S&P 500 Weekly Update: Large-Cap Technology Stocks Send A Message, Growth Continues In This Earnings-Driven Bull Market

New highs for the S&P and Nasdaq should be no surprise, as earnings fuel this rally.

"You can choose between having an open mind and being a skeptic. There is no in-between." -- Brownell Landrum

The S&P is on pace to record 61 record closing highs for the full year. That would rank as the third most closing highs in any year in the index's history dating back to 1928 behind only 1964 and 1995. Those believing all of the market gains will have been used up in one year might want to reconsider that thought.

Source: Bespoke

The years following 1964 and 1995, the S&P 500 gained 9.1% in 1965 and 20.3% in 1996. In a bull market such as this, strength begets strength.

We are now 8 years and 3 months into the healing process from the global financial crisis. This current market cycle is the third longest in history, whether measured by time or returns. Only two other market uptrends were longer. Eleven years and nine months in the 1960's, and the ten year 3 month cycle in the 1990's.

The bull market has also been one of the strongest. Bespoke Investment Group reports that it has now been 3,140 days (over 8 years) since the last 20% decline. That of course is true of the major indices but some will point out that many stocks went through their own stealth bear market back in the January, February 2016 time period. While many argue that equities are way overdue for a giant pullback, another contingent looks at that data point and says otherwise.

For sure anyone waiting for even a slight dip has been frustrated as it is 343 days since the last 3% decline. No matter how one wants to spin things, the pain trade has been to be out of this market.

Real GDP expanded 39% in the 1980's and 43% in the 1990's, measured from the recession bottom to the expansion peak. In the past eight years GDP is only up 19%. So it's been long, but not very strong. The theme here has been while this slow recovery was in place, there also was little to suggest a bust was right around the corner, contrary to the multiple recession calls heard since 2015. That has been a wrong footed approach. In essence this economy remained in the sweet spot for the markets, and why so many named it the Goldilocks scenario.

Richard Bernstein then shows the correlation of the slower GDP growth to the equity market:

Stock market returns are not as extreme as some might suggest. The chart presented contrasts the current five-year return of the S&P 500 with the historical distribution of five-year returns. Of course, the recent experience is above the median because there is a bull market. However, one should immediately recognize that the last five year's return falls far short of the typical end of cycle, 'blow off' rally. The last five years' return of 14.8% is well short of the median return of 21.4% that occurred in the five years leading up to the peak of bull markets.

The arguments will continue that both the economic cycle and the stock market has run its course and it is time to lighten up, raise cash and go into hiding. Sometimes we think we have it all figured out. What seems obvious, has to take place. No it doesn't. That is nothing more that human nature and emotion calling the signals. All we need to do is go back to the financial crisis to show how easy it is to get fooled.

The backdrop is well known. Many financial firms failing or being taken over by the government. It sure seemed plausible that the federal debt would be more than 100% of GDP, with massive annual deficits predicted as far as the eye could see. The unemployment rate was on its way to double digits, and the economy would experience the deepest recession since the 1930s. For many, the investment choice was simple, stay out of stocks.

On top of that, the next president would come along and socialize much more of the health care system, raise top income tax rates, and push the Medicare tax for high income earners up by an additional 3.8%. Investors watched as the story unfolded and deduced that some ten years later all of those new taxes and expanded healthcare policies would stay in place. All during this time many came to the same conclusion, stay away from stocks. It is why many completely bailed out of equities. They looked at the landscape even after there was some improvement and concluded they weren't investing in the equity market.

In the last ten years, on the basis of total return, stocks have outpaced the 10-year Treasury, gold, housing, oil, or cash. In this time period, equities have gained 7.2% per year, the 10-year treasury 4.7%, gold 5.7%, Oil was down 4.3% per year, and cash gained 0.4%.

The bottom line, other than stocks, any of the other choices presented has fewer total assets in their account today. Anyone that ignored the pessimists chanting the market can't go higher because they believed it has to be that way, is in far better financial shape. The years have gone by and despite what the skeptics say today, the place to be is still in equities.

Two plus two equals four. Strength in stocks isn't going to slip away overnight with the backdrop that is now in place. What I do know is that the evidence for future highs has been mounting up for months. It's a matter of listening to the what the market is telling us or listening to emotions. The stock market has broken out of a long basing pattern and rallied to new highs. There will be a setback at some point, how much and when I do not know. No need to complicate the issue, unless the next pullback destroys the Long Term trend in place, stocks will pause, refresh, and then move higher.

Economy

The first flash report on third quarter GDP came in at 3%, many analysts were forecasting 2.7%. Perhaps the start of a trend for higher overall growth. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's, Chicago Fed National Activity Index was released for September, coming in at 0.17, above consensus expectations of -0.20 and up from -0.37% in August.

Markit Flash Composite PMI rolled in at a nine-month high in October with a reading of 55.7 versus the September read of 54.8. Tim Moore, Associate Director at IHS Markit, said the following:

The U.S. economy seems to have made a strong start to the final quarter of 2017. Resilient service sector growth and an encouraging rebound in manufacturing production combined to generate one of the sharpest rises in private sector output for two and a half years during October.

Core Durable Goods rolled in at a five year high increasing by 2.2% in September.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment rose 5.6 points to 100.7 in the final October print from the University of Michigan survey. This is the highest level since January 2004. The current conditions index climbed to 116.5 from September's 111.7.

The U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index fell 7 points to 12 in October, following the 5 point jump to 19 in September. It was at 1 a year ago. Most of the weakness was in the shipments component, which tumbled to 9 from 22.

New home sales surged 18.9% in September. The 667k rate reported was the highest in ten years. The strength was attributed to the recent hurricanes. Analysts expect a 600k average new home sales rate in Q4, after rates of 603k in Q3.

Pending home sales were unchanged in September. So far this year sales are down 3.5% versus last year. Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, said the following:

The quest to buy a home this fall continues to be a challenging endeavor for many home shoppers. Demand exceeds supply in most markets, which is keeping price growth high and essentially eliminating any savings buyers would realize from the decline in mortgage rates from earlier this year. While most of the country, except for the South, did see minor gains in contract signings last month, activity is falling further behind last year's pace because new listings aren't keeping up with what's being sold.

Global Economy

The graphic below shows these three major economies, with the shaded areas denoting periods of synchronized economic growth.

Source: See It Market

The good news is that we are now in the longest stretch of global synchronized growth since 2014. Another reason to remain bullish, this period of growth is a sweet spot because economic growth is occurring at a period of benign or tepid inflationary pressures.

Markit Flash Eurozone Composite PMI softened to a two month low at 55.9 in October. A key highlight from the latest survey was a sharp and accelerated rise in employment across the private sector. Moreover, the rate of job creation was the strongest in over a decade. Andrew Harker, Associate Director at IHS Markit, said the following:

The eurozone economy has had a good year so far, and the initial signs are that this has continued at the start of the final quarter of 2017. The PMI signaled a further strong increase in output across the private sector in October.

Germany led the way showing continued strength with an October reading of 56.9, slightly lower than the seventy seven month high in September. Phil Smith, Principal Economist at IHS Markit, said the following:

Although the headline flash Composite Output PMI dipped slightly in October, the fundamentals remained strong and the economy has carried robust growth momentum into the closing stages of the year.

In addition, Germany's IFO indices showed another strong month in October with record or near record levels for the key indicators.

In Italy industrial orders surged 8% in August, a very impressive number. Given 10+ year highs in Italian manufacturing confidence, analysts expect more strong gains in coming months. Italian Manufacturing Sentiment accelerated further in October to it's highest level since 2007.

Eurozone preliminary consumer confidence beat expectations slightly, rising to -1.0, its strongest level in more than 16 years.

The European Central Bank decided to reduce asset purchases from 60 Billion euro per month to 30 Billion euro per month starting in January. The bank committed to that purchase path through September of 2018.

Nikkei Flash Japan Manufacturing PMI edged lower in October coming in at 52.5 versus the prior month read of 52.9. According to Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey:

Although still improving solidly, the Japanese manufacturing sector appeared to lose some momentum in October, as growth eased from September's four month high.

Earnings Observations

The busiest earnings week yet this season did not disappoint. There were plenty of companies raising guidance, a trend that is continuing from the previous quarter. Another important takeaway, many companies across every sector are beating expectations.

According to Factset Research's weekly update:

For Q3 2017, with 55% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter, 76% of S&P 500 companies have reported positive EPS surprises and 67% have reported positive sales surprises.

For Q3 2017, the blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 4.7%. Six sectors are reporting earnings growth for the quarter, led by the Energy sector. On Sept. 30, the estimated earnings growth rate for Q3 2017 was 3%.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.9. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (15.6) and above the 10-year average (14.1).

While this earnings season is in full swing, Brian Gilmartin looks ahead to the forward 4 quarter estimate, and has some positive news for anyone that is bullish on equities.

The Fed and Interest Rates

This past week investors were treated to the commentary that rising interest rates will stop a bull market. No one would deny that but when all is put into perspective we see that this talk is absurdly premature. What sparked that discussion was the fact that the 10 year treasury rose to 2.44%. Yes a mind boggling 2.46% (sarcasm intended).

Stocks can appreciate in value as interest rate rise when rates rise for the right reason. In this case a slowly improving economy. Getting back to reality then suggests equities have a lot of runway left before interest rates cause a serious issue for stocks.

Sentiment

Urban Carmel shares this data point with investors. Domestic equity ETF and mutual fund flows have been negative since March as the S&P has plowed higher.

Source: ICI

In this week's sentiment survey from AAII, bullish sentiment increased slightly to 39.6%. That represents a five-week high, but also a record 147 straight weeks where bulls have failed to be in the majority.

Crude Oil and the U.S. Dollar

The latest inventory report showed a slight build of 0.9 million barrels. After four weeks of building inventories, gasoline stockpiles decreased by 5.5 million barrels.

WTI finally broke above resistance in the $52-$53 area trading at a seven month high this week. The headline of the week came out of Saudi Arabia as they target the glut in supply.

The price of WTI closed Friday at $53.90 up $2.52 for the week. Perhaps traders are buying into the global growth story which should bring demand in focus.

The downtrend that has been in place in the USD since late last year has finally been broken.

Source: Bespoke

The possibility now exists that the dollar will settle into a trading range and build a base before moving appreciably higher.

The Technical Picture

When market participants start to add up all of the strength that is being displayed, like the streaks without any meaningful pullbacks, market pundits start calling this stock market something they have never seen before. The first thing I would recommend to anyone scratching their heads wondering what is taking place is to look at what is happening underneath the surface.

Stock market breadth continues to confirm price gains. As shown in the chart below, S&P 500 breadth remains strong. The index's cumulative A/D line over the last 12 months hit another new high on Oct. 20th.

Source: Bespoke

Another positive sign is that the percent of stocks above their 50-day moving averages has also made a higher high compared to readings from the summer.

Source: Bespoke

Monday saw a new high in the S&P, but then a reversal and a lower close. It appeared that it might be the first sign that stocks were ready to take a breather.

My calls for consolidation started on Oct. 14th:

With the index trading well above the short-term 20 day moving average (green line), a consolidation by either time, price, or both will more than likely occur before any meaningful upside is achieved.

Source: FreeStockCharts.com

Midweek trading saw the S&P break below the 20-day moving average (2552) on an intraday basis before rebounding to keep the string of closes above that trend line. Perhaps that was the dip, as strong earnings propelled the index higher over the remainder of the trading week to another new all time high. As long as the first line of support (green line) continues to hold, any talk of a pullback will have to wait.

S&P 2575 was taken out during Friday's rally, so short-term support rises to what was thought to be resistance at 2575, then the 2525 pivot. Resistance is now projected to be at 2595.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Companies that beat earnings and revenues estimates then go on to raise guidance have come to be known as triple plays. One of the more notable trends this time around are the large multinational companies that are on the list. American Express (AXP), Caterpillar (CAT), Eli Lily (LLY), Intel (INTC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Microsoft (MSFT), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), United Technologies (UTX), and 3M Company (MMM) have all impressed.

While the earnings news has been solid lately, some of the large cap biotech companies have disappointed. Many of the individual biotech stocks I own or follow, have been weak lately, no complaints, many have outperformed in the last 6 months or so. Looking at the daily chart had me wondering exactly what was going on regarding the technical picture in the sector. A quick look at the weekly chart of the Nasdaq Select Biotech sector (IBB) shed some light as to why the entire sector has pulled back.

The chart displays the double bottom that I highlighted in July 2016, followed by the breakout that occurred in June of 2017. A period that I believed was the time to get on board, and that worked out well.

Source: FreeStockCharts.com

The index has now hit strong resistance. In December 2015, the ETF ran to 343 and faltered. Fast forward to October and the up trend stopped on a dime right at, you guessed it 343. It has now tumbled below the 20-week moving average at 321. With sell-offs in large-cap stocks such as Celgene dragging down other names, pressure could remain on the Biotech indices.

First things first, lets see how the biotech stocks trade in the next few days/weeks before any major decisions are made. The trend lines are still pointed in the right direction. This appears to be a test of the breakout level and that is quite normal. The question will be if the index gives up a little more and gets all the way down to the 302 level. I remain fully invested in the sector and may be making moves to enhance returns. My favorites remain Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), Gilead (GILD), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT).

Sarepta has now beaten estimates handily and raised guidance for the last three quarters. That comes after the CEO purchased $1 million worth of stock earlier in the year. I added shares this week after the stock sold off in sympathy to other results. Celgene will be in the penalty box as they will suffer through the transition occurring in their pipeline of drugs. The story has changed and I plan to hold a position for the long term, but may shed some shares and move that money elsewhere.

Two of the FAANG stocks and many Large Cap Technology names sent a message to investors that growth isn't over. Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) handily beat earnings estimates and both stocks pushed to new all-time highs. Microsoft (MSFT) and Intel (INTC) printed new highs as well on the back of outstanding earnings growth. Add this to the triple play stocks just mentioned, and it spells across the board strength and higher prices down the road.

If the current economic expansion lasts another year and a half, it'll be the longest on record, even surpassing the expansion of the 1990s that ended in early 2001. The longest streak without a 3% drawdown was broken this past week at 242 days. These data points bring out our human nature instincts, and that response leave one to believe it won't last and we are very close or have already seen the market top.

I disagree and remain bullish. Will there be another recession? Of course there will. It's just that the probability of one occurring in the next nine to 12 months is low. Going one step further, I am in the camp that says this has a very good chance to be the longest recovery ever.

For the first time in a while, nowhere is their the hint of policy shifts or imbalances that could curtail economic growth enough to throw us back in recession. In the past, investors have come to know that tight monetary policy, a major shift toward protectionism, or large tax hikes would all hurt growth.

What we have in place is quite the opposite, and the stock market sniffed that out long ago. The Fed will offer no surprises and we are in the early stages of raising rates. Protectionism? Many had us believing the U.S. would already be mired down in trade wars, they have not come to pass and the probability that they do come is very low. On the tax front, its tax cuts not tax hikes, it's less regulation for corporate America, not more. In other words, public policy isn't going to be the source of recession anytime soon.

However, don't take my word on this topic. Economists Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff suggest it takes 10 years to get back to normal after a financial crisis. With the past crisis having started in 2007, they say we're right in that sweet spot, with the next 12 months a potential breakout year. Ned Davis Research adds:

In other words, there could be a lot of life left in this expansion, now the third-longest in U.S. history and a half dozen or so months away from becoming the second-longest, overtaking the go-go 1960s.

For some it doesn't matter, the debate continues. Stocks are overextended, this uptrend can't continue, we are due for a recession. Analysts, investors and market pundits are confused by the unrelenting bull market. So the default setting becomes calls for lower stock prices or the end of the bull market entirely. They are totally missing what is going on.

The preponderance of evidence that has been building and stating that the bull market goes higher, got yet another boost this week. Investors can scratch their heads and wonder, but new highs shouldn't be a surprise at all. Perhaps the confused contingent needs to check out the earnings reports that are making headlines. After all what happened to the adage that the stock market is all about earnings? The way I see it, many are distracted by a tweet or some other non issue to the point that they have missed this market story. If we keep it simple and view what is going on with an open mind, it is very clear, the earnings driven bull market continues.



Disclaimer: This article contain my views of the equity market and what positioning is comfortable for me. Of course, it can't be for everyone, there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control. The opinions rendered here, are just that -- opinions -- and along with positions can change at any time. As always, I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC,MSFT,ALXN,ACAD,CELG,SRPT,AMZN,GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.