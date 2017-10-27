AMD Implodes (And I'm Buying It All)

Sometimes we see the oddest of things in the market. AMD (AMD) was no exception. AMD had blow out earnings with beats in revenue, profits and gross margins - only for AMD to go down. Many are still pondering-- what happened? Two reasons come to mind. First - AMD went up before earnings. Second - AMD worded its investor notes very oddly - implying that going from quarter 3 to quarter 4 was going to involve a massive revenue drop... which it is not.



Seasonality of Sales



AMD is very dependent on console sales (or semi-custom as they like to call it) and during each Q3 Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Sony (NYSE:SNE) buy many chips to stock up for the Christmas season. This helps out Q3 sales. And while Q4 sales are very good, they are not quite as high as Q3. This is normal for AMD. What investors should be interested in is the comparison from 2016 Q4 to 2017 Q4 - wherein AMD is projecting 26% growth year over year.



Investors also are a very impatient bunch. Back when AMD was $2 a share, I polled my technology friends (system builders, tech journalists, investors) and their consensus was that AMD was going to be bankrupt. This was exactly what I was looking for. Fast forward and currently once again the natives are getting restless when it comes to AMD. They refuse to consider the long-term view. AMD is putting its CPU house in order although its GPU house needs work some tweaking. We think they can be a strong second vendor to Nvidia (NVDA) given time, and then there's Navi (the next big GPU from AMD), but let's get back to the short term.



What's Done is Done or The Reason For The Drop



The response to Q3 numbers (in our opinion) is an overreaction.

Many have tried to logically explain this illogical event by stating it is due to "slow EPYC sales" or "the APU Raven Ridge won't be here for Christmas." Nope and nope - server ramp ups take a very long time and we knew Raven Ridge would launch in Q4. Maybe it will be in some systems in time for Christmas (or maybe it will not) but the Q4 numbers reflect this at .04 EPS estimates. What happened to AMD is simple. People bought into AMD before earnings and rode the ramp up based on what most thought would be great earnings. In the after-hours market, the forces pushed AMD down via aggressive dumping (which of course triggers a panic). That's it... quite simple really. Moving on...



AMD posted fantastic numbers beating in revenue, profits, and gross margin, but obviously Mr. Market cares not as he is a fickle, odd bird. That's OK... we can sit back and take our time. We will ponder our next moves and acquire long-term options for cheap while we wait for the masses to forget the pain of the now and start to look to the future with greedy eyes. It might be a rough ride in the short term, but that is OK. We like opportunity.

Moving Forward



We can not sit in the past and dwell on what could have been or why AMD took a hit but we can use this as an opportunity. We have to look to the future and see what will peak interest in AMD and what wild cards might result in extra revenue.



For this we have some catalysts and wild cards in the works.



1. EPYC server sales - From what AMD is saying EPYC is gaining ground and from the benchmarks I've read, it looks like a winner but I do not think Wall Street understands just how long the verification process takes. They seem to be confusing verification time lag with a lack of EPYC sales. In a few more quarters we should have a better picture.



2. Atari Box - AMD will be building a semi-custom APU (a CPU / GPU together) for Atari based on x86. While this could be a minor project in the grand scheme of things, it's a nice wild card as many of us old timers grew up on Atari and should generate some positive energy.



3. Patent Licensing - AMD in the Q3 conference call mentioned they licensed out some patents that impacted both CPU and GPU. Pray tell it may be something as simple as a lawsuit settlement. But having scoured the PACER legal system today we can see no settlements.

The most likely explanation is it has something to do with the CPU deal currently in place with the Chinese. Lisa Su mentioned the patients right after talking about EYPC. Looking back to the Anandtech article we see:

"In a brief call with AMD, the company made it clear that this is an x86 play for the Chinese server market, with AMD licensing/contributing their high performance x86 IP along with their SoC IP. AMD’s GPU and ARM IP is not part of the deal, and at this time AMD is not specifying which precise x86 IP is part of the deal."



Sounds like the deal changed where the Chinese wanted access to GPU tech, but time will tell. Needless to say it is a very interesting and unexpected development.



4. Tesla rumor - It is interesting to note that in a recent official AMD video they showed a variety of objects that are powered by AMD hardware such as computers, servers, jets (yes, AMD has hardware in jets), and part of the video showed AMD powering a car. It's an interesting signal from AMD or it could just be an artist taking a bit of artistic freedom to show what might be possible.



5. Raven Ridge - AMD is set to offer up a sneak peak of its APU "Raven Ridge" in early November Raven Ridge will have Vega GPU tech inside it and while it will not appeal to the hardcore gamers it does fill a segment that wants a mobile processor with decent graphics. Since the mobile APUs AMD currently has are getting long in the tooth this is a very welcome product.

(The Raven Ridge APU)



6. Mystery Semi-Custom Project - Not much is known about this one other than in mid 2018 the partner or customer should announce what it is. AMD Lisa Su has commented saying it is "embedded" and "not gaming."



7. VR / AR - We think this industry is set to grow and currently is a wild card. We wrote more about it here.

8. Ryzen Refresh - AMD will be putting out a refresh of Ryzen on the 12nm process come February.



9. Vega 11 - Vegas supposed midrange card could be out in the next few months if all goes well to replace the aging Polaris (4xx, 5xx series) line.

10. Console refreshes. While not the highest of margins the semi-custom business does generate quite a bit of revenue and AMD has both the Microsoft and Sony contracts.



What's Next?



Now we are picking up Jan 2019 $10 calls along with April $13 calls at vastly reduced prices. During the Q2 share price drop we had a little over two weeks of rocky times to ride out and this may be no exception. Once weak hands sell out we can start the hype cycle over again in anticipation of Q4 or the various catalysts mentioned above. The long-term view of the company is sound. AMD has returned back to profitability. Given time this will improve and being patient we can buy here and just wait a bit, playing the jumps up in price while riding the overall trend north. Happy investing.