Apple: Warranty No Longer Void In India

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) seems to have played a deft hand to bring more of the Indian consumers within its ecosystem with only a minor tweak in its warranty policy. Indians, it seems, no longer have to be hesitant about sourcing their iPhones from abroad as Apple India would service warranty on an iPhone even if it was purchased outside the country. No other smartphone OEM in India offers this kind of extended warranty at the moment. All Indian newspapers consequently have been flooded with articles asking consumers to get the iPhone 8 and iPhone X shipped from the US. Just google it.

Should the Indian market matter?

Investors may be right about dismissing the Indian market looking at historical results. Apple India's revenues increased 54% in FY16 to $1.5 billion but had a net profit margin of just 3%. For a company that makes $223 billion in revenues and ~$47 billion in net profits, the Indian figure hardly moves the needle.

But can this market be ignored? India eclipsed the US to become the second largest smartphone market of the world in the last quarter. Ominously, the average selling price of the phones sold this year has increased nearly 24% with low-end phones registering volume declines. And year after year the sweet spot price band for smartphone growth has been shifting. Earlier this year, the INR 15,000 (~$265)-INR 20,000 (~$312) price band registered a 158% growth in volumes. Apple began local production of the iPhone SE in May 2017, and the company currently sells it within that band, that is, at INR 18,999. Not surprisingly, Canalys estimates that in the September quarter, Apple managed to increase its Indian shipments by 100% to 900,000 units. And a lot of this is not happening out of thin air. A big contributor has been the rapid penetration of LTE in the last one year. Consumers are buying more advanced phones to experience the rich media enabled by an LTE network that now costs them a few cents a day.

The 4G network investment really began rolling in in a significant way toward the last quarter of last year, as you know. But they are moving fast. They're moving at a speed that I have not seen in any other country in the world once they were started, and it is truly impressive. - Tim Cook, 2Q17 Earnings Call

One player that has read the market exceptionally well is OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone maker that launched its first phone in April 2014. The company has now taken 57% of the online premium smartphone market (phones priced north of $400). Apple essentially lost this section of the premium market by ignoring them as it sells iPhone 6 below $400 in India. And OnePlus consumers have been found to be incredibly brand loyal. I think when Tim Cook visited India last year, it was with the intention of not losing more sections of the population in the premium segment. It is hard to say if he has tasted much success yet.

How outrageous are the customs on iPhones sold in India?

As far as concerns of affordability in the premium smartphone segment in India are concerned, I think they are largely misplaced. The premium smartphone buyer is cut out from the elastic part of the demand curve by customs and not the price for which Apple intends to sell. For instance fathom this. If an individual were to board a flight from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi, purchase an iPhone 8 and return back to Mumbai the next day, he/she would still save a little more than $15 on the price for an unlocked iPhone 8 purchased in India. And this loose change of $15 simply widens as one goes for more advanced versions of the iPhone. The pre-order price of the $999 (US price) iPhone X for instance is INR 89,000 or nearly $1,385. This kind of pricing works only with the more inelastic part of demand in the South Asian country.

Source

Source

Source

Source

Shifting the price elasticity curve

The current measure by Apple therefore seems to be aimed at bypassing the Indian market without bypassing the Indian consumer. A large portion of the Indian expatriate population resides in the US and the UAE where the iPhone is priced at roughly the same price. A key suspect for my assertion is also the timing. A lot of the Indian expatriate population, especially those in the US and UK, tend to return to India during Christmas holidays (Flight fares can be seen as key markers for this assertion. They sell at twice the rates seen in October-November). A key assumption therefore is that a significant chunk of the target market in the premium segment has someone in their network in the US, UAE, or Hong Kong. This is purely anecdotal, but logically I can't see any other argument on why Apple could have opened up international warranty now and only for India over other emerging markets.

Conclusion

I doubt if this can be a permanent fix. The company will eventually have to negotiate with the Indian government to take the price of its products in line with other major geographies. And what better time than now when the Indian economy is in a tailspin and unemployment rate has been increasing. If Apple's ploy succeeds, the Indian government will also lose out on the customs duty it was earning on imported phones. Therefore, the company might look to extract relatively onerous tax breaks as the Indian government boxes itself into a lose-lose situation.

Since the point of sale is outside India, it will be difficult to gather data of phones sold in India, making it difficult to measure the success of this move. But temporarily this should work well to inflate demand for the iPhone 8. The key word though is temporarily. This can only be a temporary fix.

Note: If you find the article interesting, kindly follow me to be updated about my latest insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.