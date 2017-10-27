This 11.9% Yielding Dividend Dog Is On Sale Again

I think the reward-to-risk ratio is very attractive in the high $5s or very low $6s.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) makes a compelling value proposition after the latest drop. The BDC recently slashed its dividend which triggered a major sell-off in the stock. Today’s large Net Asset Value discount provides income investors with a wide margin of safety that points to attractive total returns. Prospect Capital’s dividend should be sustainable at its current level, and I think the stock has an attractive reward-to-risk combination. An investment in Prospect Capital yields 11.9 percent.



Buying high-yielding income vehicles is no different than buying tech stocks or other assets, really. You buy them at a good price, wait for the investments to appreciate, and then you sell them for a profit. Many times, though, good investment value can be found in stocks that don’t look like bargains on first glance. Look at Prospect Capital, for instance: The company’s Net Asset Value per-share has rather consistently declined over the years (partly due to share sales below NAV), management gets paid very high fees (interests between management and shareholders aren’t perfectly aligned) and the dividend has been cut twice in the last three years. Not a good investment, right?



Wrong. If the price is right, Prospect Capital can be a decent buy, and I think now is the time to double down on the out-of-favor business development company.



Prospect Capital’s shares have slumped to a new 52-week low yesterday, which only serves to enhance the BDC’s value proposition from a reward-to-risk point of view. Prospect Capital has been in a prolonged slump ever since the market started to price a dividend cut into the BDC’s shares in May.

Prospect Capital did indeed cut its monthly dividend by 28 percent in August, but the stock has not stopped dropping. As a result, I think the current sell-off is a good opportunity to gobble up shares at a very attractive valuation.



The good news is that Prospect Capital’s current dividend should be sustainable for the next 12-18 months, unless the BDC experiences a major loan default. Prospect Capital has had weak dividend coverage stats over the last year (dividend exceeding NII), but the new dividend is aligned with Prospect Capital’s Net Investment Income going forward, suggesting that the dividend can be covered for the foreseeable future.

Extreme NAV Discount



There are two more reasons to consider Prospect Capital on the sell-off.



For one thing, Prospect Capital’s shares have dropped to a new 52-week low yesterday @$5.96. According to the Relative Strength Index, which flashes a value of 24.41, Prospect Capital is widely oversold today (good if you are leaning contrarian).



Not only is Prospect Capital oversold, but the company’s stock now sells for an extreme (and unsustainable) 35 percent discount to Net Asset Value. Prospect Capital has not seen such a low book valuation since early 2016 when investors lost it over the energy price crisis. With the benefit of hindsight, this was a great time to buy Prospect Capital for a higher risk income portfolio. And I sure think today is a great time to buy this dividend dog in the high $5s or very low $6s.



Your Takeaway



Buy low and sell high. This basic investment philosophy also applies to high-yielding dividend dogs that are out-of-favor. Prospect Capital just cut its monthly dividend down to $0.06/share but the dividend should be sustainable, making yet another dividend cut over the short haul highly unlikely.

Importantly, I think Prospect Capital’s depressed valuation shows that investors have turned too bearish on the stock. The BDC’s shares change hands for a whopping 35 percent discount to NAV which implies a high margin of safety and tilts the odds in favor of attractive total returns over the next twelve months. Buy the drop for income and capital appreciation.



