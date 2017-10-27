Why AMD Got Sacked  By Investors

Long time readers know I was a raging-bull on Advance Micro Devices (AMD) when the stock was trading in the single digits. In fact, I never received so much criticism in my life for being a bull back then.

However after the stock reached all my price targets (and then some), I have become neutral. While I do not think the stock will do much from now on, at the same time I do not think it's a short opportunity either.

Back in December I said everything was baked in the stock, except perhaps a buyout. In February I also warned AMD's rally was on borrowed time. Well, the stock has not really done anything for investors since then, with the exception if you are a good trader. The volatility in the stock continues to be great, and it's the perfect stock for traders and robots.

I have long claimed AMD's stock rise was more a function of the company's deleveraging and balance sheet adjustment than anything else. Long time readers know I liked AMD because it was trading at very depressed prices, and offered the chance for exceptional returns when the market saw (as it did) it would not go bankrupt.

In other words, AMD has always been a high leveraged speculation play in my book. However now it's no longer a speculation play. The stock that has now adjusted accordingly to reflect a company that is not going out of business. And in order for AMD's stock to break above $15 a share, it has to perform.

By perform, I mean profitability

While growth has been great, what investors have to realize is that this growth is baked in the stock price already. In fact, the uptick in revenue that I mentioned in so many articles has already happened.

Now AMD needs profitability. And profitability is not happening.

The company reported gross margins up by 2% sequentially, but this was not due to product pricing power, but primarily by IP related revenue. This means it might not be repeated.

Now over the past 4 quarters (Q3'17 included) the company has posted adjusted EPS of $0.07. My question is, will the company match the current adjusted EPS of $0.10 in Q4, with 15% less revenue?

To be honest I don't know, the company has not guided for EPS. However, the market is modeling $0.13 for 2017. So if AMD does not want its stock to tank below $10 in Q4, it better report at least $0.05 EPS.

However, even if the company reports $0.13 for the entire year, is this enough? Is this enough to warrant a $15 stock? My answer is no. Furthermore, next year analysts are modeling $0.35 EPS. Is that enough to warrant a $15 stock price? My answer is no again. The P/E will surpass 40.

My hunch is that in order for AMD's stock price to break above $15 a share, adjusted EPS has to be in the range of $0.60-$0.80. I'm sorry folks, there is no one I know who is modeling such earnings.

And because when something is not a buy, it's sell on Wall Street, there are not many reasons to hold AMD shares at the current time.

Sure the current quarter was good. But the market (and so did I) forested that it would be good, that's why AMD's stock has increased almost 7 times since the $2 handle. From here-on-end, the market needs profitability, and it is not getting it (yet).

Something else to look at is the outstanding share count. While shares for compensation purposes are not going though the roof, they are not going down either.

Please note many of the company's competitors such as Intel (INTC) and Microsoft (MSFT) are reducing their share count, in addition to providing a dividend.

AMD is doing neither. AMD is actually still in turn around mode, but investors expect the stock to behave like Nvidia (NVDA). I'm sorry folks, but I'm pretty confident that will not happen, it does not have the profitability to behave in the same manner.

On a technical note, things are not looking good:

Most of my indicators with the exception of my proprietary volume indicator are bearish or getting there. Please note the above is a weekly chart. Meaning, it will take some time before we get a buy signal once again when we get one (meaning weeks or perhaps months).

Ballpark, I see $10 as the first line of defense. If that breaks, then the price of AMD shares under certain circumstances trend much lower. We will see what happens if and when we see the $10 handle.