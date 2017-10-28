Detour Gold's (DRGDF) CEO Paul Martin on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Detour Gold Corp. (OTCPK:DRGDF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Laurie Gaborit

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome today to Detour Gold third quarter 2017 conference call and webcast. Paul Martin, President and CEO will review the results. And following this, James Mavor, our Chief Financial Officer and Drew Anwyll, Senior VP, Technical Services, will also be available to answer questions at the end of the call.

Today's presentation is available for download both on this webcast and on the company's website on the homepage. A news release, along with the financial statement and MD&A are also posted on our website.

Please note that certain statements to be made today by the management team may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more information, we refer you to our Detour cautionary note in yesterday's press release.

Please note that all dollar amounts mentioned on this call are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

I will now turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Martin

Okay. Thanks, Laurie and thanks, everyone, for joining us on our Q3 call where I plan to provide some additional color on the successful quarter and to highlight the following additional points: The perception that the CAD dollar's strength has adversely impacted our profitability or our ability to generate earnings or cash flow; I think we can't forget about the strength of the U.S. dollar gold price; The reconfirmation of our annual guidance at the midrange; and that we fully expect Q4 will put the company on the most solid footing it has ever been on.

So let's start with an overview on our safety performance, which for me, is the one disappointment in the quarter. To state it bluntly, we are not pleased with our Q3 safety performance. There were ten recordable events from lost time incidents to restricted work incidents, and that's up from eight in Q1 and seven in Q2. In Q3, we had two lost time incidents, one a crush injury to a hand and the second, a cyanide exposure where full recovery is expected. We incurred three medical treatments for the removal of foreign bodies from eyes, and have now extended the use of full face shields from goggles for numerous tasks.

We also commenced three critical updated haz-op reviews by a third-party in the areas of cyanide handling, SO2, and lime. We are also revisiting standard operational procedures, plus conducting an increasing number of job task observations to improve overall understanding and importance of compliance with SOPs with the workforce, and we are continuing to work on developing the culture where smart choices have to be the rule of the day, as without a great safety quarter, a great production quarter can never be celebrated.

On the highlights for the quarter, on the operational side we have positive results on two important fronts. Mining rates up to 283,000 tons per day, and mill throughput of 61,500 tons per day, both quarterly records. These represent further improvements from Q2 and are where we need to be at this time to achieve our annual guidance and set ourselves up for success in 2018.

Gold production was lower than planned due to lower head grades and we do expect much better grades in Q4, which I will speak to later in the call. Gold sales were impacted by a significant buildup in gold inventory due to delays in stripping. But already in October we have poured 7,000 ounces more than produced and are well on our way to having a record quarter for gold sales in Q4, with our previous best being 145,000 ounces. For our per ounce metrics, this is our best quarter of the year with total cash cost of $668 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,032, mainly due to lower milling costs and lower capital expenditures benefiting all-in sustaining costs as well.

Results to-date put us on track to achieve the midrange of both our annual production and cost guidance. Year-to-date, we've produced 421,000 ounces of gold and all-in sustaining costs are only $17 above the midpoint of the guidance. Just as important, as our goal of achieving 100 million tons mined this year, which is a 15% increase over 2016 and has us in sight of our 2018 life of mine mining target.

On the financial side, we further improved margins to $46.7 million and realized record earnings of $41.1 million or $0.24 a share and adjusted earnings of $37.4 million or $0.21 a share. We further reduced debt from cash flow by an additional $20 million in Q3 for a year-to-date total reduction of $58 million. This allowed us to achieve our target of refinancing our convertible notes with no more than $300 million of debt.

Our hedging program is proving prudent with the recent strengthening of the CAD dollar, which would otherwise have increased all-in sustaining costs by $40. We have downside protection to $1.30 on approximately $52 million of expenditures remaining this year, which may also benefit all-in sustaining costs in Q4. We remain in strong financial position with $114 million in cash at the end of Q3, knowing that we added to our cash balances after using $25 million to complete the convertible note refinancing.

On the operational side, we had record mill performance of 5.7 million ton or just over 61,500 tons per day; head grades of 0.86 grams per ton and recoveries of 90% for Q3 with grades being lower than projected. This was first as a result of unfavorable grade variance in the central portion of the pit where we set a high percentage of ore early in the quarter and secondly higher dilution in part due to digging direction. And recoveries were as expected.

The model variance in Q3 was localized and within acceptable tolerances. And nothing has changed our confidence on our block model as it has performed well since 2014. Grades at expected levels have returned in September and have continued through October, around 0.95 grams per ton, and we plan to feed ore primarily from the Campbell pit in the Calcite Zone in Q4.

So overall, an outstanding performance from the mill, equating to an annualized throughput in excess of 22 million tons, putting the target for 2018 and the life of mine well in sight with more upside as we continue to work towards improving operating time. And we remain confident that the lead nitrate system addition will lead to recoveries in the 91.5% range in 2018 as per our current life of mine. Time is still required to work out the full commissioning of this system, which is expected to take another three to five months.

At the mine, we mined a record 26.1 million tons or 6,000 tons per day more than in Q2, despite shutting down one 6060 shovel for the month of September to install the newly designed frame. With the commissioning of Shovel 7 in Q1 2018, we will have three of the five 6060 shovel frames now replaced. And the Campbell pit progress is on schedule towards mining the 148 Bench by the end of the year as planned and we expect Q4 to be another record quarter to achieve our 100 million ton annual target.

Our operational review in the mining area is progressing well along its 45-week projected length. We are most advanced on drill and blast and truck haulage. In the area of drill and blast, the process that we've put in place, which focuses significantly on drill pattern prep, will show their value with increasing drilling requirements coming in Phase 2 in 2018.

On the haulage side, we are seeing improvements in the area of increased truck payloads and utilization along with reduction in truck cycle times, so that being effectively faster truck speeds with less delays. We can now without question say it has provided us with the confidence of meeting our target of 100 million tons mined for this year.

With this improve stability, predictability, and confidence with the mining operation, the next critical step is to lower our unit costs. We expect to continue the optimization program in 2018 with focus areas being improving mill availability through improved maintenance routines and stockpile management. And with these initiatives we will be targeting reducing costs.

On Q3 costs, total cash cost decreased by $38 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs decreased by $91 per ounce from the prior quarter, reflecting improved milling costs while all-in sustaining costs also benefited from lower capital spend. The less favorable exchange rate impact was offset by our currency hedging program.

Capital remains on track for the year. Unit mining and milling costs were $2 and $84 per ton mined and $8 and $29 per ton milled. Unit mining costs have not yet presented reductions in the mining area while milling costs have continued to decline through the first three quarters.

On our guidance, as I previously noted, following a successful nine months of the year, this has put us on solid ground to achieve the midrange and supported by expected strong performance in Q4. We had stated that all-in sustaining costs would reach the high end of the guidance range in the Q2 call. However, given Q3 results and our strong expectations for Q4, we are now projecting that all-in sustaining costs will be near the midrange of the guidance.

On cash flows, I think it's important to note that since the beginning of 2016 the CAD dollar and the U.S. gold price have demonstrated a high correlation and serving as a natural hedge. The strength in the currency is being met with higher U.S. gold prices and vice versa, and this was no more evident in Q3 where the CAD gold price traded tightly around $1,600 per ounce despite the Canadian dollar significantly strengthening from an average of $1.34 in Q4 to $1.25 in Q3.

And this correlation is seen in our corporate-wide positive cash flow before financing. This is corporate-wide, and not just from operations, of $16 million. And this was achieved without the benefit of the in-circuit gold inventory buildup that now will benefit Q4. So we see ending the year with $140 million to $150 million in cash and cash equivalents prior to consideration of any additional discretionary debt payments.

At West Detour, our focus continues toward garnering full alignment with our Aboriginal partners. On this front, I'm pleased to note that we have now completed and signed our first revised agreement on the path forward for the future development of the West Detour deposit and future exploration on the claim block with Taykwa Tagamou Nation, and I thank their negotiating team and their Council for their efforts.

And based on recent discussions with Wahgoshig First Nation, we are nearing alignment on the path forward. Engagement with Moose Cree continues in a positive trajectory where we're targeting alignment on key aspects of the project by year-end. With the decision from SEEA to continue this process under provincial jurisdiction, we have a clear path forward to concluding this key approval with support of our Aboriginal partners. Based on the updated interaction, I'm now confident on targeting approval by mid-2018. However, we have until the end of 2018 based on the current life of mine.

On Zone 58, the Summer Drill program is nearing completion. We continue to work towards an initial mineral resource estimate and conceptual mine design and cost estimate for this underground exploration program. We've added an additional 4,000 meters as we need to get the modeling right on this nuggety deposit. As a result, we do not do expect to produce our initial resource until the first half of 2018.

Also, having completed the airborne geophysical survey at Burntbush, we are now on the ground following up on 16 geophysical anomalies. We're looking forward to the results for developing our first drill program on this claim block in 2018.

So on our balance sheet, as already announced, our amended credit facility was signed in July with our existing bank group and the convertible notes have been [indiscernible] by placing the funds on deposit with a trustee. This was made possible as a result of the company repaying $200 million in face value of debt in 2016 and '17 from cash flow. Our carrying cost of interest has now been reduced by approximately 2% based on the strength of our net debt to EBITDA calculation.

And not to be lost in all of this is that future earnings will now benefit from the elimination of the significant accretion charges related to the accounting treatment of these notes. Year-to-date in 2017 this equates to approximately $0.13 per share against our earnings. The facility has a provision for annually extending the $300 million revolver by an additional 12 months which we will seek in the spring of 2018.

So in closing, 2017 is now rounding fully into shape to be our strongest year ever. The capital injection at the mine was the right decision and the operation continues to improve and is performing more consistently. Our Team addresses many challenges on a daily basis, and operating a large low-grade mine will never be easy, but we are blessed with a commitment level that we continue to receive across the operation and the organization. I have to say thank you to everyone for their efforts.

Our balance sheet will be even stronger at year-end, and with our confidence growing on achieving our targeted higher mining rates in the life of mine, we are now looking at opportunities to improve gold production in 2020 by accelerating access to better grades currently being mined in 2021. But this will take some time to assess what potential positive impact this may have, but improving 2020 from a cash flow perspective is high on our priority list towards reducing our valuation gap.

So before we turn the call over to the operator to open the call up for questions, I would ask that each caller respect the number of people on the line and limit their questions to two items, and if anyone requires a more detailed conversation, we'll be happy to address those items with our team after the call.

Operator, with that, over to you.

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Cosmos Chiu from CIBC Capital Markets.

Paul Martin

Hello, Cosmos?

Cosmos Chiu

Can you hear me? Can you hear me now? Okay. Hey, Paul. How are you doing? Hi, Jim, Drew, Laurie. A few questions for me, here. Maybe first off on a grade in Q3, the 0.86 gram per ton, could you maybe give us a bit more color in terms of what happened? It's certainly lower that what I had expected and it sounds like, from the press release, it's also lower than what you might have expected as well on the low-end. You talked about grade reconciliation, you talked about dilution, but how close was it to your block model and what was the dilution impact in Q3?

Paul Martin

Cosmos, the two principle areas are what we said and put in the press release and in the conference call script, is the block model in the central area not performing as we had predicted. I think the bigger significance of that is we had a high percentage of ore coming from that area. So it had a greater impact. Dilution, we were 3% above what we had projected.

Cosmos Chiu

Okay. So the projection, I guess, the reserve right now has factored in 6.2%, if I'm correct, so you're saying that's 3% higher than that?

Paul Martin

Correct. Yes.

Cosmos Chiu

Okay. As a follow-up here, so I guess, as you said, you're going to be mining in the Calcite and also the former Campbell pit, Campbell area. I know you can't give us any kind of grades sort of guidance, but could you remind us, are those the higher grade portions of the deposit?

Paul Martin

We know that Campbell pit is the highest grade and that's slightly narrower. The Calcite Zone is very good grade and wider zones. So they both contribute in a different way, but to hit the midpoint of the guidance, we need to be just slightly above 150,000 ounces. So you can assume your mill throughput and that'll calculate your grade. Right, the mill over-performs, grade gets hurt a little bit but ounces go up.

Cosmos Chiu

Great. Thank you. That's all I have.

Paul Martin

Thanks, Cosmos.

Our next question comes from Rahul Paul of Canaccord Genuity.

Rahul Paul

Hi, everyone. Paul, just to follow-up on Cosmos' question, in terms of the central area of the gap between the Campbell pit and the Calcite Zone, just could you clarify the contribution of that particular area to overall results perhaps in terms of ounces?

Andrew Anwyll

So it's Drew here. It's a good question, but really the gap zone or, that you called it, the central portion of the pit, there's a number of domains that run through there. So to classify it as a group of -- it isn't appropriate. So really, what we're looking at, Rahul, is the model performance. What we've seen is there are ups and downs in the model performance and in this period of time we fed more of it and we just got hit with a more negative reconciliation at this point in time.

So really, I see this as a local issue and, again, going ahead, there's no classification of this central zone being one unique zone going ahead like we had with the Calcite site or like we have with the Campbell pit.

Rahul Paul

Okay. Thanks, Drew. Then we did see an increase in mining rates from Q2 to Q3. When do you expect to fully realize the benefit of the additional equipment you added in Q2?

Paul Martin

I think it'd be fair to say we would expect to see that in Q4.

Rahul Paul

Thanks. That's all that I had.

Our next question comes from Dan Rollins from RBC Capital Markets.

Dan Rollins

Yes. Thanks very much. I know, Paul, you addressed the potential movements of the CAD also with the relationship with the gold price, but you've sort of had -- the last couple of years you've decided to hedge both currencies in gold. I know your view on gold hedging may have changed. But is there a certain point at which the CAD level you start to look at hedging again and putting in just some price reduction for the first half or the full year of 2018?

James Mavor

Dan, it's Jim here. I'll take that one. Our currency hedging program has been consistent and it's something that we intend to continue into 2018. You probably noticed the Canadian dollar has retreated some in the last four weeks, so we're getting to levels that we would consider attractive to put on some hedges for 2018.

Dan Rollins

Okay. Then, just, we've seen a few companies take advantage of some of the volatility and the movements in gold to put in some pretty attractive costless collars or pretty low-cost collars out there. Is that something you would consider going forward on a short-term basis into 2018 and maybe into 2019 just to protect some of the cash flow into that heavy investment year?

James Mavor

Yes. In fact, we've almost favored these costless collars in both foreign exchange and gold, just to -- we're not calling ourselves experts to sort of sell at the high. So we'd rather have a broader range in order to participate in the further dollar Canada weakness.

Dan Rollins

Okay. Perfect. That's all I have. Thanks very much.

Anita Soni

Good morning, guys. So first question is with regards to the $16 million inventory buildup that you had as a result the stripping issues that you had in the quarter. So how do we expect that to reverse out over the next couple of quarters or is it all coming through in Q4?

Paul Martin

Well, the target will be to get as much of that out as we can in Q4. So we're 7,000 ounces ahead so far this quarter. If we were to repeat that each month, we would have caught up on it. But we have to -- there also can be delays in selling gold at the end of the year due to refinery shutdowns. So sometimes you'll actually pour it but then you can't sell it. So we just need to manage through that through the year-end, but, yes we would expect to get the majority of this gold out before the end of the year.

Anita Soni

My second question then is just regards to the purchase cost, which came down substantially this quarter. I think you're at about around $830 versus, like, $960 last quarter. Is that what you think could be a sustainable rate going forward or will there be some ups and downs with different sort of shutdown periods and things like that? I understand you did do a shutdown, but it was short this quarter.

Paul Martin

Yes. Yes. I think it's fair to say that changing to smaller shutdowns on a more frequent basis will lose the spikiness in our milling unit costs and the opportunity, as we said -- we'll do the optimization review next year in the mill area with the mine having been the priority this year, but we're starting to get to milling levels where we're feeling comfortable.

Anita Soni

All right. Thank you very much.

Kerry Smith

Thanks, Operator. Paul, the maintenance shutdowns in Q4 then would be similar in duration to Q3 with this new schedule. Is that right?

Paul Martin

That is correct, yes.

Kerry Smith

Okay. Okay. What was the stripping issue that you had? Is it something that was just -- has been sorted out or is it something that you're expecting to have to deal with on a go-forward basis?

Andrew Anwyll

No. It's Drew here, Kerry. Yes, it's certainly been sort out and it was really -- it exacerbated somewhat because we did have a lot of high grade coming through the end of quarter, so that's why the inventory built up. It was a local operating issue.

Kerry Smith

Okay. Okay. That's been sorted out then. Okay. Just on the mill recovery in the quarter, it was actually pretty good given the grade. Have you realized any benefits from these recent mill mods or is it just the mill is -- they're getting better running and the recoveries have actually picked up a little bit in the quarter?

Andrew Anwyll

It's a good question. It's probably a little of both. We know that the lead nitrate will work and it's really we're going through the commissioning period of that, getting the lead nitrate working, both the liquid and onto the powder of the solids. So again the lead nitrate is a tough thing to implement into a plant our size and we gauged it with that commissioning time in mind.

Kerry Smith

Okay. But so you did get some benefit in the quarter on the recoveries from the commissioning of that circuit probably then?

Andrew Anwyll

Yes. Yes.

Kerry Smith

Got you. Okay. Great. Thank you.

Don Blyth

Thanks. Most of my questions have been answered. But Paul, I believe you said the Q3 higher-than-expected mining dilution was related to digging direction. Could you elaborate a little bit on the issue and just how quickly we expect the dilution to return to sort of more normalized levels? This was not an issue of sort of pushing maybe pushing too fast to get the tons up, but something you think that it's going to be brought back in line quickly?

Andrew Anwyll

Yes. Again, we asked the question exactly the same way and it was a timing issue with largely the material around the Campbell pit area. Again, at the end of the construction phase -- again, not to get in too much detail, at the end of the construction phase, we had some other complication at the construction of the TMA and the mining and the Campbell pit. There was a few interactions of the mining and the contractors there that meant we had to mine in the non-ideal direction.

Again, I used the word local before and it was sort of a temporal issue that we can across. At this time, we believe that the pit is now set up. It's well and good and wide so we can mine north to south in the ideal direction.

Don Blyth

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Mike Parkin

Hi, guys. Question on the mining rate. You've seen another nice tick-up quarter-over-quarter, just wondering if you could tell us in terms of shovel capacity and truck capacity if there's any new equipment that's coming into functionality in the fourth quarter so we could have a sense of what to expect for the fourth quarter on mining rates.

Andrew Anwyll

Again, the equipment is static until the beginning of next year where we get some additional trucks and a shovel later on. So for the rest of Q4 it's really opening up the pit and getting the efficiencies out of the fleet, or into the fleet as the case may be.

Mike Parkin

We might expect something more like the improvement in Q3 over Q2 for Q4?

Andrew Anwyll

Again, at this point we're targeting 100 million tons and that meets what we've seen until now.

Mike Parkin

Okay. Thanks.

Paul Martin

That means north of 26 million tons.

Trevor Turnbull

Yes. Drew, you mentioned that you've had some variability in the block model before and that part of why it became an issue this quarter was there was just a greater proportion of ore coming out of this central zone and, I guess, some of these domains. Do you expect to have a high proportion of material coming from these zones in the future or, because of access to the Campbell Zone and so forth, is it going to maybe not be as big an issue going forward?

Andrew Anwyll

Again, I think this is more of an issue of the local variance we see in the model performance. Sometimes it overachieves, sometimes it underachieves, and on this one it underachieved more than what we expected. When we look at the model performance project-to-date, we're still pretty comfortable with how the model is performing.

Trevor Turnbull

Yeah, I guess and that goes to a comment Paul made earlier is that you have confidence in the block model. And I understand that there hasn't been really any issue of note up to this point. But now that this has happened, how can you still be confident that this is just a one-off and that there wouldn't be further issues?

Paul Martin

I think, Trevor, that you need a longer period than 91 days to what's really 60 days where we had this occurrence, where it was focused. I think you just need more time to evaluate it. The model is still plus-2% on ounces since 2014. I think if you saw successive quarters with this occurring, then perhaps there's cause for concern. But it's a very, very short period.

Andrew Anwyll

It's a good point, Paul.

Trevor Turnbull

Just to be clear though, going forward you're going to be kind of moving away from this zone at least in the near term for the remainder of the year and then into 2018. So you wouldn't expect a lot of testing of the Central Zone over the next few quarters?

Andrew Anwyll

Yes. And again, to call it a zone is to discredit real zones. This is just the central portion of the pit. So it's a local area where we have this coming through. And going ahead, we do mine more from both the east and the west end of the pits.

Trevor Turnbull

Okay. Thanks, Drew.

Andrew Anwyll

Cheers, mate.

Paul Martin

Okay. Thank you, Operator. I think we've covered everything through the script and through the question period. But just to say we reiterate our confidence on where we're going in Q4 and we look forward to releasing our guidance when we've completed our work on that for 2018, as well as the opportunity, if it is available to us, to move production from '21 to '20. And with that, I thank everybody for your time today and have a safe day.

