Editors' Picks Daily: China Outlook For Commodities Investors, Retirement Advice And Trading Bitcoin

Did you think there was an article that deserved more attention? In the comment section below, let us know what you thought was yesterday’s most valuable article.

Articles get tagged with an Editors’ Pick award when they appeal to a broad audience and demonstrate convincing analysis and a clear actionable takeaway.

Subscribers to SA Editors' Picks Plus got an early look at this article.

The following summary of our Editors' Picks for the previous trading day is a new feature on Seeking Alpha. Each article listed below has been selected by our editorial staff as a widely appealing and highly convincing analysis with a clear actionable takeaway. Please use the comment box at the end of this article to express your thoughts. We are grateful to hear your feedback.

Picks of the Day

Lessons For U.S. Business From The Chinese by Andrew Hecht

To profit from commodities, “you have to stay ahead of the trade”, according to SA Contributor Andrew Hecht. In this detailed analysis, Hecht argues that population growth in China and its rise to a future leadership role (when it comes to wealth and GDP) is highly supportive of increasing commodity prices. According to the author, investors should play it by looking “to China as a case study of success and reject or at least temper the attraction of immediate gratification in favor of planning and employing long-term strategies to optimize growth and wealth creation.“

Tags – Economy, Market Outlook, China

The Federal Reserve Has Never Printed ‘Money’: Part III by Eric Basmajian

In his detailed description of the Fed’s operations, contributor Eric Basmajian argues that “over-indebtedness has created a fundamentally weak economy that will have transitory upswings while continuing on the path to lower rates of growth.” It’s a “self-fulfilling system”, argues Basmajian in which “relationship between debt and growth becomes non-linear at higher levels causing a choice between taking on more debt or austerity.” In the end, the author argues that tightening monetary policy will slow growth at a faster rate than many assume.

Tags – Economy, Market Outlook

Can Complexity Science Save The (Economic) Day? by Jennifer Warren

Contributor Jennifer Warren discusses how new research suggests an alternative approach to growing the economy. Rather than same-old tax reform, the contributor discusses the report’s alternative “complex” ideas that she believes is worth a look. Click the link to learn more.

Tags – Economy, Market Outlook

Due to its recent sell-off, Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) is worth a look. A majority of its free cash flow is secured by contract and non-cyclical in nature, and management’s track record is impressive. Contributor Thomas Lott dives into more details in this income investing analysis that deserves some of your time.

Tags – Income Investing, Dividend Ideas

Stock Exchange: Do Not Invest In Bitcoin, Trade It by Jeff Miller

Bitcoin is like any other young investment opportunity: attractive, volatile and impossible to predict in the long-run. Therefore, argues contributor Jeff Miller, it’s best to trade its momentum. In this article, the contributor transcribes a discussion of a practical trading strategy in interview form. It’s a must read for anyone invested or thinking about Bitcoin (COIN) (OTCQX:GBTC).

Tags – Cryptocurrency, Trading, Bitcoin

When Is The Best Time To Suffer A Negative Investment Return? by Ronald Surz

While it’s never a “good thing” to lose money, doing so when one transitions from working life to retirement could be detrimental. Studies have shown that sequence of return risk is much higher for retirees (and pre-retirees) so, the key is, at these ages, to protect your downside. Read contributor Ronald Surz’s article to learn why this is the case, and better yet, how you can protect yourself.

Tags – Portfolio Strategy, Retirement

Seeking Alpha has extended its partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment with Marketplace authors. Today, SA Marketplace author Ranjit Thomas, CFA continues the series with his idea of the month: HCA Healthcare (HCA). According to Thomas, HCA has faced poor sentiment lately due to attempts to roll back Obamacare but the changes have been minor and shouldn't affect HCA's earning power.

Tags – Seeking Alpha, Long Idea, Income Investing, Dividend Ideas

Realty Income Is Not In The Same Class, Literally by Brad Thomas

Consistency is what drives Reality Income (O), argues contributor Brad Thomas. Because of this, “This stalwart REIT should trade at a premium valuation - not comparing the tenant base to a Mall or Shopping Center tenant, but instead to relevant peers.” Read Thomas’s analysis to discover why O is a strong income play and one that other investors should absolutely consider.

Tags – Income Investing, Dividend Idea

Avoid NetScout After Another Weak Quarter by Mike Arnold

The title of contributor Mike Arnold’s valuable commentary on NetScout’s (NTCT) third-quarter earnings says it all. The stock is on the defensive and the author believes the company has poor management and no “clear competitive advantages in the future.” Should you short it? Read Arnold’s analysis to find out his recommendation.

Tags – Short Ideas

Tesla Cuts Vendorr Orders: Could Be In A World Of Hurt by EnerTuition

“Tesla is procuring parts at a high rate for Model 3 but Model 3 production is not in sight”, argues contributor EnerTuition. Given the current status, the contributor is skeptical that Tesla produced even 100 cars this month. Like many other bears, EnerTuition believes there’s a possibility that Tesla will soon need to complete another capital raise, which may collapse the stock. A bold claim yes, but is it possible? That’s up to you to decide and reading this article is a good place to start.

Tags – Short Ideas

Which Office Do I Go To To Get My Retirement Back? Financial Advisors’ Daily Digest by Gil Weinreich

In today’s Financial Advisors’ Daily Digest, Seeking Alpha’s own Gil Weinreich discusses the importance of risk management to retired investors and those planning to do so. While no one can predict the future, you can protect against the consequences of potential negative outcomes. For a discussion on how psychology plays a role into our decision making and more practical advice on retirement, check out Weinreich’s article.

Tags – Seeking Alpha, Financial Advisors

Stock Investors Seeking Aristocratic Immunity by Eric Parnell

“Stock investors may be seeking aristocratic immunity in protecting against downside risk”, argues contributor Eric Parnell, CFA. In this valuable article, Parnell explores a select group of Dividend Aristocrats and their performance during three recent market corrections over the past two decades. He includes his thoughts on downside risk protection, upside opportunities, and important considerations associated with dividend growth stocks going forward.

Tags – Market Outlook, Dividend Ideas

Tesla’s SolarCity Part Deux: Cash Flow by Bill Cunningham

Contributor Bill Cunningham examines SolarCity’s cash flow in this detailed analysis. In the end, he argues that Tesla (TSLA) may have to inject up to $350 million by next August, which would be harmful to the company. In addition to this piece of information, Cunningham presents a few more catalysts that Tesla investors should be aware of. Click the link to find out more.

Tags – Stock Analysis

PRO Pick Of The Day

In our Pro Pick Of The Day, contributor Boris Marjanovic recommends a fast-growing female health company with a clean balance sheet and expanding margins. Juniper’s (NASDAQ:JNP) shares “trade at a wide discount to peers, and “while some of this discount is warranted”, Marjanovic expects the gap to close significantly. He goes on to list a number of positive catalysts in 2018 that can send this stock soaring. Read his analysis to find out more!

Tags – Pro Pick Of The Day

Have any thoughts about these articles? Email us at editorspicks@seekingalpha.com and we'll do our best to get back to you quickly. In the comment section below, let us know which articles you thought were the most convincing and valuable to our community.

Click here to see editorial picks from Thursday October 26, 2017.

Subscribers to SA Editors' Picks Plus got an early look at this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.