Buffalo Wild Wings: Livin' On A Prayer

Source: Company website

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) has been savagely punished this year for its transgressions against shareholders. Those misdeeds include flagging sales and margins, but, perhaps even more importantly, there didn't seem to be a way out of the malaise. I was once, long ago, a BWLD bull. But those days have come and gone. The stock, however, is flying after what I see as a more-of-the-same Q3 report. I have to admit I'm a little surprised the stock moved up in the manner it did. Either way, it did, and we've now got to decide what to do with it going forward.

BWLD has obviously seen some pretty significant technical damage in the past few months due to its enormous downtrend. That move took the stock from $160 to just $95 in a matter of months, but to their collective credit, the bulls defended the stock at those levels and it eventually formed the base for the massive rally we saw off of the earnings report. BWLD has a very long way to go in terms of getting the major moving averages going in the right direction, and the 200-DMA is still another $13 or so in excess of the current price. But a bunch of progress was made in one day, and the bulls have to be feeling good right now.

The momentum indicators are also showing some signs of life as they move from oversold to nearly overbought conditions. BWLD's move was massive and that helps a bunch; the bulls have to now find a way to keep it going, however. I have to think that after a 20% one-day move there is going to be at least a bit of sideways action to digest it, but we'll have to wait and see. I still think the balance of power is with the bears, given that the chart is still pretty ugly. But the bulls made a huge statement after the report and this could certainly be the base from which BWLD can rally.

The thing is that when I look at the report, I see a whole bunch of problems, ones that are not dissimilar to what's been happening at BWLD for many quarters consecutively at this point. Revenue increased fractionally in Q3, but more than the entirety of the revenue increase was due to breakage revenue from the Blazin' Rewards program. That is real revenue and it does count, but at the same time it isn't operating revenue in the traditional sense. In other words, if you remove the breakage revenue, BWLD's total was actually slightly down in Q3, despite the fact that there were 21 additional company stores and 31 additional franchisee stores in the mix. That is not good, and it means that BWLD continues to have the same revenue issues it has had for a couple of years at this point. Indeed, comps were down 2.3% at company stores and 3.2% at franchisee stores in Q3. While comps across the industry are still weak, BWLD is struggling to get people in the stores -- there is simply no other way to put it.

Margins also continue to suffer, as unit-level operating margins fell 100bps to 16.6%. Traditional chicken wing prices continue to be a problem for BWLD as prices there have inflated by more than a quarter since last year. Given that this particular item represents almost 30% of BWLD's food costs, it's of terrific importance. The move to get consumers away from traditional wings and toward boneless wings should help, per guidance from the CEO, but chicken prices remain a huge headwind for BWLD's margins and there isn't a great deal the company can do about it.

Apart from higher chicken wing costs, cost of labor actually saw some positive leverage, although it remains elevated at more than 31% of sales. In addition, lower maintenance and insurance costs helped leverage down operating expenses for the stores, which that helped to offset some of the pain from food costs. BWLD is focusing more on saving money where it can and that is something it should absolutely be doing; its last several quarterly reports show margins that continue to be weak and it has to do something about it. I like the move away from traditional wings as that should help ease the burden of food costs a bit, but it also depends on how consumers react. After all, traditional wings are an enormous portion of the food budget because that's what people want to buy when they visit BWLD. If people don't like the new promotion it might cost BWLD traffic, something that will exacerbate its current predicated, not improve it. Time will tell, but I'm afraid the move up after the report has already priced in a bunch of success that hasn't happened yet -- and to be fair, it might not happen at all.

Analysts were a curious mix of bullish and cautious after the small increase in guidance was digested. While we all love a good guidance hike, BWLD's was pretty tame. I think a lot of it was the fact that Q3 was pretty dismal, but management felt good enough about Q4 to hike anyway, so people seem to think some big things are coming. I'm not so sure because the only tangible items I saw were a continuation of the focus on cost savings and the move to try and get consumers away from traditional wings to the extent possible. Those things don't make BWLD 20% more valuable in my view, so the move looks overdone.

BWLD is going for 22x next year's earnings after the huge post-earnings rally. To be honest, I cannot see any further multiple expansion from here. In fact, I cannot even justify the current multiple given BWLD's immense struggle with producing sales growth and its commensurate struggle with margins as well. In other words, the low double-digit growth rates that analysts have for BWLD going forward look a bit high because they are building in a pretty sizable amount of margin growth. For instance, next year has flat sales but 12% EPS growth, implying enormous amounts of margin expansion. That may very well happen, but given BWLD's history and what I see as fairly minor points to address its margin issues, that seems unlikely to me.

Even if I'm wrong and BWLD does hit 12% EPS growth next year, it is already at nearly two times that growth rate with its current P/E. That doesn't leave any room for multiple expansion in my view because this is a turnaround story and you don't know what you're going to get. BWLD might succeed and be wildly profitable next year, but it doesn't look that way to me. The greater risk in my view is that BWLD gets more of the same and 22x earnings proves very high. That, of course, would lead to multiple compression and a much lower stock price.

I'm not trying to paint an overly bearish picture of BWLD, but I really just don't see any good news here. The stock is now pretty expensive and pricing in a sizable turnaround effort that we don't really have any evidence to suggest will actually occur. The buying off of the report looks like people betting on their faith a turnaround will happen, but that's not my style, so I'm out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.