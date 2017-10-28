MTU Aero Engines' (MTUAF) CEO Reiner Winkler on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MTU Aero Engines AG. (OTC:MTUAF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2017 ET

Executives

Michael Roeger - VP, IR

Reiner Winkler - CEO

Michael Schreyoegg - CPO

Analysts

Christian Laughlin - Bernstein

James Zaremba - Barclays

Tristan Sanson - Exane

Rami Myerson - Investec

David Perry - JP Morgan

Harry Breach - Raymond James

Antoine Boivin - Natixis

Andrew Gollan - Berenberg

Celine Fornaro - UBS

Michael Roeger

Thank you, very much. Welcome also from my side to our conference call. As always, Reiner Winkler will start with some business highlights, afterwards Michael Schreyoegg will go a little bit more into the details of our business segments and before you will have the chance to answer your questions Reiner Winkler will then present our updated guidance for 2017.

Reiner Winkler

Yes, thank you. Welcome to our conference call. To begin with, I would like to say a few words about the organizational change which was announced this Tuesday. Effective January next year, Peter Kameritsch has been appointed as a new Chief Financial Officer, and Lars Wagner will become the new Chief Operating Officer.

Dr. Rainer Martens will resign from his office by year end at his own request. I would like to thank Dr. Martens for his accomplishments notably MTU's contributions to the game changing Geared Turbofan technology, the modernization of our Munich site and the buildup of MTU Aero Engine Polska.

I look forward welcoming Peter and Lars as members of the Executive Board. Many of you know Peter already in one of his previous roles as Vice President, Investor Relations. Being today's Senior Vice President, Finance, he stands for a continuation of MTU's solid earnings oriented policy.

Lars Wagner turned MTU in July 2015 as Executive Vice President for OEM operations. In his new role, Lars will continue to focus on a successful ramp up of the new engine programs and further strengthen MTU's technology leadership in the market.

Let me now start with some business highlights of Q3 2017 on page 2 of the presentation. Air traffic remained encouraging in August. Passenger traffic was up by around 8% while cargo traffic showed peak growth rates of around 10%. This underpins once more the positive market environment.

The number of GTF engines delivers picked up since end of June, a total of a 120 GTF engines were delivered in Q3, which is almost as many as we did deliver in the first half of 2017. The GTF engine fully meets its targets regarding fuel, noise and emission. Some customers even indicated that they see better fuel consumption than originally promised.

Produce on track to sort the issues on the GTF engines by year-end. The PW800 engine powering the new Gulfstream recently accumulated over 16,000 testing hours. This makes us confident to have this engine ready for entering to service in 2018.

Good news from our military business, in September Qatar Signed an LOI to purchase 24 Eurofighter Typhoon fighters. A few weeks ago, we signed a five year maintenance framework agreement with the German Armed Forces for the TP400 engine.

In our commercial MRO segment we saw another quarter of very high growth. This is supported by our diversified engine and service portfolio. Our forecast for 2017 improved significantly, therefore we are happy to share with you an update of our guidance for 2017.

Let me now talk about the key financials. Revenues increased by 10% to €3.7 billion driven by a strong aftermarket business. The group EBIT increased by 14% to €451 million resulting in an EBITDA adjusted margin of 12%. The net income increased by 17% to €320 million resulting in earnings per share of €6.23.

And the free cash flow showed with a €190 million and increased by almost 60% compared to last year. Let me now hand over to Michael for details of our OEM and MRO business segments.

Michael Schreyoegg

Thank you Reiner and good morning to all of you. As always, I will start with some updates on the Geared Turbofan engine program. In the third quarter, Geared Turbofan engine delivers picked up significantly. Around 250 GTF engines have been delivered in the first nine months.

For the modules under MTU's responsibility, we have delivered around 1200 high pressure compressors and low pressure turbines since 2015. We have achieved a stable output and we have met our quality and cost targets. Up to now 16 operators are flying with 94 Geared Turbofan powered aircraft and are benefitting from its excellent performance.

At least 16% fuel efficiency is achieved with some individual clients reporting up to 20%. The emissions are reduced by half and the noise footprint is reduced by a 75%. The GTF engines made good progress in the last 21 months and accumulated over 226,000 flights and over 350,000 flying hours.

The two technical issues, the carbon oil seal and the combustor liner are a good way to be solved. Retrofit program even improved carbon oil seal already took place in May. So far we made positive experience from this improvement. Pratt & Whitney announced that they are working on a further upgrade which will be available in the next few weeks.

The combustor liner fix improved the durability of the GTF engines especially in harsh environments like India. The new configuration will be introduced in production and overhaul engines by the end of this year. Over the summer months, our customers had to suffer from a situation with several aircraft were out of operation for several days.

This is clearly unacceptable and we took tremendous action to recover. We have decreased the number of engine removals especially for our customers in India and additionally we have increased the number of spare engines and improved turnaround times and capacity for engine in overhaul.

For the full-year the delivery target of 350 to 400 Geared Turbofan engines is confirmed. To summarize, we are confident that Pratt & Whitney will provide a solid solution for the technical issues. With the excellent performance on fuel, noise and emissions, we are convinced that the Geared Turbofan engine will continue its success story.

Let me provide you an overview about the financials of the OEM segments. The total OEM order book decreased by 19% to €5.8 billion mainly due to the execution of contracts and U.S. dollar reevaluation. The total OEM revenues remained stable at €2.1 billion.

The commercial revenues increased by 5% to €1.8 billion and which in that the organic new engine sales in U.S. dollar were slightly down, stronger Geared Turbofan deliveries almost compensated the decline of GP7000 and V2500 deliveries in the first nine months.

Spare parts U.S. dollar revenues increased by a high-single digit number, the main driver of our strong spare part growth remains to be the V2500. Additionally, we saw a stronger-than-expected demand for spare parts of mature engine programs.

Military business revenues were down by 24% to €272 million mainly due to the phasing of EJ200 deliveries and the delay of MRO contract for the RB199 engine. We expect the partial recovery in Q4 '17 and a full recovery in 2018.

EBITDA adjusted increased by 15% to €303 million resulting in a EBIT margin of 14.5%.

Let me now switch to the financials of the commercial MRO business. The MRO contract volume increased by 2% to US$7.4 billion. In the first nine months we secured combined wins at a value of US$2.5 billion for our independent MRO business.

The contract wins mainly include the V2500, CFM56 and the CF34 engines. Revenues increased by a 26% to €1.7 billion, almost half was driven by higher workloads, the rest were higher material consumptions, product mix and U.S. effects.

Main growth drivers were the V2500 and CF34 as well as our engine leasing and assets business. EBITDA adjusted improved by 14% to €147 million resulting in an EBIT margin of 8.5%.

Thank you very much for your attention and may I now hand over to Reiner for the outlook 2017.

Reiner Winkler

Yes, thank you, Michael. With these encouraging results in Q3, we feel confident to update our guidance as follows. We slightly downgrade our group revenue expectation to 5.1 billion, this is almost fully related to the recent U.S. dollar affixed rate move.

Within that, we expect military business to remain unchanged to be down mid-teens, U.S. dollar and new engine sales to be up mid-to-high single digits and U.S. spare part sales to be now up by 10%. Commercial MRO sales to be up mid high teens as expected.

For EBITDA adjusted we now expect €600 million, this is based on the underlying business mix in our updated guidance which does support the groups profitability. Net income adjusted is expected to improve accordingly to around €420 million and we upgrade our expectations for free cash flow from a €120 million to a €140 million.

Thank you very much for your attention and we are now ready to answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Mr. Christian Laughlin from Bernstein. May we have your question now?

Christian Laughlin

Yes, thank you. Christian from Bernstein. Good morning, gentlemen. A couple of questions on the GTF program. So, first is if you think back over the last say six months or so versus now, what sort of shift have you seen in terms of plans to divert new engine production more into the spares pool or incrementally what kind of units have or incrementally what are we talking about in terms of I guess increased units going towards GTF spare engines to be delivered over the next say six to nine months versus what you saw maybe six to nine months ago? That's one.

And the second question just kind of taking a step back in from a higher level, how do you think about the GTF program from a health perspective overall just looking across all of the issues and how the fixes have been kind of coming into the fleet and how customers are thinking about this and how that stuff is going.

And just kind of a broad based view, not specifically with what MTU has been doing because I understand your production targets have all been on track and all that. But as a program partner, how are you thinking about the health of the program overall and how that sets up into 2018?

Michael Schreyoegg

Yes, Christian, that's Michael. Good morning.

Christian Laughlin

Hi, Michael.

Michael Schreyoegg

I think starting with your second question. I think if you compare the fleet instruction of the Geared Turbofan to our engine programs, just pick the predecessor as one example. I mean in the 90s we have a significant issues for three, four, five years on the V2500 to bring this engine in the stable operation and look on the success now of this V2500 program which contributes about 1/3rd of our revenue and our EBIT to the entire group and compared to this.

And I think the two technical issues which we had to solve over the last couple of months are manageable, I would call it. Clearly we interrupted airline operation especially for our customers in India, IndiGo and Gioia which is not acceptable.

And this led to the decision to reduce the number of OE deliveries now in the third quarter and divert a couple of engines also to spare parts pool and leasing pool. And I think we remain flexible also in the next weeks to do so. There's a flexibility in the way how we divert engines to either shipping to airbus or shipping to the fields as needed.

And this is a job which is done mainly on the weekly basis by our production team. So, we have to remain flexible with the customer's number. Number one. We have found an agreements on the airbus on the 2017 deliveries and we will continue to focus avoidance of AOG situations.

Christian Laughlin

Okay. So, just to try to scale the diversion of engines into this spare fleets. I mean, can you roughly size it as to okay you may be delivering 20% more spare engines than you thought you would at this point or is it like 10% or some other number like what. What's the size or the rough size of the diversion understanding that maybe you can't disclosing it?

Michael Schreyoegg

Yes. I would like to declare this is close by our number. I think we have to remain flexible on this one and you are right, it's higher than originally anticipated. This is for sure the case, therefore we have found an agreement with airbus. But allow me not to fix this on the number and as I said we have to remain flexible on these issues.

Christian Laughlin

Okay, thank you.

Michael Schreyoegg

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We now move on to our next question from James Zaremba from Barclays. Please go ahead.

James Zaremba

Hi, good morning. Yes, I got three questions, please. Firstly, as with regards to the charge which Pratt & Whitney took, I don’t see them taking a charge and I put that down term provisioning. But could you comment when I suppose the cash cost and or the decision to deliver more spares and maybe the penalties rate into the customer delays that pays out.

And then secondly, at Q2 you reported one of the drivers of the higher spares growth was great than expected shop business of the engines and I was just wondering if you could comment on whether this trend continues and your views in the sustainability of this growth or whether it's a bit of a temp research.

And lastly, MRO margin has kind of come down again and in the past you've talked about the higher materials usage and I was wondering if this is the main driver again or is there something else here. Thank you.

Reiner Winkler

First question, what's related to the charge Pratt & Whitney, right?

James Zaremba

Correct, yes.

Reiner Winkler

Yes, and the question was then whether this is?

James Zaremba

The question was I mean so you haven’t taken a charge which was actually missed due to I suppose prudent provisioning. But clearly I suspect as a cash cost to you as well of this I suppose higher spares and delay with something with all the customers.

Reiner Winkler

I mean, for us it's difficult to talk about the resize and then what tied on the other partners are doing. But we always said that we shared the program related cost according to our program share. That means, if there are payments, penalty payments or delay, for delays we have to share then.

And we have been very open since last year that we continue to see review the implementation cost for the TDF cost for retrofit and spare engines and we also know that we started to book provisions already end of last year.

And based on our latest expectation, we continue to see these cost covered in our current guidance, so there is no change for us.

James Zaremba

I suppose, I was asking maybe kind of in terms of I suppose the timing of some of the actual cash cost of these provisioning you're taking, how that's changed following this latest charge of rental.

Reiner Winkler

This is not changed, no. that gets not change in it.

Michael Schreyoegg

Yes James, concerning to your two questions on the aftermarket, on Q2, the driver was the highest offers of more mature engine and this is a tenancy which if continuing also in Q3 and I expect that this will also continue for 2018 to be honest.

We see with very low oil prices a lot of airline customers investing a lot of material in the engines. Actually we have still a shoploads of about 100% in all of our shops. We expand the capacities therefore. So, I will I expect this will continue also for the remaining of the year or the next year.

And you're completely right, the MRO margin was down again and it was the same effect of the last quarter. Again high, very high material contract in ancient programs like V2500, CFM56 and CF6 engine programs. So, no change there.

James Zaremba

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, very much. We move onto our next question from Tristan Sanson from Exane.

Tristan Sanson

Yes, good morning everyone. So, it's Tristan from Exane. Thanks for taking my questions. So, I will start with the provision on the GTF. I think you didn’t say that you did not book a charge on the GTF, you just said that all provision were included in guidance.

We don’t have all the details of the accounts at this stage but to make sure can you confirm that in the provision movement in Q3 you don’t have a new provision beyond the normal warranty provision of GTF that would be offset by any provision and if it is on any other item that would offset it's in the that lever we are seeing in the cash flow statements for instance that could be assured. That's the first question.

The second one is on spare engines as well. Can you remind us a bit how you account for the spare engines that you are delivering especially not the one you are delivering to I don’t know lesser on the airline but when you are doing your own pool which's put in, would like to service the frequency of this.

Is it, are these engines accounted as part of your revenues and if so do you book a zero margin or positive margin on it that would be very helpful to understand the duration of guidance for this year. Thank you.

Reiner Winkler

I mean, starting with the last question, yes, these spare engines are accounted in the new engine sales. But I think you understand that we cannot disclose margin details on that but its margins are better than on engines we directly sell to the customer.

Tristan Sanson

And whether it's for your own spool of spare engines or whether it's for third party, it's going to be accounted the same?

Reiner Winkler

It's accounted the same, yes, it's accounted the same. And the first question was regarding Q3, changes in provisions. I would really kind ask you to make a follow-up call with Michael on this issue. I don’t have the details on the change in provisions within the Q3 statement.

Tristan Sanson

Within the full-year guidance.

Reiner Winkler

But in the full-year guidance it's as I said it's included.

Tristan Sanson

Yes, I understand that but okay I will follow-up with Michael and after. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We'll now will take a question from Rami Myerson from Investec. Please go ahead.

Rami Myerson

Good morning, gentlemen.

Reiner Winkler

Good morning.

Rami Myerson

Two questions there. From relating to the mix benefit that you had from spare engine sales. Is it right to think that you had in your longer term planning you'd expect to book some of those profits in 2008 and by increasing engine sales spare engine sales in 2017 is brought forward some profit that you had planned to book in 2018?

And the second one is on military revenues. Based in your current guidance, you implies an acceleration in growth or covering growth in military in Q4. Can you extend what provides you with confidence that those revenues will come through in Q4? Thank you.

Reiner Winkler

The first question is just yes you are right with your assumption. And secondly, on military business what makes us confident, I mean the contracts are assigned already so and we saw already Q3 being stronger than the first two quarters where and which will continue in Q4. So, we are competent to achieve the guidance we have given.

Rami Myerson

And I appreciate you brought a guidance yet for '18. But you still feel confident in the trajectory of consensus into 2018 just by bringing forth some of those profits?

Reiner Winkler

I think on capital markets they will give more color on what we expect for 2018. But as we said, there's no I think no business is lost, it's only differed from 2017 first half to second half and in to 2018.

Rami Myerson

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you, very much. And now we move on to our next question from David Perry from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

David Perry

Yes, good morning gentlemen. I've got a few questions, is that okay. So, the first thing is this issue of spare engines, it's clearly been an important factor in the increase in guidance. Rolls Royce acquire open, they tell us analysts that spare engines are sold at a list price in a 50% margin, which intuitively makes sense to me. So, is the policy NOI something similar would be my first question.

My second question is maybe which you keep it Michael, a couple might mean different in English to in German. But we say a couple of extra spares. I mean it would be really helpful to have a feel because clearly this have a very different revenue and margin dynamic on the spares versus what is actually sold in engines on airlines.

So, if you could elaborate on a couple of, I'd really appreciate it.

And in my last one, Reiner, and may be I'm preempting the capital market stable, the interesting thing is your new guidance and then when we restate A4 S15 which is coming eminently and weeks away. Suggest to me that your margin this year in 2017, OEM is a 20% margin division under A4 S15 and I just wonder whether that’s a sustainable level now that we need to think about or whether it's very flatted by what's going on with these spare engines in '17?

Sorry for so many questions.

Reiner Winkler

I think that's all important. I mean, first of all I think we cannot confirm the Rolls Royce matching on and that?

David Perry

No, well the Rolls Royce say that. So, I just want to know whether you have something to.

Reiner Winkler

Yes, I know. It's definitely not the same for us, definitely not. And to make it also clear, David, the mix or the spare issue is one reason for the upgrade in the guidance. But there are two other ones. It's first of all its a little bit lower or e-sales in other programs that's mainly a little bit less V2500 engines.

And secondly it's the upgrade of the aftermarkets of these spare parts business which we now see in the level of 10% or slightly above 10% so that also it drives the upgrade of the guidance. So, it's not just the issue with these spare engines or the lease engines.

Is it sustainable the margin we have achieved now? Yes, we I think it is sustainable, so you should not expect let's say a decrease in earnings in 2018 or something like that. So, it's I think that's definitely not the case. We will give more color as I said on the capital markets stay, but I think if that's something we can already say today, so or for 2018 we will see an increase in the EBIT numbers.

David Perry

Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you.

Reiner Winkler

Yes.

Operator

Thank you. And we now take a question from Harry Breach from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Harry Breach

Yes. Morning, Reiner and Michael, can you hear me?

Reiner Winkler

Yes, sure.

Harry Breach

Yes. Hi, just three healthy question points. Firstly first for Michael. Earlier on in your speech, Michael, can you just say again the number for the new engine OE sales in dollar terms in third quarter?

Michael Schreyoegg

Harry, we do not disclose OE separately in U.S. dollar terms as you know. So, we haven’t given that number in earlier speech. We give the growth rates and serious sales was up around mid-teens if that is what you're asking for.

Harry Breach

Yes. That was what I was after. Yes, that's a nine month number here, Michael?

Michael Schreyoegg

No, that is Q3 and part of that strong growth is also related to the light comp of Q3 2016. Year-to-date nine months number is more like slightly down.

Harry Breach

Got it. And the spares if I heard you right, were up high-single digit and that is third quarter as well?

Michael Schreyoegg

Third quarter was up 10% and year-to-date it was up high-single digits.

Harry Breach

Got it. Okay, thank you. I guess it was sort of with the guidance for the full-year for spares up 10%. I guess we have high-single digit for the first half, 10% in the third quarter. That implies a very strong fourth quarter. Can you help us just is that correct and what are the drivers of that?

Michael Schreyoegg

Driver from that is still the on the V2500 program and also the older the mature engine programs like the PW2000 and the CF6 as well. But the key driver is the V2500.

Harry Breach

And you're also very confident in that fourth quarter is driven by the shop business, you could see schedules both with you’re and with partners?

Michael Schreyoegg

Yes. That's right.

Harry Breach

Yes. So, it's going to be a very strong fourth quarter in shop visit terms?

Michael Schreyoegg

Yes.

Harry Breach

Yes, great. Thanks guys. And do your other one I suppose I was wondering and if I think we're on the call trying to find a way of thinking about the spares and effectively when we think about the shape of the EBIT contribution of the Geared Turbofan, how sort of how that shape has changed because you've had many more spare engine deliveries in 2017 and you expected.

So, is there any way Reiner or Michael you can just help us to think about maybe when is the low point of the EBIT contribution from Geared Turbofan for MTU. Is it now going to be a sort of a lower EBIT contribution in '18 and '19 or is it just a pull forward from '17, so it may change the benefit '17?

Michael Schreyoegg

Hi Harry, it's Michael. I think as we communicated in earlier calls, the negative engine margin is really the driver of the dynamics in the Geared Turbofan program. And since the volumes will be peaking in '18 and '19 also the negative engine margin will be peaking in '18 and '19. So, there is no change at all to the past.

And as I said previously and while David was asking the question. It's a couple of spare engines and I think you may be totally overestimated this e-sites. I mean the number of 50% as a revenue number as our contribution is not what we see. I think you should not focus too much on this pooling of the engine.

Harry Breach

Okay guys, like it's a bit of a puzzle for us all. But maybe got for the capital market there, if there's any light you can help to help us understand, that would be appreciated by probably all of us. Thank you.

Michael Schreyoegg

Next question, please.

Operator

Thank you, very much. We take our next question from Antoine Boivin from Natixis.

Antoine Boivin

Good morning all, I'm Antoine Boivin-Champeux from Natixis. I got three question actually. First of all on the potential meter of the market of Boeing. If Boeing launches this one and if Pratt decides to go for it, are you going to team up with Pratt? My first question.

My second one is on the fisheries program Bingbing boats buy airbus. What can be the impact for you, negative or positive? And last question is on the buyback program. You generated a nice free cash and you raised your guidance for the year. And last capital market there I think you suggested that you could buy back shares in the future.

So, could you update us on this one? Thank you.

Reiner Winkler

Starting with the first question, I mean, if Boeing will launch in the middle of the market aircraft and Pratt will participate, I think then MTU by nature will also try and the program with Pratt & Whitney, I think that's clear, if. On CCO is I think overall it's I think it's positive for the program because it stabilizes the situation for Bombardier. But what does it mean in realty, it's difficult to judge it actually.

So, we have to wait for it but I think the overall situation will improve really. Buyback program as will be mentioned is one of the thing we can do if we have excess cash but it's too early to talk to today for the potential buyback program. I think we are still investing heavily into these programs and there's definitely nothing for 2017 or 2018.

Antoine Boivin

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We now move onto our next question from Andrew Gollan from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Andrew Gollan

I just want a clarification point. I think I missed the early answer on the MRO divisional margin. So, in Q3 you stepped down quite a lot, I think it was 7.9% so down a 150 basis points. Can you just explain that again please because I think I missed the answer but and also the coming trend we should be expecting over the midterm within that division.

Reiner Winkler

Andrew, the reason is the let's say the material content of these shop visits if you have let's say more second shot visits of these engines which typically consume a higher material, then the matching and this material has to be purchased from the OEMs at kettle of this price.

So, we don’t make any matching on that, so that brings the matching and leave it on the cost pressure. And mid to long term I think we can you can assume a matching in the range between 8% and 9% in the MRO division.

Andrew Gollan

Okay, so no change to what you can say previously.

Reiner Winkler

Okay.

Andrew Gollan

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And now we take our next question from [Charles Amitash] from Citi. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. I'm just looking at your quarterly variations. Typically you have a pretty big downturn in margins in Q4 in OEM. Yet, in order to get 600 and particularly on slightly lower sales, that downturn looks as though it's going to be much less pronounced this time we're at. Is that because in the past you delivered an offload of new engines in Q4 whereas this time particularly if you look at the GTF you've done 254, you need to do at least 96 for in Q4 to hit here 350.

Reiner Winkler

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Does that, is it just simply that dynamic is there something else going on cost reductions going on or something else?

Reiner Winkler

No, you're right. And I think on the other side we see military improvement in Q4 as well. So, a stronger Q4 in the military business and still very strong aftermarket business or mainly spare parts business.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, very much. And now we move on to our next question from Celine Fornaro from UBS.

Celine Fornaro

Yes hi, good morning gentlemen. I hope you can hear me. My first question would be on the back of some comments of flattened week, I mean that says that they're thinking of almost doubling production of the GTF engines. So, from potentially a 350 levels or what you're thinking or what could you say about that. The previous guidance was for around 700 engine.

And the other thing is how should we think in terms of the spare engines ratio for 2018 compared to what 2017 has been? And if I could just comment on my quote, the couple of spare engines, are we seriously talking about really two, three, four, five, spare engine? Because from data that we get, it looks that it should be probably more significant than these. Thank you, very much.

Reiner Winkler

Yes, it's been it's more than two, three or five. This is clear. But its I think the impact is far less significant than you would anticipate. Pratt & Whitney tells us that they doubled the production and yes obviously then we can confirm this, we have doubled our production already because our modules are earlier to put be produce two sets to be sent to the final assembly line. So, this trend is ongoing and well on track.

The spare engine ratio between '17 and '18 will not change a lot here. We have plan to build up a spare pooled until the early part of the next decade, so this will be pool enhanced, all those what we do enhance there a little bit but not a significant piece as you may think.

Celine Fornaro

Thank you.

Operator

And now we take our next question from [Tim Shutzmandu] from JP Morgan.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi there, it's Tim Shutzmandu on the specs sales desk. Thank you for taking my question. I just had actually two part, sort of very high level question. And that's with the learning curve on the GTF. First question is, do these technical issues that you had with the engine, did they or have they influenced the path of that learning curve, do they pull it forward or delay it?

And then the second question is I would imagine with any new engine, you get a lot of data incoming from your airline customers. And some issues look like they're going to be issues and maybe go away and other issues sort of build and become some of the issues that we've seen delay the program.

Can you just talk about what you've seen most recently, most investors are trying to judge when that GTF program becomes safe from a technical perspective and just getting your updated thoughts in recent weeks will be very helpful. Thank you.

Reiner Winkler

First of all regarding learning curve, there's no impact from this issues to our learning curve, I mean we're responsible for the low pressure turbine and of the compressor. The issues we are not in these two areas sound as definitely no impact from that.

And secondly, what makes us confident if you go back a year, there will be some have been some issues some other issues which could be fixed very shortly. This issue we see now will be fixed at the year-end. So, I mean I think we will see a very let's say stable product beginning of next year latest.

I can never know whether something can happen. Also in the other programs we turn around with if you take other programs as have been always issues in the beginning of such program. That's something which is a little bit like normal.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood, very clear. Thank you.

Reiner Winkler

Okay.

Operator

There are no further question at this point.

Reiner Winkler

Okay. And thank you very much for your questions. If you have any further questions, you can reach our IR team within this day or also tomorrow.

Thank you and have a nice day.

