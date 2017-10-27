Caterpillar: Don't Sell Now

Some Seeking Alpha contributors have suggested that investors should sell Caterpillar (CAT) stock following its impressive run this year. I believe that some profit taking is understandable, but investors shouldn’t sell all of their shares since the Deerfield, Illinois-based company’s turnaround story is just getting started. Caterpillar will likely post significant revenue and earnings growth, which should push the stock even higher. Furthermore, the company will likely reward investors by announcing a major dividend hike in the near future.

Caterpillar has recently reported its quarterly results, which blew past analysts’ estimates. The company’s sales and revenues jumped 25% from last year to $11.41 billion, beating market estimates of $10.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Its adjusted profits more than doubled from $0.84 per share last year to $1.95 per share, also ahead of average analyst estimate of $1.27 per share. Furthermore, this was a high-quality earnings beat since it was accompanied by an improvement in profit margins as well. In the third quarter, the company’s net profit (adjusted) margin clocked in at 10%, significantly higher than 5% reported a year earlier.

The results came on the back of a strong performance in North America where its sales (Machinery, Energy & Transportation only) jumped 27% from the same quarter last year to $4.68 billion as the energy industry cranked up. Sales in the EAME region rose 22% to $2.78 billion due to an uptake in dealer inventories. The continued strength in China’s construction market drove a 29% increase in Asia Pacific sales to $2.42 billion. Improvement in economic conditions in Latin America helped sales in the region climb 20% to $1.08 billion. The company also reported double-digit growth in its three key segments. The Construction Industries revenues rose 37% to $4.85 billion, Resource Industries revenues climbed 36% to $1.87 billion and Energy & Transportation revenues increased 12% to $3.96 billion.

I think the key takeaway here is that Caterpillar has posted across-the-board increase in revenues from all regions and all segments. The company is benefiting from the uptake in demand in key regions, which is a testament to the strength of the global economy that is growing at a decent pace, thanks in large part to healthy levels of trade, investment, and consumer confidence. In fact, the International Monetary Fund has recently made an upward revision to global economic growth forecast for this year by 0.1 percentage points 3.6%.

And this wasn’t just a case of one great quarter. Caterpillar crushed analysts’ earnings and revenue estimates in Q1-2017 and Q2-2017 as well. So far, in the first nine months of this year, the company’s adjusted earnings have ballooned 82.9% to $4.72 per share. In this backdrop, Caterpillar stock has rallied, rising by 47.6% on a year-to-date basis. The company has beaten the Dow Jones and the S&P-500 which have posted gains of 18.1% and 14.2%, respectively, in 2017. This should have given a much-needed relief to Caterpillar investors, particularly those who stuck with this company during the challenging times. From the start of 2014 till mid-2016, Caterpillar stock tumbled 20% as the Dow Jones and the S&P-500 rose 9% and 14% respectively. But now, Caterpillar was at $138 at the time of this writing, close to the 52-week high of $140.44. Although it may seem like a decent profit-taking opportunity, I believe investors should continue to hold this stock.

Future growth

That’s because firstly, Caterpillar’s growth is actually just getting started. Although the company’s sales from the three ME&T segments have climbed to $10.7 billion, they are still well below the pre-downturn level of $15.7 billion seen in Q3-2012. On top of this, a closer look at the company’s earnings release shows that a majority of the growth that we’ve seen so far has been driven by the Construction Industries segment. In fact, in Q3-2017, the company’s sales from the three segments increased by $2.2 billion from last year, driven largely by the $1.3 billion increase in the Construction Industries sales. The company global machine retail statistics also give a similar view.

Table represents sales on a 3-month rolling period ended as of the month indicated compared with the same period of the prior year. Reported in constant dollars and based on unit sales as reported primarily by dealers. Source: Caterpillar

As shown in the table above, Caterpillar has reported higher levels of global machine retail sales (on a rolling 3-month basis) since March, but that growth has been primarily driven by the Construction Industries segment that has consistently reported strong numbers. This means Caterpillar’s recovery is still in the early stages. The good thing is that the Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation segments are starting to show signs of life. The machine retail sales for the Resource Industries segment have consistently improved since July while the E&T segment has witnessed highest growth rate in more than two years.

Moving forward, the Resource Industries and E&T segments should continue to grow, aided by the improvement in the prices of a number of raw materials. The prices of some of the key commodities, such as such as copper, aluminum, zinc, gold and iron ore, have risen by double-digits in 2017. Meanwhile, oil prices have crossed the $50 a barrel psychological barrier and could move higher as the global oil market tightens. That’s coming on the back of stronger-than-expected economic growth, including in China. In this backdrop, the mining companies and oil and gas producers may further increase spending levels. That will increase the demand for Caterpillar’s machines, ranging from mining trucks to reciprocating engines, which will fuel the growth of the company’s Resource Industries and E&T segments. That will have a positive impact on the company’s total revenues and earnings. The growth in the high-margin E&T business, in particular, could give a major boost to Caterpillar’s bottom-line.

Dividend Hike

Moreover, Caterpillar will start rewarding its patient shareholders by meaningfully growing dividends, possibly by as early as Q1-2018. Remember, Caterpillar comes with an incredible track record of dividend growth - 23 consecutive years of growth. But the company hasn't made a meaningful increase since early-2015 due to weak levels of free cash flows. This year, however, the company has generated strong levels of free cash flows which, I believe, will pave the way for dividend growth in the near future.

In the first nine months of 2016, Caterpillar generated $1.78 billion of free cash flows which funded $1.35 billion of dividends, leading to $427 million of excess cash flows. The modest excess cash flows gave Caterpillar little room to grow dividends. But in the first nine months of this year, Caterpillar has generated $3.52 billion of free cash flows which covered $1.37 billion of dividends and translated into a strong $2.16 billion of excess cash flows. This means that theoretically, if Caterpillar had spent 80% more on dividends in the first nine months of this year, then it would have still generated more than $1 billion of excess cash flows. The company is clearly well-positioned to grow dividends significantly.

Also, I believe Caterpillar’s free cash flows will likely grow in the coming years. The company’s cash inflows will increase in the future on the back of revenue growth. At the same time, its cash outflows as capital expenditure will decrease. The company has previously said that its ME&T CapEx, which averaged $2.1 billion per year during 2012-16, will drop to the range of $1 billion to $1.5 billion per year. An increase in cash inflows coupled with a decrease in cash outflows will lift the company’s free cash flows, which will make it even easier for Caterpillar to grow dividends.

For these reasons, I believe now is not the time to sell Caterpillar stock.

