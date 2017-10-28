QEP Resources' (QEP) CEO Chuck Stanley on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

William Kent - Director, IR

Chuck Stanley - Chairman, President and CEO

Richard Doleshek - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Gabe Daoud - JP Morgan

Tim Rezvan - Mizuho Securities

David Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors

Neal Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Brian Corales - Howard Weil

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs

Kashy Harrison - Simmons Piper Jaffray

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group

Dan McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the QEP Resources Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. William Kent, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

William Kent

Thank you, Donna and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the QEP Resources third quarter 2017 results conference call. With me today are Chuck Stanley, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Doleshek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jim Torgerson, Executive Vice President and Head of our E&P business.

If you’re not done so already, please go to our website, qepres.com, to obtain copies of our earnings release, which contains tables of our financial results, along with a slide presentation with maps and other supporting materials.

For today’s conference call, we’ll use a non-GAAP measure EBITDA, which is referred to as adjusted EBITDA in our earnings release and SEC filings. It is reconciled to net income in the earnings release and SEC filings. In addition, we’ll be making numerous forward-looking statements. We remind everyone that our actual results could differ materially from our forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, many of which are beyond our control. If you ever want to view our more robust forward-looking statement disclaimer and discussion of these risk factors facing our business, in our earnings release and SEC filings.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Richard.

Richard Doleshek

Thank you, Will, and good morning, everyone. We continue to be relatively active on the A&D front. In the third quarter, we closed the Pinedale sale and other minor asset sales and subsequent to the end of the quarter, we closed the Robertson Ranch acquisition in the Permian Basin as well as the sale of acreage on our central basin platform. The A&D activity during the quarter impacted a number of line items on our financial statements that I’ll touch on it in a bit.

In the third quarter of 2017, we generated $193 million of adjusted EBITDA compared to $177 million of adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter and $169 million in the third quarter of 2016. Production of the third quarter was 14.1 million barrels of oil equivalent, 263,000 Boes higher than the 13.9 million barrels of oil equivalent we reported in the second quarter of the year.

Oil volumes are 4.8 million barrels, down 43,000 barrels from second quarter levels. Permian Basin oil volumes are up about 243,000 barrels to 1.7 million barrels, which is up 17% from the second quarter of this year and up 71% from the third quarter of last year. Williston oil volumes were 263,000 barrels, in part due to normal declines and delays in our refrac problems caused by weather issues.

Natural gas volumes were 46.7 Bcf, up almost 1 Bcf from the second quarter. Haynesville production was 19.9 Bcf, up 19% from the second quarter and up 65% from the third quarter of last year. Pinedale production was down about 1.8 Bcf from the second quarter, and down 25% from the third quarter of last year. And NGL volumes were 1.5 million barrels, which is up about 12% from the second quarter.

With regards to production guidance for 2017, there are no changes to the updated guidance we issued on September 25, the midpoint for oil production is 19.75 barrels, the midpoint for gas production is 167.5 Bcf and the midpoint for NGL production is 5.5 million barrels.

QEP Energy’s net realized equivalent price, which includes the settlement of our commodity derivatives, averages $27.80 per BOE in the third quarter, which is $0.43 per BOE higher than we realized in second quarter and $2.59 per BOE higher than we realized in the third quarter of 2016. The weighted average field level equivalent price in the third quarter was $26.97 per BOE, which was $0.06 lower than we realized in the second quarter.

The equivalent price reflects field level crude oil prices that were $45.16 per barrel, natural gas prices that were $2.80 per Mcf. And field-level NGL prices that were $21.28 per barrel.

Field-level crude oil revenues account for 57% of the total field-level revenues, which is about 1% lower than the second quarter. Derivative settlements were an inflow of $1.7 million, resulting in a gain of about $0.83 per BOE in the quarter compared to an inflow of $6.4 million or a gain of $0.46 per BOE in the second quarter. Combined lease operating and transportation expenses were $136 million in the quarter, down from $142 million from the second quarter and up from $126.5 million in the third quarter of 2016.

On a per-unit basis, lease operating expenses were $5.39 per BOE, which is up $0.34 per BOE from the second quarter, due primarily to higher work-over and repair expenses. Transportation expense was $4.26 per BOE, which was down $0.95 per BOE from the second quarter as a result of recovering fees that were charged to us by an outside operator for unutilized gathering and transportation capacity. Our guidance for lease operating and transportation expenses for 2017 is unchanged. G&A expenses were $43.4 million in the quarter, up $12 million from the second quarter as result of increased stock compensation, legal and lost contingency expenses. Our guidance for G&A expenses for 2017 is also unchanged.

Net income for the third quarter, we reported a net loss of $3.3 million, contributing to the net loss was the $116 million of unrealized loss on our derivatives portfolio, reflecting the higher forward curves for oil and natural gas prices at the end of the third quarter compared to the second quarter. At 9/30, the commodity derivatives portfolio was a net liability of $10 million compared to a net asset of $76 million at June 30th. In conjunction with the asset sales from the third quarter, we reported a gain on sale of $185 million related primarily to the Pinedale divestiture. In addition, DD&A expense was down $14.6 million for the second quarter as we did not record DD&A expense for Pinedale during the quarter because it was held for sale.

Finally, in conjunction with our decision to sell the Central Basin Platform assets, we incurred exploration expenses of $21.2 million and impairment expenses of $28.3 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures under the accrual basis for E&P activities from the third quarter were $327 million, an increase of about $21 million in from the second quarter. CapEx for the Permian Basin was $191.5 million, which included $26.7 million from midstream infrastructure, CapEx for the Williston basin was about $67 million and CapEx for the Haynesville was about $49 million. In addition, we reported $54.5 million of acquisitions for the quarter, which includes the $36.6 million deposit for the Robertson Ranch acquisition. Our guidance for 2017 CapEx is also unchanged.

With regard to our balance sheet, at the end of the quarter, total assets were $7.3 billion, shareholder equity is about $6.3 billion and total debt was approximately $2.05 billion in all but for our senior notes. We had $783 million of cash, of which $718 million were proceeds from the Pinedale sale, held in a qualified intermediary. We used approximately $683 million of cash to close the Robertson Ranch acquisition this week. And currently have about $50 million of cash on hand and $38.5 million remain in the QI.

I’ll now turn the call over to Chuck.

Chuck Stanley

Good morning, everyone. Since Richard has already discussed our third quarter operational and financial results. I’ll spend the next several minutes providing some added detail on our operations. Our forecast for the remainder of 2017 and our outlook for 2018 and then we can move on to Q&A.

On the operations front, during our third quarter, we had as many as nine rigs drilling oil and gas wells on our assets during some portion of the quarter. Six rigs drilling in the Permian Basin, one in the Williston Basin, one in Pinedale and as of mid-September, one on our Haynesville asset. In addition, we had a rig active in the Permian, drilling water disposal wells. And we also had an active refrac program, running in both our Haynesville and our Williston Basin properties.

Permian net production volumes averaged a record 25,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day, that’s 88% liquids. During the third quarter, up 21% from last quarter and 57% from the year-ago. We completed in terms of sales 10 new wells during the third quarter and at quarter end, all of these wells were still cleaning up and had not hit peak rate.

As a reminder, during the second quarter, we completed 22 wells on our Midland basin assets that were turned to sales but we’re not -- we’re still in the early phases of flowback at the end the quarter. 16 on County Line and 6 on Mustang Springs.

Early in the third quarter, the 16 wells on County Line achieved an average 24-hour IP rate of 1,151 barrels of oil equivalent. And an average peak IP 30 of 935 barrels of oil equivalent per day with an average lateral length of 7,327 feet.

While the 6 Mustang Spring wells, completed late in the second quarter achieved an average IP 24 of 1,238 barrels of oil equivalent per day and an average peak IP 30 of 779 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with an average lateral length of 7,087 feet. It’s important to note that as we described in our September 25 press release, early Mustang Springs well performance has been impacted by our shift from a 2 tank to single tank development design, which in addition to changing the sequence of drilling a completion also caused some unscheduled downtime during initial well cleanup. It’s also important to note that all the wells that we’ve been putting online at Mustang Springs, even those in the shale where Spraberry formations had been flowing initially, so we have not installed an artificial lift into these wells until a month or so after them being put online.

I make this point because the early performance of these wells won’t be comparable to that of wells that we’ve drilled ourselves or the offset operators have drilled where our artificial lift has been operating from the first day of production.

You can see additional details on Slides 8 and 9 of our investor presentation for a diagram that illustrates our approach to tank-style development. And also, some very interesting microseismic results that we think indicate increased fracture complexity and greater stimulated rock volume in our multi-well tank-style completions. At the end of the quarter, we had 6 rigs active on our Midland basin asset plus 2 frac crews and we had 29 wells waiting on completion. We also had a rig drilling water disposal wells at the end of the quarter. If you see Slide 10 in our investor presentation for more details.

Turning to the Central Basin Platform exploratory project, after evaluating the results from the second exploratory well targeting black oil from the Woodford shale. We’ve determined that the play did not meet our return expectations and as a result, we elected to exit the project rather than to continue to drill additional wells to keep our lease hold alive.

In the Williston Basin, net production averaged 46,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day and that’s 86% liquids during the quarter, down 8% from last quarter and 19% from a year ago. We completed and turned to sales 8 gross operated wells during the quarter, 6 on South Antelope and 2 on Fort Berthold. Of the 6 South Antelope wells, only 1 was on production for a sufficient period of time to report results. That well achieved a peak 24-hour IP rate of 2,494 barrels of oil equivalent per day. And a peak IP 30 of 1,194 barrels of oil equivalent per day from a 9,986-foot lateral. In addition, we had five South Antelope wells that were still in the early stages of cleanup at the end of the second quarter, three in the Middle Bakken and two in the Three Forks. The three Middle Bakken wells had an average peak IP 30 of 1,219 barrels of oil equivalent per day with an average lateral length of 9,756 feet. While the two Three Forks wells achieved the peak IP 30 of 978 barrels of oil equivalent per day from a lateral length of a little over 9,800 feet during the third quarter. Additionally, we completed and turned to sales four refractured wells on Fort Berthold. And those four wells were completed, three of them were in the Middle Bakken and one was in the first bench of the Three Forks. All four of the refractured well were originally stimulated to what we would call a Gen-1 type completion and that’s a 31 to 34 stages, they were all sliding sleeve completions originally and they had an average proppant concentration of a little over 300 pounds per lateral foot.

Just as we do on our successful refrac program in the Haynesville, we ran and cemented a string of casing inside the existing sliding sleeve casing string. Then we did a traditional plug and perf restimulation over 30 to 31 stages with an average proppant concentration of approximately 1,000 pounds per lateral foot. Prior to the restimulating these wells, the four of them were averaging about a 112 barrels of oil equivalent per day per well. The average peak 30-day uplift from the four refractured wells were 627 barrels of oil equivalent per-day per well, that’s about 81% oil, over the pre-refrac production levels. At the end of the quarter, we had one active rig in the Williston, and one well waiting on completion on South Antelope. We also had nine wells that were undergoing or being prepared for refracturing and that includes five on South Antelope and four for Fort Berthold.

You can see Slides 12 through 14 in our October Investor Presentation for more details on our Williston asset. In Haynesville/Cotton Valley, net production averaged $216.6 million cubic feet of gas equivalent per day during the third quarter and that was up 18% from last quarter and over 60% from a year ago. Driven primarily by the success of our refrac program during the third quarter, we refractured and returned to sales nine wellbores that averaged 15.3 million cubic feet of gas equivalent per day of incremental production for well over the prefrac rates. Since we began the refrac program, during the second quarter of 2016, we’ve increased our gross production from the Haynesville by nearly 215 million cubic feet of gas per day and that’s all been without a drilling rig. We plan to complete the total of 29 refrac this year.

In September, based on the strong results from our refrac program, we moved a rig into the Haynesville and commenced drilling new wells for the first time since 2012. The first well in this schedule was a roughly 5,000-foot lateral that had already been drilled to the intermediate casing point back in June of 2009. Once we finished on that well, we moved the rig to the first of a series of planned 10,000-foot laterals. We plan to utilize the frac crew to continue our refrac program in the time between the activity to complete these new drills. You can see Slides 15 and 16 in our October presentation for more details.

On September 25, we issued a release announcing the closing of our Pinedale divestiture along with updated guidance for the remainder of this year and early look at our plans for 2018. For 2017, we revised forecasted annual oil production volumes from an original range of 21 to 22 million barrels to a range of 19.5 million to 20 million, driven by lower forecasted oil volumes from both our Williston and Permian Basin assets. We gave a detailed review of the drivers behind these changes in our September release so I won’t repeat them again but I’m happy to answer any questions you may have during Q&A.

We also provided an update to our 2018 outlook in the September release and while our plans for next year are still a work in progress, since our Board won’t likely to give a final approval to our 2018 capital budget until early next year. We thought it is important to give some directional sense on where we’re headed in a $50 oil and $3 gas world. Our number one focus in 2018 will be on execution, delivering results from all of our assets, particularly those in the Permian to drive mid-teens oil production growth while managing down our CapEx outspend to more closely match forecasted cash flow, while improving per BOE margins and returns on invested capital. Our goal assuming $50 oil and $3 gas is to achieve free cash flow generation before the end of 2019, which we believe we can do while still delivering mid-teens oil production growth.

It’s also important to note that we have a strong derivative portfolio in place in 2018, as of October 20, we have 15.7 million barrels of crude oil covered with swaps that are approximately $52.37 per barrel. And we also had approximately 110 million Mmbtus, swapped at an average price of $2.99 per Mmbtu. Finally, we continue to evaluate divestiture of additional non-core assets, including both oil and gas and midstream assets to add cash to the balance sheet and further bolster our liquidity next year.

In summary, we’re making progress on numerous fronts across our portfolio from early-stage tank-style development on our Permian Basin assets to our successful refrac programs in the Williston Basin and the Haynesville. We’re focused on managing our capital investment program to more closely match cash flow while still delivering mid-teens oil production growth next year, driven by growing oil volumes from our Permian Basin assets as we continue to execute on our current asset base and integrate our new Robertson Ranch Permian acquisition into our portfolio. We remain focused on leveraging our pad-based development drilling and completion expertise to drive down cost in our core properties while delivering profitable crude oil production growth into 2018 and beyond.

With that, Donna, we can open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from Gabe Daoud of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Gabe Daoud

Maybe just starting with the comments you made for next year 2018, $50 and $3, mid-teens oil growth, what kind of outspend do you envision under that scenario today based on the slope or based on $53?

Chuck Stanley

So we’re trying to manage our outspend to around $100 million EBITDA minus CapEx.

Gabe Daoud

So that’s actually EBITDA minus CapEx to around a $100 million. Got it. Okay. And then maybe just in the Williston, could you just talk a little bit more about the refrac program on the reservation acreage and whether or not you could apply this to South Antelope?

Chuck Stanley

Great question. We’re very encouraged by the performance of the first four wells -- the four wells we did this year on the Fort Berthold Reservation, as I mentioned, our initial focus is been on going after the GEN-1 completions, which were stimulated with roughly 300 pounds per lateral foot of proppant. In those first four wells, we saw over a six fold increase in production from three refrac levels and we’re quite encouraged by that. We’re currently drilling out and beginning flowback on our first five South Antelope wells. Those refracs are also targeting GEN-1 completions. We have one well with a couple of days of production performance, it IP-ed at over 1,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day. It’s been on a grand total of two days, but it’s looks pretty strong. So let’s see how the other four look but obviously, we’re quite excited about the early performance of the South Antelope wells, so stay tuned. We plan to do as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we’ve got five in progress right now in South Antelope and another four over on the Fort Berthold reservation that we plan to get done before year end and get online.

Gabe Daoud

I guess, I’ll just follow-up with one more in the Permian. The tank-style completions, I guess moving now from two buckets to one bucket, could you maybe just explain that a little bit? Is that -- so instead of completing all the Wolfcamps and then all the Spraberrys first, you’ve effectively gone to just complete them all once together? Is that how it’s going to work?

Chuck Stanley

That’s a great simple summary. We’ve simply turned the tank on its side, Gabe. So that we’re working on the all four target horizons simultaneously. And you’ll recall in two conference calls ago, we talked about some of the issues that we had encountered early on in our development where we saw fractures from frac jobs going on in the Wolfcamps, travel all the way up and hit drilling wells in the Spraberry, which caused us rethink the design and architecture of the tank-style completions. So by doing all four at the same time, we’re basically energizing the entire section with frac energy, which we think ultimately results in higher stimulated rock volume, more complex fractures and we would hope better recovery of oil in place over the entire interval.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Tim Rezvan of Mizuho Securities. Please go ahead.

Tim Rezvan

I appreciate the North Dakota details. I’d like to follow-up on some of Gabe’s questions. I guess first, can you talk about what you’re seeing as far as the cost side? And maybe potential payback period on the refracs, given the success you’ve had in the Haynesville?

Chuck Stanley

So these wells, the refracs cost between $4 million and $5 million, the low end is on South Antelope, its costs a little more on the reservation just because of logistics. $4.5 million average, $4.5 million per well average. These refracs from early-stage, early time at least the first 4 that we did look like mid-30s after-tax returns, so payout is within a couple of years. The ones that we’re doing right now on Antelope, if the first well’s any harbinger of performance would be even better than that. So give us a couple of more days of production performance before we can pound the table. But obviously, as I said, we’re very excited about the very early time performance and we’re in the middle of South Antelope with this 5 well refrac program and the wells are flowing, the first well is flowing, which is a good sign as well.

Tim Rezvan

Okay, I appreciate that color. And then I guess one more. In your prepared comments, you highlighted it’s kind of been a high single-digit quarterly production decline in North Dakota. Should we assume the intensity of this activity that you would expect to kind of pull out of that decline here in 4Q? Just trying to think about, you’re heading into winter so operations are going to be a little bit challenged there. How should we think about the Bakken? I know you can’t give full-year guidance, but the projection trajectory over the next couple of quarters?

Chuck Stanley

Let’s see how these refracs perform. We had forecasted them similar to the uptick that we saw from the Fort Berthold wells. So we just need more time before we can really give more granular outlook for the performance of the Williston asset. Just keep in mind, we’re running 1 rig there and 1 rig in and of itself will not keep production flat. We’re still going to see declines so we’re hoping that the refrac program will help bolster that ongoing drilling activity and further reduce the decline, if not hopefully eliminate it.

Tim Rezvan

Okay, thanks, and if I could just sneak one last one in quickly. Obviously, you gave some clear guideposts on portfolio optimization. Is there any kind of mandate from the Board on timing when you may look to kind of complete that? Because I know that the Pinedale discussions were out in the marketplace, and it took a while to sort of close on that deal. I guess, what’s the sense of urgency as you look into 2018 on that?

Richard Doleshek

Hey, Tim, it’s Richard. I’d say, we probably won’t announce anything major before the end of the year. We presented a number of ideas to the Board and both on the midstream side as well as the upstream side and have some more work to do before we’re going to talk more about portfolio optimization. But it’s probably not a fourth quarter announcement.

Operator

Our next question is coming from David Heikkinen of Heikkinen Energy Advisors.

David Heikkinen

Just wanted to talk a little bit about operations on the Permian side. As you looked at your 30-day rates and kind of what’s happening in the Spraberry and the Wolfcamp, natural flow rates and artificial lift is one of the things that we’ve been watching. Can you talk a little bit about how you think about first year cumes on your assets? And kind of what the transition is on how you’re operating your Permian assets?

Chuck Stanley

Sure, David. The results that we’re seen on the Mustang Springs have been a little surprising to us. We expected the Wolfcamps to flow for a while. The Spraberrys on the other hand, are flowing initially as well. And obviously, they’re making abundant water early on. And we really think this is a reflection of the frac energy we’re putting in the ground, we’re obviously, supercharging the interval around the wells and it’s causing a couple of things. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, the wells are flowing naturally. Our initial artificial lift design was to utilize electric submersible pumps or ESPs. We can’t run those in the wells while they’re flowing naturally. So we have to let the wells basically decline down to a point where we can enter them and run the ESP to bottom without causing severe problems with the power cords that run to those pumps, which can get tangled up and create a bird’s nest in the wellbore if the well is live and trying to flow while you’re running the pump in. As a result, we’re rethinking our lift. A lot of operators are successfully utilizing gas lift in these wells, which would allow us to set the well up initially, when it first starts producing for artificial lift, which will allow us to help the well from day one, rather than having to go through this basically two-step process of letting the well decline down, the supercharge energy come off and then running an electric submersible pump and, as I commented on my prepared remarks, I caution folks not to read too much into the very early performance because we’re basically going through this two-step process and I think 180-day, 365-day cumulative rates will be at or above our expected type curves. And we’re still forecasting these wells, David. On average, across all four zones to be 100 barrels or 110 barrels per lateral foot of EUR.

David Heikkinen

Any indications of service cost changes, escalation? Anything in the Midland basin, in particular, or tightening of?

Chuck Stanley

Well, there’s certainly a, services are tight. And there’s certainly pressure that Jim’s facing every day from our service providers on pricing. We have not seen what I would call a material increase in cost to date, and we’re not accepting phone calls later today either.

David Heikkinen

What about nonproductive time on frac? I’ve heard comments about like wireline and coil tubing maybe not being as readily available as you’re going through the stimulation. So you’re having more nonproductive time essentially on just the stim crew?

Chuck Stanley

Slight increase in down time but it hasn’t been a major driver in our cycle times to date. And one of the things that I would say to you is tank-style completion, we’ve talked about in the prior calls with respect to the advantages we think it provides both in the subsurface as far as stimulated rock volume and fracture complexity, recovery of oil in place. And then on the surface, obviously, we get to share facilities between wells, et cetera. But it also provides an opportunity to maximize efficiency of drilling and completion activities because our service providers are out there in a manufacturing mode, working side-by-side with us to maximize the utilization of their equipment as well as us being able to take advantage of that to hopefully, over time, drive down drilling and completion cost.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Neal Dingmann of SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please go ahead.

Neal Dingmann

Chuck, my first question is just, it looks like you prepared in the release and mentioned about 29 Perm wells waiting on completion and I think, another 21 with just the surface casing. As you exit the year, will you step up on the completions? Or do you see ourselves exiting with around that many DUCs?

Chuck Stanley

As we get the tank-style design lined out, I think we’ll be more or less on a conveyer belt of inventory of wells drilling, wells waiting on completion, wells completing. And if you look at the sort of summary diagram, that we included on tank-style development, we will maintain a buffer of wells that have been fracked that are not flowing back yet that protect the producing wells from the frac energy of the active frac front. And then on the other side of the frac crew, we will maintain a buffer of wells that are drilled and cased but not yet completed to protect the actively drilling wells from the frac energy of the ongoing frac activity. And the question is, how wide or how narrow can we optimize the buffer on either side of the frac crew? Is it one well or two wells wide? And that will ultimately drive the number of wells on the conveyor belt at any given time.

Neal Dingmann

And then Chuck, how many frac crews do you have running right now?

Chuck Stanley

We have two in the Permian and six rigs. And we have six rigs running today. We can probably maintain that conveyer belt with less rigs as we get more efficient on drill times and drive down our days from spud to TD.

Neal Dingmann

And then is the thought in the County Line where you’re sort of targeting in the three areas and then the Mustang, where you’re targeting the two. With this new tank-style design that you mentioned, will you expand that in each of the plays and continue to go after another formation? I just wanted to make sure I was clear on that.

Chuck Stanley

Well we think that a tank-style approach where we work on blocks of wells simultaneously maximizes stimulated rock volume, it minimizes down time where you’re having to shut in existing producing wells to protect them from offset frac activity. And so therefore, going forward, that’s our approach on all of these assets, is to develop them in a tank-style. One of the things that’s still an open question is in some areas, we don’t believe that we need to work on four formations simultaneously, we may be able to do the Wolfcamps and the Spraberry separately, depending on the strength of the intervening Dean formation, which we believe can still be a frac barrier in parts of our acreage.

Neal Dingmann

And then lastly, Chuck, do you have any plans to tightening the spacing in County Line or in Mustang Springs?

Chuck Stanley

We’re looking at a variety of well spacings. It’s part of our ongoing piloting. And it will ultimately answer the question of ultimate well density in each of the formations. I’m convinced that it will be different in each of those zones depending on ultimately the ultimate determinant in well density is oil in place. And how comfortable you are with well spacing and ultimate percent of oil in place recovered.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Brian Corales of Howard Weil. Please go ahead.

Brian Corales

Just to start on the portfolio optimization, what is the ultimate goal to raise the certain amount of capital? What is the ultimate goal that you’re trying to accomplish?

Richard Doleshek

Hey Brian, it’s Richard again. I think the ultimate goal is to have a portfolio that is not overly complicated, we don’t have to answer questions about well what you’re going to do with the Uinta, what are you going to do with your other assets relative to what you talked about a refrac program in the Williston, the refrac program drilling from the Haynesville and a program in the Permian Basin. So it’s to simplify the portfolio. We obviously, don’t want to incur incremental indebtedness in 2018, as we incurred some minor outspend. So the strategy is twofold; Simplify the portfolio, so you can better allocate your capital and have a conversation about what you’re doing with your capital, and then not incur any incremental indebtedness through 2018 and beyond.

Brian Corales

Okay. So basically, you’re going to end up with less assets and more of a streamline kind of a cash flow neutral type portfolio going forward? Is that kind of?

Richard Doleshek

Yes, that’s a simpler way of saying it.

Brian Corales

Okay, and then one more on the recompletions in the Bakken. How many do you have? Or do you think you potentially could have? And then, ultimately, does it just look like a Bakken -- a new drill Bakken well and similar type decline? How does the declines look, from what you’ve seen thus far?

Chuck Stanley

Well, obviously, in we’re early days of performance of these wells. Using the Haynesville as a proxy, they look quite similar to new drills. But again, we just don’t have a lot of production history on these wells to make any hard and fast statements. If you look at -- we’ve basically forecasted them when we run economics using the original well performance as a guide for forecasting declines, etcetera. What we see when we stimulate these wells is we can tell that we’re hitting virgin rock as we’re stimulating the wells, just from the performance of the frac as we’re pumping them. But obviously, it’s still early days. So that’s the decline and performance steep.

The second question about how many do we have in our inventory is an interesting question. Our initial focus has been on the Gen-1 fracs, and there’s well over 100 of those. But I’m not convinced that we can’t re-stimulate a well that has even a 1,000 pounds per lateral foot and contact new rock. So the jury is still out on that. It could ultimately be every one of the wellbores that we have in North Dakota that would we amenable to this. We just need to do more of them across our asset and across the different generations of completion design to get a better handle on that. But very interesting early results and very attractive economics at the outset.

Operator

Our next question is coming from John Nelson of Goldman Sachs.

John Nelson

I’m just -- I was wondering if you -- appreciate that the uncompleted well inventory in the Permian. But can you just give us a few more details on how many wells you expect to complete in 4Q? And if there’s any color on if those are front end or back end loaded?

Chuck Stanley

We’ve got a total of 28 scheduled -- 24, sorry. 24 scheduled for the remainder of the fourth quarter, and that’s shaded toward the front half of the quarter.

John Nelson

And that’s all in Permian, right?

Chuck Stanley

Yes, that’s correct.

John Nelson

And then I guess just going back to Brian’s question, thinking more philosophically. I was surprised you didn’t highlight in the portfolio optimization plan, using it as a way to highlight the significant sum of the parts discount in your stock. So to the extent, you continue to see this valuation discount between kind of where you’re trading and where asset market is beyond raising the funds to cover any 2018 outspend, would you be willing to kind of further push that portfolio optimization plan? Or is that what you’re saying that you think the portfolio is in place and with execution, the market will ultimate reward you with a better valuation?

Chuck Stanley

Well, John, I think we have some more optimization to do. And as Richard mentioned, we’ve presented a number of ideas to the Board and they have asked us to do more work around them. Obviously, we’re not allocating capital in certain parts of the portfolio to drive growth, and those assets probably belong in the hands of others. So to the extent that, that we don’t think we’re getting value in the stock or value for the assets reflective of the market value of them, then it should drive us to ultimately monetize those assets and bring forward the value for shareholders and allow us to further drive growth in the remaining core assets.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Kashy Harrison of Simmons Piper Jaffray.

Kashy Harrison

Just to circle back to John’s question a second ago, when you say 24 completions in Q4, are you referring to well turned to sales? Or is that just wells completed?

Chuck Stanley

So, I need to correct myself, I was right when I said 28 and somebody said 24, sitting next to me. So let me wind that back, it’s 28 wells in the Permian. Most of them this month are ready and next month.

Kashy Harrison

And that’s actual wells turned to sales, correct?

Chuck Stanley

Yes, that’s correct. That’s what we call POP or put on production.

Kashy Harrison

Got it. And then Chuck, you talked about 2018 in a $50 oil world and a $3 gas world. And so let’s say you do happen to set the budget of $50 oil, and then halfway through the year turns out the average price has been $55 oil. Let’s say, we get to June, would you be more likely to keep your program unchanged and minimize the outspend? Or would you be more likely to increase activity and maintain the same outspend next year?

Chuck Stanley

That’s an interesting question, it’s a couple of -- there’s a two-part answer. One, we’re focused on minimizing outspend next year. And as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, our goal is to get to free cash generation, not EBITDA minus CapEx but total CapEx and cash flow neutrality and actual free cash generation in ‘19. So to do that, we need to manage our capital program. The -- obviously, if prices improve then cash flows improve. But CapEx invested in the second half of 2018 would have a de minimis impact on 2018 production and therefore, cash flow. So it will be a thoughtful discussion with the Board. And again, we haven’t set a budget for next year but some of the scenarios that the Board have asked us to look at are along the lines of your questions. What happens if prices improve, performance improves and then what are the plans or options for increasing activity but also being mindful of managing the CapEx versus cash flow outspend.

Kashy Harrison

And then maybe just one last for me. As you look at your current portfolio of upstream assets, could you just help us clearly define what you consider core versus non-core?

Chuck Stanley

Well, look we have two great oil assets, one in the Williston, one in the Permian. We have a really great gas asset in the Haynesville. And we also have some midstream assets, one in the Haynesville that is benefiting from the refrac program that we’ve been conducting since 2016 and has growing cash flows and EBITDA associated with it. That frankly, we don’t need to own long-term and the question is timing around monetization of that asset as we ramp EBITDA on it. But it’s something that really is, midstream is not our core business so we will continue to think about that. We had the same earlier stage midstream investment in the Permian and one of the discussions that we’re having is, do we bring in a partner now or do we wait for a few quarters until we have some operating performance on that midstream asset to bring in a partner to help us develop the additional infrastructural we’ll need. Not only at Mustang Spring but across the nearly acquired Robertson Ranch acreage.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Gail Nicholson of KLR Group. Please go ahead.

Gail Nicholson

I’m just going back to the refracs. You mentioned that post the refracs, the wells are producing 81% oil. What was the oil composition pre-refrac?

Chuck Stanley

It was 5% to 8% lower -- a little gassier. And Gail, we would expect a decline in gas and an increase in oil cut because we’re contacting new reservoir and so we’re seeing lower GOR performance out of that refrac.

Gail Nicholson

And then in regards to assuming an active refrac program in 2018. Would that keep a completion crew relatively busy for the full year? Or kind of how you think about basically having the services in place, where we’ve been hearing that there is a tighter market for just the completion services in general?

Chuck Stanley

It would be pretty much keep a crew busy because the well prep -- once we get out in front of the crew with well prep, we have to use a workover rig to clean out the existing sliding sleeve assemblies and then run a string of smaller diameter casing inside the existing sliding sleeve assembly and cement it in place. We’ve got a good machine running in the Haynesville that has allowed us to keep in front of a frac crew. And we think we can do the same thing in the Williston.

Gail Nicholson

And then just one last question. On Page 9, you guys break out the performance of the well guidance that reach out between the 8-mile and the two 16-mile tank-style. The delta between the two tank-style completion plus that kind of 60-day mark, is that just driven from this switch to a one tank versus a two tank design?

Chuck Stanley

Well, these are all in the Spraberry Shale and you can see there’s -- what I would consider to be not a lot of material difference in the performance of the two 16 well per mile tests. You’re referring to Slide 9, I assume?

Gail Nicholson

Yes, I guess it looked like there’s just a little bit more of that breakout post that 60-day where the second tank-style outperforming a little bit from the first tank-style. And I was just wasn’t sure about if that was a switch between how the two tank versus the 1 tank completion kind of thinking about that?

Chuck Stanley

No, there really isn’t -- we don’t view that as a material difference. I think that Gail, I think the real takeaway from that is we see very little difference between wells drilled at eight wells per mile spacing, non-tank style versus the wells drilled at double the well density in the 16-well per or 16 well per mile spacing test. Next question?

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from Dan McSpirit of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Dan McSpirit

What’s the thought process behind managing to $100 million outspend in 2018? I mean, why is it 100 million? And then more broadly here, why manage to an outspend at all, if in the Permian, the returns are believed to be robust, leverages are already low and hedges are in place, help me understand how that’s a plan to maximize an ABA accretion?

Richard Doleshek

Hey Dan, it’s Richard. I think the plus EBD plus or minus $100 million is because we’re not that precise two or three months before we enter the year, we don’t have a budget approved by the Board yet. So it’s a number that when you look at the rig schedule that we’re running looks like the right number. In terms of why not drive growth and I think with the uncertainty, with around commodity prices just in general and the learning curve that we’re on with regard to the results with the tank-style, we just don’t think it’s the right thing to do to incur indebtedness even if we have assets to sell, even if we have some debt capacity. Certainly, in the first half of the year to kind of overreach. So I think it’s -- let’s get a plan approved, let’s see how the first part of the year progresses and then we evaluate every quarter.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Derrick Whitfield of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Derrick Whitfield

Chuck, two quick follow-ups on the Midland. With regard to your conveyer belt comment, what is the current expected cycle time from spud to POP assuming full development across the Spraberry and Wolfcamp column?

Chuck Stanley

The wells from the time they are spud, I would not -- spud has different definitions for different people. When we put a drilling rig on and start drilling until the wells are actually turned to sales, there’s anywhere from 60 to 100 days of lag. And let me just clarify or amplify on that answer. Ultimately, it’s going to depend on how comfortable we get with the width of the buffers on the either side of the frac crew. If we can safely protect the producing wells with only one row or one vertical stack of horizontal wells between the active frac activity and the existing producing wells. And then on the other side of the frac crew, the same question of buffer between the frac crew and the active drilling wells, then obviously, we can squeeze down the inventory wells in progress and lessen the cycle time from initial drilling to first sales.

Derrick Whitfield

Got it. And I’d also imagine if you could just look at it as a Spraberry tank or a Wolfcamp tank that would also shorten the cycle time?

Chuck Stanley

Exactly. And that was our initial design when we thought we could basically bring on families of wells in each tank separately, which would do two things. One, it would lessen the cycle time, as you correctly observed. But it will also lessen the volatility or lumpiness in the well delivery pace so that we’re not bringing on 16 or 18 wells at a time. But rather, bringing on four to six at a time that would smooth out the growth in production and delivery of wells. So it would look more like a Excel spreadsheet.

Derrick Whitfield

Got it. And maybe one last follow-up on the Bakken. So you mentioned earlier on the call that there are over 100 Gen-1 design wells within the portfolio at present. What will be that next generation? Is it going to be like a 3, maybe 500 pounds per foot or 500 to 600 pounds per foot? Can we put a thought around pointing that?

Chuck Stanley

We initially started out pumping all 300 pound per foot jobs. And then starting in 2014, we started to ramp up the concentrations. The first step was we went up to about 600 pounds a foot and then ultimately, during 2014, we arrived at a 1,000 per foot of proppant concentration. But there’s a lot of wells, if you cut it off at 1,000 pounds a foot, there’s several hundred wells that would be candidates. And as I said, I’m not sure that the original proppant concentration matters as much as being able to pump additional stimulation and contact new rock even with a more modern completion design.

Operator

Unfortunately, we have run out of time for questions today. I would like to turn the floor back over for any closing comments.

Chuck Stanley

Well, thank you very much for dialing in to today’s conference call. We look forward to seeing you in the near future as we travel to some conferences during the last part of the year. Have a good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and have a wonderful day.

