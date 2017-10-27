ServiceNow To Acquire SkyGiraffe For Mobile Platform

Quick Take

IT software firm ServiceNow (NOW) has announced an agreement to acquire SkyGiraffe for an undisclosed amount.

SkyGiraffe has created a platform that makes it easier for enterprises to build and deploy mobile versions of their IT environments.

ServiceNow is acquiring the technology, in conjunction with another recent acquisition to improve user interfaces, to enable its client base to more quickly develop mobile applications using their data and SkyGiraffe’s middleware and database connectors.

Target Company

San Mateo, California,-based SkyGiraffe was founded in 2012 to develop software to enable businesses to use their back-end data to more easily create mobile applications.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Boaz Hecht, who was previously a consultant for Cornerstone Innovation and Deloitte.

Below is an overview video of SkyGiraffe’s system:

(Source: SkyGiraffe)

SkyGiraffe’s technology offerings include three elements:

Front-ends - iOS and Android apps, SDK and REST API

Middleware - Studio that enables users to configure data sources

Connectors - Software that connects to cloud or on-premises back-end systems

The firm raised $10.5 million in disclosed funding from firms such as SGVC, Trilogy Equity Partners and others.

Market and Competition

According to a 2016 Research and Markets report on the outlook for the Mobile Enterprise Application Market, the firm expects it to grow from $48 billion in 2016 to $98 billion in 2021.

This represents a CAGR of 15.24%, which is dramatic growth in percentage terms from an already large base.

The main drivers for this expected growth include:

Increase in smartphone penetration, enhancement in connectivity and productivity of both employees and organizations, growing demand for real-time information capture, and organizations' continued focus to make their business processes mobile-ready due to increase in mobile workforce are some of the driving forces in the market.

(Source: Mobile Enterprise Application Market)

However, ServiceNow will face daunting competition from major competitive vendors that provide mobile app development platforms:

Accenture (ACN)

IBM (IBM)

Infosys (INFY)

Oracle (ORCL)

Salesforce (CRM)

SAP (SAP)

Tata Consultancy

There also is significant competition from numerous smaller firms due to market fragmentation.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms and ServiceNow didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so it is likely the acquisition price was for a non-material amount to NOW’s $21.6 billion market cap.

NOW intends to integrate SkyGiraffe’s technology into its Now Platform by 2018, supporting both online and offline applications.

The firm also related the deal to its recent acquisition of UK interface firm Telepathy, which will assist clients in designing better user interfaces.

As ServiceNow stated in the deal announcement, the main benefit of the acquisitions is,

... that (ServiceNow’s) customers and partners will be able to build mobile apps in days, not months, utilizing no/low-code tools and design templates. There will be no need to write cumbersome code or scripting. Native mobile app experiences are expected to include maps, live GPS, phone, contacts, email, rich media and notifications.

So, the SkyGiraffe transaction is an important step for ServiceNow. Assuming they didn’t overpay for it and can promptly integrate it into their offerings, it makes complete sense to offer clients a simpler way to "mobilize" their applications.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.