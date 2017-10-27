New Residential Investment's (NRZ) CEO Michael Nierenberg on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 27, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Mandy Cheuk - Investor Relations

Michael Nierenberg - CEO

Nick Santoro - CFO

Jonathan Brown - CAO

Analysts

Jessica Levi-Ribner - FBR

Bose George - KBW

Jason Weaver - Wedbush

Fred Small - Compass Point

Trevor Cranston - JMP Securities

After the speakers' remarks, there will be a Question-and-Answer Session.

Mandy Cheuk

Thank you, Matthew, and good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you today to New Residential’s Third quarter 2017, earnings call. Joining me here today are Michael Nierenberg, our CEO; Nick Santoro, our CFO, and Jonathan Brown, our CAO. Throughout the call, we are going to reference the earnings supplement that was posted to the New Residential website this morning. If you have not already done so, I would suggest that you download it now.

Before I turn the call over to Michael, I would like to point out that certain statements made today will be forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature are uncertain and may differ materially from actual results. I encourage you to review the disclaimers in our press release and earnings supplement regarding forward-looking statements and to review the risk factors contained in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC.

In addition, we will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings supplement.

In addition, we will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures during today’s call. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings supplement.

And now I would like to turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Nierenberg

Thanks, Mandy. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our third quarter earnings call. As you can see by the numbers, we had a terrific quarter. All of our business lines continue to perform very well.

I will breakout by segments, and then when I am done with opening comments, I will refer to the supplement which has been posted online. In our MSR segment, we announced acquisition of the full MSR from Ocwen, agreement purchased approximately $100 billion of a full MSR. While we continue to work with Ocwen, the trustees, rating agencies and others to transfer the MSR into our name. We’re taking all measures to try to expertise their process. Since we announced the transaction, we’ve currently transferred about $16 billion out of the $100 billion of full MSRs from Ocwen into our name. As you think about the MSR asset in the portfolio, based on where we are in this current rate environment, the portfolio should do great as we look forward.

Our bond portfolio had an excellent quarter as all fixed income assets are seeing very good demand. For the quarter, our portfolio had an unrealized gain of approximately $70 million and our like to-date unrealized gains in the portfolio of about $380 million. The velocity around our call business should continue to prove over time as advance balances and delinquencies trend lower. In the quarter, we did three non-agency deals, one which closed in Q3 and the other one which closed in early Q4. Total collateral securitize was $1.1 billion between both deals.

Our consumer segment had a very good quarter as well and we did one securitization on our Prosper loan. We have purchased $1.7 billion of loans from Prosper with our partners and this is part of a $5 billion commitment we made last year. In the advance segment, advance balances, as I pointed out earlier, continue to decline in total $4.3 billion. And just to give you -- put that in perspective, when we initially acquired all the advances from both Nationstar and Ocwen, the total was approximately $8 billion. So that’s down very significantly.

As we all know, with the Fed in play in December, we feel our business is positioned extremely well for current times, and I will now refer to the supplement which has been posted online.

So I am going to begin on Page 2. From a portfolio perspective, we had $533 billion UPB of MSRs. That’s broken out between full MSRs and excess MSRs or excess MSR portfolio with approximately $190 billion and our full MSR portfolio is about $340 billion. We have call rates on the legacy non-agency mortgage market of a $155 billion. The legacy non-agency and mortgage market today is a little bit greater than $500 billion, just to give you -- put that in perspective. We control more mortgage collateral I think than anybody in the marketplace today, and again, as delinquencies trend lower and advance balances trend lower, I think you can see acceleration of that pipeline and the cleanup of the legacy mortgage market continue. As you know, our portfolio overall, we target mid-teen type return, not very easy in this current market. As I pointed out, the demands or fixed income assets is very strong right now.

When we look across the portfolio and size our portfolio in various interest rate environments, our MSR portfolio should continue to perform extremely well in our higher rate environment. And as we look at our bond portfolio, our 90% of our existing bond portfolio is floating rate.

Returns for the year on an annual basis are approximately 19%. We've had two dividend increases during the year. When you think about the pipeline in the large addressable market of whether it be mortgage collateral, consumer collateral, a really assets and businesses that we invest in. The U.S. housing market is about $25 trillion, and the consumer market is about $2.5 trillion.

As we look at Page 3, earnings for the quarter, GAAP net income $226 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, core earnings $199 million or $0.64 per diluted share. And we pay a dividend of $0.50 or $154 million.

Page 4 is the snapshot of our portfolio. What we did this quarter is when we combined our MSR portfolio to show you, the total amount of net investment on our MSR portfolio between excess and full MSR is $2.2 billion. The other part of that is finance. Currently the MSR market is flushed with cash from a financing perspective. So as you know, when we look the MSR asset, there is times we’ll fund it fully and there is other times that we’ll fund it with financing from our whether it'd be our repo counterparties or do securitization in the market around the asset class. Servicer Advances, I think, pointed out continue to trend lower. Currently we have $164 million of net investment in the asset class. As you go down, Residential Securities & Call Rights, we have little over $5 billion of assets, 90% of those are floating rate greater than 90%, and our net investment there is $1.4 billion. On consumer loans, between resi and consumers, just to give you a breakout there, $475 million of equity in the residential loan market. Most of that is due to our call business. We are opportunistic at times. We are not out in the market buying large portfolios and of non-performing loans or reperforming loans. Typically we'll try to source one-off high coupon type loan portfolios. And over the course of the past quarter we've been able to do that with returns greater than 20%. And then cash as of the end of 9/30/’17 was $280 million, and I'll talk about it in a little bit as well.

Page 5. For the quarter, quite frankly the business performed light. We believe it should have not eventful, continue to execute around our Call Rights. MSR portfolios continue to well. And the consumer segment, which became a little bit bigger as part of our business, continues to do well also.

So for the quarter, real quickly, we agree to acquire, as I pointed out earlier, roughly $100 billion of non-agency MSRs from Ocwen, purchase price about $400 million. We also agreed to acquire $3 billion of flow MSRs during the quarter.

We executed cleanup calls on 43 seasoned non-agency deals that are in $1 billion in collateral. And then during and subsequent to the end of the third quarter, we completed two non-agency securitizations of $1.1 billion.

During the quarter, we purchased $435 million in non-agency mortgage securities, bringing our net equity to about $1.4 billion as of the end of Q3. In Servicer Advances, Advance balance continue to decline meaningfully, I pointed that out before, down 32% year-over-year to $4.3 billion as of the end of the quarter. That’s down from $6.3 billion, to give you a sense, as of the end of 3Q in 2016. Total outstanding advance balances versus UPB were about 2.6%. So that’s some of the lower numbers that we have seen in years.

On the consumer loan side, Prosper, I pointed that earlier, we did a securitization with a consortium group and then we had a small amount of our own Prosper loans. Net net, live to-date IRs are greater than 20% and then the spring capital securitization which continues to perform extremely well.

On Page 6. Just taking you through the call rates $155 billion of call rates on a legacy mortgage market of about -- little greater $500 million, so is the same. Workman servicers, trustees and bond holders have clean up the legacy mortgage markets. We buy bonds that are associated with our call rates. As I pointed out earlier, again, asset prices and yields on bonds are not very attractive right now. However, to the extent that we can acquire assets where we have the call rates, we will continue to do that. That’s the investment in the third quarter of about $400 billion of bonds. And then as you look at the strategy, we call the deals. We liquidate the non-performing loans in the REO and mark goes to market and then we come out to the market with these securitization. Again, very straight forward, we continue to the business lines overall nothing really that different from last quarter.

On Page 7, our non-agency security and bond portfolio, as I pointed out, third quarter mark-to-market increase of about $17 million, purchased $435 million at an average price of $0.59. I think the average price of the book is give or take $0.70 right now.

Quarter-over-quarter, the value net-net of paydown increased by $58 million. And again, roughly 90% of the non-agency bond portfolio or greater than 90% of the non-agency bond portfolios floating rate. So as rates go higher particularly in the front end and you see LIBOR go higher - more net interest income on our bond portfolio. We’re very happy with that.

Call business, I pointed out, which is on Page 8, we did two deals in the quarter, $1.1 billion, one settled in Q4, one settled in Q3. We’ll continue to hopefully accelerate our call business over time. I would anticipate as doing one deal in the fourth quarter, and again the drivers are lower delinquencies, lower advances and then from a bond standpoint, more discount bonds and change bond overall loan prices go higher.

Page 9, our MSR portfolio, again, $533 billion/ I think this is a fantastic portfolio based on what we are seeing in the market and some of the Fed chatter I think will continue to grow around some of our newer production MSRs and to the extent we did source some legacy MSRs will do then. Full MSR portfolio $343 billion, excess $190 billion. During the quarter, very quite, we have actually passed in a couple of portfolios as we didn’t think that our net investment parameters. I point that out because we are not going to go out and buy every asset that we see in the marketplace.

Page 10 talks a little bit about why our MSR portfolio and why our portfolio is a little bit different, average loan size is more, [indiscernible] lower very, very seasoned. When you look at or speeds, industry average 17, NRZs was 13 gross of 12 net, so our portfolios continue to outperform in the market. That's due to the nature of the portfolios as well as having recapture agreements on our entire portfolio.

On Page 11, this discuss to the Prosper investment. We are part of a four group or four firm commitment to purchase $5 billion of loans from Prosper. It's us Third Point, Jefferies, Soros. As I pointed out earlier, we purchased a little over $1.5 billion as part of the investment we got warrants in the company. As we fund the consumer loans over time, we'll earn those warrants so far as I pointed out life-to-date returns of greater than 20%. While it is early we, expect that investment to be a very, very good one.

Page 12 is just our free cash flow investment. I'm not really going to spend time on that. I'll spend two seconds. Life-to-date IRR is greater than 90%. We’ve exceeded the life-to-date profit of greater than $500 million. We continue to monitor that portfolio. As it pays down at some point we make look refinance it, but we're very happy with our current cost of funds.

Page 13 discuss -- shows the slide of our Servicer Advance portfolio. As we pointed out, that continues to pay down and go lower currently $4.3 billion of advances funded with $4 billion of debt. It's roughly 93 LTV. If you recall going back to last year, we actually turned down most of our Servicer Advance portfolio into fixed financing because we were concerned about where the short end of the curve would go as it related to rates. And quite frankly that was a good decision or it’s a good decision today as we look back in time or I think our next expected maturity on that portfolio where we have to roll that is 2018.

On Page 14, that is a residential loan portfolio, currently $2.6 billion, roughly $1.4 billion -- is performing. Again, returns on that portfolio continue to be very good between 15% and 20%, and we would expect that to continue. Philosophically, there once again we're not out -- unless it's an opportunistic investment buying large portfolios of loans, unless we think the return hurdles lead our 15% to 20% returns, most of this stuff we're seeing in the marketplace do not.

On Page 15, this talks about our portfolio. In higher and lower interest rate, MSRs are going to do great as rates continue to rise. Our non-agency portfolio should continue to do well, because over 90% of those are floating rate. Servicer Advances will become less relevant as the legacy mortgage market cleans up. And then on the consumer loan portfolio, the coupons are high enough so that portfolio should continue to do well.

As we look forward, quite frankly. I think it is going to be more the same. We're not going to deploy tons of capital in lower yielding assets in this rate environment. I think our pace of investment, if you look back to the third quarter, has absolutely slowed down because quite frankly we're cautious. I'm little bit concerned about the markets and what -- where the equity markets are and where we think the rate markets are headed, we have plenty of capital right now and we look forward to opportunistic investments and other potential opportunities in the marketplace as we go forward. The MSR pipelines, we're working on few different scenarios or transactions that we hope we could get done over the course for the next quarter.

So stay tune.

With that I will turn it back to the operator and we’ll open it up for questions.

Jessica Levi-Ribner

Good morning, guys. Thanks very much for taking my questions. Why -- in terms of the call rates, why have you been -- what are the discussions around the legal reserve with the trustees and how can we think about that in the next quarter or so?

Michael Nierenberg

Just to give you a sense, yesterday we settled down 11 different deals that we called for the month of October. To the extent that we have to take reserves or the trustees require reserves, we do that. If you think about the amount of deals that we have done life-to-date, our current total hold back trustees is $6.3 million in total. So to the extent that the trustees are holding back capital, we’ll take the appropriate reserves on our balance sheet. But so far it’s been I would call a small amount on a relative basis as it relates to our existing business.

While saying that, we continue to work with the trustees and figure our solutions by the overall market. We work with trustees, bond holders, rating agencies, et cetera. So overall, again, for $6.3 million on a total call population - done so far of I say north of $2.5 plus billion.

Jessica Levi-Ribner

Okay. As it relates just the MSR pipeline that you talked about, are you looking more at non-prime or legacy MSRs or new issuance? What does the market look like for both today?

Michael Nierenberg

There is a couple of non-prime portfolios there that we’re working on whether that happens - is not happening today but whether it happens in the fourth quarter or the first quarter, I think there is tough to do there asset relates to the new production stuff. I did point out that we passed on the couple of large portfolios during the quarter. I think -- part of I think where we are from a company perspective, we do have the view that the - continue with rate hikes, we do have the due date interest rates are likely headed higher. As a result, we think the MSR asset is A grade asset. So we will continue to look at all types quite frankly and I think as we look at our pipeline there is a couple of things that are visible, but I think we will have the opportunity to source more over time.

Jessica Levi-Ribner

Okay and just one last one in terms of the [FAG] comments that came out of the NBA conference. Do you think there is opportunity there for you especially if they kind of remove this is thread of the False Claims Act on lenders and how that can fit with your overall business model?

Michael Nierenberg

Yes, I think the mortgage market or what’s going to happen from a regulatory standpoint will continue to evolve, I think some parts of that are extremely good for us and I think other parts quite frankly you can see the banks become more active and we have seen that in acquiring certain types of assets particularly on the clean MSR front. As it relates to the FHA stuff, I think that it will create opportunities for us as we go down the road. So yeah I think there should be some good opportunities for us.

Jessica Levi-Ribner

Okay, great. Thank you.

Bose George

First just can you give us the contribution from the cleanup calls and whether that was through again on sale or interest income and how that came through?

Nick Santoro

The total amount for the quarter was approximately $0.05.

Bose George

And just to break out of how that good line items where that came through?

Nick Santoro

For Core it would come through on the interest income line.

Bose George

Okay. And just in terms of the returns for the quarter. I didn't know if you have in handy, but is that kind of a way to break out your returns just between the buckets like what the MSRs did the consumer loans did the others sort of the areas that you're driving capital from?

Michael Nierenberg

Yeah, listen, we could approximate it. If you think about the MSR asset itself, we're more I think give or take between 8% and 10% on an unlevered yield basis. If you think about that we have $2.2 billion of equity committed on roughly $3.5 billion investment. So with some leverage you could assume that the returns overall will continue to be in and around the mid-teens. I think on the consumer stuff, it's going to be again between 15% and 20%. So for our early returns in north of 20%. Bonds are just the bond portfolios are not that interesting quite frankly. We'll see better numbers as we continue to call those. And that's where you see the $0.05 that Nick just alluded to. And then on the on our loan portfolio, the existing loan portfolio it's about 15% to 20% on a levered basis.

Bose George

And on the loan side, how much capital is in the Prosper investments so far?

Michael Nierenberg

It's pretty negligible. In the $1.7 billion that we issued, or the $1.7 billion that we acquired, we continue to do securitization for the amount of capital on those with the four-person consortium including our stuff is very low. Total equity for the consortium just C&O is $46 million. So if you break that down it's next to nothing. On our own portfolio we have about $100 million of legacy Prosper loans. And I think the amount of equity amount is between $15 million and $20 million total.

Bose George

Okay, great. And then just more on the, the agreement with -- during the quarter, is the benefit from that going to come through just in future earnings, or was there any sort of mark related to that.

Michael Nierenberg

For core purposes it will come through our future earnings. For GAAP purposes you will see a mark as we onboard the Oakland transaction.

Bose George

Okay, so but that mark will happen overtime since the I guess it is $16 billion but it will be over whatever 2 or 3 quarters that it comes on.

Michael Nierenberg

That's correct.

Bose George

Okay, great. Thanks.

Michael Nierenberg

Thanks, Bose.

Jason Weaver

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question and congratulations on the quarter.

Michael Nierenberg

Thanks Jason.

Jason Weaver

So on the Advanced -- UPB ratio of 2.6%. I'm clearly surprised that how fast that come down. Can you gage historically as to where we are and where that could possibly go. I mean I thought It would be close to 4, but apparently…

Michael Nierenberg

I think, Jason, I think it's a consumer yields if you let the advanced balances. Because delinquencies will continue to trend lower. The consumer won’t do better. And when you have loan mods or you have since a ceiling consumer those advanced balances will continue to trend lower. Now to the point of the question where can we see this go, it’s really hard to tell. If you think about it from a service prospective between both Ocwen and Nationstar, it’s really across the capital for them. So as we clean up the legacy mortgage market and that is truly a goal I have been talking about this quarter after quarter and that’s got to happen with all of us meaning bond holders, trustees, et cetera, I think you will continue to see those go lower, I just don’t know what the floor will be. But most of the collateral was issued any in time between 03 and 07, so you 10 to 15 years into this into that mortgage, so I would expect it to continue to go lower.

Jason Weaver

Alright. Thank you. And also when historically I think your target for gain on sale on refigurization of the called loan was 200 basis points, any change to that given the tightness in the market here and could that be higher?

Michael Nierenberg

I think there is two points today, right. obviously when we called these yields we issued fixed rate debt, the short end you got a 161 or 162 two-year note this morning so rates are up that could - into a little bit of that the foot side that is you have tighter spreads. In general we did $1.1 billion I think a gain was. It give or take about $20 million or so on that $1.1 million -- $1.1 billion and that doesn’t include the future gains that we’re going to see on the loan portfolio as we mark those to market when we take those in. So so far I think the numbers have been very consistent with what we have been advertising, but as you know there is no guarantee whether we’re going to be able to do more or less, and each of able us going to be different.

Kevin Barker

Thank you. Mike, in regards to the consumer lending possibility for you to invest in consumer lending, can you talk about the potential pipeline for other investments outside of MSR.

Michael Nierenberg

Sure, on the consumer side, again we view that as a more opportunistic investment. We are not going to do - listen, if there is another spring castle out there obviously we love to do something like that I would not count on that. There are some other consumer thinks that we are working on that could return something north of 28%. But in general I think the core focus is going to continue to be on the same things that we have done live-to-date, unless there is some - that kind of comes across our view. There is not again the market themselves are very very efficient when you look at spreads and where everything is in the amount of capital that sitting out there for fixed income assets there is no giveaways. So we have to be smart with our capital, not get quite up and saying we have to buy every asset that we see. It’s going to be a game of patience and hopefully we could acquire a couple of different portfolios, but there is nothing that obvious other than the couple of things that we are working on that may or may not materialize.

Kevin Barker

So if we start to see a drawing up the investment opportunities especially as I see a search of yield in the market and a lot of that non-agency portfolios continue to run off and looking at MSRs, is it possible we could see the balance sheet shrink at one point?

Michael Nierenberg

If there is not great investment that we think make sense for shareholders, it could get smaller. I think our track record has generally been that we’re very good in thinking about ways to deploy capital that are opportunistic, but again I don't want to tell you that we're going to go out and buy the next $5 billion of non-agency bonds that are yielding 3% unless there is a strategic reason to do that. Our cash balances, just to give you a sense, when you look back quarter-over-quarter, we showed a smaller cash balance at the end of this quarter of $280 million. There is a couple of things that we will need to fund over time. And one of the things, for example, on the operating MSRs, we've transferred $16 billion into our NIM. One of the things we're going to do until we get the get everything embedded out with the trustees and get all the appropriate approvals, we're like to get an enter into excess MSR transaction with Oakland where we'll be able to deploy the capital sooner and then over time that will unwind as the MSRs transferred into our NIM. However, the flip side of that is we haven't have MSR financing to do that without having the equity markets. So we're running with the fair amount of cash. We think we got plenty of cash to fund our balance sheet. And again, there is no guarantee how we're going to where we're going to deploy our capital and right now. There’s nothing that interesting.

Kevin Barker

Okay. And then there is been a lot of talk of M&A within the servicing market. Are you see are the consolidation where the potential for a lot of consolidation here and next year or two?

Michael Nierenberg

Yeah, I think for us, again we'll be opportunistic around the space. Obviously we have the best at interest in our servicing partners. They do hold the fair amount of assets. So to the extent that there is something that's comes across that we think make sense will try to do that. We are very supportive with our servicing partners, so hopefully there is something that comes our way.

Kevin Barker

Thanks for taking the question.

Mandy Cheuk

Thanks, Kevin.

Fred Small

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my call. Couple of questions, what's your estimate or what were cash earnings for the quarter?

Michael Nierenberg

Cash earnings came in at approximately, it was close to GAAP number so the figure was approximately $0.73 for the quarter.

Fred Small

Okay great. Thanks. And what makes up maturity of the difference between that on a cash basis versus the core number?

Michael Nierenberg

The cash basis versus the core number? I could break that down for you separately.

Fred Small

Okay. And then as the advance balances come down, the capital or the equity that supporting advances, where does that come through? Does that come through P&L or that is just cash coming back on to the balance sheet?

Michael Nierenberg

That would be the cash coming back on to the balance sheet.

Fred Small



Okay. And how much I guess in the quarter just based on the how much the advanced balances came down? How much cash came back from that?

Michael Nierenberg

I don't have that broken out separately right now Fred.

Fred Small

Okay, thanks. I know is there any impact from the Walter restructuring. I know that there were a lot of sort of covenants or termination causes in the web servicing agreement there, but is the plan there to waive all of those and continue on with Walter and the restructures. Is there any chance to get better returns?

Michael Nierenberg

Yes, I don't -- from our perspective, obviously the deal was announced. We're up for the best deal. As we think about our portfolio, we want to make sure that we’re getting optimal performance around that. We have been very supported by Walter to-date, but there is no -- I am not going to sit on this call and tell you which way we are going to go with this, so that is don’t know at this point, quite frankly. I think the servicing industry is -- going back to Kevin’s question, I think the servicing industry is going to change a lot over the course of the next one to two years as I do think we will see some consolidation because it’s going to be harder for folks to grow in a higher rate environment. So we will continue to work with all of our sub services and servicers, but I can’t tell you that we’re going to leave everything except with this statement.

Fred Small

Okay, got it. Thanks. I mean you say you are not party to the restructuring PO, but you do have -- I mean it looks like just based on the sub-servicing agreement, I mean some of what’s going on if they file or a prepackage bankruptcy would give you the right to terminate that amount as sub-servicer is that right?

Michael Nierenberg

That is correct.

Fred Small

Okay. Thanks. And then the [indiscernible] on Ocwen and what’s the timeline you expect for the full transfer for of DFAs.

Nick Santoro

I am hoping that we get it done by the first quarter, as I pointed out earlier what we’re going to do to try to get these to deploy our capital, get to same economics and get to capital over to Ocwen is to enter into an access MSR structure which would essentially mimic the transfer of the MSR into our name, so the capital get deployed, that will be funded on our with our existing MSR advance or MSR financing. So we wouldn’t have to come out a pocket on that but our hope is that we did that capital deployment within the next month.

Fred Small

Okay, great. And I mean currently - everything from the - towards - was accounted for as an excess for NRZ, right?

Nick Santoro

The account is for is both in excess and advance instrument so you will see it in two places on our balance sheet.

Fred Small

Right, right, but if you do that structure where you have, you got a new or you got an excess deal with Ocwen based on the new economics.

Nick Santoro

It will be excess.

Michael Nierenberg

We will continue to be excess.

Fred Small

And advances.

Nick Santoro

Correct.

Michael Nierenberg

That’s correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks a lot.

Michael Nierenberg

Thank you.

Trevor Cranston

Hi, thanks. Just one of our question on the new investment opportunities and the return is being marginally less attractive or harder to find today. The non-agency securities portfolio had some new investment this quarter, I mean given where spread sit today, the reason all of us for expect to pay some acquisitions of the non-agency securities to start floating down from here, or you continue and define bonds will make sense to buy lender - ability to collapse the deals. Thanks.

Michael Nierenberg

Trevor, I think its more the later. I mean as we - there is a fair amount of bonds that trade in the marketplace on a weekly basis, there do there is a lot of demand for these assets for us to the extend and that it makes sense as part of our call business we will continue to deploy capital I think my broader comments are the investment grade index straight 54 basis at 54 basis points. You look at the high yield index that’s give or take 350 and 320. All these different fixed income assets are extremely in well bid. I like where we set, but again we don’t want to be forced into deploying capital and do something that we don't think makes a lot of sense for us. But we will continue to acquire assets that are associated with our Call Rights, without a doubt.

Trevor Cranston

Got it, okay. That's helpful, thank you.

Michael Nierenberg

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Mostly just housekeeping, but I wanted just to get an update on, as you go into sort of battery assets, I want to just understand the tax situations. What we should expect for tax rates, what's cash, what's non-cash going forward sort of question, one. Question two, Mike, would be if you could just kind a give us your views on the MSR financing market and similar to the question someone asked earlier on the Advanced Balance to UPB. And I'm not asking you to give us any guarantees but just compare kind of where we are today in MSR funding markets versus maybe a year ago and if you see any opportunities looking forward to tighten those financing markets, where will they be? Will they be on advanced rate? Will they be on cost? Will they be on some other covenants that you're hoping to get removed? And then finally, I'm sure everyone else on the call understand this, but I don't. I'm just trying to understand on the supplement making sure I understand the three different buckets. So you've got excess MSRs, excess MSR's equity methods and then mortgage servicing or ex-financing receivables. And also to move around a little bit differently and I was hoping you could help me just put those either to the summary of MSRs on Page 9 or just give me like a high-level view of what's in each bucket. Thanks.

Michael Nierenberg

Thanks, Kevin. Hold on, let me just think about everything you just asked.

Unidentified Analyst

And that was one question in three parts.

Michael Nierenberg

I love it. Let me say, outside to the MSR financing, it will cost to some of the other stuff. Because on the MSRs, I do think there is a pipeline for us that visible where we're going to be open to deploy capital. As we think about financing, our current unused pipeline just to give you a sense today of MSR financing available to us is $311 million. That's as of now. So I bring that up because there is plenty of capital for us or plenty of folks out there that want to lend to us on the asset class. What we've seen over the course of the past year, you've seen a couple of MSR deals to be done by a couple of different what I called mortgage originators. We’ve seen for us from a spread standpoint or overall cost-to-fund standpoint, I think recalled we had a through note that had issued a couple of years ago that was associated with PLS. The coupon rate on that was 5.72% or something approximate around now. We're currently seeing rates for financing around MSRs at around LIBOR-plus 350. So if you think about where LIBOR is at 350, you're a -- handle. I do think that's going to get better as there is a more and more banks that are looking to finance this. The other thing that we continue to do is work with the folks in DC as well as with investors in the capital markets to be able to issue term like financing around asset class. And I would expect it to only get better. So my belief is plenty of capital, plenty of capital available for MSR financing. We have it currently, if we need more I believe we can get more spreads that come in and cost-to-funds will likely had lower.

Unidentified Analyst

And Mike, is that 572 to LIBOR plus 350? Is that sort of like for like events rates on the MSR.

Michael Nierenberg

That was the fixed rate coupon on some PLS stuff that we did. I think it was in ’16. On advance rates, I do believe we can see higher advance rates. One of the things we are going to be doing in the marketplace around financing assets, we are going to come out with a term securitization that’s going to be rated by Morning Star, where there’ll be AAA-rated MSR notes. That will be the first one that’s done like that in a long, long, long time. So I believe, again, financing rates are only going to had lower and advance rates could hit higher, the one thing I want to be cautious about is we don’t want to just overlook our balance sheet.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, okay. What about cashes and tax situation?

Nick Santoro

In terms of taxes, we spend the lot of time focusing on taxes, given now that we are dealing with full MSRs. And for tax purposes, the full MSR is broken into a base an in excess and our expectation is that most of the profitability comes from the excess. So we don’t expect taxes to be material, given the split of face in excess going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, when I see the tax expense on income statement kind of moving all over the place what’s should I -- how should I sort of slip that through to get to a normalized or predictive level?

Nick Santoro

The tax expense that you saw both in the second quarter as well as the third quarter is primarily driven by the transformation of the old HOSS asset to a full MSR and the accounting for that, and you will see on our balance sheet that our deferred tax balance decreased significantly. So on a go-forward basis that noise won’t -- it won’t repeat itself.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and then just a last piece Nick is those three lines on the supplement. What’s the sort of just a high-level way to think about what’s in each bucket?

Nick Santoro

Sure. So our excess MSR line items on our balance sheet as well as our advance line on our balance sheet, those contained our legacy HOSS transaction as well as our advance purchaser transaction. The full MSRs are accounted for in mortgage servicing rates on our balance sheet and there is two lines. It’s either mortgage servicing rights or a mortgage servicing rights receivable.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and then the equity method.

Michael Nierenberg

The equity method investees that’s simply are interest in excess MSRs. And when we published the Q, we detailed both our excess servicing rights that we owned directly as well as the ones that are owned through equity method investees.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you, guys, very much for taking the questions. Sorry to numb the brain with these questions. Thank you.

Michael Nierenberg

Thanks.

Michael Nierenberg

Thank you. So I want to leave you with the following stuff. For our business, we have plenty of capital available to us from a financing perspective. We ended the quarter with $218 million of cash. So to the extent that your investments that we believe are attractive to us, we will continue to deploy capital. We are going to be more patient. We have been more patient, but I do think the opportunities to invest capital will way their head and we'll continue to do the same thing. The business is performing extremely well. I think we're positioned extremely well for the current rate environment. We look forward to generating good returns for our shareholders and all of you. And we'll see you at the end for the fourth quarter. So have a great weekend and thanks for dialing in.

