Norbord's (OSB) CEO Peter Wijnbergen on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Peter Wijnbergen - President & CEO

Robin Lampard - CFO

Heather Colpitts - Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs

Analysts

Sean Steuart - TD Securities

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

James Armstrong - Armstrong Investment Research

John Babcock - Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

Ketan Mamtora - BMO Capital Markets

Mark Weintraub - Buckingham Research Group

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Market

Benoit Laprade - Scotia Bank

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Good day, everyone and welcome to the Norbord Inc.'s Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded and webcast on Norbord's website at www.norbord.com.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you, Gina and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2017 conference call. I am joined today by Robin Lampard, our CFO; and Heather Colpitts, our Senior Management of Corporate Affairs.

I'll quickly recap our Q3 results and Robin will review our - will review some financial highlights before we share our outlook for the rest of the year and take your questions. Our third quarter performance continue to accelerate, and we delivered our best financial results since 2004, with adjusted EBITDA of $200 million and adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share.

We continue to deliver strong operational results in both North America and Europe, and I'm very pleased with our safety performance. In North America, higher productivity allowed our shipment volumes to increase 5% year-over-year, in a market with 36% higher benchmark over the prices, driven by already strong or repeated that was pushed up even further by the hurricanes in the U.S. South.

Benchmark over the prices increased rapidly in all regions throughout the quarter with the North Central price rising over $100 and averaging $409 for the third quarter. It took 28 mill days of downtime in the quarter including approximately two weeks due to the large fire evacuations in British Colombia that impacted our 100 Mile House mill. And we temporarily closed a couple of our mills in the U.S. South as a precautionary measure due to the hurricanes.

In Europe improved prices outpaced the negative impact of higher resin prices and average also increased about their long term quarterly trend but adjusted EBITDA of $14 million in the quarter. Although the demand continuously grow in our core European markets, and we expect the improvement in our European results to continue.

As part of our broader strategy, we continue to pursue growth opportunities. So far this year 87% of our incremental North American OEM has been directed to specialty and housing value-added product end users. Our specialty volumes represent over 25% of our growing North American shipments as we continue to make solid progressing against our long-term diversification strategies.

We also achieved a key milestone on our two big ongoing capital projects. The first board produced at our Huguley, Alabama mill and the new line at our Inverness, Scotland mill. Both mills have now started production.

Now ramp ups take time but acutely our goal is to achieve a sufficient rate by the end of the first quarter to be able to fulfill some customer contract requirements for next year and support our North American specialty products and growth strategy.

At Inverness as a new line ramps up, the additional capacity will reduce our manufacturing cost and positions us to benefit from strong OSB demand growth in our core European markets. It took a tremendous amount of dedication to work on both projects simultaneously and safely. And I want to thank everyone across the company for their efforts.

And with that Robin over to you.

Robin Lampard

Thanks Peter. Good morning.

I will provide some color on a couple of details from the quarter followed by some guidance on a few items and I know everybody looking to slide into 2018 models. Starting with adjusted EBITDA results.

You likely have noticed we recorded income in our unallocated segment this quarter which is unusual. The positive $2 million is the result of our policy change last quarter to reclassify gains and losses on the translation of foreign currency-denominated tax balances from general and administrative expenses to income tax expense. In doing so, we stopped hedging exposure and realized a $4 million gain on unwinding our hedges in Q3.

Second a reminder about our enrollment realization. As Peter already mentioned, benchmark obviously prices in all regions increased rapidly throughout the quarter and unmet realizations always like the benchmark when prices move above that quickly.

More than half of our North American volume is typically contracted but when you layer in the impact of the devastating hurricanes on top of already strong demand, our order falls were extended even further than usual during the quarter. Of course, we prefer rising benchmarks and lagging price realization to the offices.

Now further guidance, first on cash taxes. We used up our Canadian noncapital loss carry forward last quarter and has started occurring for cash taxes. We won’t have to pay those taxes until Q1 meaning that cash tax payments will still be fairly mills in 2017. With $2 million paid year-to-date in our other jurisdictions and $37 million of tax payables sitting on our balance sheet at the end of Q3.

Second on depreciation and CapEx. With both Huguely and new line Inverness starting production in October, our depreciation will start to increase as those mills ramp ups. This because units of production rather to depreciate production equipment.

We will explain in our disclosure document and we now invested a total of $32 million repairing [indiscernible] restart and $126 million of Inverness. This breakdown is $48 million in prior years and $130 million this year. Our customers are eager for any additional volumes will produce by both Huguely and Inverness.

Looking ahead to next year, while we are still approaching to finalizing our 2018 capital plans. We expect our CapEx rather to be approximately $130 million. This include the little bit of carry over the Inverness projects, as well as investments to improve production efficiency and reduced manufacturing cost and investment to support our North American specialty product growth strategy.

Further in this strong demand environment, it's important that our mills produces is much volume as they can and so were also stepping up our maintained and process safety investments. While our historical guidance on minimum maintenance CapEx has been a $1.5 million mills per year or about $25 million per year total, we expect this number will increase in the near term to approximately $50 million per year or about 50% of depreciation. This $50 million is included in the $150 million preliminary estimates for 2018 CapEx.

Our balance sheet continues to strengthen in step with our operating and financial performance and we finished the quarter with more than $470 million of liquidity and a debt-to-cap ratio of 28% the lowest level in more than a decade. We generated more than $200 million of operating cash flow in Q3 and still had a $119 million of free cash flow or $0.37 per share left after we invested $56 million in CapEx and paid $35 million in dividend to our shareholders. We continue to follow a balance approach to capital allocation.

We’re investing significantly in our business and returning excess cash to shareholders. As you all have seen our Board increased the variable dividend level fee Canadian $0.60 per share payable on December 21 a 20% increase and a third consecutive increase this year. This reflects a very positive outlook on Norbord’s key markets as well as the very strong operating cash flow we generated so far this year. Peter will now elaborate on our outlook.

So Peter back to you.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you Robin.

So looking ahead the demand picture in both North America and Europe remains very favorable. In Europe we expect recent improvements we have seen in panel prices to continue in2018 and with the new line Inverness now ramping up the timing couldn’t be better.

The North America benchmark OSB prices remained strong with Random Lengths prints reporting our central price at 4.55 on Tuesday. While it is normal to expect softening of OSB prices as we move into the typically slower winter construction season, benchmark prices are currently at almost double the long-term average.

Finally, we spend a lot of time with investor sharing our perspective on the supply demand picture in North America. So I wanted to recap our current view. With only two months remaining demand capacity ratio for 2017 by our calculations will come in somewhere around 92%, which is consistent with a strong price environment we have seen so far this year.

In terms of demand when you add up all these end users housing recur a lot of industrial and exports. OSB consumption has been growing as we between 1 and 1.5 square feet since full year since 2012. Housing economists are currently forecasting about 1.3 million U.S. housing starts for 2018 with very strong single family components.

When you add GDP plus stat growth we continue to see in the other end users OSB demand should continue to grow at the same pace that we’ve seen for the past five years. Further the supply chain remains extremely lean meaning there is no opportunity to supply any of this incremental demand from inventory.

On the capacity side there are five deals currently sitting on the side lines. Our Chambord mill in Quebec, plus Toco mill in Alberta, Huber’s mill in Tennessee as well as Marcos Greenfield mill in Texas and Forex Greenfield mill in Québec. Of these five mills all but our Chambord mill will have stated intention of coming online over the next six to nine months.

In total these four mills, plus our Huguely mills which just restarted this month represent about 2.8 billion square feet of nameplate capacity. In our view this additional capacity will be all be needed over the next two years as the U.S. housing market continues to strengthen and demand continues to expand beyond traditional end users.

Of course not all of these 2.8 billion square feet of new capacity will be immediately available next year as these mills will be on a ramp up. Our experience has been that a restarted mill can ramp up to about 75% of its annualized capacity after the first 12 months. While Greenfield mill could take even longer.

So if you do the math this means about 50% of capacity will be produce by these mills in the first year of operation. All things considered when we run our numbers we don't see the demand capacity ratio dropping below 90% next year even during the seasonally slower first and fourth quarters. And that leads us in a pretty optimistic about 2018 even with this new capacity starting up.

And with that we’ll jump right into questions. So I’ll turn things over to the operator who will open up the lines.

Sean Steuart

Peter I appreciate your comments on capacity growth projections for the industry. Would you expect basically would it only be a 75% of capacity after 12 months, is that projection for your asset?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes, that’s I think that’s been our experiencing in previous startups that would be a pretty good outcome yeah.

Sean Steuart

Even with pricing is stronger that is now there would be liberation to step on the gas a little bit harder to squeeze excess player?

Peter Wijnbergen

Obviously our operations people are very motivated to ramp up mill as quickly as they can, but the reality is you have I am trying to work first of course, but with new equipments and new challenges to manage and no matter how much homework you’ve done before and how much training you have done before I mean there will be items that is the just the reality of all three mills that they haven’t anticipated so that they don’t yet how to handle and that usually means that there's more downtime than the mill that has been running for a long time. And your speed strong be the same but those are just the realities that we have experienced over the history of starting up operations.

Sean Steuart

And your maintenance schedule typically Q1 in the fourth quarter your heavier maintenance trends seasonal or back in demand. Is there any thoughts towards maybe deferring some of that maintenance into, I guess later in 2018 just given the relative price strength that you're seeing towards the end of the year right now?

Peter Wijnbergen

Sean our experience over the years has been that scheduling, maintenance run seasonal demand is the lowest is the best way to make sure that we continue with our strategy of not producing product as we cannot sell to our key customers.

In principle we will stick with that same approach we’ll end up means that they know we have annual maintenance type short scheduled for December and early next year. Yes it's always tempting to start making changes in that strategy if prices are particularly strong as they are right now and continue to be. But that's I think we have no intention to significantly alter our approach.

Paul Quinn

Just couple of questions. I guess maybe following up on Sean's on capacity I think previous call you were expecting somewhere around $350 million incremental square feet at Huguely in 2018 just wondering if that is still sort of the idea its slightly higher now that it started up already?

Peter Wijnbergen

No, I think that's a reasonable assumption I mean as I said before with the startup you never know what you're going to expect that is to challenge with the startup. So we're working of our best estimate and I think that's a reasonable expectation.

Paul Quinn

Okay. And then just turning over to Europe which was a lot better than I expected this quarter it looks like you're guiding the financial contribution will be the same as this level if not higher going forward here with the higher panel prices. Just trying to factor in Inverness's contribution going forward should we look for anything in 2017 or is that really a 2018 story?

Peter Wijnbergen

The thing I just want to remind you off is that as you know we have two existing lines that are operating and have continued to operate throughout this year. At some point next year we will have to start dismantling those lines to finish the project because our new or the expansion of our finishing line will go in the location of these existing operations.

And so until that work is completed, we don't expect to be able to produce a lot more volume incrementally beyond what we're currently running. And so the bulk of the increase in volume will really only start to hit us in 2019, so the impact over next year is really more on the cost of market side from no perspective in Europe.

Paul Quinn

We’re going it's really offer may stream now maybe relevant for you for CapEx you guiding the 150 see the 50 in maintenance. There is a little bit of catch up I guess on the removal of the two existing lines in Inverness maybe you give me a number for that and then what’s the incremental CapEx and rest the operation?

Robin Lampard

While there is 9 million left on the Inverness project budget. As you saw we are up to $126 million of investments so there will be a little bit of that in Q4 and the rest of that will fall next year so it’s not significant in and of itself and then the rest is spread across a range of projects and we’re still in the process of we started finalizing that capital budget. So we can give you some better color next quarter on firmer number and what kind of things are in there?

James Armstrong

First one so you touched on this a little bit before but could you go into a little more detail around customer inventory levels - to do they continue to run extremely tight and what are you seeing in terms of demand as we go through October?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well obviously we have no way of knowing in absolute terms what inventory levels are we can calculate on the full North American system we can calculated by adding production and subtracting consumption and so that gives us sort of sense of mathematically what is happening to the overall inventory level in the system. And then we should have tried as to pull it up for discussion with our key customers most our CEO their comments what math suggest and what that told us is suggest that inventories continues to be extremely lean.

And consumption levels have been very strong for OSB in September they were boosted significantly as a result of the impact of those hurricanes in the U.S. South, but the other thing that's worth pointing out is that your single family housing starts continue to be very strong. And a lot of industrial end-users really pickup in this sort of fall or winter season so we expect consumption to continue to be really well ahead of last year – as we have really seen throughout the year.

James Armstrong

And then on pricing in the North American market should we see a good bit of catch up in the pricing relative to the benchmark in the fourth quarter or will something prevent that from doing the bull catch up or even getting most of the way there?

Peter Wijnbergen

Sorry what do you mean with catch up.

Robin Lampard

It’s the lag versus the benchmark.

Peter Wijnbergen

Well in principal when prices move up and particular when they move up very rapidly we see this lag and the reverse comes true and the run markets come off. Yeah the only other thing that makes up math even trickier identical what is that in this sort of strong rapidly rising market our order files extend and become longer and longer whereas in a market that is declining course your order file start to shrink.

So that makes up math very tricky even for us seeing all of the detail as is it develops and I can imagine it would be tough for you to subscriber your head around the exact number. But the principal is there that we should start to see some recovery in that known as realization as price has weakened.

James Armstrong

And then lastly just in terms of commentary are you seeing any mix changes in the channel as prices have risen, are you seeing for instance the demand for thinner board or any changes in the market generally?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes, normally James when prices are this high we would start to see, on the margin we would start to see some decline on the sort of R&R consumption levels but that's been masked so far this go around because of the impact of the hurricanes in the South. So we haven't seen a sort of significant change as a result of this high price environment over the last or three months.

John Babcock

Thanks for taking my questions. Just tagging to James' question I'm just wondering if you could talk about where backlog stands now and what is typical for this time of year?

Peter Wijnbergen

I obvious I cannot comment on industry backlogs because I have no visibility into that but if I look at the Norbord operations today in essence we're sold through the week of U.S. Thanksgiving. So I am kind of pleased that because that was usually a week where everybody sits around watching football and eating Turkey they’re not thinking much about buying OSB. So, I would say it is healthier right now than we have see in the previous year from a Norbord perspective.

John Babcock

And have you seen any pullback in housing demand at this point or does that still remain pretty strong and also generally when do you expect that pullback and realizing that obviously it tends to be seasonal and varies based on whether and other factors that just want to kind of get a little more clarity there?

Peter Wijnbergen

Obviously everybody has been very worried about the impact and the damage that's been done by these two or three significant hurricanes that have hit the U.S. South both in Texas and in Florida. It has been a pleasant surprise I think for everyone that at least from a housing perspective the market has recovered very rapidly. So, I think September reported numbers were a little bit disappointing as a result of the impact of the hurricanes but we should expect things to resume in October once those number become public whatever that is sort of 3rd week of November I guess.

The other thing that continues to be a pleasant surprise is the very high percentage of single family housing in the mix. I don't think if you would have asked us a couple of years ago what have we thought things would be rapid over back over 70% in terms of that makes mix between single and multi we would have questioned us and I think if I remember currently the number for September suggested we're over 70% or well over 70%. So that's really beneficial again the demand and I think that's sort of supportive of the ongoing tract we're seeing.

And in terms of when does demand start to slow down that's of course very much weather dependent. Even though we relatively speaking most of the U.S. housing starts and most of the reviewers demand is in the West Coast and in the U.S. South. Nonetheless the North and the Northeast can get impacted by winter weather. So far it's been pretty nice weather and so I am no prognosticator for long term weather but as long as it stays it stays reasonable I think building will continue.

John Babcock

And then moving to Europe generally results were pretty strong and I was just wondering if you could talk about some of the factors that impacted that. Obviously there were higher resin cost, it sounded like pricing was pretty good, the price realization as I had calculated was up pretty nicely. Was there anything else that kind of impacted results there?

Peter Wijnbergen

No thing that's, the key form factor that has been working through our European business is there was, a lot of number of years ago there were obviously in those builds and let's call it what they used to be referred to as Eastern Europe which were predicated on shipping OSB into Russia. For all sorts of circumstances that wood has been redirected into our Western European markets and obviously that has meant some price pressure but the good thing is that we've seen incredibly rapid and growing substitution of OSB for imported plywood and other structural panels and so really I think that market is now in Western Europe is pretty well balanced and that has sort of lead to a recovery of pricing sort of in the direction of the long term average and I think that's sort of a key factor in sort of in the stronger results we're seeing in Europe.

John Babcock

And then the last question I have before I turn it over I just wondering if you could talk about some more and generally what your plans are for that if you have firmed them at this point and if there is any kind of start update maybe it'll be little bit too early for that but anything you can provide there would be helpful?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well the as we have mentioned for the last or since we begin owners again of that asset there were three critical factors that we need to have in place before we would make or we would recommend to our Board to start spending money on that operation. The first one was to get a new wood license from the government. That I have in quarter one or two quarters ago, that has been accomplished and we're very pleased with our discussions with government of Québec that led to a very good wood agreement.

The second key factor was to engage with the local union to negotiate a new work agreement contracts. I'm pleased to announce that contract has been renegotiated and was accepted or ratified by the evening I believe about a week ago. So we're very pleased with that outcome. The last bit is sort of completing some of the detailed engineering and evolution of the work that needs to done in that mill to make sure that it can operate as a world class asset.

We're making a lot of progress there but we're not quite finished and I guess our expectation is that as demand continues to grow that capacity will be required probably within the next to two to three years if things continue to grow as they are today. And I want to further remind you that Norbord's strategy continues to be that we will only produce what we can sell to our core customer base and we'll continue to be guided on that basis before we make a decision to start that build up.

Ketan Mamtora

First one are you seeing any signs of inflation on the log cost side with all the weather disruption that we're missing both out in the West and the South?

Peter Wijnbergen

I think Ketan this question comes up almost every quarter and the log supply and log costs are really a local thing, they are sort of like the real set market but our experience has been that if you average things out across the company our wood cost has seen very little inflationary pressures so we might have some upward moments here but it's usually offset by some downward movement somewhere else. So, I think in principle things have not changed dramatically or in any significant way from that.

Robin Lampard

I'll just add a little bit of color to that to what Peter said. If you look in our EBITDA variance able in the MD&A all the negative input price variance is a resin story, resin and wax, it's not wood so that's on a year over year and year-to-date.

Ketan Mamtora

And then I was also curious if you're seeing any signs of increase in OSB imports from offshore location and I know I completely appreciate it from a very low base but when I look at the APS stats the year till date imports are the highest already in the last 10 years. So just any sense of what you guys are seeing.

Peter Wijnbergen

Well I think the probability APS stats was that U.S. important include all the shipments out of Canada into the U.S. right, is that actually….

Ketan Mamtora

No, I am looking at only the offshore one, just outside of…..

Peter Wijnbergen

I think those volumes continue to be very small. There is ongoing discussion but it's very difficult to ship stuff from abroad into or ship things across the ocean in a sustained competitive way and then you have to add to that what I talked about earlier in Europe, European demand has continued to grow so the market there is now is pretty strong and I don't think there is a lot of surplus supply available from European assets.

Ketan Mamtora

And one last question one of your competitors was recently talking about their OSB realization in Q4 being up about $40 versus the Q3 average. I was wondering if you guys had anyway to gauge your current OSB realizations?

Peter Wijnbergen

We don't give guidance going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi it's [indiscernible] filling in for Chip. So a couple of questions on the CapEx sides of firstly I don’t know if I missed it but I see the Huguely CapEx it's a 37 million right now and tell me if I'm wrong I think the original budget was closer to 30 million so where do we stand right now like with total budget and what may be remaining on that front?

Robin Lampard

I'll just give the numerical, the numbers straight and then Peter can give you the color. So the total budget for the Huguely restart capital was $45 million, that was we announced that several years ago and we were on a go slow approach for the first three years. So up until this year started we had invested 15 million of that and we've a invested further 37 million this year so the total project has dome in at $52 million against that $45 million budget. So in terms of the extra investment, I think Peter already alluded to it in another question.

Unidentified Analyst

So we've these additional 7 million and on the maintenance so you guided that your maintenance CapEx if I heard you correctly will go from 25 million a year to 50 a year now?

Robin Lampard

Yes, we're seeing temporarily that we're stepping that up because as I said in the prepared remarks the value for our shareholders of producing as much as volume as we possibly can is high in this kind of a market and anything we can do to ensure that our down time is minimized it's worth it so we're going to step that up a little bit this year and that's in maintenance and process and safety.

Unidentified Analyst

And what kind of demand outlook and utilization should we seek to kind of factor in this 25 million in our CapEx estimates in the outer years. Is it something that could continue you know as long as, as we see strong demand and high utilization even in 2019, 2020 or is it kind of find a one off you increase maintenance in 2018 and that's it?

Robin Lampard

We're really just giving guidance for the next year but I mean the context around is that we can and have field back to a minimum capital, maintenance capital spend in very tough down cycle year. There were five years in a row where we spent only had that currently equivalent of $25 million given that we now have the four additional [indiscernible] mill that's we can go that low and we have that hasn't changed. We're just stepping up that maintenance spending a little bit for next year.

Mark Weintraub

Just a few follow up questions. First I just want to make sure I understood. so it sounds like your order files are about weeks now and just wanted to get a sense, is that where they would have been a month ago or two months ago or has that been shortening in any meaningful amount or just as you would expect seasonally to see it?

Peter Wijnbergen

It is long for just having a year, it is longer than we normally target to have two week order files, maintain two week order files but it is shorter then it would have been at so that period leading up to those hurricanes in the South.

Mark Weintraub

On the Chambord comment so if you we're to green light it how long order of magnitude would it take to get that going?

Peter Wijnbergen

I think once the Board green lights investments we intend to take the same approach that we took through the Alabama reimbursement. So we would focus on the long lead time items first and later gather start on the other spending based on when a quarterly review of when we think we would be able to sort of place the additional volume that mill could produce with our core customer base.

And so if you recall in Alabama we should be talked on a quarterly basis around whatever you would continue to go slow or speed spending up and finally I think at the beginning of the year we made a decision to speed spending up. We'll take the same approach in Chambord.

Mark Weintraub

And what would be the fastest and I guess I ask that because if you think that the capacity might be needed in two to three years from now. If we just say two and a half years from now our something if it takes I guess one and half years to from the point you would green light it then you'd want to make a decision arguably recognizing you can always delay, but you want to be in a position to make a decision about a year from now. So that's sort of I’m just trying to get a sense of?

Peter Wijnbergen

I think the Mark we look at this every quarter, and we will continue to look at it every quarter. I think the kind of spending that's required in that mill to bring it to Norbord standards make it a long term competitive operation. Theoretically it might be at least year and half worth of project but we can slow it down and probably not speeded it up much beyond that.

Mark Weintraub

And just one clarification. I think the prior question the competitor talked about $40 higher OSB that wasn't a projection that was just a comment because that's where their prices today were relative to their third quarter average. I don't know if that's something that you're comfortable are able to tell where your prices today, obviously not a projection for the fourth quarter?

Peter Wijnbergen

So I think it earlier and I think I mentioned the fact that the average North Central price in the third quarter was 409 and right now it is for 465, that's around a nice spread at North Central.

Robin Lampard

455.

Peter Wijnbergen

450 sorry, so I guess that's $40 higher in terms of Random Lengths print prices.

Mark Weintraub

And then lastly a little bit more color perhaps if possible on the dividend and share repurchases use of capital. You obviously just took to dividend to $0.60 as I understand that so there's a number you're comfortable assuming the cycle doesn't change that's something that will be sustained even if OSB prices rollover for a while that's a number though that you expect to be paying out for certainly several years, is that right and then how would you also have us think about your attitude towards share repurchase at this juncture?

Robin Lampard

So Mark the variable dividend policy I think we'll tried to make clear in our public disclosure. It is intended to reflect the cyclicality of the business not the seasonality and so what that means is it isn't our intention to yo–yo the dividend quarter to quarter.

However that said it is a quarterly decision and you've heard our outlook for the business and you've seen the strong cash flow we've generated so far this year and that's what gave us the confidence to continually raise the dividend level this year and it is something that we will continue to look at every quarter but that is based on our outlook for next year.

In terms of share repurchase you've seen we renewed our Norbord this year but I know that's a Canadian only thing, it's not a concept I think that exists in the U.S. but that does allow us to buy up to 10% of our public float of share, that's how the number is calculated in the market when we're not in a blackout and that is something that certainly we can and have done in our past so it always remain on the table as an option for us that we would consider as a way of returning cash to shareholders.

Hamir Patel

Peter it seems like your realization improvement lagged [indiscernible] in the quarter and I suspect that that was mix related. Can you help us understand how the industrial OBS prices are set, how often do they reset and how correlated are they with the Random Lengths benchmarks.

Peter Wijnbergen

Hamir I think the biggest factor that you always have to take into account our those sort of where our production is versus where geographically is versus there is geographically and so what original print or how the various regional impact the average compared to North Central. I think that's a significant factor always in that comparison between warehouse and Norbord. So your second question a lot of industrial kind of product pricing has a much longer timeframe so that we act slower on the way up and slower on the way down then with commodity products.

Hamir Patel

And Peter is it, will it approximate Random Lengths so if prices come off next year with capacity will the industrial lag basis will we see that pricing come through at some point in the future?

Peter Wijnbergen

So we try to sort of disassociate that kind of discussion from a Random Lengths print. I think that is really about competitiveness of the products that our industrial customers produce. Having said that markets are ultimately also important and so we try to keep that into account with them that as I said the moments are much slower and more gradual.

Hamir Patel

And just a question on Europe it looks like direct I guess Kronospan is going to build an OSB facility on their site at Wales. Just curious how much capacity you think that could be and are there any other capacity developments underway in Europe that we may have not heard about?

Peter Wijnbergen

That talk has been around on for I think almost as long as I have been in the OSB business so I have no, I can't speculate on that, I don't know whether that we will actually whether this time around it will actually happen or not. That mill continues to suffer with all sorts of challenges and we are not aware of any application that the local government authorities for permitting of different facilities and what is operating there today.

Hamir Patel

I think that was at the same side. They we're going to add an OSB line but Peter what would you estimate maybe the European operating rate is for the industry right now?

Peter Wijnbergen

Just to reiterate we're not aware of any permitting activity for that site for other production number that is currently there.

Hamir Patel

Right okay and then Peter…

Peter Wijnbergen

In terms of operating rates I think it's hard to, that that is lot less visibility in Europe but if we look at the strength in the market today I would expect most mills in Europe are running pretty well flat out.

Hamir Patel

And Robin just a quick final question I had was on next year in terms of cash taxes will you expect them to approximate your book taxes?

Robin Lampard

Well, so we're going to have as I explained in the prepared remarks, we're going to have taxes that were weighted fiscal 2017 that are actually payable in 2018 in the first quarter and then added on top of that will be the cash taxes related to 2018. So it’s not factoring in the impact of any sort of one-off. So sometimes the current quarter-to-quarter we would expect our tax rate to be close such straightly.

Benoit Laprade

Could you just repeat exactly what impacted is G&A in this quarter and I guess the real question underlying that is what would be a good run rate for 2018 and with two more mills in the system?

Robin Lampard

I'll answer the second part first, if you look forward I wouldn't expect any impact on SG&A from starting Huguley and Inverness that won't cause any doubt there. If I look at our run rate on the unallocated segment, it has been it has been balancing around because of the foreign exchange which is why we reclassified all that noise that relate to deferred taxes that are Canadian denominated out of SG&A down into the tax line but it’s been running at about kind of $2 million to $3 million a quarter.

So that would be better rate what you think about it going forward. And so the reason for that noise in the quarter was this positive change and the underlying of the hedges related to that foreign exposure so that all kind of goes way going forward.

John Tumazos

This question was asked earlier, what was the September quarter realized 328 versus 302.

Robin Lampard

John, John excuse me, we can’t hear you can you pick up or try and speak louder?

John Tumazos

One as you realized 328 versus share 302 in the September quarter is there a product mix physically different than yours do they have more fire retardant chemicals or treatments on their panels than yours?

Peter Wijnbergen

I don't know it John.

John Tumazos

What sort of.

Peter Wijnbergen

Because I think no when we had looked at this in the past there is significant difference always and first of all because of the geographic - the different geographic mix of origin where these operations are located.

John Tumazos

What sort of extras might some of your sales carry, do you have special coatings, same day delivery, next day delivery. Could you tell us a little bit about how you add value to your panels?

Peter Wijnbergen

They have been lots of pretty special clothing for this fire retardant, I think they have been the cause of significant heartache and particular for the company recently that you're referring to. But we add value through the number of different ways they would include, you know our ability to make precision and trim panels directly out of our continuous process.

We have a significant volume of radiant parachuting, we produce a lot of volume for the engineered wood products industry. We are shipping volume overseas which is cut and grade to and produced to a different standards. So there is a number of ways in which we add value to our product John.

Peter Wijnbergen

Okay, thank you very much Gina. As always Robin, Heather and I are available to respond to further questions. We thank you for your participation today and we look forward to reporting on our continued progress next quarter. Have a good weekend.

