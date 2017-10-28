Energy Transfer Partners: Distribution Will Be Cut Post IDR Buyout

We think this will happen as well, and hence we looked at recent transactions in the space to see how the distribution would be impacted.

However, simplification of the structure has come up, and management appears open to it.

Investment Thesis

We examined the recent incentive distribution right (IDR) buyouts in the MLP space to get an idea of what a post simplification status would look like for Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) and Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP).

ETP and ETE conference calls have recently had questions on the possibility of a simplification strategy with the most recent one being seen in the Q2-2107 conference call:

Shneur Gershuni And final question, I know you've received -- and are probably sick of the question about simplification -- leverage. Currently where it's at is probably the primary limiting factor. Have you looked at any options where you can simplify the IDRs and convert them into ETP units, but not actually combine the two entities, which would then avoid needing to go to the agencies to get an IG rating for both companies, effectively resulting in 2 entities outstanding, 1 IG, 1 not? Wondering if you have thought about that, or if it's something that you might pursue as a strategy going forward? Kelcy Warren This is Kelcy. Yes, we have thought about that. We are looking at all of our options right now of what would be -- if there's an interim step that can be done sooner. So yes, we've looked at that.

Management has shown that it would consider this, and other interactions have pointed towards a 2019 time frame for this possibility. Before we explore this further, a quick primer on roll-ups and simplifications.

What is a roll-up?

A roll-up is a merger that would result in the MLP being combined with the sponsor the MLP. In other words, ETP would be merged into ETE.

What is a simplification/buyout?

In the context of MLPs, a simplification/buyout is a transaction that results in elimination of IDRs for some other compensation, most often direct equity in the MLP. We think this will happen for ETP and ETE in 2019.

Recent transactions

To get a sense of the multiple we are looking at, we looked at three recent buyouts of IDRs.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

PAA bought out its general partner for a total consideration of $7.2 billion in 2016, close to the peak of the energy and MLP angst. Just prior to the simplification, PAA was distributing $620 million annualized to its general partner (GP). Post simplification, PAA shareholders got a 21% cut to their distributions while the general partner units got an effective 11% distribution cut.

Andeavor Logistics (ANDX)

In August 2017, 78.0 million ANDX common units were issued to Andeavor (ANDV) in exchange for the cancellation of Andeavor Logistics’ IDRs. The buyout was done at a 13.1X 2018 distribution multiple. The deal also had distribution waivers of $60 million for 2018 and 2019 by ANDV, so the effective multiple could be argued to be closer to 12.5X than the 13.1X reflected.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

In the most recently announced transaction, HEP will issue 37,250,000 HEP common units to its general partner in exchange for the elimination of HEP’s IDRs held by the general partner and conversion of the 2% GP interest in HEP into a non-economic interest. The multiple was 14.1X the most likely distributions due to the general partner in 2018.

Impact on Distributions - Assumptions

We had previously estimated a range of distributable cash flow (DCF) for ETP between $4.5 billion and $5.3 billion in 2019 and a range of 1,200 million to 1,300 million units. The current unit count is closer to 1,160 million units. At what we think will be DRIP rates (40%), ETP will go whizzing past 1,220 units just on the DRIP issuance in 15 months. Additional equity raises are guaranteed in our opinion, although we have just added 25 million units beyond DRIP increased counts. We have also been very generous with the average price which is higher than current. So, for our unit numbers, we used 1,250 million units outstanding.

The IDR range in our calculations was from $2.1 billion to $2.35 billion. The current "base" IDR in 2019 would be close to $2.0 billion annually without any equity issuance. Equity issuance will put this close to $2.1 billion. ETE will most likely calculate this at 2020 range with no subsidies involved. ETP also seems determined to increase its distributions, but there is large range of uncertainty as to where they will go. Hence we created a range of IDR payments that will encompass all IDR possibilities that will be used during the buyout.

For our multiples of the buyout, we used 12X-14X based on some transactions seen recently. We also used a price of $20/share for ETP which is a 17% premium to today's prices as we expect ETP shares to be higher than today's prices. Our transaction multiples are possibly biased lower as we are in a long bear market and possibly 2019 could result in higher IDR buyout multiples. We think that will be compensated for by higher ETP prices. For example a 16X multiple would result in the same amount of shares issued as a 14X multiple if ETP traded 14% higher than our assumption.

Impact on Distributions - Numbers

Below is the range of final total units outstanding depending upon the multiple of the deal and the IDRs used in the calculations. We have highlighted our best guess of that range.

We then used our range of DCFs (bumping up our low end up by $100 million on improving market conditions) to estimate maximum DCF per share post buyout.

In all scenarios shown, the distribution takes a whack from the current rate of $2.26 annualized.

What Would It Take For The Distribution Not To Be Cut?

The most obvious is a massive energy bull market. We are very bullish on energy, but for the MLPs to do well, we would have to see pretty much a blowout bull market, with prices increasing and US production volumes (both oil and natural gas) increasing significantly. If that happened, we could possibly see an unscathed distribution.

There are too many permutations and combinations that can happen, but just as one example for the $2.26 annualized distribution not to be touched would require:

1) ETP units to be issued at $27

2) IDRs to come in at $2,100

3) Distributable cash flow to come in at $5.3 billion

4) The deal multiple to remain static at 14X

A very tall order for us. Even then, 2019 DCF would come in at $2.27. Would ETP pay out 100% of DCF? We don't think so. Based on our rerun numbers and what we see as additional headwinds not taken into account (compounding impact of DRIP, DRIP discount, issuance at lower prices than we assumed, possibility of project delays, higher interest rates on floating debt, increasing short-term distributions), we see the eventual possibility of a distribution cut at 100% within 18-24 months.

Conclusion

We are still long ETP through selling of long-dated puts. We like the value here. It is trading at 8.5X our most likely future distributions and the forward debt to EBITDA metrics look attractive. The market places a huge deal of discount for uncertainty and we see one here. We would not be surprised to see a significant multiple expansion once the deal is done and the distribution is cut.

On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate ETP a BUY and at 6.5.

