The Best Stock To Benefit From The Booming Dry Bulk Shipping Markets

I explain why I believe Star Bulk Carriers is a premium company in this sector and why I believe the firm is likely to outperform its peers.

In my latest article, Bulk Shipping's Exiting Outlook, I overviewed the major bulk shipping cargoes and highlighted the outlook for continued seaborne trade growth. When this surging demand is compared with the small current order book for bulk new build vessels, it certainly looks like the bulk shipping market is set to tighten, leading to rapidly increasing shipping rates.

In this article, I will follow up that macro view with my top bulker pick: Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK). The first part of the article is a description of the company and a bit of recent history. In the second part, I list five reasons why I pick SBLK.

Some of Star Bulk’s peers include Diana Shipping, Inc. (NYSE:DSX), Eagle Bulk (NASDAQ:EGLE), Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK), Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOGL), Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NM), Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), and Seanergy Maritime (SHIP).

Star Bulk’s History

Star Bulk Carriers is a bulk shipping company with 71 active bulk vessels and 3 newbuilds to be delivered to it over the next couple of quarters. The fleet has an aggregate capacity of 8.1 million dwt, consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52k dwt and 210k Dwt.

Like I mentioned in the bulk macro article, the bulk shipping sector went through 7-8 bad years, due to massive over ordering of ships during the booming years before. Like all dry bulk companies, SBLK's stock price was decimated during this period.

My macro analysis also showed that the last year saw a large improvement in bulk shipping. The prospects for the future seem very bright. The share price action in SBLK certainly shows this newfound optimism.

This one-year graph shows how volatile the stock has been this past year with a trading range between $4 and $13.4. I believe there is more upside from the current price of just over $10.

Analysts seem to agree with me, as the average target is $13.79, and 9 out of 10 analysts rate the company as a "buy". As the Baltic Dry Index (“BDI”) is currently at a three-year high and prospects are quickly improving for the near future, I expect these analysts to further raise their targets. Especially since the Q3 average Wall Street estimate of -$0.05 and the Q4 estimate of +$0.08 both seem much too low. This is probably because of some negative outliers (low estimate of -$0.22 and -$0.21 for Q3 and Q4), which seem to be outdated estimates. If these won't be upgraded, SBLK will report a solid beat of earnings estimates.

The Importance of Second-Hand Vessel Prices

A very big driver of the price decline in the equities of dry bulk shipping firms over the last five years and the strong performance last year has been the pricing of bulk vessels in the second-hand market. As these bulk vessels turned into heavily cash burning assets in 2015-2016, their second-hand values naturally collapsed.

The graphs above show the rates for hiring a Capesize and Panamax bulk vessel for one year (dotted line) as well as the secondhand value for a five- and a ten-year old vessel. Over the last year, prospects for bulk shipping improved and the second-hand value of vessels increased sharply. As the graphs also suggest, if bulk markets enter a couple of strong years, these values might recover even further.

The graphs from the Allied market report clearly show that second-hand prices of a five-year-old vessel increased between 36% and 63% over the past year, depending on vessel type. Older vessels showed even larger price increases.

The resale value of the fleet is usually used to calculate the current Net Asset Value ("NAV"). Shipping stocks usually trade roughly around this NAV.

This part is a long intro into explaining the recent equity raises from SBLK (most of the other dry bulk companies raised equity at the lows also) at levels well below the current price. This might hold back some investors into buying now. I will explain the rational with an example that closely mirrors SBLK's situation.

Ultimo 2014 situation:

Fleet value: $2 Billion

Debt: $1 Billion

D/A: 50%

Debt covenant: PASS

Banks are sitting in a pretty comfortable position as a 50% debt financing is a very reasonable leverage. But, as shown above, asset values really started plunging down by approximately 50% by ultimo 2016.

Fleet value: $1 Billion

Debt: $1B Billion

D/A: 100%

Debt covenant: FAILED

This very simple example, which is reasonably close to what happened to SBLK and to almost all other bulk firms as well, clearly shows the effect of the plunge in second-hand asset prices. Debt covenant breaches required firms like SBLK to issue substantial amounts of new equity at low points in the cycle and at levels well below book values.

For the last year, the dry bulk shipping market has been improving and showing impressive growth. Second-hand asset prices reacted by moving back up from extremely low valuations. I will discuss these figures in much more detail below, but after the equity issues and with the increases in asset prices, the current situation for SBLK is:

Fleet Value: $1.6 Billion

Debt: $900 Million

D/A: 56%

Debt covenant: PASS

The example above hopefully explains an often misunderstood history of dry bulk shipping firms. When investors look at the price history of debt instruments (like preferred debt), when they see the equity raises at rock-bottom levels or when they question the recent volatility of the shares, then the context above usually explains most of these events.

Top five reasons to invest in SBLK

I am a member of Value Investments Edge ("VIE") on Seeking Alpha. This highly recommended service offers great insights into maritime investments. One of the services of VIE is a live tracker that shows a lot of up-to-date information about numerous shipping firms. Some of the most important features are P/NAV (does it trade under or above tangible fleet value), operational and financial leverage. This feature is great for quickly identifying buy opportunities and comparing companies.

Many thanks to J Mintzmyer for allowing me to show the available data on SBLK. The data of other firms are kept private for members, but the tracker has data on nine US listed dry bulk firms. According to the data, SBLK is not the cheapest option of all peers, but is definitely among the cheaper ones. SBLK currently trades at 0.93 P/NAV (with a $10.36 share price). You can buy into this firm at a discount to the value of the vessels in the current second-hand market. I circled all the data points I love about SBLK in green and will discuss them in the next part. Despite the fact that SBLK is not trading the cheapest of all peers, I still like it the most for these five reasons.

1. Fleet

The Star Bulk fleet is excellently situated. The first observation is that Star Bulk's 74 vessel fleet is the second largest out there, only Golden Ocean has more vessels and more cargo capacity. This large fleet also provides great economies of scale.

Another observation is that the fleet is mid aged, or in reality mostly a mix between very modern vessels and some 15ish year olds, creating an average age of under eight years. This is certainly a modern fleet, but not hyper modern. As I explained in my recent bulk macro article, I am very bullish on the next couple of years. In periods of good rates, older fleets will generate more cash flows. For example, if there will be several very profitable years ahead, what would you rather buy, one brand new vessel for $45M or three 15-year old vessels for $15M apiece?

The next thing I really like about the fleet is that a significant part of the fleet (23 out of 74 vessels) is very large (Capesize and Newcastlemax). These very large vessels are perfectly exposed to the strong iron ore trading markets, which are projected to see continued positive shipping demand increases. Also, recent charter rate developments that caused the BDI to surge up have been primarily driven by the Capesize class. As SBLK has several of these vessels, its results should increase materially going forward.

Current Capesize spot rates are $22.4K/day, obviously very healthy. A year ago, the same vessels averaged only $10.1K/day. Large vessels are the most profitable at the moment.

But besides these large vessels, SBLK's fleet is nicely diversified into more versatile smaller ships too. These smaller Ultramaxes and Supramaxes can carry a lot of different cargoes, so they won't solely depend on iron ore, like the large vessels do. Cargoes usually carried on these smaller vessels, like grains and other agriculturals, seem to be a very stable growth story. Also, the order book for smaller vessels is almost non-existent going forward. I also like the many modern variants in SBLK's fleet, which included several Newcastlemax, post-Panamax and Kamsarmax vessels.

A final and very important aspect of SBLK's fleet that I really like is its heavy allocation to the spot markets. In SBLK's latest presentation, it disclosed that only 16 out of 71 current vessels are on fixed-rate charters. With spot rates (as shown by the steep BDI increases) moving up very strongly, it is very positive to be very spot exposed. Some other firms, like DSX, have a lot of legacy charters at much lower rates and their earnings will increase at a far slower pace going forward.

What I also very like about this positioning is that it seems to be a conscious decision by the management.

"We expect the market to get stronger in the next few weeks or months. What we did actually here is that, we timed so that about 65% of our fleet comes [ph] open between August and October, because we consider these being the best months to fix the vessels again. And then, if the market still doesn’t improve within the next 10 to 15 days, we’ll do another short trip during that period that will open – that will assist in opening the vessel again within the period I mentioned. And then depending on where the market is, we will decide whether we take long hauls to get through January and February, which could be slower or we’ll do some periods that would take – give us cover for the first quarter or even part of the second quarter in next year. But the good thing about us is that we’ve managed to have the fleet opening up at the time that we believe is going to be a good timing for the market."

We now saw over two months of surging BDI spot rates. The analysis and strategic decision by SBLK has been spot on and will be a huge short-term advantage over peers with alternative strategies.

2. Low Cost Operator

The second reason why I consider SBLK a premium operator is its very low cost profile. I expect a lot of this has to do with its large scale discussed earlier. The company also has its commercial and technical management in-house as opposed to a lot of peers, which allows it to manage its costs itself.

This page of the recent presentation sums it up very well. Even though average vessel size of 105.6K dwt is relatively large, SBLK manages to keep its OPEX cost profile extremely competitive. Given this low cost structure, in combination with the large spot exposure, I think SBLK will be one of the few bulk companies that can report positive earnings for Q3.

3. Ownership Structure

Many bulk shipping companies have very powerful insiders. Corporate governance standards are also not up to par with other sectors, so I frequently see deals done that I do not think are completely fair to shareholders. I will go into the corporate governance next, but here I will highlight the ownership structure.

I take three takeaways from SBLK's ownership structure. First is that it has a stable base of institutional ownership. Secondly, CEO Petros Pappas, from the founding family, owns a meaningful stake (5.3%) in the company, so he is reasonably aligned. But I like even more that this family is not in a position to control the company at the expense of small shareholders.

The sole shot caller in the end is Oaktree with a stake of over 50%. While private equity firms like Oaktree have a terrible record in timing their entries and exits in shipping investments (it is sitting on massive losses since its first entry into SBLK too), they are rational actors and will seek to maximize equity profits. These guys are much more likely to sell the company (or merge) if they get a good offer instead of holding out for pride or “legacy building” ambitions. I believe they are also much more likely to prioritize a sizable share buyback program if it makes sense (trading well below NAV) or reinstate a dividend. While long time shipping families often seem to prefer growth and image over other things, these guys should react much more rational to the ongoing market situations. I don't expect these guys to sell shares when the company trades below NAV or to do something dumb like having an active at-the-money share issue program.

4. Balance Sheet

The aforementioned tracker shows some important snapshots in SBLK's balance sheet. It shows that its current D/A is at 56%, which is not alarming, but is still a bit on the high side, certainly compared to many peers. I really like this leverage position, as I believe the current BDI strength will lead to higher second-hand values. My bulk macro report also outlined why I am very bullish on the dry bulk market outlook. Naturally a more leveraged player will outperform when the market is strengthening.

Another thing I like is the cash position of the firm, about $245M. Even after accounting for the remaining new build capex left to pay on the three more Newcastlemax vessels at $103.5M, the company still has a very healthy cash cushion.

The combination of a fleet age of under eight years old on average and a decent leverage with a D/A of 56% means that this company can produce very large cash flows if current BDI trends continue. Q3 is going to show another improvement as the BDI improved further. Q4 has made a great start as well, with likely roughly 30% of the available days booked by now at a rate substantially above the Q3 averages again. The positive trend in EBITDA on the bottom right should accelerate for the next two quarters.

The orange values in the tracker show the amount of cash flows SBLK will roughly generate under different average TCE results. With today's BDI, SBLK will show a rough TCE rate of $15k/day. The tracker shows that if this average would be maintained for a full year, the company will generate around $2.75/share of cash flows. As I am very bullish for the bulk shipping outlook for 2018-2020, I think that average TCE rates of between $13k/day and 20k/day are certainly likely outcomes for these years. The cash flow generation could be massive in these scenarios especially if rates continue to increase further.

5. Corporate Governance

The final positive for SBLK is its stronger focus on proper corporate governance. Bulk shipping firms are notorious for their bad corporate governance, but SBLK stands out to the positive here. The Pappas family holds only 5.3% of the shares, so it cannot abuse minority holders. The company performs the technical and commercial management for the vessels in-house, so no related party deals there. It is listed in the top three service providers in the Rightship ratings, which has rated 70 firms. Michael Webber of Wells Fargo regularly lists a large number of listed shipping firms based on their corporate governance. In the latest list, SBLK was moved several levels higher (higher means better corporate governance) than other dry bulk pure plays. I expect that Oaktree understands the importance of solid corporate governance and that it will work on at least maintaining the current corporate governance status.

Risks

I identify two main risks for SBLK: its substantial leverage and the powerful position of Oaktree. Although I argued that I really like the high leverage position as I believe the market will enter a couple of much improved years, if that thesis falls apart and bulk shipping becomes heavily cash flow negative again, then a highly leveraged firm like SBLK will obviously suffer to a higher degree than lesser levered peers.

A second risk worth highlighting is the outsized equity ownership by Oaktree. It could use the ownership position to abuse minority shareholders (which seems highly unlikely), but a more realistic risk is that it might be eager to take profits early if the stock continues rising. This could provide selling pressure on the stock either via steady at-the-market sales or via a large secondary offering. It appears that Oaktree is in this investment for the long haul, but its huge ownership does represent a risk to current investors.

Conclusion

Last week, I argued why I believe the dry bulk shipping market is set to materially improve. In this article I highlighted Star Bulk Carriers as my number one pick for such a market. I really like its fleet, cost structure, ownership, balance sheet, and corporate governance. I believe that SBLK is a premium bulk company relative to its peers and it is currently not trading at a premium valuation. I believe that SBLK is worth approximately $14 per share, offering current investors upside of around 33%. If dry bulk rates continue to improve at a steady clip, I believe we could see SBLK prices as high as $25.

I am a member of both J Mintzmyer's "Value Investors Edge" and Darren McCammon's "Cash Flow Kingdom". As the in-depth knowledge from both of these investment groups have helped me write the article above, I decided to first share these within these platforms before bringing them public.

