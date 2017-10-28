Fed Critics Are Wrong

Yet, there is a chance one of them might become the new Fed chairperson.

Fed criticism mostly comes from people subscribing to hard money views; these haven't exactly fared very well in the post-financial crisis years either.

People have blamed the Fed for the rise in US inequality, but this is hard to square with the facts.

We read from SA contributor Christopher Hamilton, the following (our emphasis):

The Federal Reserve is protecting, enabling, and rewarding a shrinking number simply for being asset holders (not for doing anything with those assets) while punishing the growing majority for having few or no assets... and ensuring the vast majority never will be asset owners as asset prices surge versus stagnant wages. This is all because a flawed economic model premised on perpetual population growth (turning into consumer growth) has now gone off the tracks as growth of the consumer class is collapsing.

Somehow the idea that the Fed is responsible for the rising inequality in the US keeps appearing, but there really isn't much to it, if anything.

The rise in inequality predates QE The Fed's grip on interest rates is tenuous The rich save way more The Fed's mandate Tax cuts and interest cuts work similarly Similar loose monetary policies have not let to nearly the same rise in inequality in other countries Hard money policies have been a losing proposition post-financial crisis

The rise of inequality

The simple fact is that wage stagnation and rising inequality started much earlier and much more pronounced in the US compared to other countries, basically from the late 1970s onwards.

Both graphs are very telling; these are long-term developments, and there is little in the way that the Fed has impacted this for such a long time. We can speculate what the main drivers of these developments are (as we did here), but it's almost certainly not the Fed.

The Fed and interest rates

If people think that the Fed has firm control over interest rates, they have to think again. It's only at the very short end of the maturity spectrum that the Fed can determine interest rates.

While not denying some Fed influence, what happens in bond yields is mostly up to the market. And here, we again have a trend that has been worldwide, at least for developed economies:

Now, central banks did indeed have something to do with the above trend. Basically, this is in part a reflection that central banks have managed to master inflation, since Paul Volker dramatically increased interest rates in the early 1980s to squeeze inflation out of the system.

But it has certainly not been the only or even the main driver. This is not the place to take this topic on, but stuff like a world-saving glut has probably been a bigger driver of lower bond yields.

But the main takeaway here is that central bank policies have some influence over bond yields, but they do not determine them. And that influence can be difficult to predict.

The Fed might raise policy rates, but it all depends on how the markets interpret this move. They could take that as a sign that the economy is growing faster than expected, and that might produce higher bond yields, not lower ones.

On the other hand, it could be that markets take it that the Fed is on top of its game, a pre-preemptive move to stop inflation on its tracks, and that could very well lead to lower bond yields, not higher ones.

Hurting people who save

If the Fed is stoking inequality by keeping interest rates too low, one might wonder who the poor savers are who get hurt by this.

And then you might realize that low interest rates actually benefit those with debts or negative savings.

Then you realize it might actually not be all that straightforward. One could add that insofar the loose monetary policy has stimulated economic activity and job creation; this benefits the poor also. The alternative would have almost certainly been worse.

Money printing

What about all those assets (longer-dated bonds, mortgage-backed securities) that the Fed has been buying, trillions of it. The funny thing is most academic research shows that this has produced only a very mild effect on bond yields.

Indeed it was hardly visible in the chart, not when the Fed started to embark on the program, and not when it quit.

The movements actually correlate better with the prospects of growth and inflation (or deflation) rather than with the Fed buying, and in any case, the movements aren't dramatic.

It's also not "money printing," as long as it doesn't lead to accelerated credit creation. Given the huge increase in bank reserves, it's difficult to argue it did in any meaningful way.

The mandate

For those who accuse the Fed of stoking a rise in inequality by keeping interest rates too low might want to review the Fed's mandate. Here is the Chicago Fed:

The monetary policy goals of the Federal Reserve are to foster economic conditions that achieve both stable prices and maximum sustainable employment.

What does it consider as price stability?

The Committee judges that inflation at the rate of 2 percent, as measured by the annual change in the price index for Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), is most consistent over the longer run with the Federal Reserve's statutory mandate. The Committee has also explicitly noted that the inflation target is symmetric and stated that it "would be concerned if inflation were running persistently above or below this objective."

It's also clear that we're not quite there yet, even if unemployment is already a little lower than what the Fed is comfortable with (but that's a topic for another day):

For those that accuse the Fed of stoking inequality by keeping interest rates "too low," they might ponder on the alternative. We'll be taking that on below, but not before stressing that asset prices aren't in the Fed's mandate.

Would one really want the Fed to raise interest rates when inflation is below its target, risk hobbling the recovery, only to keep Wall Street excesses in check?

Would one really want the Fed to target asset prices and form judgment on possible forming asset bubbles and intervene with monetary tools to prevent them?

Why not use the gamut of regulatory tools the Fed has at its disposal to contain speculative excesses and leave monetary policy tools for softening the business cycle and prevent inflation from rising above 2%?

Interest rates and tax cuts

While not SA contributor Christopher Hamilton, we note that there are quite a few who argue against the loose Fed policies while at the same time expounding the effects of big tax cuts.

We'll leave aside the contentious issue of the distributional effects of the proposed tax plan by the present government, but what's the fundamental difference between fiscal and monetary stimulation of the economy?

Then there is the issue of timing. When hard money man railed against the Fed for its policies all the way back in 2010, the economy was quite depressed and embarking on deleveraging with a large output gap to be filled.

Now that we're ready to embark on potentially big tax cuts, the economy is actually firing on most if not all cylinders, the deleveraging has stopped, the output gap all but disappeared, and unemployment is already very low. But suddenly this isn't a problem. To put it mildly, we find that odd.

Other countries

If the Fed is responsible for rising inequality because of its loose monetary policies, how come that this hasn't happened anywhere near to the same extent in other countries which embarked on similar policies?

Take for instance Japan. Its central bank policies have been even more "loose," and this started much earlier compared to the Fed. Here is what happened to Japanese wages compared to those in the US (and the UK and France):

But those stagnant US wages are supposedly the product of the Fed?

Hard money man

We already mentioned it, but in 2010, a who's who of hard money men wrote an open letter to the Fed, warning against its irresponsible policies that would lead to dollar debasement, runaway inflation, etc.

Many who share these views (like Peter Schiff, Marc Faber, etc.) have made even more dire predictions of market crashes (bond, stocks, dollar, etc.)

The simple truth is that these people have been wrong on basically all counts:

It's debatable whether stocks are a bubble, but they haven't crashed.

It's debatable whether bonds are a bubble, but the market has not crashed, and bond yields have been trending down for decades, so if the market is wrong on this, it has been wrong for a long time. This should sit oddly in the hard money universe as the people here are often ardent believers in markets.

Investing in gold, which is a popular alternative in the hard money universe, has done poorly, especially in relation to stocks.

The Fed is debasing the dollar; should raise rates.

Central banks that actually did raise interest rates (the ECB in 2011, Sweden a few years later) had to revert pretty quickly.

Many of these same people also warned that the US public debts and deficits would explode and the US would become like Greece so they urged fiscal restraint. There is actually considerably more rationale for urging fiscal restraint now compared to 5-7 years ago. However, with the economy near full employment, deficit concerns seem to have suddenly evaporated in that corner.

All this is actually very relevant, as the next Fed chairperson might very well subscribe to part (Taylor) or even all (Kevin Warsh) of this hard money ideology. Taylor was a signatory to that 2010 open letter to the Fed. Warsh would surely have signed it if he hadn't been a Fed member at the time.

The star of Warsh seems to have faded but not Taylor's. From Bloomberg:

Stanford University economist John Taylor, a candidate for Federal Reserve chairman, made a favorable impression on President Donald Trump after an hour-long interview at the White House last week, several people familiar with the matter said. Former Fed board governor Kevin Warsh has meanwhile seen his star fade within the White House, three of the people said.

At least John Taylor is highly competent in monetary matters, and many people have serious doubts about Kevin Warsh's monetary qualifications.

Conclusion

There is little evidence to support the contention that the Fed has been the main or even a major driver of stagnant US wages and rising inequality. The hard money views from which this seems to originate should revisit some of the assumptions given the track record of the predictions in the post-financial crisis world.

This would all be history and rather academic, albeit an interesting one, if not for the possibility that the next Fed chair might actually subscribe to part or even the whole of the hard money doctrines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.