O'Reilly Looks Very Cheap

O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) has been under immense pressure this year. The entire auto parts retailing sector has been pounded because of weakening demand and flagging margins, although ORLY remains the strongest of the bunch in my view. The stock has been bouncing around the $200 mark for a few months now after a massive selloff earlier this year, but a strong reaction to the Q3 report has the stock looking like it wants to go higher. I’ve been bullish on ORLY at these levels and it looks like that bullishness is about to pay off. But was the report really that good?

ORLY continues to make progress toward forming a base from which a sustainable rally can take place. The spike low to $169 was very short lived and as I mentioned, shares settled around the $200 mark for the past couple of months. We’ve seen a lot of bouncing around but no real progress. And while the rally off the report has taken ORLY to $214, it hasn’t yet hit its relative high at $220. That indicates there's still work to do for the bulls as the first step is taking out that relative high and keeping the stock in excess of that level to confirm the move. That may happen in relatively short order but we'll have to wait and see.

The 50 DMA already has moved significantly higher and that’s progress, but the 200 DMA is very steeply sloped to the downside. Buyers will need to continue to move the stock higher so that eventually the 200 DMA can be turned around. That is going to take months given the slope of the line right now. But as I said, progress is being made. The technical picture, then, isn’t all that rosy just yet but I do see signs of improvement and buyers need to understand that turning around a decline like what ORLY saw earlier this year takes a lot of patience. Importantly, the stock is moving in the right direction and it looks to me like a base is forming.

Revenue was up 5% in Q3 as comps contributed 1.8% in what amounts to pretty significant growth in this sector. It is well below what ORLY shareholders became accustomed to in the past. But given the protracted weakness in the sector as a whole, anything above zero is considered strong. ORLY is still adding stores and should do close to 200 this year and another 200 next year, so revenue growth is almost assured. The wild card is comps. And while 1.8% was in excess of the midpoint of ORLY’s guidance, it isn’t exactly gangbusters. Indeed, guidance for Q4 comps was pretty weak given a couple of minor headwinds from the calendar, but overall demand remains relatively feeble for the sector in general.

On the margin front, ORLY lost 50bps in operating profits due in part to a 10bps decline in gross margins and a 30bps increase in SG&A costs. Operating margins were still 19.7% of revenue so it isn’t like ORLY is struggling, but weak margins remain a problem. The diminutive decline in gross margins isn’t something I’m worried about. But seeing SG&A costs deleverage in spite of revenue that was 5% higher as well as comps that contributed almost 2% of growth makes me worry. I understand ORLY is opening new stores and that takes SG&A money. But I was very disappointed to see such a deleveraging of SG&A costs in the face of meaningfully higher revenue. If ORLY is to get its stock back toward $300, this will not cut it.

The CEO’s comments focused on long term demand drivers – including higher annual miles driven as well as an aging vehicle fleet – and I agree with that premise. That is a big reason why I like ORLY because it is the best of the breed and I see long-term demand for auto parts retailers. ORLY is focused on taking market share in all types of environments, something that's extremely important at times like this where overall demand is waning. ORLY is taking share from others because we know it continues to outperform, and that’s a good thing longer term.

ORLY’s EPS growth was well in excess of margin expansion because of its huge buyback program. ORLY has spent $1.9B on share repurchases in the first three quarters of this year, good for an annual run rate around $2.5B. With a market cap of just under $19B, ORLY is on track to buy back something like 13% of the float this year. That’s a gargantuan buyback and ORLY continues to make repurchases a priority, driving long-term EPS growth in excess of actual dollar profit growth. ORLY is taking advantage of its lower stock price to retire shares and given it has almost a billion dollars of remaining authorization, I suspect that will continue to be the case. I love a good buyback and ORLY's has performed well over the long term, so the more the better as far as I see it.

At 16 times next year’s earnings, I still think ORLY looks cheap here. We are talking about mid-single digit sales growth for the foreseeable future even without the benefit of a rebound in comps. In addition, the buyback will continue to be a significant tailwind that will help produce ORLY’s projected low teens EPS growth rate for the foreseeable future. If ORLY can do 13% or 14% EPS growth over the medium term – given sales growth and the buyback, that seems quite reasonable – its PEG is only just over 1. That makes it cheap and if you consider it is the best of breed, it should be trading at a richer valuation than it is. In other words, I see a lot of fundamental reasons to be bullish right now and while Q3 wasn’t exactly a whopper, ORLY’s long-term growth track remains intact so I’m staying quite bullish here.