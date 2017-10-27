Valero Energy Partners' (VLP) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 27, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

John Locke - VP, IR

Rich Lashway - President & COO

Donna Titzman - CFO & Treasurer

Jay Browning - General Counsel

Mark Schmeltekopf - Controller

Analysts

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Justin Jenkins - Raymond James

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Brian Zarahn - Mizuho

Faisel Khan - Citi

Tristan Richardson - SunTrust

Craig Shere - Tuohy Brothers

John Locke

Good morning and welcome to Valero Energy Partners earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2017. We thank you for joining us and appreciate your interest in the partnership.

With me today are Rich Lashway, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Donna Titzman, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Jay Browning, our General Counsel;

Mark Schmeltekopf, our Controller and several members of the partnership’s senior management team.

If you have not received the earnings release and would like a copy, you can find one on our website at valeroenergypartners.com. Also attached to the earnings release are tables that provide additional information on our business and reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures. If you have any questions after reviewing the tables, please feel free to contact our Investor Relations team after the call.

Now, I would like to direct your attention to the forward-looking statement disclaimer contained in the press release. In summary, it says that statements in the press release and on this conference call that state the partnership's or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions under federal securities laws. Many factors could cause actual results to differ from our expectations, including those we have described in our filings with the SEC.

Now, I will turn the call over to Rich for a few opening remarks.

Rich Lashway

Thanks John and good morning everyone. Let me start by echoing the remarks John shared on Valero's earning call yesterday, and reiterate our pride in our teams and our industry's response to Hurricane Harvey.

While the operations of the partnership in Valero have returned to normal, we recognize that the recovery and restoration efforts for many continue for a long time. This was an epic response in epic storm, and one that highlights the efficiency of the supply chain along the Gulf Coast.

Now turning to the quarter, we're pleased with the partnership's operation and overall results notwithstanding the limited impact and the volumes from the storm on the operations at several Valero's refiners which Donna will cover shortly.

We are pleased to announce the acquisition of the Port Arthur terminal assets and the Parkway pipeline. These are high-quality assets that will expand our footprint in the Gulf Coast region without changing the risk profile partnership. This transaction combined with our organic growth projects and strong distribution coverage positions the partnership to deliver its targeted distribution growth without the need for additional acquisitions. The partnership continues to target annual distribution growth of 25% for 2017 and at least 20% for 2018.

Looking ahead we continue to take an opportunistic approach to growing the partnership through organic growth and logistics deals that support Valero's core business or that provide third-party revenues.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Donna to discuss third quarter results.

Donna Titzman

Thank you, Rich.

Third quarter 2017 operating revenues were $109 million compared to $92 million for the third quarter of 2016. Third quarter 2017 net income attributable to partners was $58 million and EBITDA attributable to the partnership was $79 million.

Net cash provided by operating activity was also $79 million and distributable cash flow was $75 million. The total distribution declared for the third quarter of 2017 was $46 million resulting in a coverage ratio of 1.6 times.

As Rich mentioned earlier, throughput volumes for our Houston and Corpus Christi terminals, as well as our Port Arthur and Three Rivers logistics system were negatively impacted by disruptions at Valero’s Refinery as a result of the hurricane. For the third quarter of 2017, pipeline throughput volumes were 859,000 barrels per day and terminal throughput volumes were 2.7 million barrels per day.

Despite negative impacts from the hurricane, pipeline volumes were higher compared to the third quarter of 2016 primarily due to increased throughput in the Port Arthur logistics system and the logistics system including contributions from the Red River pipeline acquisition. Terminal volumes were also higher in the quarter 2016 despite negative impacts from the hurricane namely due to contribution from the Port Arthur Logistics system and the Meraux and the Three Rivers terminals which were acquired in September of last year. Capital expenditures attributable to the partnership in the third quarter 2017 were $9 million consisting of $8 million for expansion and $1 million for maintenance.

The partnership expects to make $49 million of capital expenditures in 2017 of which $35 million is for expansion projects and $14 million is for maintenance. We ended the third quarter 2017 with the $116 million of cash and cash equivalents and we had $836 million of total liquidity which includes $720 million available on the revolver. Total debt was $895 million and our debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.9 times.

Last week the board of directors of our General Partner approved a cash distribution for the third quarter of 2017 of $0.48 per unit which reflect a 5.5% increase from the previous quarter. Distribution net payable on November 9th to unitholders of record on November 1.

Also on November 1st the partnership expects to close its acquisition of the Port Arthur terminal asset and the Parkway Pipeline, we expect to fund the $508 million transaction with borrowings under our revolving credit facility, cash on hand and the issuance of additional comments in general partner unit to Valero. In summary, the partnership continues to take a disciplined approach to growth, our healthy distribution coverage, strong balance sheet and investment grade credit ratings provided with a number of options for financing future growth. This concludes our opening remarks. We will now open the call for questions.

Jeremy Tonet

I just want to take quick question to start off at kind of a high level, it seems like the MLP market is evolving here a bit where there seems to be greater emphasis from the market as far as higher distribution coverage trying to lessen capital market needs maybe not placed in the same value on distribution growth as there have been in the past, I mean looks like VLP might be a bit of ahead of peers in this sense given the higher coverage, more retain cash. So I was just wondering if you could provide any thoughts on what is evolution MLP market meaning for VLP and how do you think about that going forward?

Donna Titzman

Yes so you’re right and I think we have just been managing to-date with the high coverage level being able to build cash and use that cash into fund our acquisition. So I don’t think that we are moving down a different strategy than what we have already been doing, we’re comfortable with what we’ve done in the past and how we’re moving forward do acknowledge that there are entities that they have some leverage issues and are having to deal with those right now given the disruptions in equity market.

Rich Lashway

Yes, and I will just add. Our strategy hasn’t changed, I mean we’re growing distributions at 25% for this year and we’re still maintaining our at least 20% distribution growth for next year and we are observing the same thing that you mentioned and we are taking that all into consideration but our strategy is not changed.

Jeremy Tonet

To the extent I guess that, capital markets are less conducive than they have in the past. I am just wondering what that could mean for Valero going forward especially given, the parent relationship there and possibly being a consolidator in the industry. I know you guys have looked at some recent acquisitions under the VLO call noted how there was some proxy moves forward out there north of 20 times.

I am just wondering do your see yourself as a consolidator and later dated in the space if kind of capital market disruptions forced more activity out there?

Rich Lashway

Is that a VLP or VLO question?

Jeremy Tonet

May be a little bit of both.

Rich Lashway

Yes. I’ll give you the VLP answer. So, as I mentioned the strategy hasn’t changed the dropdown organic and opportunistic acquisitions. So, you mentioned, high multiples and lot of these recent transactions those are really hard to make sense when you got an inventory at a dropdown at 8.5 to 10 times multiples. But we look at everything right, and so that part of gross one leg of our growth strategy.

Jeremy Tonet

Just following-up on the dropdown inventory you talked about there, could you just refresh us as far as what type of - what the compensation of those assets are how big the EBITDA inventory is and kind of breakdown between different assets?

Rich Lashway

It's really still kind of net billion dollar range where, about half of it is your traditional pipelines and terminals, small piece of it is going to be the railcars and again a little over 30% is going to be the wholesale distribution.

Jeremy Tonet

One last one if I could. Just want to see with this latest dropdown kind of the increase size and scale of the VLP, I was wondering if there might more of mobility at this point in VLP’s lifecycle to take on more of the organic growth projects that's within the entire Valero family?

Rich Lashway

Now that’s kind of what we are looking at is and that’s always we’ve been saying as we - as we largely will be able to take on, larger organic projects that have a longer lifecycle, cash flow lifecycle.

Jeremy Tonet

Do you think with this most recent dropdown where at that point or it’s still little bit later dated?

Rich Lashway

It's just a gradual progression. So there will be marginally bigger projects that we’re able to do on VLP paper.

Justin Jenkins

I guess, I will be following up on Jeremy's question there on CapEx. You know it is view for VLP covered that on the VLO call yesterday that we’ve got a maybe a bit of 4Q weighted spend with the potential becoming ball of the guider, how should we think about the other run rate we’ve have seen relative to keeping the full year 2017 guidance unchanged?

Rich Lashway

I would stick to the full year guidance that we've provided.

Justin Jenkins

Okay, fair enough. And then I guess thinking about the balance sheet, even utilizing a larger percentage of debt on yesterday’s dropdown, we are still looking likely below than 3.5 tons leverage target there. I guess I am wondering if that’s still about the right area to think about the longer term targets there is that changing or evolving it all as the partnership continues to gain scale?

Donna Titzman

No, I think that’s the right target, it's the 3.5 max rate is what we’re looking at and the proposed drop keeps us just below that on a pro forma basis.

Theresa Chen

I wanted to ask a follow up question related to the first question that Jeremy brought up in light of the terminal oil in the VLP market over the past couple of weeks. There has been increased scrutiny on externally funded growth in general. In addition to focus on healthy balance sheet and excess coverage and completely acknowledge that that given your coverage and EBITDA’s trajectory past this most recently announced dropdown doesn’t seem like you would need to come for another big equity offering, today your growth targets but thinking post 2018 in the long term, there seems to be big focus for the parent to get as much cash as possible for each dropdown and if the equity markets still continue to scrutinize externally funded growth or most of the growth to be organic or internally funded. How do you balance those two considerations?

Donna Titzman

Yes so I will try to address the couple of those comments, the drop again is just part of executing our strategy, I wouldn’t say that VLO necessarily needs cash today, they actually have quite a bit of cash on the balance sheet and as they said on the earnings call and continue to say on even in past earnings call, they have a very disciplined approach there. So the drop was less about VLO getting cash and more about just the strategy of getting VLP to height and scale and continuing to grow and execute that strategy.

In regards to the capital market needs you are cramped, we don’t really, we can get through the – we can get through 2018 at the guided distribution growth level without doing another drop and still maintain healthy coverage and balance sheet. Past 2018, we are not prepared to provide any guidance on that at this point.

Theresa Chen

Shifting focus to IDRs another area of scrutiny in the market for a while now and we’ve seen several transactions of your competitors already granted you’re not quite at the level of split or the TP total cut as they have been but it seems that there – any time there is a publicly traded GP, you have to balance the interest of both shareholder and unitholder and the economics are generally not super favourable to the MLP to the point where the parent has to step in and get LP distribution for a while going forward. How do you about that for VLP, when do you think is the inflection point for you to restructure your IDRs and working those economics look like.

Donna Titzman

Yes, so we recognize the burden of the IDR and the cost of capital issue eventually arise is due to those IDRs and we obviously we seen like you have what other people are doing to address them that’s not something that we are prepared to provide guidance on at this point but just letting, we acknowledge that the IDR due is essentially become a burden.

Brian Zarahn

On the recent dropdown this case if the timing was impacted by the situation Northern California with the proposed terminal transaction or is just the timing you expected all along.

Rich Lashway

Yes, that the west coast had nothing to do with this is was planned.

Brian Zarahn

I just seemed okay and then on the dropdown any potential organic projects related to the assets.

Rich Lashway

There are some activity around the parkway pipeline and making some additional. Third party connections we're already kind of baked in the organic project because we have just recently connected the parkway pipeline system into the Colonial Pipeline so those are good some of the plantation and Parkway we're looking at some of the third party connections there's as well so that's all favorable to the asset.

Brian Zarahn

So they're with their new connections or potential upside to the cash flow projection.

Rich Lashway

Yes.

Brian Zarahn

And then on the drop downs and you mentioned you don't need a dropdown next year to meet your distribution growth target but you also seem to want to increase the size of the MLP how do you think about whether or not to drop down next year. And then on financing if you did do a drop would you anticipate something more structured somewhere to this recent transaction where there's no - we can take some of the equities because of your balance sheet can still does finance some of the need some excess cash flow or would you try to increase liquidity of the stocks?

Donna Titzman

We have flexibility because of our financial position the kind of - make a decision as we go. As I mentioned we don’t have to do a drop. We’ll continue to see how our markets develop next year, how some our strategies developed and make a decision as we move through the year.

In regards to financing, there is nothing more match full about it other than we're just trying to maintain that 3.5 half time target debt to EBITDA. We look at all options that are available to us at the time and we didn’t close the door I need particular one.

VLO, we don’t necessarily look to VLO to provide financing if they want to take some bad debt that works out fine for us. But we really are looking towards being able to finance ourselves.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, last one from me, on then coming back to maintenance CapEx and you’re trending well below the$14 million for this year does that $14 million include some allocation to the recent dropdown or likely will come below, come in below that number?

Rich Lashway

No, as we I answered earlier, we’re on target to hit the $14 million maintenance CapEx this year.

Faisel Khan

On the corporate pipeline so, is the current capacity on that pipeline 200,000 or is it the project that you're working on right now, going to expand it to 200,000?

Rich Lashway

The current capacity is 110,000, you have the potential to expand it later on down the road by adding an additional midpoint booster station which would then take it to 200. But that’s just opportunity down the road.

Faisel Khan

And then, does they get to 200 is that, considered what you're talking about in terms of connecting it to third party or refineries and colonial - your colonial system?

Rich Lashway

No that would be an improvement on the horsepower of the Parkway pipeline because we already be connected to plantation and colonial.

Faisel Khan

And Rich on the - when you think about the backlog of dropdown into the partnership, you’re also including the two recent joint ventures you guys announced with [McGowan]?

Rich Lashway

We have not included those in that number.

Faisel Khan

Any reason why not or is that - there will be eligible to be putting to the partnership.

Rich Lashway

Absolutely eligible to be putting to the partnership.

Faisel Khan

And then just on the Veracruz terminal that - and the land terminals that the Valero announced the joint venture with [indiscernible]. Would you ever think about putting those assets into the joint venture if you decide to exercise your right by 50%?

Rich Lashway

The Mexico assets or these terminals have been structured just that if that’s what Valero would like to do they are eligible to be dropped into the VLP.

Faisel Khan

And is that in your backlog?

Rich Lashway

That is not in the back log.

Tristan Richardson

Just, one last one from me. Donna you talked about sort of staying in mid 3s in terms of leverage and I think kind of early questions suggested that there is still some room to perhaps skew a little bit more towards debt financing on the balance sheet. So I guess with that combined with the comment that, there is really no need for a drop in 2018. I’m just curious, so should we think about use of balance sheet being organic CapEx as the main priority as we look forward?

Donna Titzman

I mean I think we just look at everything.

Rich Lashway

But that would be yes organic is one of the tools that we have for growth and we've got the drop downs. We've got the organic and we've got the opportunistic acquisitions so, you've got an awesome balance sheet and depending on what the opportunities are that's where we'll go. We don't we're not targeting organic per se. And we as she mentioned earlier we got the flexibility to time and finances this to our advantage.

Rich Lashway

Thanks.

Craig Shere

Good morning. I think even before the latest drop announcement all we're positioned to readily meet your 2017 and 2018 distribution growth guidance given your strong coverage of previously as exemplified by the quarter. So as you make this incremental drop on that maybe it wasn't necessary to meet the target.

Are you just thinking of the ability to maintain very robust coverage to internally fund of the growth CapEx and is that your primary focus or you thinking more longer term about sustaining multi-year distribution growth.

Donna Titzman

Yes, so some of the tiny of doing the drop now it is simply again we're looking to grow the MLP. We were able to do this drop about tapping the public equity markets. We had that debt capacity. We had built some cash to assist with that financing. I mean yes we do look long term as well when we think about how were managing the company but as Rich indicated we're not just focusing on drops.

We're focusing on potential acquisitions that might be out there, developing internal projects which may not be announced yet but we're still working through. And all of that just plays a role in the decisions and timing.

Craig Shere

Are you focused as much as possible on covering a 100% of the equity for organic growth internally I mean for a couple years forward.

Donna Titzman

I'm sorry can you repeat that again.

Craig Shere

For growth projects are you focused on trying to cover all of the required equity portion of the financing through access overage and I mean in terms of tapping the public markets and any way shape perform or are you trying to just stay out of it entirely if you can.

Donna Titzman

Yes, well certainly for right now. We prefer not to have tapped the public markets.

Craig Shere

And do you see that the extent of your coverage kind of teeing up the ability to stay out for a couple years forward in addition to the distribution growth.

Donna Titzman

Certainly it helps. As we continue to build cash going forward I mean that certainly goes towards funding that organic growth and growth because again a relatively small amount of a grant organic growth today.

Mark Schmeltekopf

And our position allows us the flexibility to tying the market so, I think it's a good place to be.

Rich Lashway

Okay, thank you everybody. We appreciate you to joining the call today and if you have any additional questions please contact me and IR team after the call. Thank you.

