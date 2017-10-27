Exxon Mobil: What Else Did You Expect?

Despite the headline beat, Exxon Mobil's (XOM) 3Q17 results, released this Friday before the opening bell, shouldn't have surprised the more attentive investor.

The performance of the Houston-based "supermajor" did not deviate much from what has been expected of the company: commodity-driven strength and bottom-line resilience driven by Exxon's trademark conservatism around costs management. As a result, it did not surprise me to see XOM bounce back from early-session lows of -2% to finally settle flat toward the end the day at around $83.50/share.

Credit: Oil and Gas People

With Brent crude up nearly +9% in the quarter following a steady descent in the first half of the year, it seems reasonable that Exxon's upstream business would have performed as strongly as it did. Nearly three fourths of the company's total earnings improvement YOY came from this segment, which comparatively represents only about 40% of Exxon's business.

Although likely not exciting for the more growth-biased O&G investor was Exxon's timid +2% YOY increase in upstream volume - better than last quarter's -1% decline, but still paling in comparison to peer Chevron's (CVX) +8%. I believe, however, that the company is still well positioned to deliver decent E&P results going forward, particularly as Exxon has historically produced about the cheapest barrel of oil among the large global producers.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Seeking Alpha

On the downstream side, I was impressed to see earnings improve sequentially and YOY. The segment should have suffered the most from weather-related disruptions in the quarter, but robust margins ended up saving the day. I believe the lack of worse news on the refining end of the business was most likely the biggest contributor to Exxon's EPS beat of seven cents.

On the Exxon stock

Playing the oil and gas game has been very tricky over the past three years. When stocks begin to look de-risked enough, another dip in oil prices or deteriorating market sentiment (which are often highly correlated) send share prices back down into the basement. XOM, despite the company's solid operational performance, has returned an unimpressive -8% YTD that has lagged the broad equities market (SPY) by over 20%.

Company/Ticker Fwd EV/EBITDA Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Exxon Mobil - XOM 9.4x 24.0x 9.8% Chevron (CVX) 8.3x 27.5x 29.6% Total (TOT) 6.5x 14.0x -3.7% BP (BP) 6.5x 23.1x 34.5%

But aside from macro tailwinds, I continue to view Exxon as a reliable player that will more likely than others continue to deliver profitable execution and investment discipline, even if at the expense of aggressive growth. In fact, execution and discipline is what I believe investors should expect of this company going forward, regardless of the movement of crude oil prices.

For this reason and taking into account all the relevant risks, particularly commodity related ones, I consider XOM a cautious but compelling approach for the more conservative investor looking to remain invested in the energy sector.

Note from the author: if you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.