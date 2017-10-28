Gemalto's (GTOFF) CEO Philippe Vallee on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gemalto NV (OTCPK:GTOFF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Philippe Vallée

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, thank you all for joining. I'm Philippe Vallée, the CEO of Gemalto. Welcome to our Third Quarter Revenue Call. I'm with Jacques Tierny our CFO from whom this is the last conference call and I will take a few minutes at the end of this call to thank Jacques for his contribution to Gemalto. We've also with us today Sébastien Liagre and Jean-Claude Deturche, who has taken over as Investor Relations Officer from Winston Yeo, who's now back in Business Operation.

Together, we'll be commencing the presentation that you can download from our website. We will begin with key elements of the release, and then we will take your questions. So after having read the information on Page 2 and on Page 3, I invite you to go to Page 5 to the highlights of this past quarter of 2017.

The company's first quarter revenue was €751 million up 3.4% at constant exchange rate. The integration of the recently acquired Identity Management Business is progressing well, and contributed to the strong performance of Government Programs. Machine-to-Machine also grew double digits and in enterprise the Data Protection business line posted a sharp increase. On the other hand, the SIM market remains under pressure and US EMV is continuing its slow normalization process. As the year come to a close, we remain fully focused on delivering in this fourth quarter and we confirm our outlook for the second semester.

On Slide 6, we are here our revenue breakdown. In terms of segment analysis you can see the payment in Identity grew by 7% this quarter. This is the results of strong performances in government program and data protection combined with the slow normalization of US EMV market. Mobile was down 2% with healthy growth of plus 12% in machine-to-machine. In terms of activity, Platform and Services represented 34% of the total third quarter company revenue.

I will now hand over to Jacques.

Jacques Tierny

Thank you, Philippe. I'd like you to go to Slide 8 for the segment information and I will begin with payment and identity. Payment and identity revenue in the third quarter of 2017 was €481 million up 7% on last year. Government programs revenue increased by 58% year-on-year at €169 million, it includes €50 million on the recently acquired Identity Management business. During the quarter both the Gemalto's organic Government Program business and the Identity Management business grew by double digits. The EMEA region stood out with several border control project deliveries.

In enterprise, the revenue increase to €113 million with a data protection business line regarding double-digit growth on the back of the increasing number of data bridges that call for more robust and broader encryption solutions. The payment business revenue came in at €199 million down 14% in terms of geographic mix the Americas region was down by 25% in Q3 compared with minus 37% in the first semester. This was essentially due to a drop in demand related to the slow normalization process of the US EMV market.

Please turn to Slide 9, now for comment on the mobile segment. The mobile segment posted revenue of €269 million for the third quarter of 2017 down 2%. Machine-to-machine grew by 12% to €88 million, this long-term dynamic is driven by increasing demand for connectivity in the Internet of Things for uses in automotive, asset tracking, healthcare solutions and smart meters. On the other hand, SIM sales were lower by 12% at €129 million this was inline with our expectations for the second semester. The SIM market was under strong pressure in Q3 and is expected to remain so as mobile network operators continue to focus their investments on next generation connectivity.

Finally, platforms and services revenue came in at €52 million this quarter at 3%. Gemalto continued to actively participate to the development of embedded SIMs and its remote provisioning ecosystem as endorsed by the GSMA.

Thank you very much ladies and gentlemen. I now hand back over to Philippe.

Philippe Vallée

Thank you, Jacques. So, moving forward I now invite you to Slide 11 for quick focus on where Gemalto position itself in the cybersecurity space. As you know it is a very large market, but industry analysts see growing over the next four years at a CAGR of around mid to high single digits. The drivers of these market expansions are well known. Firstly, high profile attacks such as the recent Equifax breach that triggered demand for more comprehensive security solutions. Secondly the need to address the increased demand to access data locally or in the cloud anywhere, with any device and finally stricter regulations that are gradually being implemented worldwide.

Gemalto sales the enterprise segments leveraging its core technologies on two markets. The first is authentication where Gemalto deploys solution that creates digital identities. The digital identities enable users to access their authorized enterprises resources. It's a fragmented market, we have a wide set of solution and it's evolving from hardware to software. Industry analyst anticipate the mid single-digit CAGR in this market.

The other sales in which Gemalto is leveraging its leadership position in data protection which consists in encryption in encrypting data. In case of a breach, encryptions prevent hackers making use of critical data. Gemalto deploys hardware security modules combined with the set of tools to manage and store the secure keys. Data are seamlessly secured whether they're on-premise or in the cloud. Industry analyst expects annual growth to be in the low-teens over the coming years in these markets.

On Slide 12, you have the key trend that are shaping the second part of 2017. They are essentially unchanged since September. The removable SIM business continues to decline at double-digit rates as the mobile ecosystem still takes time to prepare the next generation connectivity. As you know we continue to make good progress in this field and are seeing positive traction in remote provisioning, but it is a very gradual process.

In payment, the US EMV market demand is slowly normalizing. The integration of the Identity Management business is progressing well. In enterprise we expect increasing demand for data protection while authentication moves towards the cloud model. And finally, machine-to-machine should post its positive dynamic, thanks to the continuing expansion of the Internet of Things.

On Slide 13, you have outlook for 2017. I will read it to you. Gemalto confirms its 2017 second semester expectation for stable revenue year-on-year leading to profits from operations of between €200 million and €230 million including the acquired Identity Management business. As a result, profit from operations for the full year is expected to be between €293 million and €323 million.

On this final Slide 14, you have our two next important milestones. Firstly, we will be reporting our 2017 full year earnings on Friday, March 2nd, 2018. Secondly, we'll be all seeing the Capital Markets Day on March 13, 2018 in New York. As you know 2017 was a top year for Gemalto. The toughest we have faced since this company was born over a decade ago. We learned a lot about ourselves in this period of adversity. It also provides us with tremendous opportunity to accelerate the total transformation of the company. This acceleration began with evolving the company's organization in 2017 in order to make it more accountable, more agile and further insync with the digital transformation of our clients.

In addition, we continue to consolidate our leadership in our fast-growing businesses and we're optimizing our investments in the more established ones. With efforts we'll provide us with a solid footing. As the year comes to a close and convinced that we're taken the full measure of the changes in our historical markets. And that Gemalto will come out stronger and more focused. I know that expectations are high, so is our results.

We now look forward to sharing with you our long-term vision for Gemalto and that's what we will be discussing together in New York next year. So, this concludes our today's presentation. Laurent, can you explain to us the procedure for taking questions please.

Alex Duval

First, I'd like to ask about SIM cards. It looks like in the third quarter you saw a bit of improvement there, the decline rate in SIM revenues it seems to be somewhat better at low double-digit versus our expectation at least somewhere in the high teens. So, wondered if you could just comment on whether that's sustainable, what explains that is there a change in market share potentially in the high end, how should we think about upgrades on SIMs.

Second of all in 3M your acquired business, it looks like you did about €50 million of revenues in the quarter. Can you help us understand what the comparable run rate there is of revenues or alternative the kind of growth rate you're doing roughly on that run rate? And third of all just on payments, it looks like there was a double-digit decline but you're talking about SIM improvement and stabilization. So, do you still think you can get back to flattish dynamics and when would that be and would be that based on contactless functionality. Many thanks.

Philippe Vallée

Thank you, for this impressive sub questions. So, let me take first question on the SIM card, the connection of SIM have not changed really between Q2 and Q3. This is the market which is very volatile, and we always have some kind cut off effects from quarter-to-quarter, so to be very clear. We don't currently see any fundamental change in the removals in market going forward including in 2018.

Now as far as the business of Cogent is concerned, so this acquisition of the Identity Management business of 3M like in the traditional Government Program business we're running, this is business based on project and therefore we deliver project on a quarterly basis and sometimes we have more project, sometimes we have less. So that does not change the profile of the business and the only main fundamental change is that business now is completing [ph] more software components, thanks to the biometric database of Cogent. And as far as payment is concerned again we see the normalization of the US market taking shape normalizing but it's also and this will probably last also for few additional quarters in 2018.

Alex Duval

It's very helpful. Thank you.

Adithya Metuku

I've three, firstly on the enterprise business the business was by 1% in the quarter. So, looking into 4Q can you give us some colour on how you see this business trending. Especially given PSD2 is coming up and the products you offer are well positioned for this practically. Any color you can give around? How you see growth trending into 4Q in the enterprise business? And potentially beyond into 2018 would be really helpful and then I've got a follow-up.

Philippe Vallée

Well on the enterprise business what we see first is, we confirm next generation throughout the semester, with the growth in the range of mid single-digit for that buyer. And as far as our products are concerned because it is the question about the capability to where there is a market, today we've a pretty impressive line up of solution on encryption. This is the reason why we're growing nicely on this front and again as we say that already the authentication business is more mature business, where growth is much lower compared to the encryption business.

Adithya Metuku

Okay and how do you see the effect from PSD2, is it already starting to come through or do you think it will start to come through early next year? Any color you can provide around that?

Philippe Vallée

Well we see - as far as PSD2 is concerned specifically, this is related to the banking business and this is about in particular providing a better authentication solution and mostly the authentication solution. What we know is that, technical specification discussion are still taking place and obviously say, we obviously see May 2018 as a very important milestone, but this might slide a little bit because it's the time it's requiring to agree within the industry, but should be the solution to put in the market.

Alex Duval

Okay, understood and then just quickly a question on the FX headwinds in Q4. According to my calculations you'll see about five percentage points of headwinds in Q4. Am I in the right ballpark?

Jacques Tierny

We've not guided very precisely, there is not much discrepancy in Q4 compared to the rest of the year, maybe a little bit better. But not much difference.

Alex Duval

Okay, thank you.

Josh Levin

I've two questions, the first question is about the enterprise segment which is the - previously analyst pointed out was up only 1% year-over-year. As you pointed out data protection is up strongly, but authentication is week as the market moves from physical to software authentication. Can you tell us what percentage of enterprise revenues are data protection and what percentage are authentication? And how much more of a drag can authentication be in enterprise? My second question is about payments. The first batch of EMV cards in the US were issued in the second half of 2014, so those EMV cards are not three-year old, what does the refresh cycle look like for those cards. And I guess so what's the life expectancy on those cards. Thank you.

Philippe Vallée

Okay, so on the enterprise business. Where first of all, we don't split the business between authentication and encryption. What I can tell you is that, the authentication business we do is vis-à-vis both enterprises and banking because we also provide back end solution for the banking space and here this is clearly model whereby the solution goes towards most, let's say towards a software client, but also a cloud approach. They bring the solution and pay values on that specific part of authentication, we're growing nicely, but this is small part of the business we're doing authentication but we're the solution.

Now when it comes to the EMV indeed, you're very wise [ph] the first batches we've delivered in volume during the second half of 2014, but here in the US you need to re-distinguish debit market from the credit market. Where on the debit card you don't have like in many other countries another whole average age of three years, for some issuers it can be up to five to six years, so we can't really apply the same approach and as far as the credit card is concerned. Usually the credit cards are renewed or push the market before they expire because the credit card business is often linked to co-promotion, co-branding with merchants and airlines and so on.

Therefore, and I'm very sorry for this, we can't really apply the same approach, the same math vis-à-vis what we see in other part of the world. So that's reason why we are cautious, but we take let's say cautious approach and we expect that market to slowly normalize and beyond 2017.

Josh Levin

Thank you.

Achal Sultania

Two questions. First on the EMV pricing side like I guess what you're saying about the US I think we've seen impact from the volume slowdown and then some inventory build. Can you just also talk about what you're seeing in terms of pricing in general in the EMV market? And then secondly on the cost savings program that you've had, if I remember correctly I think you had €15 million of savings for this year and €35 million of savings for next year. Can you just talk about the progress that you've made in the last three months, six months on that plan and what specific areas have you targeted whether it's on the OpEx side, on the cost of goods sold side any color on that would be helpful? Thank you.

Philippe Vallée

All right, so on the EMV pricing business I see comments to make, the one comment I can do today is that we still see another whole revenue decline on that business on the overall payment business in particular due to the size of US EMV of between minus 15% to minus 20% and in H2 and this is still the final ballpark we're working on these days. And as far as the cost saving plan is concerned I do confirm that we still plan to reach the €15 million of efficiency till the end of the year and the rest will come through as we let's say progress step-by-step on the optimization footprint optimization of our, let's say organization for the company. So, it's sort of overall portion analysis of what we do and as you know, we have also decided to close a sub business line we were having in the payment business by SMS.

Achal Sultania

Okay, thank you Philippe.

Alex Faure

I've got two actually, one on your payment business outside of US, if you could give us any color not probably on China; it looks like China was declining quite sharply probably in the double-digit in Q3. I don't know my math could be completely off, so just want to get your thoughts on that. And second question would be on the platform and services business in your mobile division. I think last year you had quite strong Q4, how should we think then of that base of comparison as we go into Q4, 2017 is there any sort of seasonality that could reassure us, did you have anyone of that's last year. I mean how should we think of Q4 in that business line. Thank you.

Philippe Vallée

Thank you, Alex. So, what we can say as far as the payment is concerned in other region, first of all we do monitor China and you know that in China you've got this new regulation on debit card which is putting some pressure on that side of the market, but we have more credit cards to be issued. Now for the other regions, we see –today we're year-to-date flat in the EMEA, while we're slightly down in Asia. As far as the platform and the mobile platform and services business is concerned. Here again, a little bit like what's happening in IoT or in government program this is business where we deliver project. So, you have some form of lumpiness taking into account that we're pretty solid Q4 last year in 2016 on the mobile PNS [ph] and therefore the comparison basis is pretty high.

Alex Faure

Okay that's clear. Thank you.

Gianmarco Bonacina

First one, SIM if you have any view in terms of 2018 in terms of the number of smartphone that you think could be having the eSIM in terms of maybe you received already some request from your telecom client to set up the let's say the new system that will be required by the new standard. The other question is, just if you can clarify the comment you made on the SIM market and the payment market. I think you said that, the fundamentals didn't change in the SIM and that you see normalization going into 2018 for the payment cuts [ph]. So, does it mean that we should expect also going maybe into first half of 2018? This business is also the payment to be still down in terms of sales year-over-year. Thank you.

Philippe Vallée

Thank you for your question. So first of all, in the ECM business. Today what we can say and what we see is that, this is a product solution which is mostly implemented in wearables mostly connected watches and in some car marker solutions. And indeed, Gemalto is participating to this industry by helping on the device front and on the telecom operator fronts, the setup of the solution and bear in mind and this is not mutual for mobile network operator because implementing the eSIM for such a prior means also an upgrade on the billing system and upgrade on the customer acquisition software, so this is not mutual, it means investment on their side and some testing and Gemalto has won recently several additional contracts. Now we announced - what we are doing with Microsoft, with Lenovo, with Telefónica just to quote some examples. But we don't see big traction in volume for time being, since we're really in the early stage of the implementation. Let's not forget that's not - we're establishing in November 2016.

Now and to be very clear, on the - I mean on the US - I mean on the global market, on the global payment markets. We see the normalization of the US EMV to normalize at a slow pace and this will take probably more and additional quarters beyond 2017. This is today what we see and as far as the removable SIM business is concerned. We don't see today any fundamental change on this business means that we will be in this kind of ballpark going forward in 2018.

Gianmarco Bonacina

Thank you.

Christophe Quarante

Two questions, if I may ask. First coming back to some articles we're seeing into the press regarding [indiscernible] authentication issues, where your name as we put into front line from these press releases related to some difficulties also coming from Infineum where it seems that, [indiscernible] .NET cards could become [indiscernible] then could you give us some clarity on what's going on with that issue in terms of security breach. And more particularly is there any risk for you of any recall from the clients with regards to that and explain us what's going pretty clearly in that articles on what you can say about that?

Second question related to the guidance on the second half guidance you gave us that you've confirmed. If I look well to what is going on currently behind in line also that government programs have a tough comparison basis. How confident are you to match this guidance on sales? And more particularly do you see any further restructuring taking place with regard to profitability?

Philippe Vallée

Thank you, so as far as this so-called roll card [ph] issue. I'm afraid it's going to be a bit technical here, but this is linked to indeed the RSA onboard key generation function and this is software library that some chip maker are proposing to companies like Gemalto and indeed we're working today with Infineum. Now first of all I want to really indicate that the chip itself, the hardware that is not affected and this has been confirmed by Infineum. And Gemalto does not use both crypto libraries provided by Infineum. We have our own R&D capabilities, we develop our own software, and this is really important we think that, we continue on that front.

So, I mean we've let's say in the vast majority of such a case in - we're not impacted, we have one government product, which means only one customer use that Infineum crypto libraries and we're currently working on the migration plan for more specific cards and there is no issue on whatever, no recall at work here. We don't need to recall any card and for the enterprise portfolio indeed, some of our ID prime products .NET cards could be impacted, this is really depending on customer configuration and we've already contacted some of our customers so that we can take those questions with them and let's bear in mind that today this is a [indiscernible] vulnerability this has not only been demonstrated on a mathematical point of view and raise no case from the [indiscernible] on the market. So, we're indeed putting that case very seriously, but we don't expect today any issue on that front.

And then your second question was on.

Christophe Quarante

[Indiscernible].

Philippe Vallée

On the H2, guidance. So here I mean globally what we can say I'm fully developed we're on track to the H2 outlook. Q3 indeed good achievement so far, but we're really focusing on delivering this outlook step-by-step. In the payment sector, we still see the same ballpark and minus 15% to minus 20% such as in the SIM business and indeed as you mention, we have let's say in the government program lets change in basis of comparison because last year our government program businesses grew by 41%, but all of that being taken into consideration, we don't see any issue to meet our outlook and we indeed confirm the expiration we have on the products.

Christophe Quarante

Regarding margin, if I may say P4 [ph] is there any needs of restructuring or do you see this?

Philippe Vallée

Jacques, you take the question.

Jacques Tierny

Of course, you know that restructuring plan is articulate and with milestone and times, so it is developing normally, and the impact of gross margin is that, on H2 we see the gross margin moving in comparison with last year exactly like it did in H1 and for the rest we do not want to comment on P4 [ph] at the moment but for next year, it will develop according to the plan and the milestones.

Christophe Quarante

Okay, thanks a lot.

Emmanuel Matot

First regarding the removable SIM business, are you still affected by stricter subscription registration processes on specific regions because it is not mentioned in your Q3 press release. When do you also think mobile network operators will be ready for next generation connectivity for smartphones notably? Second your authentication business in top highs; are you still far from moving towards total services business model? How long will it take according to you and my last question is about your pattern potential, we're not seeing any significant priorities in many quarters, Q2, 2015 if I'm correct. What's your view on that business? What shall we expect? Do you have advance discussions with interesting customers for potential new contracts? Thank you.

Philippe Vallée

Okay, Emmanuel so as far as the regulation on providing an ID card, when you get the prepaid SIM that's still impacting a bit from places to places still since some countries still have to put that in place probably. But this is let's say point which is gradually vanishing I should say. As far as the next generation of SIM is concerned, so eSIM the standard which has been agreed upon by the industry in November 2016 applies to everything to every device, to every OEMs. It means as soon as the mobile carrier is ready for any given devices it could be ready for a smartphone. So that's an industry which is shaping and what we see today is that more and more carriers are being equipped to tackle that opportunity and as a matter of fact today, this is mostly coming from the automotive front or the wearable front.

And as far as the patent segment is concerned, this is let's say something where we monitor and protect ourselves by filing patents and when we have an opportunity to monetize it, we'll do that but there is no such sense of urgency to generate revenues on recently business. So, we see this is a business we think would bring to Gemalto on average between one to 10 million [indiscernible], this kind of model, where we are today.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay, thank you. In the authentication business from top high.

Philippe Vallée

Yes, this is a business which is moving slowly I should say from hardware to software because this is lot about changing the architecture and the infrastructure of an enterprise and therefore that move will be pretty carryover the next few years. Clearly.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay, so that will still impact your top line for let's say three to five years, that's the way.

Philippe Vallée

This is a business where we are pushing let's say the software side of it and we see a good traction by the on the cloud approach for this authentication business.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay, thank you. That's clear. Thank you.

Stephane Houri

Two questions, actually. The first one is on the payment sector in the US because we're coming very close from the first renewals of the card. Do you think it will be a renewal with contactless card which will be positive for your ASPs? The second question is in the SIM market, so we understand well that you've said that we should continue on that trend, but how do you see crisis exit I would say because when there will be eSIM in a smartphone correct me if I'm wrong, the smartphone manufacturer will be able to buy the chip to semiconductors and you will do personalization. So overall even though your margins will be okay, your revenues should continue to go down. Am I wrong in saying that?

Philippe Vallée

Okay so on the contactless I should opportunity in US, this is still let's say an option which is under discussion. We see some pilots, we see some let's say small portfolio moving to that solution, but this is not yet big move including in 2018, so we don't let's say foresee any big move on that front. As far as the eSIM business is concerned, we're provisioning the key of the carrier, the key being today in a removable SIM tomorrow being downloaded into any SIM and what's important in terms of overall economics of that business is that you need to take into account the very important number of additional devices that will be connected beyond the smartphone and this is where it is very important opportunity for all side of the business, the mobile operator, the device marker and Gemalto in a sense that we will multiply by an important factor, the number of devices to connect. And this is where we see the opportunity.

Stephane Houri

Okay, but you may not sell the hardware anymore, right?

Philippe Vallée

Yes and no, it's an option because some device makers would need Gemalto, but that will be an option. But this is not - for me the most important opportunities, the most important opportunity is to continue on the provisioning of the key, like we're doing today.

Stephane Houri

Okay, thank you very much and thank you to Jacques also.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

For Jacques, your last one. Could you please provide some colors on gross recurring charges that will be associated with your cost saving plans? And one question for Philippe one of your competitor has been fairly bullish on the potential for the DCV cards. Do you see any tangible opportunity for this kind of product in the near term or dilutive [ph] still too costly to ramp up in volumes in the coming months? Thank you.

Jacques Tierny

So, Sebastien thank you for your question. It is too early to state a precise number. As I said earlier there are milestones and we go for the milestones and each time we take decisions, we make sure that the payback is good and be sure we will communicate as we progress depending of course on the legal right that we have to communicate. Indeed, as we stated earlier it continues to be a threshold, we don't like, and we do not normally go for decisions where the payback is higher than three years.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

The payback of three years, despite long.

Jacques Tierny

As a financial guy, I love payback at three years. It's fantastic because you know it extends over three years. So, in terms of right the term is very high.

Philippe Vallée

So, on the security code, which is the possibility to add let's say dynamic update of the value. I think that's a very interesting opportunity because it doesn't really change the user experience. I mean we also do support that opportunity and we would like to control it definitely, but today this is not really clear to me. Whereby this is something that will be available for the entire portfolio of a given future or I believe targeting specific segments due to different reasons. So, this is a solution on which we're also working, we're delivering cards with let's say electronic display onboard and this is clearly something we're monitoring and like my competitor the more we can push for this kind of options, the better for the industry. So that's a very good idea. Now we need to see, what is the span of such an opportunity.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

And one follow-up, the authentication market. You mentioned remitting LED cost, the IM market. Is it taking to account the move from hardware to software with dilutive impact or receive forecast that we can take in within your enterprise business [indiscernible] gross going forward or is it bit too high? For the IM part.

Philippe Vallée

We are on the Slide 11; let's say the different structure these markets, so clearly when we want to --- we try to project authentication going forward. We see event as a mid single-digit CAGR definitely. While we see the data protection business, so encryptions, but it's goes far beyond encryption by the way. We saw that at low teens CAGR and that's a combination of those two businesses, which makes what Gemalto does as an enterprise. So, this is something you can take for mid-term.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Okay, thank you.

Sandeep Deshpande

Some of these questions have been answered, I have one quick follow-up. I mean I'm trying to understand in the eSIM business. Your customers change compared to what your customers are in the SIM business. Have you completely built the relationships with these customers as the market transitions to this new kind of SIM as well as, are they some of them going to potentially compete with you given that they're themselves tech companies which was not the case with your customers in the SIM business?

Philippe Vallée

Well in the eSIM business again let's go back to the basics. The SIM likewise the eSIM are there to authenticate the device and the network, so the function will remain for the next 40 years. I can bet on it. Now the way to run that function is a bit different for sure because we've changed the process of acquiring your customer. So on that very specific front, we still see mobile network operators are our customers because they're buying it from Gemalto the provisioning service and on top, we have the opportunity which is pretty unique for Gemalto to leverage, machine-to-machine clients in particular in the automotive business because the whole [ph] clients we can go up the value chain because we sell to them today the wireless module and tomorrow we will sell them also the function combining to the wireless module. So, it's - the very fact that we have that footprint of customers in a machine-to-machine is re-helping us to understand both sides of the business model.

Sandeep Deshpande

Thank you.

Philippe Vallée

So thank you Laurent and thank you all for your time today. But before everyone hangs up. I would like to thank Jacques Tierny. Who will be leaving Gemalto at the end of the year? Jacques has been a key contributor to Gemalto over the last 10 years as many of you. He oversaw the development and the diversification of the company and never tired of intense activity. He has also been a tremendous team player and a man of remarkable integrity. So thank you Jacques and I wish you the best of luck in your new endeavor.

Jacques Tierny

Well thank you Philippe for this kind words. And thank you to all of the teams I had the pleasure to work with. It was indeed a unique professional experience for me, one that has taught me much that will help me as I move onto a new chapter of my professional life and I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the many analysts and investors I have met over the last past year. I wish all of you a very best in your future professional and personal life.

Philippe Vallée

Thank you, Jacques. Thank you all for your interest in Gemalto and see you in March.

