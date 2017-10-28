Magna: As It Hits 52-Week Highs, Should Investors Hold On?

Magna seems to be nicely profitable over the business cycle of the last decade with ROE and ROIC averaging 13.3% and 11.7% respectively.

Earnings very well might be at cyclical highs after the record year of 17.6 million vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2016.

With shares of Magna (NYSE:MGA) reaching 52-week highs and up 40% from their lows in the past year, many investors are probably wondering whether it is time to start harvesting the gains. The auto industry is highly cyclical, and Magna's 10x TTM P/E should be taken with a grain of salt. Earnings very well might be at cyclical highs after the record year of 17.6 million vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2016.

An Introduction to the Company

With operations throughout four continents and 29 countries, Magna is a global automotive behemoth that continues to grow and expand its reach. Through its 327 manufacturing operations, the company is involved in the production of automotive body & chassis, power-train, seating, roof systems, electronics, exteriors, closures, vision systems, and full-out vehicle engineering & contract manufacturing. Magna’s level of involvement in automotive manufacturing leads some to make comparisons to the position of Hon Hai (OTCPK:HNHAY)/Foxconn Technology (OTC:FXCOF) in the consumer electronics manufacturing business and their role in the production of smart phones. Magna works hard to innovate and stay competitive with efficient manufacturing processes and new product offerings through its 100 product development, engineering, and sales centers worldwide.

Driving Into The Future

While many of the company’s products should be resilient to the evolving electric car market (i.e. seating, roof systems, and closures to name a few), Magna is making moves to position itself for the future of new energy vehicles. Recently, on October 18th, the company announced a new joint venture with a subsidiary of China’s SAIC Motor to produce an electric-drive powertrain for a German automaker. This will be Magna’s first e-drive business in China, but the company has been assisting customers in the U.S. and Europe with electrified systems for nearly 10 years.

In 2009, Magna was part of a partnership with Ford (NYSE:F) to develop the Ford Focus battery electric vehicle, in which Magna was responsible for providing the electric motor and electronic control module and integrating the system into the vehicle architecture. Also in 2012, Magna supplied Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) with the electrified rear axle drive system for the Volvo V60 and S60 plug-in hybrids. Magna’s electrified vehicle portfolio includes all major components for modern e-drive systems such as e-motor, gearbox, inverters, and control software.

Magna is also working to be at the forefront of the evolving autonomous driving technology. As recently announced on October 10th, Magna joined the BMW Group (OTCPK:BMWYY), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) autonomous driving partnership as an integrator to bring autonomous driving technology to the market. The group is working to develop a self-driving platform for application in 2021, and Magna will help automakers industrialize and customize the domain controller designed by BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye. As some of you may know, Mobileye is one of the leaders in autonomous driving technology and was behind Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) first generation (and arguably most popular) Autopilot system.

A Profitable & Growing Company, But Cyclical

Being a large global player in the automobile industry has allowed Magna to be nicely profitable with return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) averaging 13.3% and 11.7% respectively over the past decade. This average level of ROE is slightly below my rule of thumb of 15% ROE, but has increased in recent years alongside a booming auto sector to be above 20% for the past three years as can be seen in the graph below. However, potential investors should note that the auto industry is highly cyclical and ROE from the company was 8.4%, 0.9% and -6.7% for FY 2007, 2008 and 2009 respectively. The average ROIC over the past decade is above my rule of thumb of 9%, which does allow me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and even possibly increase its intrinsic value over the course of a business cycle.

Source data from Morningstar

Getting a Sense of Potential Returns

To get an idea of potential returns, I also always like to examine the relationship of ROE and price to book value. While Magna's 10x TTM P/E and TTM ROE adjusted for price to book value seem highly attractive, we have to remember that this is a cyclical company and earnings might be at the peak of the cycle. Similar to the CAPE ratio, which calculates the P/E from the average 10-year earnings adjusted for inflation, we can take the average ROE over the past decade and adjust it for the current book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 13.3% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 1.90 when the price is $55.17, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 7.0% for an investor's equity at that $55.17 purchase price, if history repeats itself.

Source data from Morningstar

While this is below the 9% that I like to see, Magna has had terrific growth over the past decade with revenue and EPS growing at an average rate of 10.3% and 18.9% respectively. Adding 3% to represent Magna growing alongside global GDP would move the potential long-term returns toward 11%.

Conclusion

Magna is a highly profitable and growing company, but potential investors have to look deeper than the company's low P/E ratio as earnings could be at a cyclical peak. However, over the past decade and during the financial crisis, the company still managed to generate an average ROE of 13.3%, which at the current price to book value could be adjusted to indicate potential returns of 7% over a business cycle before adding any growth. For investors who might wish to hold onto their shares hoping that the auto sector continues to perform and that the company is positioning itself well for the future, they should also realize that much of the easy money in the sector has been made.

