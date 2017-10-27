ECB Provides A Buying Opportunity

The ECB (European Central Bank) signaled that it intends to slash its purchases of bonds from €70 billion per month to €30 billion per month. This was a little more aggressive than originally anticipated. Still, getting to €0 purchases is a matter of when, not if. However, although the market anticipated the rate of bond purchases to be cut, it was the language of the future of interest rates that has pushed the markets the most; as the ECB states, interest rates will be lower for longer.

Two markets moved on the news. Interestingly, they are interconnected, but moved in different directions. Despite this, there is a strategy that you can use to take advantage of long-term price movements despite the disparaging movements.

First, the European indexes have all moved up with the news of lower interest rates for a longer period of time.

As this chart shows, the news was taken very well.

Lower interest rates will help to stimulate the consumer. That should theoretically free up consumer discretionary income by not having to pay larger interest on any debt. The money saved can be used to purchase household goods and other discretionary expenditures.

The other big market mover today was the euro currency. The EURUSD dropped a big figure off of the news from the ECB that they are going to keep interest rates lower for longer. Interest rates are what FX traders key in on the most. The reason for this is the concept of relativity. While interest rates may be at one level in one country, when you compare interest rates and their future direction to another country, that tends to be a driver in FX markets.

Let me explain a little more in detail.

In the United States, interest rates for both short term and long term have been trending higher. This is not the case in Europe. In fact, The European Stability Fund rate is negative as this chart shows (along with its downward bias:

This affects the currency rate of exchange. Interest rates are 2.443% in the United States and are likely to drift higher.

At the same time, the ECB's primary funding rate is 0.00%, and as stated from the comments by ECB governor Draghi, this rate is likely to remain "lower for longer".

Theoretically, given the two different interest rates, you could borrow in Europe for -0.50% and deposit these funds in the United States and earn the difference between the two interest rates in an arbitrage. This would be a risk-free investment. But there is no such thing. The gateway to putting that trade on is having to buy US dollars and sell euros. This would push the EUR lower as traders around the world locked in that risk free trade.

However, what if you already had that trade on from some time ago? You had this trade locked in and have been earning that risk free trade for some years. Lately, however, as interest rates have been shifting, your long-term profitability is now in question. In fact, the EUR has no longer been at its low levels and has been moving higher. This is because of the anticipation of future interest rate increases by the ECB, systematically eroding the profits you have been earning. But the ECB statement threw a lot of cold water on the latest moves upward in the EURUSD.

To begin, I think this trend upward in the EUR is going to continue. For now, however, the currency may continue lower on a short-term basis as the market digests the latest news. Today's news may have moved the markets somewhat, but looking at a bigger chart with a bigger time horizon puts today's price action into perspective:

But look again at the differential between the US equity indexes and the European indexes. There is opportunity to get into this trade. Since the "Trump Bump", the European indexes are up 25% versus the S&P's 18%. On a percentage basis, the European indexes are moving higher, at an increased pace.

However, you have to get in the euro currency first, selling dollars. For at least today, and likely, the next couple of days, I can see the EUR sliding lower but not starting a larger trend lower. I expect this to change and eventually the EURUSD moving back upward.

So, I am buying EURUSD but in an interesting way. I am using a ratio with spot versus options in order to protect for the downside as well as take advantage of a long-term trend higher. I am going to buy spot at 1.1600 as well as two options with a strike at-the-money. By doing this, if the EURUSD moves lower, I am profitable on two times the size of my options versus my spot. And, if the market does move lower, I will continue to add to the spot rate until I hit a 2:2 ratio of spot versus options. Then, I have locked in any profits from the options on the downside move in spot. If the market does turn back upwards, my spot increases in value.

At the same time, now that I own EUR, I am going to put an arbitrage in the indexes; I am going to short S&P 500 versus long DAX. I believe that ultimately, both indexes will move higher. But with interest rates in Europe remaining lower for long versus interest rates moving upward at a higher rate in the United States, on a percentage basis, the DAX index will be more printable the loss in the S&P 500 short trade. (You can just go long DAX without the arbitrage trade. I tend to never be long anything without some kind of mechanism to protect for a move in the opposite direction, such as my arbitrage trade in the S&P 500).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EURUSD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be long EURUSD spot and going long EURUSD 3-month At-The-Money puts.