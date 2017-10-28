Ingenico Group's (INGIY) CEO Philippe Lazare on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ingenico Group ADR (OTCPK:INGIY) Q3 2017 Results Conference Call October 25, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Philippe Lazare

Thank you. So, good afternoon, everybody and welcome to this conference call to discuss our Q3, 2017 revenue numbers, which we have announced today. So I'm Philippe Lazare Chairman and CEO of Ingenico Group and I'm joined here today by Nathalie Lomon, our Group CFO. Nicolas Huss, the Executive Vice President of our Retail business unit; Jacques Behr from the Retail business unit, Patrice Le Marre, Executive Vice President of Banks & Acquirers Business Unit; and Jacques Guerin, EVP In Charge of our North American Operation. As usual, Nathalie and I are going to briefly walk you through the numbers. Then we will end our call to question.

So if we move to Slide 2 and group level our Q3 revenue numbers are in line with our expectation. We have achieved the revenue figure of €597 million which reflects an organic growth of 6%. For the first nine months, our revenue was slightly above €1.8 billion reflecting a 5% organic growth. Behind this numbers, you will see that our organic growth was progressing accelerate our 2017 objective.

The key highlights of the quarter are. First, steadiness confirmed in North America where we see back end loaded year, a continuous positive momentum in ePayments with a double-digit organic growth despite a tough comparison embedded. The resilience in Europe and Africa was gross fueled by Eastern Europe countries, and growth in Middle East and stabilization in China offsetting Indonesian contraction. Based on this performance, I am pleased to reiterate our guidance of the full year 2017 which to remind you is round 7% for organic growth and a slight increase in EBITDA margin from that of 2016.

If we move to Slide 3, let's have a look back on what we had achieved on the best 10 months. Last July, we've announced the acquisition of Bambora and operation completely in line with our strategic objective. Just to remind you that in 2009, we had decided to move Ingenico from a pure hardware manufacturer to a full payment recurring service provider including acceptance in the physical world, acceptance in the online world and combining the two in the single offer, which is the cross channel offer.

Bambora is a key mile stone in this move, providing us unique customer service technology solutions, driving value promotion, promotions acquiring capability for the Retail business unit and the expanding geographical foot print. On top of that, we have pursued the strengthening of our position within the payment services. With some bolt-on acquisition such as TechProcess in India and more recently with IECISA Electronic Payments System in segment space which is spin off of El Corte Ingles.

We have continued to develop our existing operation. I would like to highlight the continuous deployment of Tetra to reach circa 30% suite 0% achievements in the first quarter of 2017, the development of tailor-made and value-added services for our clients, such as the secured omni-channel solution for Carrefour's network or PSB2 compliant solutions for market places, and the innovation results to invest next-gen payment solution. In the meantime, we have optimized our operating model and implemented an operational excellence plan. I confirm you that we expect to deliver €20 million to €25 million cost efficiency on a full-year basis.

So on Slide 4, I think first to our group revenue numbers for the third quarter in a little more detail. Our year-over-year reported growth was 5% which included a negative foreign exchange in part of €18 million. Our like-for-like organic growth was 6%. Looking at our gross figures by tradition business segments, we see that terminals grew by 3% and payment services by 11%. For the sake of completeness, our organic growth figures by our new business segment were 4% for Retail and 7% for Banks and Acquirers.

Now, I like to hand over to Nathalie, who's going to give you more details on our major markets. Nathalie, the floor is yours.

Nathalie Lomon

Thank you, Philippe, and hello everybody. This chart will be a familiar to most of you I assume. But just to explain what we've done here is to use our traditional geographic analysis to demonstrate how the Banks and Acquirers and Retail business unit fits into each territory and at the same time give some color on performance region-by-region.

To starting with Europe and Africa, Europe and Africa accounted for 39% of group revenue, having still organic growth of 4%. And despite a very tough comparison basis, the performance showed a very dynamic momentum fueled by most of the countries. In the Banks and Acquirers business unit and despite the PCI V1 to V2 migration that is now behind us. Western countries were resilient, driven by good performance in France and Italy. Eastern European countries are powerful growth engines especially Russia in a country in which we are benefitting from the cash transactions to electronic payment shift.

In the Retail business unit, the in-store activities continued their strong performance driven by the dynamic of the Axis platform. Ingenico Group is increasingly solicited to on a pan-European basis for this to provide global solution integrating both hardware and payment services or omni-channel solution. ePayments performed well showing double-digit growth of 10% over the third quarter and now accounting for 24% of the total revenue. The division which is part of the Retail business units confirmed the strong performance in line with its objective and despite a very tough basis of comparison Q3 last year.

The investments we made continued to pay off with the enhancement of our infrastructure, enabling their platforms to increase their stability and the improved customer satisfaction. As a result, the churn rate has continued to improve throughout the quarter. In parallel, the transformation of Ogone's pure gateway into a more integrated model is progressing, as reflected by collecting volumes at 60% in the third quarter. And meanwhile, new customer wins enable the Group to maintain the productive dynamic despites of comparison basis as I said, with clients such as Anantara, Allyouneed Fresh, Go Sport and Ryder Cup. North America represents 9% of group revenue and so a 5% organic decline.

This quarter showed a mix performance between Canada, facing a strong comparable basis and the U.S. stabilizing. As I just said, the Canadian business based a tough comparative basis many due to strong orders last year. And despite the specific events, the country is evolving as anticipated and we expected to return to growth as early as Q4 this year.

The U.S. market is stable with a backend loaded semester profile driven by significant orders to come in Q4, as certain acquirers are expected to increase order volume in preparation for the New Year. The business continues to benefit from the adoption of our mobile solutions for new merchant as well as the ramp up from the healthcare and the hospitality verticals to the contract we signed with new customers such as Inova Healthcare, Darden and NCR Silver.

Moving to our Asia-Pac and Middle East, which accounted for 20% of the revenue, we so hear a good performance and a growth 8% quarter on quarter. In the Banks and Acquirer business units, the Chinese dynamic improved with the APAC. We ship around 330,000 during Q3, which approximately offset the pricing pressure. India is normalizing as expected since no regulation regarding biometric solutions has yet been implemented. Southeast Asia is on the positive trend with the exception of Indonesia. This market is on wait and see momentum due to changes in regulation.

In the Retail business units, Turkey showed the very steady performance driven by terminals with fiscal memory and associated services enabling the relevant data to be transferred to the to the tax authorities. And last, Latin America saw 10% and accounts for 8% of group revenue giving the quarter. The best majority of this region operation comes under Bank and Acquirers business units.

The quarter was still impacted by the unfavorable microeconomic situation in Brazil, but recent indexes seem to highlight the slight recovery of the underlying retail market. This should lead to the end of this cycle seen over the past two years, illustrated by an extended point of safe lifetime and we should see acquirers resume ordering going forward to renew their state. Besides Brazil other countries in the division are very dynamic. In Mexico, the Group is continuing with the deployment of Telium Tetra and it's benefiting from the development of services dedicated to Terminals SA.

Moving to Slide 6 with the focus on Brazil, as we will like to come back on the situation there and give you more highlight on what's going on. So as we know the country is impacted by a soft microeconomic situation since 2014, but 2017 seems to show stabilization with the GDP slightly up this year according to the IMF. We think that figures presented in the slide speak for themselves.

The search of unemployment and household final consumption drop laid to a two year of shrinkage in retail sales and unfavorable situation for underlying activities in the region. On top of that, we have experience a moving competitive landscape with as you know direct competition with acquirers on products range, and acquirer markets fragmentation due to central bank changing regulation and price competition from new entrant.

In this environment, we have deployed key initiatives to address with changes in the market. We improved our client reach as acquirers market is more fragmented. And we have developed dedicated range based on Android solutions and entry level products. With the products development and our marketing strategy, we can't see that today that we're in a good position to recover and to see an improved situation moving forward.

Now on Slide 7, I'm turning to the regional trends for 2017 on a full-year basis. We would like to update them based on the nine months performance we have delivered. So in Europe and Africa for the full-year 2017, we now expect an organic trend in the mid-single digit growth versus the flattish performance previously. Our grade is mainly driven by a continuous strong momentum in Western Europe and an acceleration in Eastern Europe. In North America, we now expect a slight decrease to flattish trend as market is stabilizing. Q4 should show a strong growth driven by significant orders to come up as I said certain acquirers I expected to increase order volume.

In APAC & Middle-East, we confirmed our double-digit growth expectation this year, assuming a slight growth in China, a strong dynamics in the Middle-East and some weaknesses in Indonesia. In Latin America, we now expect the flattish to low single-digit growth trends due to the weakness in Brazil, but we confirm that other LATAM countries overall will show a double-digit growth.

Last in ePayments, we confirm our double-digit growth expectations for this full-year 2017 with the strong fourth quarter. All-in-all, these trends allow us to confirm our share cash 7% organic growth for this full-year.

Now, I like to hand over to Philippe for the conclusion of his presentation.

Philippe Lazare

Thank you, Nathalie. This would be a short conclusion. And before we handover toe questions, so I would like to underlying that the third quarter have shown gradual improvement in terms of dynamics as expected. We are into more and more in a normalized situation in North America and there is stabilization in Brazil is probably the next step in that country, anticipating and back end loaded semester as our pipeline is well around these for the end of the year. We confirmed as already said our objective for 2017, which are organic growth of around 7% and EBITDA slightly increasing versus 2016.

So, now, we're ready to answer your question and we hand the call over to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have our first question coming from the line of Stephane Houri. Please ask you question.

Stephane Houri

I have a few questions, if I may. The first one is on your guidance because you’re saying that you're ready to read the guidance with confidence. It means that you should have an acceleration of organic growth in the fourth quarter that deliver that you did not have during the year. So could you share with us where -- you have already said something about it but, can you share with us which are the game changer in the fourth quarter to explain this deceleration? Second question is on the U.S. market, despite I would say the easier comparison basis to Q3. The growth is negative. So I understand they have some phasing issues, you're expecting an acceleration in Q4. Is it because of market share gains? Or is it because acquire or preparing at the end of EMV transition as you seem to say when you say that they are preparing the next year? And the last question is on the margin side, the shortage of screen you've been talking about in China impacting the growth margin in H1. Where are we standing and how confident are you that your, that the decline in OpEx sales will compensate for the growth margin decline? Thank you.

Philippe Lazare

Starting with the margin, you probably know that we’re not communicating on margin for Q3 but on the top of that, we're pretty confident that all decision which has been made and to put our OpEx and accounts on one side, but -- and that fact that, we’re expecting orders and volume coming from region which we have decent level of profitability will help us, more than help us, will drive us in the range of being above 20.6, which was our objective at the very beginning of the year and that we're confirming now. So on the U.S. market maybe Jacques Guerin, you're still with us.

Jacques Guerin

I am.

Philippe Lazare

Can you take that one?

Jacques Guerin

Of course, sure, good. Hello everybody. So first thing, yes, in U.S. market in Q3, we're stable compared to last year. That this Q3 revenue first thing has been impacted by some coming and certain deals, several deals that we expected to fall in Q3 and which has slipped to Q4 because of timing issues integration, performed by third parties providers between our terminals and the software environment of our customers.

And the impact is not marginal. Without this impact, we would have achieved in Q3 in the U.S. market a double-digit growth compared to last year, so that's a first thing I would like to mention and highlight. And as a consequence and back to the strong Q4, we expect -- as a consequence, we will have this deal in Q4. And mechanically speaking, it increases the Q4 revenue we are expecting. Q4 will be strong because first the backline is strong off course we have NOI very precisely.

Nathalie mentioned at the time that we are expecting strong orders from certain acquirers, not linked to the EMV deadline of April 2018. We consider that we can don’t foresee and expect any impact from distant point on our revenue, but these are orders that are expected from the acquirers to prepare the 18 year. And we are having -- we expect also and the Tetra orders before the end of the year before rolling out into more '18.

But not only from acquirers, we are expecting orders we are expecting also strong orders in other verticals. The one that we are targeting about the past months and namely we are expecting orders in the family sector, we are expecting orders in the hospitality vertical as well about the outskirt. And these three verticals are showing growth in Q3 and they will show growth in Q4 and our explanation towards this strong Q4.

Last thing, I would like to mention is the continuing growth of our Ingenico mobile solutions and not only for various small merchants even at enterprise level, Nathalie mention the NCR sales agreement we have signed with NCR and that kind of merchant that are targeted are enterprise level merchants. And I expect that the year the EBIT growth quarter-over-quarter in Q4 versus Q3 will be the same as the one we have noticed in Q3 versus Q2.

So all-in-all, if we combine all of these factors strictly over the year expecting these from Q3 to Q4, strong orders from acquirers, but also in the verticals that are providing the growth that we were expecting and a strong attraction in mobility solutions. Yes, we foresee and expect a very strong Q4 in the U.S. And as far as Canada is concerns, we will be back to growth in the Q4 and the country is trending, but to now as expected.

It was only a very non-favorable and very strong comparable basis in Q3 through 2016 that lead to this decrease in Q3 2017 in Canada. That what I can say to explain the strong Q4 we are expecting. And just last point you asked a question about the market share, yes, and up to now and it will be confirmed in Q4. I realized this leads us to the conclusion that we are gaining, continue to gain market share in the U.S. market.

Stephane Houri

So, you mean that we should expect double-digit growth in North America in Q4.

Jacques Guerin

Yes, because of our -- again Q3, that we're following Q4, various growth in mobility solutions, and strong orders that we're expecting in the verticals that I have mentioned.

Philippe Lazare

Thank you, Jack. It's a very comprehensive answer to your question, Stephane .So maybe briefly on your first one, which is about your global acceleration, which is largely explained by they are coming from Jack.

Nathalie Lomon

As you just mentioned, a significant part of the expected growth in Q4 will come from North America. And I guess the rest and -- this is what is different versus the trend on the year-to-date that we have region by region? And for the rest, the trends are very close to the performance that we've seen since the beginning of the year, namely in Europe and Africa and APAC and ePayments?

Stephane Houri

Okay, sorry for that, but one last if I may, the size impact is very high in Q3. Do you think it will be at the same level in Q4?

Nathalie Lomon

No, we think that the effect that should stabilize in Q4. All in all, we think on a full year basis, we should be based on the FX rate that we note today. We should be in the neighborhood of a negative impact of 20 million.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Josh Levin. Please ask your question.

Josh Levin

So just the question I know, which is a revenue call but, with regards to margins on the terminals business. On the last call, you have sort of indicated that outside of China, the margins and the terminals business were actually holding up or accelerating in every other market. And I wonder, if you could sort of just give us a sense of, is that still the case out of China or how margins in the terminals business still holding up?

Philippe Lazare

So as say Josh, we’re not commenting on the margin reserve in Q3, but just to give you a broad answer to your question, it's clear today that the Chinese margin dilutive for the terminals business clearly. And the protection of our margin in that part of our business is mainly coming from the other part of the world. And if we put aside Brazil, the rest is doing well.

Josh Levin

And I know it's only October, but as you look at towards 2018. Where -- from which markets do you expect to generate revenue growth?

Philippe Lazare

So you said it to yourself it's a bit early in the, it's only October to speak about 2018. We're just starting the budget process. We will have a better view on the, what could be outcome of that in, three weeks from now and starting conversation with the operational people in charge of those business within the Company. And frankly, I would not like to give you a figures or trends now which really too early for that format.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Sebastien Sztabowicz. Please ask your question.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

One follow-up on the U.S. market because according to my calculation, you need about 30% organic growth in Q4 to reach full-year guidance for the U.S. market basically. I want to understand if you have -- do you have any clear model in end? Or are you more expecting some orders to come in the next few weeks in order to fuel the sales during Q4? And the second question is on the Chinese market. Could you make an update on what you have any specifically in China and notably with integrated POS market? Have you seen some change in the competitive landscape as you'd seems that there is new vendor of growing market share like [indiscernible]? Could you please give some indication on the competitive landscape? Thanks.

Philippe Lazare

Maybe we are going to start with the first one and Nathalie is going to take that one. And then I will give the work to Patrick's remark on the Chinese answer. Nathalie?

Nathalie Lomon

Yes, so first on your question regarding the North American market, and how we look at the adverse side signs. We are now working on dealers which has been full-year identified with customers. So what we has to do between now and the end of the year is to close the deals meaning make sure that we do not have any issue in terms of supply chain, also make sure that we can deliver the payment apps on top of the hardware so that we can trigger the revenue recognition.

So this is currently the situation. As Jack mentioned, some deal that's we were expecting to close in Q4 will be closed -- sorry, we're expecting to close in Q3 will close in Q4, So that's will be a one area for shooting the growth. And then on top of that we have a very strong momentum coming from our mobile solutions operations located in Boston, which is also a strong growth driver.

On your question regarding the Chinese market, I think that the names that you have quoted, Chengdu [indiscernible], they are -- if I may say all the usual old players on the Chinese market together with that. What we have seen over this past quarters is that, that is losing a bit of momentum in the favor of those two, but we'll be in a position. Thanks to the launch of the APOS plus the quality of our operations in China to maintain our market share on the Chinese market.

Philippe Lazare

Maybe, if you want to add something in countries?

Jacques Guerin

No, I will confirm what has been shared by Nathalie. We are seeing a good momentum on their efforts actually a strong demand and we are seeing a large demand on order from the third-party on the convergence between the QR code technology payment method on the existing I would say car based but not method. And we are expecting now they're going to incur in that migration tool in the coming months, but still a very good momentum around the first in China and I said by Natalia to clearly mention our visual player we are facing in terms of competition in Chinese market and we're still maintaining our market share there.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

And what is the market share that you have in China? You have 25 still or something like this?

Nathalie Lomon

A bit north of that, 20, 25.

Jacques Guerin

Yes, it's probably more in the range of 13 or something like that in a highly competitive market which with a huge number of competitors. So I think it's a pretty decent performance in that challenging market.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Adithya Metuku. Please ask your question.

Adithya Metuku

I have one quick question, just looking at the Europe and Africa growth and looking the Transaction Services and ePayments growth, looks like the lot of the growth in Europe and Africa came from payment processing. Can you comment a bit on what exactly drove this and whether this is sustainable going forward? Thank you.

Philippe Lazare

Nathalie, can you get that for me? I am sorry, I am sorry. I am not completely sure to understand the last part of your question. Can you say that again? Please sorry for that.

Adithya Metuku

Yes. So, if I look at the payments growth, comparable growth was 10%. If I look at transaction services at 11%, but clearly there was an acceleration in-store payment processing service that you guys offer, which I believe is recorded in Europe and Africa. So Europe and Africa has terminal plus payment processing. Now, if I were to strip out this…

Philippe Lazare

Not that much Africa, I think. In fact, it's Europe only. Please go on.

Adithya Metuku

Yes. So, if I were to strip out, what I think is payment processing within Europe and Africa contribution, it looks like that was a pretty good chunk of the growth. So I was just wondering, what drove that and whether that’s a sustainable?

Nathalie Lomon

Yes, so, you're right. All our payment services activities grew double-digit and most of it is coming from online and rest is coming from our transactions in-store. And this is driven from all the areas in which we're selling our in-store transaction. So, we have operations in Germany and we also have operations in France, Spain and UK with our access platform, which is providing transactions aggregation, reporting, small-switching to tier 1 and tier 2 retailers. And this is one of the initiatives we're pursuing in our strategic plan to grow our in-store transaction business, developing some omni-channel or cross channel solutions for large retailers. So that was a significance I would say driver for the growth of our in-store transactions in the third quarter.

Adithya Metuku

And do you think that is sustainable? Or what's that a one-off effect, because you had to break too much into it?

Philippe Lazare

Jacques Behr is going to take the -- that's one and then I will ask Nicola to comment on the online growth. Jacques if you want to add something?

Jacques Behr

Yes, hello everyone. First of all to answer the last question, it is sustainable because it is the result of deployment of contracts that we have signed between 12 and 18 months ago like the one with Carrefour. It's also the result of a constant investment that we have done in the in-store processing platforms in the three countries that Nathalie has mentioned namely France, Spain, Portugal and UK, Ireland.

But we have continued that and we are now so ready to roll this out in Benelux. The German processing business has grown also -- we have a leading position in Germany, so all together this is fueled by the sustainable strategy that we have put in place in the omni-channel sector space. So, yes, it is a strong growth and it is sustainable because it's a very in line with our global strategy.

Philippe Lazare

Philippe Lazare, speaking. Clearly, the addition of Bambora, will help us to keep on growing in that part of the retail business. Nicolas, if you want to give us your view on the Retail business unit globally and then maybe a quick thought on the online part of it?

Nicolas Huss

Yes, I believe that the Jack made the very comments on the in-store and omni-channel aspects. The other product of the Retail business units is the online products and I do believe that growth is really sustainable on the online products and our idea would be to grow next year off course aggressively. The game changers for us in terms of being able to keep growing at this pace are on the following and the results of several months of work. The first one is that we have really focused on this stronger infrastructure, allowing us to bring additional stability to our clients. And we didn’t have any downtime over the course of the year, so that's was really positive and translated into customers satisfaction.

The second comment if I may is that, we worked very hard on our capacity. Actually on the online, we've been able to triple our transaction person and capacity versus last year. So clearly we now have a lot of room for bigger flows. The third comment is about the fact that we are delivering on added value and new product in productions. I don’t know if you guys saw it, but there was the press release yesterday on the Foxter partnership, which is Foxter being a payment security company with us sophisticated artificial intelligence technology that lowest to separate further transaction from legitimate transactions.

And therefore -- if you look at it from the merchant perspective, the added value is in the part of that the cost of any kind of fraud would be absorbed by Foxter. And because of its fully integrated into our platforms then it’s very simple step for the merchant to stick to one click activation. So, this is an example of the new product introduction that I mentioned as a third point. And the fourth point is the fact that we’re working on the next payment generation, and you may have seen some example of that, that in our different comment. So, I feel confident that we're ready for 2018.

Adithya Metuku

Yes, understood, very clear. Just one quick clarification on the North American business, you said, there was some bottleneck issues that caused the delay and the phasing issues we saw Q3. Could you give us a bit more color on what exactly these exactly these issues were? What was the delay? Thank you.

Philippe Lazare

Back to you Jack.

Jacques Behr

The delays were for several deals, when we sell the terminals to a customer then there is an integration to be performed between the terminal itself and the part of sell software. I mean the be simple, the DCR application and that’s not what we provide, we provide a payment application. And then there is base integration and base integration is performed by third party providers. And for several deals in Q3, sometimes it happens, so it happened in Q3. This integration took a bit more time than expected. And as a result, these customer cut their deals in Q4 now and not in Q3. And again, the impact is not marginally, if we as expected we have to, have these deal follow in Q3, the trends in Q3 would have been double-digit growth compared to last year. So these are the timing issues, I was eluding to.

Adithya Metuku

And these are not certification issues, right.

Jacques Behr

These are not certification issues, nothing to do with certification. Just integration between the customers, customers environment, software environment and the terminal itself.

Adithya Metuku

Very clear. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Alex Faure. Please ask your question.

Alex Faure

Just couple of questions, a follow-up on this on Jack, you just answered. What makes you think that was integration bottlenecks will ease into Q4? What gives you confidence just the case those guys need to do a variety interface, and that's now ready, and on your side, you're ready to ship, I mean what sort of cloud do you have on those third-party integrators to make them deliver? That would be my first question. And second one is more on the more on Telium Tetra. You commented in the slides that you expect 30% of shipments to be Tetra in Q4. Philippe, will you have any expectations or early indication for 2018? Is it fairly speak to assume 50%, 70% of shipments being Tetra next year? Thank you.

Philippe Lazare

Probably, a bit too early to give you a flavor what could be the portion of our shipment within Tetra. Most of the countries will be underlined for Telium 2 apart from the U.S. market because the certification process is on its way, client by client as usual. So, it takes time, but I am speaking as of the control of that Patrice. I think most of the countries should be ordering next year.

Jacques Behr

Yes, we’re seeing a strong shift internal underside operations starting, which already started in Q3 and Q4 with exploration and that we got Q1 on H1 next year. Then all the large countries has been neglected or has been already qualify with the Tetra platform and that will lead to a very strong inauguration, now staring in Q4 on the with an acceleration in the coming quarter.

Alex Faure

And the question will now it was back to the USA or which I feel very popular tonight if you want to…

Philippe Lazare

That's a fair point I mean and the answer is because we have reviewed our pipeline case-by-case. Again the Q4, we are expecting is the result of the analysis we have made of our pipeline, it's about gauging, about deals that we know that we have the business. And then we have as Nathalie mentioned to deliver the products to develop the payment application but this is not an issue it's already down in those cases.

I think then comes the in some cases then, it comes the integration with the customer environment, and we have taken again by account-by-account best topic and given the integration and work that has which is already underway. We don’t have any worries and concerned of facing this kind of problems we have based for several accounts in Q3 and on top of that this integration topic is not because for all our customers when we sell to a processor it's more standalone devices and there is no integration to perform.

We sell that we deliver the terminals that the POS is covered by the processors and that's it. And same for the mobility solutions, and as I mentioned early on that normally, the solution revenue will be a strong, now the only one that was a strong factor, explaining in the Q4 strong quarter, and mobility solution is much more plug-and-play. So the configurations of the customers, we see in our top lines for Q4 is from this perspective I mean the integration perspective different from what we have faced in Q3.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Antonin Baudry. Please ask your question.

Antonin Baudry

Most of my questions have been answered. Just a quick question to Nathalie. The €20 million headwinds you expect linked to FX. Is it what you expect for Q4 2017?

Nathalie Lomon

So you know this is what we expect on this full-year basis.

Antonin Baudry

On a full-year basis. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Hiral Patel. Please ask your question. Hello, Mr. Patel, you're line is open. You may ask your question. Maybe, this question is being withdrawn. The follow-up questions from the line of Christophe Quarante. Please ask your question.

Societe Generale

Just quick question, if I may. Could you just come back on the Latin America while you are seeing now flattish to low single-digit growth, and the main reason that it is still the situation in Brazil even you have added focus on that? And what could we expect with regard to other regions, feel a good momentum of some acceleration? As I'm referring to Slide 7, clearly Europe and Africa is at high end, is it mainly due to the embedded growth coming from ePayments? Do you see certain, still a good performance in terms of payment coming in that region? And the last question with regard to the competition, do you have any queries about the refund coming back into the competition with their new products currently? Is it something you're concerned about? Or are you still leading the place? Thanks a lot.

Philippe Lazare

Thank you for your question, Christophe. So, we will give you more color on the Latin America market and that is we will take that one. You remember that Latin America is made on the bullion market, but there is only other market on which we’re very successful. So your question about VeriFone range of products, I would be more than happy to see VeriFone putting on the markets a new range of products and being in a position for protect gross margin and to protect the investment they have made. They made invest in new range of products. So we -- I am getting onto the -- I stick about the idea of being the VeriFone back with the new range of product which is not in my view to take, yes. So, if we go to the Latin America market.

Patrice Le Marre

Regarding Latin America, we’re seeing some growth in the retail segment starting in Q3, this is [indiscernible] meaning additional demand coming from the borrowings on the retailer mainly in Brazil today. All we have a strong demand today in Q4 on the acquirer and on sub-acquirer. And regarding the market, the Cape Horn geography remained really very strong with very strong demand in from Peru and Chile and a very good dynamic across all the regions in Cape Horn.

On in Mexico, our strategy which is to our joint approach between is banking and bank on the bank and acquirer also doing some ruling on the retail, in the retail business, is leaving some growth for Ingenico with that dual approach on promoting on new product range on new solutions directly to the retailer, on that walking to with the banks and delivering that new solutions. And fundamental Cape Horn on very good position in terms of technology in Mexico to push new technologies on new solutions.

Philippe Lazare

So, on your question about growth in Europe and Africa, so growth, I mean the part that revenue coming from Africa which is separate from the rest of our revenues. And growth is coming from our business, which is very strong. And we’re still I think leading the market from far that part of the world, where you know that we have some very strong market share. And we have been able to maintain and even better then maintaining them from time to time. So, the small transaction still are growing significantly and we're quite happy to be successful in that part of the world, which it’s a profitable business because we really have customers able to help us and to pay on the efforts of our R&D that we are making. And that will encourage us to put innovation and new product on the market and we're really happy to see what happened in Europe for us today.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Emmanuel Matot. Please ask your question.

Q - Emmanuel Matot

First, you mentioned, Philippe, PSD2 a little bit in your presentation. Could you remind us whether that regulation may change for Ingenico? What are the main opportunities and risks for your business? Second, what is the situation in Indonesia? If you can explain the local regulation which puts the market in a wait-and-see attitude and how long it will last according to you. And maybe last words about the Japanese market that would be helpful just to understand if you'll still build that packet full of entry of solution. And what's the agenda you have in mind for, obviously, EMV migration of the sales?

Philippe Lazare

So I will give the work to our Nicolas who has served the SVP question because the PSD2 is mainly related to online payment so far. So Nicolas if you want to take that one?

Nicolas Huss

Yes, off course. I believe that they are two ways to see PSD2. The first one is that we are very happy we use the fact that and stronger regulation enable a better level of plain field and therefore it does provide the opportunity for series players as we present to be to keep on growing. The second comment in this case is you have a lot of difference in fact in PSD2 but I may focused on two which I would be underlying important. The first one is strong competent implication which is a very positive front that's provide additional security and convenience from demand consumer perspective and therefore we would see with these the ability to convince consumers to use their cards even more which is good for everyone and for us specifically.

Then the second comment is on direct taxes with accounts certain that I think you are aware on that digit one on the key change is from a regulation perspective. There might be some different plays from some big retailers and big merchants. We see a generation of new service being provided with the direct access to account and if you look at from our perspective we are also investing and partnering in these next generation of payment solutions in absence somewhere in our press comments the agreement and the partnership that we have been paid. Summarizing and concluding, a very important regulation with the lot of changes that we feel confident that will strengthen our position overall.

Philippe Lazare

Thank you, Nicolas. The two next questions are going to be answered by Patrice.

Patrice Le Marre

Okay, what I will answer to that two questions on the Indonesian market and the Japanese market. On the Indonesian market we are seeing and enforcement of the regulation on the very strong operation we are not too far all the [indiscernible] acquiring network on their operation in Indonesia, this is a leading to [on that] market and to your question mark on the market due to that [train]. And we expect in coming month on quarter to be more flattish and to have some decreasing term of demand.

But the market we really meant strong no doubt on this is just a question of all you will take the big [one] all the acquiring neck to our all operation and I'm sure that you will need to understand rules after they are competitive, this integration. And regarding the Japanese market, as you know we already talk about this during the last call, the integration is growing and mainly somewhere on the small and medium merchant already at 70% almost competitive term of your integration but a opportunity for them or opportunity for on the retail opportunity.

And in that aspect we're certify terminals, our new solution at the end of the second quarter, that’s we're been depending on the certifies ways that the local networks and we’re seeing some good success as we deliver some new solution to that market in Q4, mainly we have been qualifying with data solution for the retail business, and solutions for small and medium merchant and this is really for the 10,000 terminal that will be either [data] in Q4.

Philippe Lazare

So if I understand that will be the last question. So thank you for your questions, thank you for your time. Next call will be on February 22 for the full year results and of course P&L communication as well and for we some color on 2018. Or even early year of that. Okay thank you for that, thank you for your time. See you bye, bye.

