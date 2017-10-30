Taseko Mines: Saved By The Copper Price?

The company is moving ahead with the development of the Florence copper project in Arizona which has a pre-tax NPV 7.5% of US$920M at $3 copper.

Approximately 3.5M pounds of copper remained unsold in Q3 - this will boost the revenue (and cash flow) in Q4 by at least C$10M.

Introduction

I haven’t had a lot of good reasons to be positive or optimistic about Taseko Mines (TGB) in the past as the low copper price and the debt-constrained balance sheet were slowly suffocating the company. Fortunately, the copper price finally started to move this year, and we have seen numerous days and weeks wherein the copper price was trading above $3 per pound. This could be what’s saving Taseko Mines, as the company was effectively able to sell its copper at an average price of $3 per pound.

The third quarter was pretty good - despite the shipment issue

In the third quarter of this year, Taseko reported a total copper production of 35.1M pounds, of which 30.2M pounds were sold. This means Taseko’s attributable production rate was approximately 26.3M pounds of copper, of which it sold 22.5M pounds, with 21.8M pounds being effectively ‘payable’ by the smelter (after taking a 3.5% discount into consideration).

You’ll immediately notice the company shipped (and sold) fewer pounds than it produced, and this was a direct effect from the wildfires in British Columbia, and it looks like approximately 3.5M pounds of copper could not be shipped in the third quarter. This means the total revenue (C$78.5M) and net income (C$20.1M) are a bit lower than expected, but this will be made up in the current quarter as I would expect the 3.5M pounds to be sold immediately.

When combing through the company’s financial statements, you can easily observe the improved situation. Whereas the company reported a loss of mining operations of C$4.5M in Q3 last year, it swung to a substantial mining profit of C$33.3M in the third quarter of this year. The pre-tax income increased to C$26.4M whilst the net profit increased from a loss of C$15.6M to a positive C$20.1M or C$0.09 per share.

Not bad at all, and the adjusted operating cash flow of C$39.6M was also sufficient to cover the C$29M in capital expenditures and C$0.5M in interest expenses.

However, there are two important side notes here. The capex is relatively high as Taseko is catching up on its stripping activities at the Gibraltar pit, which it postponed last year when the copper price was weak. Almost 80% of the entire capex bill in Q3 was related to the stripping expenses. I would expect these to reach a more ‘moderate’ level once Taseko gets back on schedule.

Secondly, you might be very happy with an interest expense of just half a million Canadian dollar, but don’t let this amount fool you. Taseko has refinanced its existing debt in June (to reduce the total amount outstanding and to extend the maturity date of the existing debt). No interest payments will have to be made in Q3 (and Q1), but the annual interest expenses for this bond will be relatively high. The principal amount is US$250M, and the bond carries a coupon of 8.75%, indicating a total annual cost of US$21.9M. Using an USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.28, the total cost of debt will be C$28M per year, of which the first C$14M will be payable in the current quarter. And, the backlog of 3.5M pounds of copper will go a long way in covering this first interest payment.

The Arizona division should unlock further growth

After Prosperity and New Prosperity were shot down, Taseko Mines is now ‘betting’ on its Arizona division to increase the overall production rate of the company.

Taseko Mines acquired Curis Resources a little while ago, which owned the Florence copper project in Arizona. A special project, as it wouldn’t be mined as an underground mine nor an open pit, but through the ‘In Situ Recovery’ process which is currently being used in the uranium sector as well. Basically, the company will pump acidic fluids down in the soil and pump the copper-containing solution back up. The only disturbance of the landscape will be the injection wells:

The EPA has now permanently and definitely granted the Underground Injection Control Permit (which was first issued in 2016, but later appealed), and Taseko Mines now has all permits in hand to build the Production Test Facility (at an estimated cost of $25M), which should be up and running in the second half of 2018.

Earlier this year, Taseko updated the economics for the Florence copper project, and the project now boasts a pre-tax NPV of US$920M using a copper price of $3 per pound. The total initial capex is estimated at US$200M, which should result in an average copper production rate of 81M pounds at an operating cost of $1.10 per pound. In other words, Florence could almost double Taseko’s current copper production rate, so it really is in Taseko’s best interests to develop the property as fast as possible.

Investment thesis

Taseko Mines still has a long way to go and the capitalized stripping expenses to open up a new part of the open pit deposit are hiding the relatively strong operating cash flows. According to the company’s management, the annualized sustaining capex at Gibraltar will be C$12-16M whilst the total annual interest payments will be C$28M. I’m not expecting the company to add a tonne of cash to the balance sheet as the stripping activities are quite cash-intensive, but they won’t go on forever, and the capitalized stripping expenses should start to trend down in 2018.

With a net debt of C$222M, Taseko isn’t out of the danger zone yet, but it’s obvious the current copper price is very helpful to keep its financial situation under control.

