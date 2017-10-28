TOR Minerals International's (TORM) CEO Olaf Karasch on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TOR Minerals International Inc. (NASDAQ:TORM)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Dave Mossberg – Investor Relations

Barbara Russell – Chief Financial Officer

Olaf Karasch – Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

George Karutz – Private Investor

Operator

Dave Mossberg

Before we begin, I want to remind everybody that the statements made during this discussion may include forward-looking information as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and therefore are subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that the actual results, business conditions, business developments, losses and contingencies and local and foreign factors will not differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including market conditions, general economic conditions, risks of general business slowdown or recession, increasing cost of energy, raw materials and labor, competition, advances in technology, changes in foreign currency rates, freight price increases, commodity price increases, delays in delivery of required equipment and other factors.

These risks and other risk factors pertaining to our business that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements are available in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings.

Joining in the discussion of the results are CEO, Dr. Olaf Karasch; and CFO, Barbara Russell. First, Barbara will review the financials, followed by Dr. Karasch’s comments on the quarter. This call is being recorded and will be available for 30 days after we’re done on the Investor Relations section of the website.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Barbara.

Barbara Russell

Thank you, Dave. During the third quarter, revenue decreased by 5%, which was primarily due to double-digit decline we saw in our specialty alumina business. A decrease in specialty alumina volumes to our large U.S. customer was primarily the driver for this decrease in revenue. While the recovery in sales of our titanium dioxide business was offset – did offset a portion of this decrease in alumina sales, lower production volumes led to lower fixed cost absorption resulting in a loss that we posted in the quarter. Before I get into more detail, I will review revenue performance by product group.

Our first product group, specialty aluminas, represented 47% of our third quarter sales and included are ALUPREM, HALTEX and OPTILOAD products. These products are primarily used as fire-retardant fillers, engineered fillers, white pigment in plastic and rubber applications as well as for use in catalyst applications. As I just mentioned, third quarter sales in this category decreased 23%, which offset most of the gains we saw in this product group earlier this year. The performance of this product category was mixed as strong sales in Europe and a continued market penetration of our OPTILOAD product were more than offset by the decrease in volume of this significant U.S. customer.

ALUPREM sales decreased 32% overall, which was led by a 74% decrease in the U.S. offset by a 37% growth in Europe. ALUPREM sales also benefited from initial traction in new applications that show promise to become meaningful contributors to our overall business.

Aluminas sales from our HALTEX and OPTILOAD product has also had strong performance, increasing 7% for the quarter and 26% year-to-date. We continue to gain traction selling our OPTILOAD product into critical flame-retardant building components, which is a newer end market for us that we expect to contribute nicely to the growth of our specialty alumina product group.

Our second product group is barium sulfate and other specialty minerals, which represented 24% of our third quarter revenue, and mainly consists of barium sulfate products, which are used as an extender filler in paint and plastics applications. Sales in this category increased 2% during the quarter.

Our third product group is titanium dioxide colored pigments, which represented the remaining 29% of revenue and includes our colored TiO2 pigment products, HITOX and TIOPREM, which are specialty titanium dioxide pigment used as value-added replacements for commodity TiO2 and other colored pigments in traditional paint and plastic formulations. Titanium dioxide colored pigment sales increased 38% during the third quarter, which was led by a triple digit growth in Asia, and 8% growth in the North America.

TiO2 market conditions are improving, and our efforts to expand distribution are working well, particularly in Asia. Late last year, we increased our sales effort in geographies where we had not been profitable to sell for the last several years. As a result of these factors, our TiO2 pigment sales in Asia increased 127% during the quarter. In the U.S., our titanium dioxide business showed its first signs of recovery, increasing 5% during the third quarter. This was a reversal from the negative trends we had seen through the first six months of the year related to the lingering effects of inexpensive Chinese imports.

Moving on to profitability. During the third quarter, gross margin decreased 8.3 percentage points to 7.5% of sales. This was primarily due to lower utilization levels from the decrease in volume sold to our large U.S. customer, and approximately one percentage point of the decrease in gross margin was related to an increase in our outbound shipping costs.

Operating expenses during the third quarter were relatively unchanged at $1.1 million. During the third quarter, the net loss was $329,000 or $0.09 per diluted share as compared to net income of $291,000 or positive $0.08 per diluted share during the prior year.

Moving on to the balance sheet and cash flows. We generated about $600,000 in cash flow from operations during the third quarter as the net loss was offset by lower inventory levels and depreciation.

Our inventory balance was $10.6 million, decreased approximately $1.2 million from the end of last year. Overall, we’re looking for inventory turns of approximately 3.5x to 4x per year so inventory levels were a bit elevated at the end of the third quarter, which was evaluated to be approximately 3.3 turns per year. Higher levels of inventory were primarily related to an increase in raw material inventory, which sometimes we order in larger quantities than normal to save costs.

We expect inventories will return to targeted turn levels over the next several quarters. Our accounts receivable balance at the end of the third quarter was $4.9 million, which equates today’s sales outstanding of 46 days, below our targeted goal of 50 to 60 days.

Capital expenditures during the third quarter were $657,000 compared to $104,000 last year. The increase in capital spending was primarily related to the increase in production equipment used in manufacturing specialty alumina products. We expect our capital spending during 2017 to be approximately $2.5 million to $3 million, which is slightly higher than our normal spending levels.

Cash at the end of the quarter was $2.6 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from the beginning of the year. Total debt was $3.6 million, down $474,000 from the beginning of the year.

I will now turn the floor over to Olaf.

Olaf Karasch

Thank you, Barbara. This is Olaf Karasch. For everyone for joining us on the call today and for your interest in TOR Minerals. First off, we have had an abrupt change from our largest alumina customer during the third quarter because of a temporary shutdown of the plant, a necessity to do some maintenance work. We are very negatively affected, both our top line as well as our profitability.

It is important to note that we have a positive relationship with this customer and continue to expect to provide them with a value-added product going forward. However, we expect order quantities are likely to be reduced in the coming quarter. Also, of note, this is not the first time we have seen significant variability in orders of this customer. And with a strategic initiatives we have put in place over the last several years, we are now better equipped to deal with the variability.

First, we have taken some immediate steps to reduce cost at our main specialty alumina production facility in the Netherlands. We have also accelerated plans to improve the efficiencies of our plant, new equipment and processes that will enable us to use different feedstocks and lower the overall costs of raw materials used in making specialty aluminas. This action will not affect our ability to resume growth, should conditions merit, but will allow us to show incremental improvements in the profitability of our alumina business over the next several quarters.

Second, we have worked hard in recent years to develop and introduce new specialty alumina products which has the potential to become high-volume contributors to our business. These new products are helping us add new and end market applications that will grow and diversify the geographic end market and customer mix.

Our OPTILOAD specialty alumina product is one of the newer areas where we are seeing successful growth. Our OPTILOAD HALTEX revenue increased 7% during the third quarter, and is up 26% year-to-date. OPTILOAD is a non-toxic, fire-retardant filler, and is a viable substitute for brominated fire retardants that are proven to have negative health effects and are being reused in some applications. We are gaining acceptance for OPTILOAD for use in sheet molding compounds. These are plastic sheets used to make products such as electrical boxes, housing for light fixtures, HVAC, and many other applications.

It took several years to introduce and get approvals for OPTILOAD, but as evidenced by the growth this year, we are beginning to see significant traction in this product. The product has compelling value proposition. As the name OPTILOAD implies, it has optimal loading. This means that the customer can use more of our fire-retardant filler and less resin, which is more costly ingredient. Using more of our fire-retardant filler also makes for a safer end product.

OPTILOAD is also competitively differentiated and that it has better viscosity than competing products available in the market today, which makes it easier for customer in the production process. Another area that is helping to diversify the mix of our specialty alumina business if it’s used in application related to energy storage. We introduced and have been growing this application to its new customers, putting us on track to ramp this business to more than $1 million in revenue contributing during the 2017. While this application is an emerging market that will likely take several years to develop, we are optimistic that this could grow into a meaningful business for TOR.

We have also recently introduced a new product called TOR BRITE, which is an extender for white TiO2 and can replace 15% to 35% of white TiO2 in certain applications. We began selling this in limited quantities during April time frame and have a tremendous interest from customers worldwide. Discussed past 5 months, we have sampled 100 potential customers all over the world. We now have 5 approvals for this product in Europe and have made our first sales in Spain, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, India and U.K.

Given the initial interest and the lot size of the potential end market, we expect that this product could quickly ramp to be one of our larger products booked in the future. In addition to diversifying our end markets and customer mix, we continue to make progress growing our core base of specialty aluminas, which represents about 1/3 of our overall specialty alumina revenue.

In Europe, we continue to add new and expand business to existing customers. We are leading provider of ultra white and high-purity fire-retardant fillers across Europe and has been able to maintain and even grow our position. Specialty alumina revenue in Europe increased 37% during the third quarter and is up 22% year-to-date. We expect to see a similar increase in Europe during the balance of 2017.

More recently, we have begun initiative to drive increased volume to our TiO2 business. We are introducing a new product named HITOX near white, which should expand the base of colors where HITOX can be used.

In addition, we are expanding distribution into new geographics and we are reentering countries that was previously not profitable to do business. For example, through distribution partners, we have recently started filling our TiO2 pigments in South Africa and Egypt.

Moving to our barium sulfate product, to compete and produce adequate margin contribution in the market for commodity-grade barium sulfate fillers, we have to develop new processing technologies that lower our production cost. We have also introduced a new premium grade product called BARYPREM, which can be used in new applications. We have also recently added a new distribution product for our BARYPREM, and for 2017, we expect to show modest growth in this category.

Outlook, overall, while I’m disappointed that we will see weak financials compared to the near term to lower sales volume to our largest customer, I am very encouraged by the improvement we have made and believe we are well positioned to revert to the temporary decrease. Longer term, I’m excited on our growth opportunities and expect new products, new applications and expanded geographic reach to restore meaningful revenue growth as well as further improve profitability and return for our shareholders. I look forward to keeping you current on our progress.

This concludes my prepared remarks. Operator, you can please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of George Karutz, a Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

George Karutz

Good afternoon, Olaf and everyone that’s there. Two or three questions. One, your large alumina customer. It seems to me that as much business as they do, basically, they’re holding you hostage. There’s two things they can do, they can cut you off or they can make you sell at a price that’s not advantageous to you. So if they were shut down for maintenance in the quarter, it would seem like there would be pent up demand for the fourth quarter and that they will be looking to buy more product. So is it that they’re going somewhere else? Because they’ve got to supply product to their customers. That’s my first question.

Olaf Karasch

It’s a good question from you. This was, at first, a big surprise and very sudden information we got. There was an unexpected shutdown because of [indiscernible]. And you are right, there is a demand in the market of the finished product, and we think probably their competitor picked up this business. We supply our product to this special, very big multinational company and so far what we know is they are down and we hope that they come back very soon at the end of the year.

George Karutz

What percentage of your total revenue do they represent when they’re buying?

Olaf Karasch

Okay. This is not a easy question but it is a big portion of our main business. It’s a number one customer. Around 25% to 30%, depending from the…

George Karutz

Yes, yes. So what adjustments are you making to be able to adjust to that lack of volume coming from them?

Olaf Karasch

Yes, this is not easy on this very short notice. And you can temporary shutdown also the production. They have to adjust the costs. You can a little bit bring down the labor costs, but equipment is there. And this we did. And I’ll react in the end of the third quarter, to reduce temporary workers.

George Karutz

Will you do better in the fourth quarter on that business? I mean, you’ve adjusted some. Will you be able to do better on that particular segment than you did this third?

Olaf Karasch

So far what we know and what I also mentioned is we expect still a shutdown of this big customer in the beginning of this fourth quarter. We do not know whether they’d start and come back mid or end of the quarter. Worst case, they need also the additional three months of fourth quarter. Best case, they start maybe mid-November, end of November, this that some open – still open.

George Karutz

Do you rebid this customer every year? And so is there going to be a rebidding coming when the first of the year comes?

Olaf Karasch

Yes, could be. Yes.

George Karutz

Yes, okay. And other thing is TiO2. So a few years ago, it was going well. But there was a lot of competition in China and everything, and you felt pretty secure here but things move around everywhere. And it got awful, the pricing. So what’s changed now? Were your pricings better and you’re actually making money on your basic TiO2?

Olaf Karasch

The main impact came really from the costing side because, remember, we produced in the past our own synthetic rutile. And now we outsource this and then if we buy on free markets, the feedstock, and then we make all the necessary treatment of the feedstock and get the colored pigment. And this gives us – or bring us in the position that we are much more competitive than ever before. And...

George Karutz

Are you finding any price pressures on your raw materials that are going into the products that you’re developing?

Olaf Karasch

It will come to the point that the raw material will also increase, but it’s almost fully compensated with our low operation cost.

George Karutz

Okay. And give me a little idea what you think, TOR BRITE, I know we’ve talked about it, you talked about it on here, and I think the last quarter, I can’t remember, you did $800,000 the first part of the year in TOR BRITE, something like that?

Olaf Karasch

No, it just kind of happened. Although we just introduced this brand new product in April this year. There was an introduction on the big exhibition show in Europe. So then we started to sampling this product all over the world and then we picked up on the first sales. Although I see a lot of great interest in this product, and yes, I figured every month’s news about this performance of the product. So I expect a steady approvals from, yes, many companies all over the world in the next coming two, three quarters.

George Karutz

Yes. I mean, this product could eventually be millions of dollars worth of sales from – you’re pretty excited about the product, right?

Olaf Karasch

Yes. Although what we see – and okay, we have experienced, we are in the color business so many years, this product, is a version [ph] powder is more bright and white than any other TiO2. This is an extremely bright product. And this has the potential to replace part of the TiO2 or even bright up TiO2. And there are some application that is needed. Typically, other extenders are very cheap like calcium carbonate or precipitated calcium carbonate or calcined clays, but this product has a more similar behavior as TiO2. It’s a high gloss and it’s also has the same condition in the processing. It’s easy to disperse. It’s really a perfect synergist to TiO2, and can be used...

George Karutz

So since it’s a high value-added product, I would imagine that the margins are better?

Olaf Karasch

Absolutely right. This is our main goal, to promote and develop products in the future with much better margin than a typical filler.

George Karutz

Okay. Thank you, Olaf. Apprecited

Olaf Karasch

Thank you.

Operator

Dave Mossberg

This is Dave Mossberg, and thank you, all, for your interest in TOR Minerals. And our numbers are in the press release so if you have any follow-up questions, feel free to give us a call. Thanks again.

Operator

