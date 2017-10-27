My Mixed View On Transocean

After the market closes on November 1st, the management team at Transocean (RIG) is expected to report sales and earnings results for the third quarter of the business’ 2017 fiscal year. While these headline items are important to consider, I believe it’s better to look deeper than that. In what follows, I will cover a couple of things I believe investors should keep a close eye on moving forward that should be more instrumental in determining the company’s future than anything else.

Expect another drop in backlog

Honestly, I really like Transocean. I’ve liked it for a long time. That said, I believe that investors should prepare for a less-than-ideal outcome when it comes to the firm’s backlog. In the past, I had been optimistic that we might see a positive development on the backlog side, but I now believe that further decreases might be in order. After all, in the second quarter of this year, the company’s backlog, adjusted for the sale of its high-specification jackups to Borr Drilling, totaled $10.06 billion, down $563 million from the first quarter and a drop of nearly 1.02 billion compared to the end of its 2016 fiscal year.

My expectation here is due, in part, to the fact that on September 20th the management team announced that their contract with Chevron (CVX) for their Discoverer Clear Leader vessel had been cancelled (though management did receive a $148 million lump-sum payment instead). Another reason, though, is that there haven’t been any big announcements regarding new contracts with the exception of one subsequent to the quarter wherein the firm agreed to a two-year contract with BHP Billiton (BHP).

This contract is a positive because anything that can bring revenue to Transocean is good. That said, as one Seeking Alpha contributor noted, the dayrate for the Deepwater Invictus, an ultra-deepwater drillship, is likely in the range of $145,200. Although this may be a market rate, it’s well below the prior agreement Transocean had with BHP for the exact same ship wherein it would lease the vessel to the firm in exchange for a dayrate of $592,000 per day. Add to this the fact that onshore fracking companies are faring much better right now due to the breakeven for oil for them versus offshore, and I would be surprised (but very happy and bullish) if the rig operator were to experience a rise in backlog.

Costs should remain low... or drop lower

One thing I have liked about Transocean for a long while has been the fact that management has done really well in terms of controlling costs. Take, for instance, the table below. In it, you can see that in the second quarter of this year, its operating and maintenance costs came out to 47.2% of its overall sales (this and all other measurements by me in this article excludes “other” revenue from the equation). This compares favorably to the 54.3% of sales the same time last year. In the first half of this year, operating and maintenance costs totaled 46.8% of revenue, down from 56.9% last year.

*Created by Author

This isn’t to say that everything has been great, though. According to management, general and administrative costs have been on the rise. In the second quarter, they totaled 5% of sales, up from 4.5% last year. In the first half of this year, they came out to 5.1% of sales compared to 4.1% the same time period of last year. This makes sense since general and administrative costs tend to be more sticky than operating costs that, in Transocean’s case, are largely variable in nature.

For this quarter, I suspect that a similar relationship will take place, with costs falling year-over-year. More important than this, though, we may actually see additional costs come offline in subsequent quarters. This is because, on September 22nd, the management team at Transocean announced that they are retiring six different vessels. Even though the firm will take a $1.4 billion charge during the third quarter, these older vessels coming offline should result in margin improvements since, from an operating perspective, it’s likely those same kind of vessels that will post the lowest margins.

An interesting observation

Moving away from what I expect for the quarter, I’d like to talk about something else that investors should expect, something that could end up being a long-term catalyst for not only Transocean but its peers as well. Earlier this year, President Trump signed an executive order seeking to make it easier for offshore drillers to extract fossil fuels from waters that have, in the past, otherwise been protected. In addition to this, a bill is currently in Congress that would, if passed, allow companies to explore for and extract energy from places located in the Arctic National Wildlife Reserve.

The impact this will have on the environment, if passed, could be material, but it’s also undeniable that it would be a positive catalyst for energy companies seeking to expand their offshore drilling operations. Now, it is true that it would likely take at least two years before any such drilling could take place, so this won’t impact Transocean anytime soon. However, this isn’t the only offshore catalyst investors should be looking at.

Take, for instance, the case of Brazil. Recently, the company auctioned off 37 of a total of 287 blocks of offshore waters (collecting an estimated $1.2 billion in upfront payments in the process) to multinational energy giants. Collectively, it’s believed that the country’s offshore potential, at least in the blocks identified, could be around or even above 10 billion barrels (measured in the form of proved reserves). But even Brazil is just a slice of the global pie here. Mexico, Guyana and a number of other countries, including many throughout Africa, have either engaged in similar activities or are considering them.

Long-term, this creates some opportunities for investors in firms like Transocean. One negative here, besides the potential environmental impact, is that the falling cost of shale production could mean that it will be some time before offshore becomes attractive in these areas, but shale production growth is unlikely to last forever. At some point, as the low-hanging fruit in shale is extracted, offshore will eventually come back into vogue and Transocean is one of the companies most likely to benefit.

Takeaway

Right now, I really like Transocean. I believe its upside potential down the road is significant, especially if oil prices rise as I believe they should. The company has a strong asset base and has done pretty good during this downturn. Plus, they have a nice catalyst in the form of future offshore development projects, but in the near term we could see a backlog struggle. Even if this does happen, though, I suspect that lower costs will keep the business at least cash flow neutral for the foreseeable future but, most likely, it will probably remain cash flow positive.