, your treatment charges, table 8 in your press release, I apologize if I'm just not understanding this correctly, but you note here $157 per dry metric ton. Why is that so high, because that seems to be separate from arsenic related charges? Is there something else included in that, I mean, right now, I think charges are kind of in the 90 something dollars range. So why such a high number being assumed?

Ryan MacWilliam

Hi. It’s Ryan here. So it is still linked to arsenic. I think what we've done as Peter said is, look to potential customers for this product, looked at terms in which we think they would ask from us and I think we wanted to be sure that we were confident that those were the terms under which we can sell this product. So there may be opportunities, particularly with the flexibility in the flow sheets to produce two different concentrates and attract different levels of TCs. But at this stage, given the early stage discussions with customers, we don't think we should be baking in any of the numbers there.

Alex Terentiew

And then the last question, with your feasibility study target for first half of ’19, are there any permits associated with that that would impact or could impact the ’21 target. Obviously, you start your decline early next year, so you're kind of getting some of the critical path items done, but I just wanted to assess the potential risks to a 2021 start up?

Peter Kukielski

It’s the permit that’s required in the near future is that for commencement of construction of the decline and then subsequently much later on, we need further permits, but a precondition for the permit to commence construction is that we have acquired the land needed. So that's why we've always said the critical path runs through land acquisition. That really is the crux of it. Get the land and then we can start construction.

Alex Terentiew

So the feasibility study in first half ‘19. That would be primarily, I guess, for financing perhaps and get the surface construction, construction of the surface facilities going at that point in time?

Peter Kukielski

Well, it's for the feasibility study is really for definition, so that we can continue with the engineering of the project. So it's not -- doesn't lend itself to permitting requirements. The exploration decline will begin early in the spring of next year.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your next question will be from Orest Wowkodaw at Scotiabank.

Orest Wowkodaw

A couple of questions. I'm just curious why have you assumed such high dilution I guess of 27% in the sublevel caving, when you said earlier that the benchmarking is more like 10% to 15%?

Peter Kukielski

We have decided to be conservative. So even though, we've looked at [Technical Difficulty] we've decided to be conservative with how we approach this in the PEA. As time progresses, we'll improve those numbers, but we really do want to be conservative at this point of study.

Orest Wowkodaw

And in terms of copper recoveries, the 92% life of mine average, I mean, that's a very high number. Can you talk about what gives you confidence in such a high number, especially when you're being conservative in so many other aspects of the project?

Peter Kukielski

Yeah, of course. I mean we strongly believe that 92% recovery is possible. And remember that we're producing bulk concentrate, so bulk concentrate is a lower grade concentrate that requires less cleaning and when you do less cleaning, you get higher recovery. And this is part of the reason why we chose a bulk in the PEA. Metallurgical tests show that copper con grades can be as high as 40% with additional cleaning, but that's at the expense of recovery. So we're going with the bulk concentrate and which will lend itself to much higher recoveries.

Orest Wowkodaw

And if you decide, because we talked about the plan having flexibility to move from bulk to two separate concentrates. How much would the recoveries be impacted?

Peter Kukielski

I don't know the answer to that question off hand. Frazer, do you have anything you could say about that?

Frazer Bourchier

Yeah. Orest, it's a bit early to say that. That’s some of the additional met test scores that we're doing to see what the respective grades would be in recovery. Obviously, it's going to be a trade up between the two. We’ve set the plant up as we said before to be able to adapt to that and just one other earlier comment, with respect to the mining method on the SLC, we've seen dilution as low as 10% to 15%. We didn't say that’s the benchmark for most SLCs, so we strive to see if maybe we can get down to those levels, but that’s not the average benchmark for dilution in SLC.

Orest Wowkodaw

Do you know offhand what the average would be?

Frazer Bourchier

It’s a very general statement, if somebody around the world has seen as high as 35%, 38%, as low as 8%. So, you can come up with an average number, but I think it's particular to the ore body that we have and it's set up based on the way we're reporting our drop points, the way we're drawing it, some of that can be operationally controlled and can be adjusted once we get into operations as well.

Orest Wowkodaw

And then just in terms of the PFS that will come out in the first quarter. I mean you put out a pretty robust summary last night. Can you talk about what we can anticipate with respect to what areas of this study are going to change as we move to the PFS?

Peter Kukielski

Sure. We still are looking at value enhancing options in the PFS. Let me provide a little bit of color around that. With testing, I think I mentioned earlier on, sensitivity to lower throughputs. We continue to work on metallurgical variability, and as I said a little bit earlier, this [Technical Difficulty]. We'll do a little bit more work on differential floatation versus bulk floatation and also as I said a little bit earlier, we may do a little bit more work on gold recovery, although this remains a lower priority for us. So these are the key elements that we’ll be addressing in the PFS and of course we will be honing in on the cost estimating exercises.

Orest Wowkodaw

And just a final question for me, like, obviously, there's a lot of project parameters here. As you move towards the PFS and towards feasibility, which one of these parameters do you think could be at most risk of being, I guess most at risk of being lowered as we move forward here?

Peter Kukielski

I'm presuming by lowered that you mean –

Orest Wowkodaw

Like a lower recovery or lower grade or lower throughput or higher CapEx. I guess where do you see the biggest risk?

Peter Kukielski

Actually, we’ve been pretty conservative in the development of [Technical Difficulty] and so we feel very confident about the numbers that are being used. If anything we see that there's opportunity as opposed to risk. So to answer to your question, we don't feel that there's a lot of risk that these numbers might change in a negative fashion.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Pierre Vaillancourt at Haywood.

Pierre Vaillancourt

Could you just clarify, when you're talking about the permitting the second phase, the timing on that and conditions to achieve that?

Peter Kukielski

I mean the primary condition is there for permitting is that the engineering is completed of course, but we will have done -- we will sort of have completed the Serbian feasibility study well in advance of that. [Technical Difficulty] important element of permitting is associated with completion of land [Technical Difficulty]. Frazer, would you like to provide a little bit more color around that?

Frazer Bourchier

Really. As Peter stated, with respect to, you’ve got internal studies that are required, so that decline permitted the subset of the balance of the project permitting. Actually what it’s all gearing up towards is what we would call the mining license or the exploitation permit. So [Technical Difficulty] land acquisition and the ESIA. So and those are all lined up to be completed by mid-2019. Once you’ve got that, it’s green light on construction, doesn't impact decline and that’s still progressing along until the decline gets to a point where it’s now considered mine development as opposed to an access last exploration decline.

Pierre Vaillancourt

So timing on this, I mean, this is the final permit to go ahead with production. When does that come in?

Peter Kukielski

You will see when the NI 43-101 comes out, we have some fairly detailed schedules in there. So main timing all centers towards mid-2019

Operator

Next question will be from Chris Potter at Northern Border Investment.

Chris Potter

I had a question on Bisha. If we assume that copper and zinc price stay the same as they are today, going through say next year, can you just let us know what you anticipate the impact on your cash flows might be, given the optimization of the mine should be complete by then.

Ryan MacWilliam

We don't provide specific guidance on cash flows, but I think both the strong commodity price environment we find ourselves in, the improved recoveries and I think the third point is the fact that we expect to complete the purchase of additional fleet onsite primarily by the end of this year and therefore improve our mining cost next year means that we think Bisha for next year should produce fairly healthy cash flows, which we can use for the construction of Timok.

Chris Potter

Would you say that they'd be substantially higher than the current run rate once the optimization is complete?

Ryan MacWilliam

I don’t think we would commit to specific guidance on that or even general guidance, but I think clearly we think the operational change that we're currently seeing, we expect to see the benefits of that flow through to our cash flows next year.

Chris Potter

Just one other related, you have 150 million in cash now. Would you anticipate cash balances to remain flat to increasing next year, absent investments in Timok?

Peter Kukielski

If we would not make investments in Timok, yes, I think we would expect the cash balance to increase, but clearly we will continue to invest in Timok through the balance -- next year and beyond.

Operator

Thank you. Next is a follow-up from Dalton Baretto at Canaccord.

Dalton Baretto

Just back to Timok on the mining side. Peter with Sub Level Caving at the 27% dilution, are you guys assuming that all the dilution is zero grade.

Peter Kukielski

Frazer, would you like to comment on it?

Frazer Bourchier

No, Dalton, we're not. Keep in mind, this is not a reserve, it’s a conferred material, so it’s mine material that we're talking about, but we took the grade of that dilution to come into what the resource block model predicted that. And then we factored it down somewhat.

Dalton Baretto

So we're not going to see kind of positive surprises on the grade side.

Frazer Bourchier

I think as Peter stated earlier, it’s exciting and much potential that inferred might offer. It's really not material in the overall valuation of the asset. So let's see what it actually looks like when we do the PFS at the end of Q1 with the official reserve and no material included.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time, we have no further questions. I would like to turn the meeting back over to Peter.

Peter Kukielski

Thank you, again to everyone for joining today's call. We look forward to updating you again in February when we report our fourth quarter and full year results. But let me say that I cannot tell you how excited I am about today's announcement and we look forward to building this project out, but we’ll provide you with a further update in the next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does indeed end your conference and webcast for today. Once again, thank you for attending and at this time, we ask that you please disconnect your lines. Have yourself a great day.

