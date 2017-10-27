Building My Retirement Portfolio With Market Sector ETFs: Part 2

It’s nice when a plan comes together as hoped. In my previous article which you can read here I presented my plan for building a retirement portfolio with sector ETFs. To get some valuable comments and suggestions. I’m happy to say this happened and it’s enabled better data. First though, just for review, here are the sectors represented here by Vanguard ETFs:

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VDC) Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VCR) Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (VOX) Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Much of what I did in building my portfolio was based upon backtesting. I would have liked to have presented the resulting data in a better, more consistent manner than the individual annual return data I presented. This method gave outsized numbers that were understandably not good enough for SA readers. Most of us want to see something more congruent such as Compound Annual Growth Rate or CAGR. However, my base case was for building a Roth IRA account from scratch, in other words new money. I did not, until recently know how to compute CAGR while adding money and dollar cost averaging into a portfolio. I am happy to report that thanks to reader AlanInTempe, that issue has been resolved.

Just to recap, in the base case we are buying the sector that has worst performance over the past 12 months, compared to the other 10 sectors. Here are the results with 6 year CGAR:

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 STUDY ROI ROI ROI ROI ROI ROI CAGR BASELINE A -5.0% 23.0% 67.0% 54.0% -21.0% 70.0% 11.2%

I did some work on my backtesting tool to decrease the manual labor required. This enabled me to test some more approaches. The first was to test the opposite of Baseline A. That is, buy the sector with the highest performance over the past 12 months:

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 STUDY ROI ROI ROI ROI ROI ROI CAGR BASELINE B -3.4% 5.5% 67.0% 49.9% 1.3% 13.2% 8.3%

I thought it would be interesting to change the transaction interval from months to quarters and the look back period from 12 months to 30 days. Here are the results:

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 STUDY ROI ROI ROI ROI ROI ROI CAGR BUY LOW PERF / 30 DAY LOOK BACK 7.4% 13.5% 48.3% 56.2% -18.2% 52.7% 8.8% BUY HIGH PERF / 30 DAY LOOK BACK -8.2% 12.2% 59.6% 54.7% -11.8% 57.2% 10.3%

We always want to know how we compare with the passive approach. Using the same method as used with the sectors we bought $500 worth of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) each month. Here are the results:

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 STUDY ROI ROI ROI ROI ROI ROI CAGR SPY BENCHMARK -2.4% 17.9% 69.8% 61.2% 10.1% 41.5% 11.5%

All of the above results were based upon the theme of building a retirement portfolio using new money into a Roth Account. In other words, dollar cost averaging. This time using CAGR, the SPY Benchmark (passive investing) method came a bit better than the baseline which was the opposite of what I showed last time using more crude data. This is ok with me as I value being diversified across the sectors. I am willing to give up a point or two of returns to achieve this. Besides, there will be periods where each perform better than the other.

Next, I want to address the mature portfolio or what I would call “Front Loaded”. Unlike dollar cost averaging into a new portfolio, I want to apply a version of what I am doing to a portfolio where no new money is being added, the entire investment is made up front. I have several portfolios like this among various family members.

To make this work I needed sell criteria which is a big new wrinkle. I tested two alternatives and the SPY Benchmark. Here are the results:

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 STUDY ROI ROI ROI ROI ROI ROI CAGR BUY HIGH PERFORMER ON 30 DAY LOOK BACK / SELL LOW PERFORMER ON 30 DAY LOOK BACK -11.55% 26.20% 19.75% 14.19% -1.30% 5.40% 8.01% BUY LOW PERFORMER ON 30 DAY LOOK BACK / SELL HIGH PERFORMER ON 30 DAY LOOK BACK -3.02% 32.84% 12.83% 9.54% -10.94% 17.81% 8.93% SPY BENCHMARK 9.80%

Once again buying low wins out over momentum but neither do as well as the Benchmark over this period.

Finally, I ran the SPY Benchmark in a second alternative this time switching SPY for long term treasury bonds with the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) using a 30 day look back:

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 STUDY ROI ROI ROI ROI ROI ROI CAGR SPY/TLT BUY HIGH PERFROMER ON 30 DAY LOOKBACK / SELL LOW PERFORMER ON 30 DAY LOOK BACK 39.28% 15.99% 22.03% 18.23% -1.79% 1.01% 14.99%

Looking at CAGR only this one is a bit of a game changer. But on second look the trend is not good over the past two years. The past two years have been different with correlations being out of whack with their history and so on. So I am going to watch this one for consideration to see if returns come back to support anything like 15% CAGR. Realistically though it would have to show a few years of consistency before I would jump in.

So that is it for now. I intend to stay with Baseline A in continuing to build my Roth account. I will stay with the buy low theme in my Front Loaded, as well as mature accounts.