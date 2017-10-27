Sibanye-Stillwater - A Precious Metal Play With Upside

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL) has had a rough but well-managed year, and now it looks as if cost cutting and better-than-expected production should put this precious metals play back on target for growth. So while the pullback from the bond issuance is still weighing down the stock price, now looks like an optimum time to scoop up shares, sit back and let this growth play work its mojo.

Q3 operating profit rose by 5%. As the first quarter to fully incorporate the Stillwater acquisition, this should be music to the ears of SBGL investors who have stayed the course through a rough year of ups and downs (as seen by the chart below). While the trend has been down, it looks as if we have reached our bottom.

Source: MSN Money

For those of us who have hunkered down for the long haul in this name, we can finally see light at the end of the tunnel. That should happen in a couple of ways.

First, the company was able to turn what was to be the closing of two operations into profitability, making lemons out of lemonade. At one time, management warned they could lose 200-300koz of platinum production due to the lack of profitability of these South African mines. But once group integration took, hold these conventional mines on the brink were brought back to life and profitability. This, coupled with $75.3 million in cost-cutting savings that will materialize by year-end as opposed to the three-year projection should position SBGL for a great future growth trend.

Second, the company's gold and platinum operations are beating low expectations in both tonnage and quality. As mentioned, gold production is expected to hit the upper levels of guidance with production expected at 42-43k kilograms for the year. This is a pleasant surprise, considering the geopolitical issues South African miners have been dealing with, and should strengthen investor confidence in management. Platinum production is also ramping up, as the Blitz project is three months ahead of schedule. That and SBGL's platinum group metals operations are delivering "solid operational results," which have caused an upward revision of production forecasts. Add to that with exceptionally better-than-expected ore grade for the Blitz project -- from .57oz per ton as stated in December 2016 to 2.3oz per ton as confirmed in recent sampling -- puts the Stillwater acquisition in a new and promising light, even with the bond dilution issues. Simply put, all the planets are lining up for growth.

As the Oracle of Omaha states: "Be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful." With that in mind, even the announcement of a $335 million loss for 2017 should not scare those looking to lock in long-term growth. SBGL has weathered the storm and looks as if it will come out a lean, mean growth machine.

In conclusion, SBGL has set itself up for continued growth and looks to be past the geopolitical and productively issues it was facing. Management seems to have a good head on its shoulders, and made a great acquisition that is paying off now rather then later. With the $335 million loss and bond dilution keeping the stock price extremely low, value growth hunters should be ready to pull the trigger before Mr. Market gets wind of it and this gem goes back to the $11-plus highs of 2016.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.