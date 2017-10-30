The Dollar Breaks Out To The Upside

The dollar is the world's reserve currency and starting in May 2014; the U.S. currency embarked on a rally that took it over 31.5% higher until it reached a peak in January 2017. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index highlights, the dollar index moved from 78.93 in May 2014 to highs of 103.815 in early January 2017. The dollar rallied as the U.S. Federal Reserve announced they would begin tapering their quantitative easing policy put in place following the financial crisis of 2008. The Fed slashed interest rates and began purchasing government securities to encourage borrowing and spending and inhibit saving to avoid recessionary pressures or worse following the housing and mortgage-backed securities meltdown in the United States and sovereign debt crisis in Europe. The prospects for higher U.S. rates caused the dollar to soar especially considering that European and Japanese rates remained low and showed little signs they were about to increase.

One of the significant determinates of currency values is interest rate differentials, and the prospects for a widening of the gap between the dollar and other world currencies like the euro and yen was enough to cause the dollar to explode to the upside. The dollar rallied by over 27% during the first ten months of the rally and reached the 100 level on the index by March 2015. After a twenty month period of consolidation, the greenback made yet another leg higher, and it reached 103.815 at the very beginning of January 2017 at which point the U.S. currency ran out of gas.

A bear market since the early January high

At first, the correction to the downside in the greenback looked like another higher low on its way to new heights. After all, the U.S. currency had climbed to the highest level since 2002, and the next level of technical resistance on the long-term chart looked like it could entice the dollar index to trade up to the 2001 peak at 121. 29. However, a combination of factors caused the dollar to fall throughout the year. The election of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth President of the United States initially caused optimism in the dollar. His campaign slogan "America First" could have been interpreted as a desire for a strong dollar, the desire of many of his predecessors. However, the President and his Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin quickly argued for the contrary as they believe a weaker greenback would foster a better competitive environment for U.S. companies in the global arena when it comes to trade. At the same time, economic conditions around the world continued to improve at a moderate pace. Even though the Fed has increased the Fed Funds rate four times, since December 2015, Europe appears to be in a situation where the U.S. was back in 2014 as they can now see the light of higher rates after a long journey through a dark economic tunnel. At the same time, the Brexit shock that caused concerns about the future of the European Union and euro currency in 2016 was swept away as France and Germany elected and re-elected pro-EU leadership. These factors turned the dollar bull into a bear throughout 2017 and led the greenback to a test of technical support and a low dating back to 2014.

The dollar falls to the lowest level since 2014

After eight months of corrective price action, the dollar approached a critical level of technical support in September 2017. Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows what transpired after the rally that ended in January. At the start of September, the dollar index fell below critical support at the May 2016 low at 91.88. The index then declined to lows of 90.99 which was the lowest level since December 2014 when the U.S. currency was on its way higher.

The index has found a short-term bottom at just under the 91 level on the December futures contract and began to build a base for recovery in September and October.

A false break to the upside and then a real one

By the time the dollar index fell to its nadir on the December contract, the bull market had turned into a bear as all levels of technical support had given way. Source: CQG

The daily chart of the December dollar index futures contract illustrates the bounce from its lows at 90.795. The dollar index had been making lower highs, and lower lows throughout 2017 and technical resistance for the bear market stood at 93.84 the last high before the new bottom in the dollar. As the U.S. central bank told markets that twelve of sixteen members of the FOMC favored another 25 basis point rate hike before the end of 2017 and eleven of the sixteen saw rates moving higher three additional times in 2018, the dollar moved to the upside. Moreover, it may have been the Fed's plans for balance sheet normalization that propelled the dollar above technical resistance at the 93.84 level. The central bank informed markets that normalization or quantitative tightening to reduce the Fed's swollen $4.5 trillion balance sheet would commence in October 2017 at a rate of $10 billion per month. Each quarter the amount of debt securities rolling off the central bank's balance sheet will increase by $10 billion reaching a peak of $50 billion per month. Perhaps the most hawkish part of the Fed's plans to get rid of the legacy of quantitative easing is that it will not be subject to economic data; rather it will occur as a rote exercise. The dollar rallied in the wake of the Fed's statement, but it quickly ran out of steam on the upside reaching only 94.10 on October 6 and subsequently declined below the breakout level at 93.84.

However, last Thursday dovish comments by ECB President Mario Draghi caused the dollar index to put in a bullish key reversal on the daily chart as he cut QE but did not increase short-term rates from negative forty basis points which disappointed markets and caused selling in the euro currency. On Friday news that Catalonia declared independence from Spain caused the dollar index to briefly rise above the 95 level for the first time since July and it ended the week close to the highs.

The dollar is waiting for the next shoe to drop

The dollar index had been trading in a range between 92.59 and 93.90 on the December futures contract since the October 6 high before it broke out to the upside last Thursday. The dollar had been consolidating, but as the daily chart shows it has been making higher lows since early September. The index had broken the pattern of lower highs, and it finally followed through on the upside. Now, the dollar is waiting for news about the next leader of the Federal Reserve before it makes its next move. The selection of a dove, hawk, or moderate to run the U.S. central bank amounts to the next shoe to drop when it comes to the path of least resistance for the U.S. currency.

Three factors that would help the dollar break higher or lower from its current level

Three critical factors could break the dollar to the up or downside over the coming weeks. The direction of the dollar will impact markets across all asset classes. In stocks, a stronger dollar could hamper profits for multinational companies. When it comes to debt instruments, the level of the dollar will make them more or less attractive to foreign buyers and holders. In the world of commodities, the inverse historical relationship between the dollar and raw materials prices could mean a rally if the dollar moves to the upside or a cooling of recent bullish price action if the greenback recovers. Therefore, the path of least resistance for markets across all asset classes could be set by the direction of the dollar.

The first critical issue for the dollar will continue to come from Europe. Mario Draghi, the President of the ECB, addressed markets on Thursday, October 26 and his tone and actions were dovish. The ECB President disappointed markets by leaving rates unchanged. While he cut QE, he did not establish a firm date for the end of the program. His cautious and gradual approach to monetary policy caused selling in the euro currency. However, it will not be long before Europe emerges from an environment of short-term rates at negative 40 basis points, and before QE finally comes to an end. The prospects for economic growth and higher rates in Europe would weigh on the dollar and support the euro currency. On the other hand, for now, Europe continues along a dovish path when it comes to monetary policy, which has contributed to strength in the dollar.

The second critical issue comes from the domestic policy initiatives in the United States. The stock market has been foaming at the mouth in anticipation of tax reform and the DJIA recently rallied to a new all-time high. Reasonable third-quarter earnings were likely not enough to lead to the trajectory of the rally over recent weeks, but the prospects for tax reform are supportive for stocks and the value of the U.S. dollar. If the administration successfully navigates the circuitous halls of Congress and tax reform becomes a reality, we are likely to see a stronger dollar, but if the issue goes the way of healthcare reform, watch out as the dollar could quickly resume its downward path. At the same time, the next short-term move in the greenback will likely come from the choice of the next Fed Chair. I believe that the President will select Jerome Powell who many have called "the GOP's answer to Janet Yellen," because of his fondness for the bull market in equity prices.

The third and final issue when it comes to the path of the dollar comes from the geopolitical landscape with is a minefield of problems. Any further provocations or problems coming from North Korea, Iran, terrorism, or other unstable areas of the world could quickly turn the currency markets into a volatile mess. At the same time, the growth in popularity of digital currencies over recent months and their ascent when it comes to prices is a commentary on the entire foreign exchange markets of currencies that depend on the full faith and credit of the governments that print the paper money.

The dollar broke to the upside at the end of last week after trading in a range for almost two months. However, time will tell if the move was a false technical break or the start of a recovery that will take the greenback much higher over the coming weeks and months. When it comes to the world of commodities, the potential for moves and readjustments in the currency markets could quickly cause lots of price variance in the asset class that is typically the most volatile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.