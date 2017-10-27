Is It Time To Buy The Dip In iRobot Stock?

Once the poster child for the robot revolution, iRobot (IRBT) stock has faltered recently. While the stock is still up almost 15% year-to-date, it's about 40% off its 2017 highs. The culprit? Heightened competitive risks that have investors concerned about iRobot's ability to continue to grow revenues at a 20%-plus clip and keep gross margins healthily above 48%. We believe such competitive risks, while real, are overblown, and do not fully capture just how much growth the home robotics market will experience over the next several years. We believe a reasonable 12-month forward price target on IRBT stock is $90, representing more than 35% upside form current levels. Consequently, we are bullish on IRBT stock on this dip.

IRBT is having a great year. Revenues are expected to grow around 33.5% this year driven by home robotics adoption inflecting upward. As technology has improved and consumers have become more comfortable with the ideas of former "sci fi" concepts like artificial intelligence, smart home, driverless cars, and automation, adoption of domestic robots has increase dramatically. It is estimated that this market is growing at a 20%-25% annual clip.

But penetration rates remain low, implying a huge growth runway ahead for the home robotics market. The most highly penetrated robotics vacuum market in the world is the US, and the penetration rate in the US is less than 10%.

This low penetration rate means either one of two things. Either consumers don't want home robots, or adoption of home robots is just starting to ramp. We believe with high conviction that it's the latter. The adoption of at-home robotics (floor cleaners, pool cleaners, lawn-mowers, etc) is a matter of "when," not "if." Robotic vacuums, pool cleaners, and lawnmowers don't require big jumps of faith or a paradigm shift in the consumer mind-set like automated driving. They simply offer a more efficient, more convenient way to complete monotonous daily/weekly tasks. This efficiency will ultimately win out.

Consequently, we believe the low-penetration rates imply huge market growth potential ahead for home robotics.

Right now, IRBT is the leader in the space with somewhere north of 60% market share in the robotic vacuum and robotic wet floor markets. New competition is coming, namely from vacuum giant SharkNinja which ate Dyson’s lunch in the traditional vacuum space, but that doesn't mean IRBT's growth is going to all the sudden disappear or that margins will suddenly erode.

Firstly, IRBT has had competition from multiple players for several quarters now, and yet growth continues to ramp. Revenue growth remains solidly above 20% despite elevated competition because IRBT is the trusted brand in the home robotics world. Plus, this market should continue to grow at a 20%-25% rate over the next several years, so IRBT doesn't need to grow market share in order to maintain 20%-plus revenue growth.

Secondly, competitors like Shark are coming into the market at a lower price point. In other words, they aren't going after the premium market, which is where IRBT differentiates itself. The premium market also is where all the growth is. As more and more consumers migrate to the premium side of the home robotics market, there is potential for IRBT to not only grow market share, but also expand margins.

Overall, the long-term picture remains exceptionally promising for IRBT given its leadership position in a secular growth market. The near term is slightly hazy given gross margin noise from the Robopolis acquisition (IRBT acquired its biggest European distributor to enhance the distribution network and ensure global brand consistency, and this acquisition is weighing on gross margins). But the company should move past a majority of that noise in 2018 and all of it by 2019. The China market is down big after a big growth year, and that is concerning, but that market is tiny and mostly just extraneous noise at this moment.

From a valuation perspective, IRBT stock remains dramatically undervalued. Due to market growth potential, we believe IRBT can grow revenues at a 20%-plus clip over the next several years. Gross margins should expand due to a higher mix of premium sales. The opex rate should fall due to robust revenue growth. Overall, then, that 20%-plus revenue growth rate should allow for at least 25% annualized earnings growth.

IRBT stock is trading just 36x guided fiscal 2017 earnings. That is pretty cheap for 25% compounded growth potential. The S&P 500 is trading at 19.6x 2017 earnings for about 11% compounded growth potential. That's a PEG of about 1.8. If you throw that 1.8 PEG on IRBT stock, you get a "fair" P/E multiple of about 45. We think a low-ball estimate for earnings next year is $2 per share. A 45x multiple on that $2 estimate gets you a one-year forward price target of about $90.

We think that is where the stock will trend over the next several months. This sell-off feels grossly overdone considering a secular growth potential in the home robotics market. Granted, competition is coming in a big way, but IRBT doesn't need to grow market share in order to support a higher stock price.