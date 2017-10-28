Investors Should Feel Right At Home With Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) is a $30.8 billion market cap company of German origin known as the world leader in dialysis. The Fresenius Kabi product portfolio includes a wide spectrum of generics, branded drugs, and medical devices including those requiring blood transfusion/infusion, diagnostics, antibiotics, opthalmic injectables, cancer, neuropathy, and nutrition (to name a few). Strong Bio is looking at the company as both a growth and defensive investment portfolio candidate, given its numerous acquisitions and current dividend of approximately 1%. FMS has performed very well over the past year, showing approximately 20% growth, and has outperformed the market since 2011 as shown in the relative strength versus market chart (Amounts in euros; chart provided in collaboration with Lawrence Lee, ProThinker).

Fresenius is capturing the attention of biotechnology, medical device, and pharmaceutical investment enthusiasts as it continues to make impressive acquisitions. Perhaps the most well-known acquisition for FMS was the $4.3 billion purchase of generic drugmaker Akorn in April 2017, which brings a well-developed line of opthalmic products and additional market access, among others. In an equally intriguing move, FMS concomitantly acquired a portfolio of biosimilars from Merck (NYSE:MRK) in a $184.7 million deal plus nearly three-fold that amount in future milestones.

Biosimilars currently represent a $5 billion market opportunity and are expected to be an emerging growth space by providing lower medication costs and therefore better patient access (particularly in the post-patent monoclonal antibody treatment space). Legislative pressure (BPCI Act 2009) on regulators has helped clear obstacles that once restricted access of affordable medications to patients, and as FDA continues to facilitate patient access at the regulatory level, visionary companies can efficiently target strategies to exploit this growth opportunity.

Strong Bio recognizes that the acquisition of Akorn and Merck biosimilars are part of one such boldly coordinated leadership plan. Fresenius Chief Executive Officer Stephan Sturm explains to Bloomberg:

“Akorn brings us additional U.S. market access to small- and mid-sized clinics and retail pharmacies. And that access will be important for our biosimilars.”

Taken together, these acquisitions provide both growth and defensive business development components that biotechnology investors should appreciate, with emerging markets (growth) and lower cost/patient access (defensive) trends being simultaneously addressed. This is remarkably refreshing aggressive maneuver by the largest kidney dialysis company in the world, based on the number of patients treated (over 12 billion as of Q2 report) and publicly reported sales.

And that's not all of the acquisition activity going on at FMS. The company acquired NxStage Medical, Inc. for $2 billion in April 2017. NxStage specializes in home hemodialysis medical equipment, representing another emerging market. More and more medical treatment products and services are entering the home, which represents one of the leading industry growth trends in all sectors, including physical therapy, a variety of expanding outpatient treatment regimes, and palliative/hospice situations.

Interestingly, NxStage is the only major home hemodialysis equipment maker, with Baxter (NYSE:BAX) having exited the space in 2016. NxStage first received FDA approval for home overnight dialysis in December 2014. The global market for dialysis was at $60.6 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach about $84 billion by 2021. Currently only 10% of the hemodialysis market is home dialysis, but it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%, so given the space to grow and the expected trend, and it seems that other companies are hesitant to compete in the space, it should be safe to say the $2 billion investment was very well placed.

Other strategic acquisitions in recent years include Cura Group, XENiOS AG, Sparsh Nephrocare, National Cardiovascular Partners, and Sound Physicians. The company acquired Renal Advantage in 2011 for $1.7 billion as well. FMS is expecting to shed its Shiel Medical Laboratory business in Q4 2017. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is expected to acquire this asset as FMS focuses on its business growth model in chronic care. FMS has proven its business earnings growth model is effective, given its historical performance (chart provided by ProThinker), but is there more to the story?

Given the context of the latest moves by management and the predictive earnings algorithms of ProThinker based upon numerous metrics, it is possible that the company stock is going to make some significant leaps over the next five years? Another way to assess its growth potential is by looking at the net profit margin, which has been trending up since 2003 (chart provided by ProThinker).

Thus a consistent pattern that management is making a lot of good moves is demonstrated, and given the quantitative magnitude and qualitative depth of its latest strategies regarding the affordable care and home health trends, Strong Bio believes that these margins may even further magnify FMS's earnings in a positive way going forward. Looking at the most recent quarterly report, the company has about €8 billion in debt, down from €8.1 billion at end Q4 2016. Operating income was €2.6 billion, up from €2.4 billion at end Q4 2016, an increase of about 8.3%. FMS reported having €721 million in cash as of end Q2 2017. Total revenue for Q2 2017 was €4.47 billion compared to €4.03 billion in Q1 2017, an increase of about 10%.

Risks for investing in the company are minimal at this time, but some precautions should be noted. The company has a significant but manageable amount of debt on the balance sheet, which could pose a risk to investors if its expansion efforts fail to bring more cash flow in a timely manner. However, there is solid evidence that the company has made good investments in the past and present, and therefore its reward to risk ratio is favorable. Other risk for FMS is that if regulatory or market trends shift, growth in the affordable care and home health market sectors could slow. Strong Bio believes this is unlikely based upon market research linked above.

Moreover, increased pressure to decrease medical care prices could result from changes in political, judicial, or legislative landscapes. It could also be argued that a short-term pullback in price could occur based on the current price to sales ratio, leaving investors with a delay in return on investment until earnings push the value of the stock up again. For that reason it may be ideal to add the stock to the watchlist to take advantage of a temporary discount. However, Strong Bio is leaning toward a rapid implementation of the company's strategic acquisitions and the effect on the bottom line (price to sales ratio chart provided by, you guessed it, ProThinker).

Strong Bio regards home health and biosimilars as highly desirable investment allocations for biotechnology and healthcare portfolios for both defensive and growth strategies. The 1% dividend provided by FMS is enough to prevent aggressive short-selling and help counter-balance any downside based upon the timing of purchase. Past performance of the company, with emphasis on stellar 12-month performance, combined with respectable potential of its ingenious business development strategies (aligned therewith), enables a strong recommendation. Moreover, the company has exhibited rare abilities to dominate the dialysis market, develop cost-saving products, and maintain improved profit margins. Analyst recommendations are favorable; since 2011, analysts have been moving their targets upwards, with the current 12-month target at $52.50. A position in FMS should be considered.

