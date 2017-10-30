Natural Gas Inventories Have 3 Short Weeks To Go

The price of oil has rallied from $42.05 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract on June 21 to its current level which is above $52 per barrel. Many other industrial commodities have rallied over recent months as economic growth points to rising demand for raw materials. The natural gas market has changed dramatically over the past almost three decades since the New York Mercantile Exchange introduced futures and options contracts on the energy commodity.

Huge discoveries of reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States put the U.S. in a virtual tie with Russia as the world's leading producer of natural gas. Technological advances in hydraulic fracturing caused the production cost of extracting natural gas from the crust of the earth to drop. At the same time, natural gas has been replacing coal when it comes to power generation, and the liquefication of the commodity has made it exportable. While discoveries of new reserves increase supplies, necessity is the mother of invention and, new uses have increased the demand side and balanced the fundamental equation.

Natural gas remains a seasonal commodity, and the peak season of demand is now just around the corner. The price of the energy commodity has been trading in a range from $1.611 to $3.9940 since March 2016, and it was trading just above the midpoint of that price band on Friday, October 27 at $2.90 per MMBtu as we head into a time of the year where prices typically move to the upside. The midpoint of the price range for the past twenty months is at $2.8025, and technical support for the expiring November contract on NYMEX was at $2.7730 per MMBtu.

Natural gas made a lower low

Natural gas has been fighting off bearish price action since the September 19 highs on the now active December NYMEX futures contract. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, after trading to $3.353 on the contract that represents the first month of the winter season, it dropped to lows of $3.012 per MMBtu on October 19. After a brief attempt at a recovery that took the price back to just under the $3.20 level, natural gas made a new low at $2.946 on Friday, October 27, and was trading at $2.96 per MMBtu at the close of business at the end of last week. Natural gas had been making a series of higher lows and higher highs from August 1 through September 19, but it has reversed and has been making lower highs and lower lows over the past six weeks.

Selling after the most recent EIA report

On Thursday, October 26 the Energy Information Administration reported that the amount of natural gas in storage rose by 64 billion cubic feet for the week ending on October 20, 2017. Source: EIA

Total stockpiles of 3.71 trillion cubic feet are now 4.8% below last year's level at this time and 1.2% below the five-year average for the weeks leading up to the end of the injection season. Source: CQG

As the ten-minute chart illustrates, the energy commodity moved from the $3.05 per MMBtu level before the release of Thursday's EIA data to highs of $3.077 and then fell to a low of $3.043 before recovering to the $3.05 level at the end of the day. The injection of 64 bcf was around the number that the market had expected, so it had little impact on the price of the energy commodity. However, the number of weeks left in the 2017 injection season is dwindling. Meanwhile, last Friday the December contract declined sharply in the wake of the November-December roll of the NYMEX futures contracts and the December contract ended the week below the $3 per MMBtu level.

The injection season is coming to an end

After last Thursday's report, there are only around three weeks to go before the EIA begins to report on withdrawals from storage and the amount of natural gas inventories decline as the cold winds start to blow across the United States. We are coming into the peak season of demand for the energy commodity, and there is no guaranty that this winter will be like the prior two years. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the nearby NYMEX natural gas futures contract shows, the price declined through the winter season of 2015/2016 falling to the lowest level since the late 1990s at $1.611 per MMBtu in late February and early March of 2016. Natural gas then proceeded to rally to a high of $3.994 in late December 2016, and another winter where temperatures were above average caused the price to drop to a low of $2.522 per MMBtu in late February. Interestingly, the midpoint of the trading range from the 2016 low at $1.611 to the highs at $3.994 is at $2.8025 and the expiring November contract was trading at the $2.76 per MMBtu level at the close of business last Friday.

We are now on the cusp of the winter season, and we are going into the peak season for heating demand with the least natural gas in storage in three years.

Going into winter with the lowest stocks in three years

Aside from the seasonally warm temperatures over the past two years, natural gas inventories rose to two consecutive all-time highs. In 2015, the end of injection season resulted in 4.009 MMBtu in storage. In 2016, stocks rose to highs of 4.047 MMBtu before the start of the winter season. However, to reach the four trillion mark this year, we will need to see an average injection over the coming three weeks of 96.7 bcf which is unlikely. Injections typically trail off at the end of the season, and we will probably wind up with between 3.8 and 3.9 tcf in stockpiles when withdrawals begin the long descent of stocks during the coming 2018 winter season. Mother Nature and temperatures will be the ultimate arbiter for the path of least resistance for the price of natural gas over coming months. If the weather is colder than the past two years the potential for explosive rallies is far higher this year than it has been since 2014 when the price of the energy commodity reached a peak of just under $6.50 per MMBtu. Source: NYMEX

As the forward curve shows, the prices of natural gas futures out through the winter months is currently below the $3.12 per MMBtu level which is less than half the price of the 2014 highs.

Three reasons to buy natural gas on dips over the balance of 2017

Natural gas is going into the winter season with the lowest level of stocks in three years. Moreover, the uncertainty of weather over the coming months makes at least one significant rally probable before or during the winter season that is ahead. Last year, despite warmer temperatures, the price of the nearby futures contract rallied to a high of $3.9940 per MMBtu before falling throughout the season. I believe that natural gas futures will trade at higher levels over the coming weeks and months. There are three reasons why I am now a buyer on any price weakness, will take profits on any early season rallies, and will hold a small core long position in case prices keep running to the upside throughout the winter season.

The first reason for establishing a long position on any price weakness is that stocks are low and two new demand verticals for the energy commodity continue to grow. Natural gas has been replacing coal in power generation, and liquefication for export have both increased the demand side of the fundamental equation.

The second reason is that the technical picture for natural gas on the long-term chart displays and uptrend that open interest validates. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart for natural gas futures highlights, the price trend is higher and open interest has been rising. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in NYMEX natural gas futures contracts. Increasing open interest and a bullish price trend tend to offer validation to a continuation of that trend.

The third reason is that I believe long natural gas at this time is a contrarian trade. Few market analysts expect a significant appreciation in the price of the energy commodity this year. Many times, the best opportunities in futures markets come at times when few are watching or expecting a move. For the reasons stated, and primarily because of the current level of stocks, the long side in the natural gas futures market or related unleveraged ETF or ETN products currently offers an attractive risk-reward profile for a trade or investment through January or February 2018. I will buy on a scale down basis on any price weakness over coming weeks and in the event of a rally as we come into the winter season, I will take profits leaving a very small core long in case of an explosive rally. The odds of a price move above $5 this season are low, but a marginal new high above the December 2016 peak at $3.994 is a pretty good bet, in my opinion.

Natural gas has three short weeks to go in the injection season, and the level of stocks and the price of the energy commodity creates a rationale for a long position. However, I would leave room to add on the downside as the short-term trend has been lower.

