OdontoPrev's (ODPVY) CEO Rodrigo Bacellar on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jose Roberto Pacheco

Hello. Good morning, everyone. Welcome. Thank you for participating in this conference and trusting OdontoPrev. I would like to thank you to be part of this conference for us to present the results of the third quarter and first 9 months of 2017.

We are going to start with Slide number 3 that shows data from ANS since 2012. The continuous growth of dental plans, even in exception years vis-à-vis the maintenance of revenues of hospital plans that today have the same number that they had years ago.

On Slide number 4 we see that net revenues grew by 4.4% in the third quarter, reaching BRL 360 million. We highlight the extension of small and medium enterprise plans that grew and the corporate segment, as we can see in number 5, that had positive incremental revenues that we hadn't seen for 4 quarters.

On Slide number 6 we demonstrate a share of 26% in mass product, representing 35% of consolidated revenues and 36% of the contribution margin in the third quarter, in line with our strategic planning.

On the next slide, Slide number 7, we highlight OdontoPrev's unique strategic position in the leadership position in the development of individual and SME segments that have a higher average ticket, a lower number of competitors, accelerated growth compared to the market, and higher contribution margins.

In addition, emphasizing our strategy, non-corporate products have significant barriers to enter, such as scale, the quality of distribution, bad debt, especially small or individual, and adverse selection in IT tools, a clear competitive advantage in the OdontoPrev business model.

Our next slide, Slide number 8, shows the extension of the average ticket in all 3 segments. In particular the greatest increase of 2 digits happened in the SME segment.

Our next slide, Slide number 9, shows net addition of 86,000 lives in the quarter, the best performance since the third quarter 2015.

We also highlight, as you can see on the next slide, number 10, that the corporate segment contributed for 57% of the net additions in the quarter, or 49,000 lives, the best performance since the first quarter 2014.

Now we are going to analyze the mass segments SME and individuals in number 11. In individual plans we had the net addition of 2%, with 663,000 members. In the SME segment in the third quarter the portfolio reached 943,000 lives, with net additions of 31,000 lives, the best performance since the fourth quarter 2014 and the 19th consecutive quarter of growth. SME and individual plans added 81,000 lives in the last 12 months.

Our next comments, well, slides, will mention metrics in which we exclude the effects of the reversal of Bradesco Dental in OdontoPrev that took place in the second quarter and also the reverse in the third quarter in cost of service due to the INSS previously paid of post-administrative plans in the amount of BRL 5.3 million, accumulating BRL 232 million in the first nine months of 2017, as we can see on Slide number 12.

On the next Slide, number 13, excluding the reversal effects in the quarter, dental care ratio was 47.6% in this quarter, compared to 52.6% in the third quarter 2016. In the last 12 months the amount was 47.2%, again evidencing the normalization of this metric to historical levels.

As you can see on Slide number 14, G&A represented 14.7% of revenues in the first 9 months of 2017, basically comprehending expenses with personnel.

On the next slide, Slide number 15, we see the quarterly evolution of our bad debt, which accounted for 3.3% of revenues in the third quarter, lower than 4.6% in the third quarter 2016, again showing gains in process, an enriched product portfolio and the perception of value by our customers.

On Slide number 16 we analyze cash generation measured by EBITDA. In the third quarter 2017 the adjusted EBITDA reached BRL 81 million, 26% higher than BRL 64 million of the third quarter 2016, with margin expansion of 18.7% in the third quarter 2016 to 22.6% in the third quarter 2017.

Next slide, 2017, net income reached BRL 65 million in the quarter, 48% higher than BRL 44 million of the third quarter 2016, and BRL 186 million in the first 9 months, 18% higher the same period last year.

Now we are going to take a look at the company's cash flow generation. OdontoPrev, as you know, remains with 0 debt.

Our next slide, Slide number 18, shows the cash flow evolution in the first 9 months. As we can see, during the period we had cash generation of BRL 298 million, which is equivalent to 28% of net revenues. The company's net cash position reached BRL 515 million in September, without any leverage, as we can see in Slide number 19.

As we can see on the next slide, Slide number 20, in the meeting yesterday the board of directors approved the payment of interim dividends in the amount of BRL 54 million, and including the BRL 12 million on interest on capital already paid, equals 100% of payout in the quarter and BRL 279 million of cash dividends in the year.

This amount is 50% higher than that of 2016. Our practice of capital allocation of 100% payout is due to the company's continuous efforts to optimize its capital structure.

Our next slide, number 21, shows the company's shareholder structure, especially in the hands of foreign investors that today have approximately 95% of our free float.

Our last slide, Slide number 22, shows that we are pleased to inform that the company now became a member of the FTSE4Good that evaluates sustainability criteria of listed companies throughout the world. That happened now in the third quarter of 2017.

We thank you very much for attending, once again for your interest and trust in OdontoPrev, and we are going to start our Q&A session for investors and analysts. Remember, we have the practice of having a 45-minute call. Thank you very much.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Thiago Macruz, from Itau Corretora de Valores S.A.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, everyone. This is Marco speaking, indeed. I have two questions, the first with regard of your growth of members in the SME segment. We see growth reversing, a trend of loss that you had in previous quarters. I would like to know if you could comment on that, and what is the competitive scenario like?

My second question I would like to ask about the drop in dental loss ratio, especially coming from the corporate segment. How do you interpret this loss? You had a more robust loss now. Is it a fruit of a scenario with lower frequency, a healthier macro scenario to you, or not? Could you comment on that?

Rodrigo Bacellar

Hello, Marco. This is Rodrigo speaking. Thanks for your questions. With regard to the corporate growth segment, very much in line with the second question, they are very much aligned. We still see a very strong competitive environment. Clearly the accounts are still very much being fought for.

And, as we have had along the whole year, and I have said that in several calls, we have had a commercial activity in winning very good corporate contracts this year. And one thing that is mining the growth of the portfolio is the show of unemployment, the country's current scenario. So we did see a slight improvement in the third quarter.

We were being very cautious, although optimistic, the following quarters, and we continue so. That is, we do notice a slight improvement in unemployment rates. We still do not see significant increases of contract or anything relevant for us really to cross this line of being cautiously optimistic.

So we have the capacity of winning contracts due to our commercial capacity, the quality of our products, our pricing strategies, so we continue to do a nice job this year. And then we have a sensitive improvement in the issue of unemployment. With regard to our dental loss ratio, what we see is that it's still very strong.

There is still optimization, of course, not as strong as in the third quarter last year, 52.6% against 47-something, but still an optimization that is present. But despite it all we were able to present the results we had. So we follow on the same tone of previous calls.

We see incremental improvements, but we are cautiously optimistic, nothing more than that, especially when we look at the challenges that we have ahead of us. Today we read in the papers what is going to happen with the victory the government had yesterday. Are they going to go to the pension reform? Are they going to micro reforms only? So we have still challenges for the next 15 months.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from Joseph Giordano from JPMorgan.

Joseph Giordano

Hello. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my call. I have some questions about individual plans. I think the trend was slightly different from the remainder of the portfolio. It did not speed up as much as we had seen before.

And, more than that, when you think of loss ratio, even discounting the positive effects of INSS, you still see it going up. And more than that, commercialization issues and rates are going up year-on-year, without not as many additions.

So I would like to know what led to those dynamics. I would like to know if grace periods do have an effect on these numbers.

Jose Roberto Pacheco

Hi, Joseph. This is Pacheco. Well, individual plans in this quarter had a one-off behavior, not characteristic. It was a quarter with a very much focused sale mix on retail plans that have a larger churn. Also, the bank portfolio had a mix of products that were more directed to plans with base tickets and not with higher value added, and that made revenues to go a bit slow.

It even went -- they went down compared to the second quarter, and therefore you have more loss ratio and more commercialization expenses. So, indeed, it was slow growth year-on-year and a drop from the third to the second -- the second to the third.

And the reason for that was the sales mix, the split of partnerships, retail plans and banking channel, and therefore we had higher commercialization expenses, higher loss ratio.

But on the other hand, in closing my comment, it's important to tell you that the higher utilization of individual plans goes towards the right direction. It is a client that starts to see the value-add of this product, and that in the future brings to more adherence and more understanding of the product, understanding its value.

So, to conclude, we had an atypical quarter in individual plans, and we are going to work so that in the next quarters we have a slightly different behavior.

Joseph Giordano

Thank you. I would like to have a follow-up when you're talking about utilization of individual plans. How is it involving in terms of how long does an individual remain in the portfolio, and how does that compare to SME and corporate? Thanks, Pacheco.

Jose Roberto Pacheco

The behavior of individual plans is quite different from the other portfolios. The corporate portfolio we have a long-term portfolio. The portfolio is much more known because of the decades of experience we have had in the segment.

Small and medium businesses are more similar to corporate. Individual plans is a new, more recent market. And consumers are just starting to learn about the product year-on-year.

There is still a large entrance barrier, and that, again, leads to a lesser stay and higher churn. And we have the grace period, as you mentioned, the pricing of the products, the geography of product, the way of delivery.

It's all very different. But that's part of the business. It's part of the game. Individual plans do bring more risk. But we are modeling them. We are understanding them, as well, quarter-on-quarter.

Joseph Giordano

Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from Roberto Otero from Bank of America.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. This is Gustavo speaking, really. In fact, I would like to talk about the SME segment and tickets. We see again high investments in the segment. I would like to understand your rationale for the next quarters, also the competitive scenario. As Rodrigo mentioned, corporate is still a very strong segment.

Rodrigo Bacellar

Hi, Gustavo. The SME portfolio has a very peculiar regularity. You have 19 consecutive quarters of growth. Last year the ticket went up by 2 digits, and this year we also had a 2-digit readjustment in February. And the results are clear now. The company has also made efforts to launch new products in the SME segment, products that are more robust and consequently have more ticket.

We are very much interested in the segment. It is our major priority. The banking channel already represents a significant share of our portfolio. We have almost a million clients in this SME segment alone.

So it is a strategic market, a product that has a potential distribution in the banking channel that is unique, and once again we are reinforcing what Rodrigo mentioned. We are cautiously optimistic in the SME market. But it does have very interesting prospects for the coming years.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Rodrigo Gastim from BTG Pactual.

Rodrigo Gastim

Good morning, everyone. I have two questions. First, going back to corporate, if you could elaborate a bit about this growth, what kind of dynamics was that? Was it a major account that we got, or is it that you were growing in a diversified manner, that's for the corporate segment?

Going back to the individual segment, I think it's clear that the mix hurt the growth, especially the average ticket. But if you could give us some idea of the pricing of this product. Apart from the sales mix, what's pricing like, and what is going to be the pricing strategy for individual plans next year? Two questions. Thank you very much.

Rodrigo Bacellar

Rodrigo, in the corporate segment there was no major account that was responsible for that. We are talking about the 3 flags, OdontoPrev, Bradesco (inaudible) Brazil, in a very scattered manner. There was no highlight that accounted for a relevant percentage of this growth.

As for the second part of your question, Rodrigo, with regard to the mix of individual plans, indeed today we have two portfolios. The dominant portfolio is the banking portfolio in number of lives in revenue. I'm sorry, any number of lives is department stores, the retail. And they have different ticket profile.

We are indeed trying to reduce the gap between them. The average of tickets in the banking individual plan is BRL 45 per life per month, and the average portfolio of retail stores is closer to BRL 30 per life per month. So it is an important difference.

The idea is that in the future we reduce this gap a bit, expediting readjustments of non-banking channels, and at the same time launch new things. We have now our online platform, with plans, with tickets two, three, fourfold higher than the accounting average of BRL 38 per life month.

So, this is a portfolio that is changing in mix, in the quality of consumers, and we move on, centered on value and innovation of our product, and, again, investing in products with higher value-added.

Rodrigo Gastim

Okay, very clear. I just have a quick follow-up. So, pricing for next year for individuals, you are going to follow the strategy of previous years, that is passing on a bit more than inflation and readjusting prices in an important manner for the next year for the banking channel particularly. Is that it?

Jose Roberto Pacheco

Yes, with lower inflation. Because we have a price gap compared to some competitors that have had higher prices, we do see a possibility of real increase of prices in the individual portfolio for 2018. This is a concrete possibility that we will try and implement.

Rodrigo Gastim

Excellent. So, Rodrigo, Pacheco, thank you very much for your answers.

Our next question comes from Adeodata Netto from Eleven Financial.

Adeodata Netto

Hello. Good morning. I have two questions. The first, with regards to the speed of the relevance of the banking channel as compared to the retail stores channel. I see that in retail store channels you have a decreased commission paid. So I would like to know what is the dynamics of the banking channel.

And as for bad debt, in the third quarter we had a huge drop. Do you think that even expediting plans with greater churn, we are going to be able to have the same levels of bad debt?

Jose Roberto Pacheco

Hi, Adeodata. This is Pacheco. I'm going to start answering the question, and then Luis Andre will follow. Indeed we have a portfolio of individual plans in transition. Historically, it has been mostly out of contracts with retail stores with our partners, and this portfolio in recent years has been diversified by means of growth in the banking channel.

The banking channel brings naturally a higher average ticket, a higher knowledge of the final consumer, because the cross-selling with the end consumer has other bank or insurance products.

And, finally, with it, it brings another advantage, which is less intrinsic commercialization costs. So the quality of the result, the quality of the PLL, in the banking channel is a lot better than what you have in contracts with retail stores. And the last point that you mentioned about bad debt, I am going to ask Luis Andre to answer.

Luis Blanco

Hi. This is Luis Andre speaking. Well, with regard to the evolution of bad debt, in 2016 we were very much pressured by increasing delinquency in the three segments that we operate, corporate, SME and individual. What we see as of 2017 is that this pressure of delinquency starts to reduce.

We did take some actions back in 2016 with regard to the three segments in terms of collection practices, and that started to yield results in the first quarter of 2017, and it is now being consolidated in the second and third quarters of this year.

Talking specifically about the individual segment, well, in this segment we have two major groups, one group that comes from retail stores and the other group that comes from banking channels.

The behavior of delinquency rates in these two segments is quite different. Individual plans from banking channels have much less delinquency than those in retail. The churn in retail is a lot higher.

Along the end of 2016 and 2017 we did take a series of actions to reduce delinquency rates in both channels. I can mention actions such as a relationship initiative that we are having with these customers, an action to reverse churn that it is an action that we do whenever the client wants to voluntarily cancel the plan, and we talk to them, customize the collection techniques for each of the plans, and all that decreased the churn in the individual group as s the whole.

But because the delinquency of the individual segment is much higher than SME, that is higher than corporate, in turn, with the growth of the share of individual revenues in the whole, this level is going to grow, not because the segment is increasing its delinquency, but because of the mix effect that individuals will play in the segment. I think that's it.

Adeodata Netto

Okay. Very clear. I understood it, and I thank you very much for your answer.

Our next question comes from Leandro Bastos from Credit Suisse.

Leandro Bastos

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking quarter question. It's a quick question, really. I would like you to comment how do you see pricing dynamics for the corporate segment from now on. That's my question.

Rodrigo Bacellar

Hi, Leandro. This is Rodrigo speaking. Well, the game to be played is the game we have played in recent months and years. There are accounts that will try to defend in a more aggressive manner, others not as much. We have to balance our actions, remembering that accounts bring certain profitability.

These are accounts that we know their behavior, so basically we are going to have the same standing we have had. But just to remind you, in the last 24 months what really hurt us was the economic scenario of the country, when you think of contracts and lives gained in the market were higher than contracts and lives lost to the market.

And when you think of what are included in the contracts along the months and excluded in terms of number of employees, we have had a very negative balance in the last 12 months - 24 months, I'm sorry. And what I mentioned in the second question is that we see now a change of behavior. But, again, we are cautiously optimistic.

Jose Roberto Pacheco

And just to add, is Leandro, and to complement what Rodrigo mentioned, in last years we had high 1-digit inflation, 2-digit inflations, and in the corporate segment we didn't have this possibility to readjust prices, not even to cover inflation.

Now that the inflation is down, what we have in the beginning of -- in the first half of the year and we expect should go on, so the losses in the corporate segment are not going to be as much.

As you can see, the average ticket in corporate was significantly below inflation, with a lower level for next year. The gap is probably going to close a bit. We are going to have a real loss in corporate. That is a lot more limited because we are going to adjust our prices.

Leandro Bastos

Okay, thank you very much, Rodrigo, Pacheco, for your answers.

Our next question comes from Ricardo Rezende from HSBC.

Ricardo Rezende

Good morning. Indeed, my question is about online plans that you recently launched. I know it is something very new. So could you talk about this experience, what kind of performance we have had in these weeks, and in the long term what's your idea for this channel? How relevant do you think it's going to be in the individual segment? Thank you very much.

Jose Roberto Pacheco

Ricardo, thanks for your question. We are very happy with this launch. Those that had the opportunity of checking our website, odontoprevonline.com.br, you're going to see that the face of this portal is a lot more user-friendly, and I think that behind it, it brings something very important, which is customization of plans, which is unique in the market.

So a father can buy himself a plan different from his wife, different from the children, add other beneficiaries. So it's a very user-friendly. You can move around very easily. There are countless possibilities in terms of paying the plan. So it is very nice, a very nice initiative, a very nice portal. What kind of behavior we have had?

Well, this is very recent. We are talking about 35, 40 days. We are very happy with the results we have had with people visiting the portal, the way they are behaving there. And another important thing is our capacity to measure the customer journey on our website, and then we understand how long they stayed on Page 1, Page 2, Page 3, what kind of questions they had.

There is a chat channel 24x7 for them to talk to us. Why? If they quit the experience on Page 1, 2, 3, they will receive a notice from us. So I would say that in this 40 days of experience it has to be -- has been quite rich. People are clearly enjoying it, of really travelling on our website, and what to expect from that?

Well, we wanted to gain more and more momentum, and we are going to enhance this website more and more. All the methodology that supports that of being agile to launch, think fast, process, plan fast, and go on to improvements, as it happens on the smartphone, when you receive lots of updates on the apps that you use.

So we are very excited about the possibility, but it's too soon to talk about numbers. But it's clearly and it has been clearly a very positive journey to the clients and a positive learning experience to us.

And to complement what Rodrigo mentioned, it's one other example of OdontoPrev's continuous innovation, going online with powerful brands, not only ours but the partners with whom we work, reinforce the possibility of offering to consumers the possibility to buy a plan.

The online sale is disruptive, because it's not really a sale. It's a purchase by consumers. And that brings understanding of the product, loyalty from the very beginning of the purchase act.

And it has come to stay. The digital platform is a great platform for OdontoPrev for today and the coming years, and we are going to give major strategic attention to it. And just to add, you have 90,000 people a month seeking for dental plans. So being able to offer a platform, a tool for these 90,000 people that are seeking for dental plans make us very, very encouraged.

Ricardo Rezende

Okay. Thank you very much.

Jose Roberto Pacheco

Well, before closing I would like to make an invitation to OdontoPrev Day, to be held in the company's headquarters on December 16. We are going to send you details for participation. Once again, thank you very much for joining us. And see you soon in our next event. Best regards, everyone.

OdontoPrev's conference call is now closed. We thank you very much for attending, wish you a good day, and thank you for using Chorus Call.

