Alibaba: Future Belongs To New Sectors

DCF for the positive case shows at least 113% upside potential for the company’s stock.

DCF shows at least 46% upside potential for the company’s stock in the basic scenario.

Currently negative EBITs in three of five Alibaba’s operating sectors are determined by introducing new forward-looking products. Hence, the situation may significantly change in the next 2-3 years.

Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) revenues have been steadily growing for the last three years after the IPO. This fact has a significant influence on the company's consistently upside stock performance. Investors forecast a positive future for this growth stock. It is our belief that the company's further development depends largely on the success of new products introduced in digital entertainment and innovation initiatives. At the final part of the article, we will evaluate Alibaba with DCF to measure its prospects more exactly.

Revenues Breakdown

There are four main earnings segments in Alibaba: Core commerce, cloud computing, digital media & entertainment, and innovation initiatives.

Core commerce is a basic operating segment for the company. It accounted for more than 80% of the company’s total revenue in Q1 2017.

Source: Alibaba’s Q1 2017 financial report

This segment includes revenues from Taobao Marketplace and Tmall, the largest retail marketplaces in China with more than 500 million monthly mobile active users (MAUs) for the year ended March 2017.

Source: Alibaba’s annual and quarterly reports

This significant value has been sustainably growing during the last operating quarters. The number of MAUs increased by 23.6% in Q1 2017 in comparison with Q1 2016. This means almost 1 million extra monthly active users for the company on the Chinese retail market.

Source: Alibaba’s annual report

To understand the possible future dynamics of the company, we've looked at the quarterly financial data. We've compared the results of the last four quarters to the respective results of last year.

Source: Alibaba's quarterly reports

The core commerce segment has a stable growth rate of 47.1% in year-to-year comparison. This segment is much bigger than the others. Hence, a sustainable growth ratio in it is much more significant for the company’s revenues in total. But the fastest growing operating segment of Alibaba is digital media & entertainment.

Digital Media & Entertainment

In 2014, the company introduced UCWeb with UC Browser as the main product in this sector. It provides clients with different mobile services such as news feed, web navigation, mobile search, etc. In 2016, Alibaba Group introduced Youku Tudou. This product provides its users with the ability to search, view and share high-quality videos. It operates mainly in the Chinese market. But the digital media & entertainment sector has the most negative operating profit.

Source: Alibaba’s annual report FY 2017

This negative number in cloud computing, digital media, and innovation initiatives is a consequence of the large product development expenses. These expenses became a part of the company’s development strategy. It is reasonably expected that products which are introduced in these sectors may significantly increase the company’s profits in the next 2-3 years. This fact will lead to positive operating income in three sectors with a currently negative number.

Revenues of the digital media & entertainment sector have been growing fast during the last three operating years.

Source: Alibaba's FY 2016 annual report

Hence, we suggest that this sector will be a significant driver of the company's future growth. In FY 2016, it had already accounted 9.3% of Alibaba's total revenue, a much higher number compared to only 2.9% in FY 2014.

DCF Model

To make the valuation of Alibaba in the basic scenario, we use a DCF model with several assumptions:

We implement 22.9% and 22.6% CAGRs for EBIT and EBITDA for 2017-2022 period respectively.

WACC is 8.7% and calculated taking into consideration a 10.7% value for the cost of equity and a 0.4% value for the cost of debt.

We use a 50% terminal EBITDA multiple based on the current financials of the company.

As a result, we have calculated 65%, 74%, 83% upside potential for Alibaba’s stock with WACC of 10%, 9% and 8%, respectively:

Source: Author’s DCF model

In case of the positive scenario, we implement 36.9% and 33% CAGRs for EBIT and EBITDA, respectively, for the period 2017-2022. This assumption is based on the fact that the company had 46.9% growth in revenues in FY 2017. With such an assumption, we see at least a 113% increase for the company’s stock with the implementation of a WACC of 8%.

Source: Author’s DCF model

Conclusion

Alibaba has a significant growth opportunity in the mid- and long-term periods, according to the calculations of our DCF. With the successful realization of projects in the sectors with negative EBIT, the company may have an additional opportunity to increase its growth ratios. According to our analysis, the most significant growth driver for the company in the mid-term period will be the digital media & entertainment sector.

Prospective products in these sectors, such as Youku Tudou (in digital media & entertainment), YunOS and DingTalk (both in innovation initiatives), will certainly increase the company’s future value. In addition, all Alibaba’s revenue segments are showing significantly positive growth ratios. Hence, there is no risk for a future decrease in revenues.

