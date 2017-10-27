Amazon Earning Report: 5 Not So Desirable Facts!

Amazon added more employee in one quarter than the previous 4 quarters in total.

Quarterly Operating Income is the worst since Q3 2014.

After Amazon (AMZN) announcement of its third-quarter earnings report, the market went wild and the stock jumped some 8% on after hours trades. Everybody seems to be happy about this report, especially because it covers Whole Foods' acquisition and the bottom-line seems to be awesome!

Let's check some facts & figures from this earnings report:

1-Lowest Earning Since Q3 2014

This quarter's earning is the lowest since Q3 2014 which was the last time Amazon reported a loss. Here's quarterly data since 2012:

(Source: Amazon 10K reports, table created by author)

Comparing this quarter to previous one (Q3 2016), we see 39.65% decrease on quarterly earning. Here's the full spectrum of changes:

(Source: Amazon 10K reports, table created by author)

2-Big Jump in Goodwill Financed By Long-Term Debt

Checking on the balance sheet, we see the biggest increase in goodwill Amazon ever experienced in its history; 212% jump QoQ. Here's the detailed comparison between Q2 & Q3 2017:

(Source: Amazon 10K reports, table created by author)

Long-term debt is one fire too; 221.6% Jump!

Account receivable also jumped by 31.2% which is also unprecedented in Amazon's recent history.

I was curious about the figures Whole Foods reported in its last financial statements. Let's have a look:

(Source: WFM 10K reports, table created by author)

Amazon reported a $9,017M increase in goodwill. Factoring in the deal value which was $13,700M, we get that Amazon could realize only $4,683M of the money paid for this acquisition; Just 34%, the rest is hope for an increase in revenue, synergy and so on...

3-Reckless Jump In Employee Headcount

Obviously, as a result of acquisition, Whole Foods employees are now Amazon employee, but the increase in employees, both in terms of number and percentage is unbelievably high;

(Source: Amazon 10K report, table created by author)

Increase in the number of employees over this single period is bigger than increase throughout the whole year!!!

Excluding Q3 2017, Amazon added 113,500 employees in the past 4 quarters, in Q3 2017 alone it added 159,500 employees to its payroll, 42% jump. Even assuming 91,000 came from Whole Foods, still, we have a big jump (68,000).

4-Dramatic Change in Working Capital

Working capital directly affects free cash flow which is the basis for calculating the intrinsic value using fundamentals. Amazon's working capital changed profoundly in Q3 2017 compared to previous period:

(Source: Amazon 10K report, table created by author)

The only jump in working capital bigger than this period happened in Q4 2014. In that quarter, Amazon experienced a big increase in cash ($5,258M to $14,557M). However, this time jump is mainly due to an unprecedented increase in accounts receivable ($8,046M to $10,557M).

5-Cost of Revenue Grew Faster Than Revenue

Comparing first three quarters of 2017 to 2016, Amazon increased revenue by 27% whereas costs of revenue increased by 29%, resulted in 32% decrease in gross profit:

(Source: Amazon 10K report, table created by author)

Other Points To Consider

Amazon's razor-thin earning is now under threat by a huge long-term debt. There's no official information on 10-Q report about the interest rate on this new debt, so to get an estimate, I used last years long-term debt and interest expense as a proxy to get a rough estimate of possible interest expense for years to come.

In 2016, Amazon had $8,227M in long-term debt and paid $484M in interest expense, so the interest rate was about 5.8%.

With $24.7B in debt, interest expense would be around $1.4B!!! Compare it to $2.371B net income in 2016.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.