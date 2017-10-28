Stock Market Charts You Never Saw Tell You To Think Differently

An analysis of the same data from various points of view shows that 99.7% of Siegel's market returns come from dividends and inflation. Thus, we have to position ourselves accordingly.

I recently made a video discussing how future stock market returns (SPY, QQQ, DIA) don't have to be as positive as most expect them to be, especially if you look at stocks from a different time and geographical perspective. In this video, I dig a bit deeper and use better data by discussing the findings of Professor Emeritus Edward McQuarrie from the University of Santa Clara that paint a different picture than what most expect from stocks.

What is very important to note is that our investment horizon is usually shorter than 30 years, and there is no guarantee that stocks will be the best investment vehicle in the next 30 years. On the contrary, given the excellent performance in the past 35 years, we have to expect a reversion to the mean according to Valeriy Zakamulin from the University of Agder in Norway.

Nevertheless, the likes of Buffett achieved extraordinary returns in periods that were bad for stocks like from 1952 to 1982. I also discuss five things that we should think about in order to not only outperform the market but also achieve satisfying investment returns that will lead us to our investing goals and increase our well-being. From the current standpoint, index funds won't do the trick.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.