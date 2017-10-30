Precious Metals Have Run Out Of Gas And Are Following The Dollar

The geopolitical landscape continues to present lots of potential problems for the world. North Korea has been quiet over recent weeks, but the feud between President Trump and Kim Jong Un over the hermit nation's nuclear aspirations presents the potential for even greater tension on the Korean Peninsula over the weeks and months ahead. In the Middle East, President Trump's refusal to recertify the Iran nuclear nonproliferation deal could increase rhetoric and may lead Iran to follow a similar path as the North Koreans in the months ahead. The blockade of Qatar by Saudi Arabia and their allies in the Gulf States contributes to uncertainty in the region. Meanwhile, those are the known minefields facing the geopolitical landscape these days, and there is always the potential for new problems on the horizon. In Africa, terrorist elements from the Middle East have retreated from positions in Iraq and Syria and groups like ISIS, Al Qaeda, Boko Haram, and others could create problems for existing governments. The recent tragedy in Niger where four U.S. servicemen lost their lives is a reminder of the treacherous conditions. The Pentagon has said that the U.S. is in Niger because "ISIS and Al Qaeda are there."

The bottom line is that the world remains a dangerous place and the potential for periods of fear and uncertainty remains high. However, with the global economy growing at a moderate pace and interest rates rising in the U.S. and likely to head in that direction in Europe, the prices of precious metals have been slipping over recent weeks. The weakness in gold and silver prices has come at a time when the dollar has begun to recover.

The dollar has been in a bear market in 2017

The inverse historic relationship between the dollar and the prices of gold and silver is responsible for higher precious metals prices so far in 2017. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index shows, the greenback index dropped from highs of 103.815 in early January to lows of 90.99 during the first week of September. Source: CQG

During that week when the dollar moved to its most recent low, gold traded to a high of $1358.50 on the continuous COMEX futures contract. Source: CQG

As the dollar hit bottom, silver managed to claw its way back to the $18.16 level which turned out to be a higher low for the precious metal.

A bottom at just under 91 on the dollar index

While the dollar index fell by 12.35% from its January high to early September low, the greenback found a bottom and the daily chart displays a market that is now in correction mode to the upside. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the dollar index illustrates, the U.S. currency has been making higher lows and higher highs since the early September bottom, and that has translated into price weakness in the precious metals. Gold has declined to a low of $1263.80 level, and silver to $16.60 per ounce on Friday, October 27. The dollar index broke to the upside on Thursday, October 26 after ECB President Mario Draghi cut QE but did not raise interest rates from negative 40 basis points. The dollar index put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart on Thursday and followed through on Friday after Catalonia declared independence from Spain. The euro is around 60% of the dollar index and the weakness in the euro translated to strength in the dollar. The prices of gold and silver bounced slightly from lows on Friday in the wake of the news from Spain.

Precious metals have rallied this year

Precious metals have moved to the upside so far this year. At the end of December 2016, the prices of gold and silver were at $1156.50 and $15.96 respectively. December COMEX gold futures closed on Friday, October 27 around the $1275 level, up $114.50 or 10.2% since the end of last year. At the same time, silver closed on Friday at $16.87 per ounce on the nearby COMEX December futures contract, $0.91 or 5.7% higher so far this year. However, since the dollar has been correcting higher since the early September lows, both gold and silver have been dropping.

The dollar has broken out to the upside but a big decision on the Fed is coming

Since the most recent low on September 6, the dollar has been making higher lows and higher highs. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the dollar index shows, it had recovered to a high of 94.10 on October 2 and only fell to a low of 92.59 since its most recent high. The index spent the majority of the time trading between 93 and 94 levels on the December futures contract until last Thursday. When Mario Draghi appeared dovish to markets, the dollar index rallied above 94.1 and on Friday traded above the 95 level for the first time since mid-July. The prospects for higher interest rates at the December FOMC meeting and disappointment over changes in monetary policy in Europe have been supportive for the dollar and bearish for precious metals prices. Now the market will focus on the President's appointment of the next Chairperson at the Federal Reserve.

Gold and silver are trading tick for tick with the greenback, but interest rates could weigh on the lustrous metals

Gold and silver have been living up to their historical inverse trading relationship with the dollar. Precious metals rallied throughout the year as the dollar worked its way lower. When the dollar hit its low for the year in early September, gold made a new high for the year and silver traded above the $18 per ounce level. However, since the dollar has bounced both gold and silver prices have corrected lower and are waiting for the next move in the greenback. On Friday, the downward trajectory of precious metals was tempered a bit by the events in Spain which could lead to civil insurrection in the southern European nation.

While the precious metals are looking to the dollar for direction, the dollar is now focused on Fed appointment and December FOMC meeting. When it comes to the latter, there is a high degree of certainty that rates will increase by at least 25 basis points in December as the Fed will use the final meeting of 2017 to repeat its rate rising course established at the last gathering of the FOMC in 2015 and 2016. If the pattern continues in the precious metals sector, we could see lower prices at the end of the year. Moreover, the appointment of the next Fed Chief is still in question, and it could impact both the dollar and precious metals prices in the coming weeks. A hawkish selection would likely boost the dollar and pressure gold and silver while a moderate or dovish appointment could do just the opposite. I expect the moderate to prevail which could cause at least a temporary retreat in the dollar over coming sessions.

The current field consists of five candidates. On the dovish side are the current Chair Janet Yellen and economic advisor Gary Cohn. As the President has lauded the rising stock market and views the trajectory of the DJIA as a validation of his policies, a dovish choice would likely keep the bullish party going in equities markets. However, it appears that both Cohn and Yellen are low-odds candidates at this time. When it comes to moderates, Jerome Powell would likely provide support for stocks and keep the dollar and precious metals prices around current levels. The hawks, John Taylor and Kevin Warsh, could spell trouble for precious metals prices as the dollar is likely to respond to the appointment of either as a bullish move for the dollar. However, the President and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have both advocated for a lower greenback to spur U.S. exports and a competitive advantage in the global economic arena. The bond market and dollar have been trading higher and lower as rumors of front-runners change on a daily basis. This week, Kevin Warsh had lunch with Vice President Pence which led to a selloff in the bond market.

The dollar is going to move based on the selection of the next Chair as the Federal Reserve. A choice of Jerome would likely preserve the status quo and we are not likely to see a big market reaction which could make him the front-runner given the President's desire for a strong stock market. However, if Powell is not the choice, I believe that odds favor the appointment of Taylor or Warsh over Yellen or Cohn. The combination of an incoming hawk and a rate hike in December could set the stage for a threepeat when it comes to rate hikes and lows for precious metals during the final month of the year.

Precious metals are following the dollar, but the greenback is likely to stall and wait to see who the next chief of the central bank will be before moving much higher. The President has said he will make his decision before he departs for Asia at the end of next week. My money is on Powell who is likely to be a stabilizing factor for the dollar and precious metals. Meanwhile, the dollar index had its best week since January last week and the technical break to the upside was bad news for gold and silver. Precious metals are following the dollar but the geopolitical landscape continues to provide a potential for moves based on fear and uncertainty which could cause a divergence from the traditional trading relationship between the currency and precious metals markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.