Facebook: A Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

Investment Thesis

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is a high-growth company and will continue to expand rapidly in the coming years. I estimate that FB will continue to grow over the next 10 years ultimately reaching $187 billion in revenue and $93 billion in operating profit in 2027. Based on my model of Facebook’s free cash flows, I believe shares are worth between $213 and $220, which represents a 20% to 24% premium over their current price.

Revenue and Operating Income

Facebook has been growing at an amazing rate. In each of the past four years, the company has increased its annual revenues by at least 40%. Thus far, there is little cause to believe that the company’s revenue growth is slowing down. In the first two quarters of 2017, the company grew revenues at 49% and 45%. In the second half of 2017, analysts expect the company to continue growing its revenues more than 35% year over year, with projected full-year revenue of approximately $39 billion compared to $27.6 billion last year. This growth is based on continued user growth at Facebook, both within its flagship platform and on its other platforms such as Instagram. This growth will also be aided by Facebook's improving ability to monetize those users and the rapid growth of the online advertising market.

Facebook’s primary revenue source is advertising, especially mobile advertising. As shown above, desktop advertising revenue has been relatively flat for Facebook for that past five years, while revenue from mobile advertising has exploded up to nearly $8 billion per quarter, making up the lion’s share of revenue for the company. I do not see any reason for this trend to reverse. I expect that advertising, especially mobile advertising, will be Facebook’s primary source of revenue in the foreseeable future.

Facebook has also maintained strong operating margins over the past four years, with operating margins growing from 36% in 2013 to 45% in 2016. Unlike other online companies such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) with its Prime Video offerings, Facebook faces relatively low costs; its content does not place high demands on servers relative to its ability to show advertisements to those users, and its model has proven to be high margin.

Trends in Digital and Mobile Advertising

In order to judge Facebook's capacity for growth, it is best to look at the digital and mobile advertising markets and their growth. FB has been growing its share within the realm of digital advertising, but this revenue will be constrained by the size of the digital ad market and Facebook’s plausible share of that market.

According to a report from eMarketer, digital advertising spending in the United States alone will see double-digit growth every year at least until 2021, rising from $83 billion in 2017 to $129 billion in 2021. Mobile ad spending will be the main driver of this growth.

Digital advertising spending worldwide is expected to more than double between 2015 and 2020. Each year, digital advertising spending is expected to grow at least 10%, while mobile advertising spend will increase even more rapidly. Mobile advertising spend is expected to increase from $72 billion in 2015 to $247 billion in 2015, with growth of at least 13% each year. In comparison, overall advertising spending itself in all media is expected to grow between 5% and 9% each year in the same time frame. By 2020, digital and mobile advertising are expected to represent 46% and 34% of total advertising spending compared to 31% and 14% in 2015, respectively. Facebook and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are best positioned to take advantage of this rising tide of digital advertising.

Revenue and Operating Profit Estimates

Based on the above information, I expected Facebook to be able to grow its revenues consistently over the next 10 years. Facebook had rapidly increased its revenues from 11% of worldwide digital advertising spending in 2015 to an expected 17% in 2017. Over the next 10 years, I project that FB will be able to increase its revenue to 37% of worldwide digital advertising spending through continued growth of its various platforms including Facebook and Instagram, especially overseas. Both platforms are still rapidly adding users, and Facebook's share of screen time and advertising dollars has grown alongside this increase in users. Both platforms are especially well positioned within the mobile advertising sector, which is the fastest growing sector in advertising. I project that digital and mobile advertising will continue to grow at a rate of about 7% per year after 2020, approximately matching future growth in advertising spending generally.

During the same time, I expect Facebook to be able to improve its operating margins from 47% in the second quarter of 2017 up to 50% in 2021 and beyond. This improvement in margins will largely just be due to scale: Facebook’s fixed costs will not scale linearly with its growth in revenue, and margins will accordingly increase. The rate of increase of margins is highly speculative, and I believe these estimates to be conservative. Facebook can potentially exceed these margins as it continues to grow, given its relatively low server and bandwidth costs due to the type of content it serves as compared to YouTube or Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP).

Cost of Capital and Equity Risk Premium

Facebook's cost of capital is the cost of equity for the company because it has no debt. To calculate the cost of capital, I have used the yield of a 10-year U.S. bond at 2.44% as the risk-free weight. This will also be used as the growth rate of Facebook at the end of the 10-year period, as the company becomes mature, growing at the same pace as the economy. I have used the equity risk premium calculated by Aswath Damodaran of 4.92%. Some may wish to use a higher equity risk premium if they want, but I believe that Damodaran’s equity risk premium is the best estimate of the current premium attached to stocks.

To calculate a beta for Facebook, I have used the unlevered beta for software (internet) companies calculated by Professor Damodaran, which is 1.09. I have re-levered this beta for Facebook, resulting in a levered beta of 1.04. This beta is lower than the unlevered beta since Facebook has a negative net debt, having $35 billion in investments and no debt. This results in a cost of capital of 7.58% for Facebook.

Note that in this case, this beta is significantly higher than the regression beta seen on many internet sources. Without going too much into methodology, the bottom-up beta method provided by Damodaran provides a better technique that has much more statistical significance than any regression beta techniques. Currently, the regression beta listed on Yahoo Finance for Facebook is 0.56 while the Google Finance lists a regression beta of 0.70. I do not believe that these betas are more accurate than that offered by the bottom-up beta method however, and I will not use those betas for cost of capital calculations. These betas under-represent the riskiness of Facebook relative to other companies.

Tax Rate

Facebook’s tax rate has varied substantially over the past several years, from 40% in 2014 and 2015 to 15% in 2016 and 10% to 13% in the first two quarters of 2017. Facebook, like many technology companies, has employed complicated tax strategies to reduce its liabilities over the years, including the “Double Irish” method. This method and others have come under attack in various jurisdictions, and it isn’t clear how well these strategies may work in the future. It is also unclear what effect Trump’s proposed corporate tax reform might have on Facebook. Republican lawmakers are likely to push for a lower marginal tax rate but with fewer loopholes for companies to discount their tax liability.

A recurring issue in technology/internet companies is that these companies have a wide discretion to move income from jurisdiction to jurisdiction on an accounting basis, and play tax arbitrage games with their rates. Republican efforts will look to curb this type of arbitrage, but it remains to be seen if Republicans can implement their plans and how successful they may be. In my model, I am forecasting conservative tax rates of 38% from 2019 onwards for Facebook, but it may be able to pay significantly less tax than this, which would aid its net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) margins and improve its valuation substantially.

Net Capital Expenditures and Non-Cash Working Capital

Over the past three years, Facebook’s net capital expenditures (capital expenditures minus depreciation) have worked out to around 7% of the company’s revenue. I will assume that this continues, although it’s possible that net capital expenditures could decline as a proportion of Facebook’s revenue as the company grows. For Facebook, capital expenditures are not a particularly good metric for measuring its reinvestment into the business since much of its reinvestment comes in the form of research and development rather than in items classified as capital expenditures. Accordingly, I do not believe that Facebook will need to increase its capital expenditures significantly in the future to continue to grow its revenue, and the 7% estimate is appropriate.

Facebook’s non-cash working capital has hovered around 7% of revenue over the past three years. I do not see reason why this situation would change, given that the underlying structure of Facebook’s business is likely to remain similar over the next 10 years. Projecting that non-cash working capital levels remain at 7% of income results in a cash outflow every year, as non-cash working capital increases.

Model and Valuation

Putting this together results in a valuation of Facebook between $213 and $220, depending upon your preferred treatment of restricted stock units. There were approximately unvested 100 million RSUs as of the second quarter 10-Q, and it would be reasonable to assume that some portion, fewer than 100%, will eventually vest such that the true value should be above $213 but below $220.

Given Facebook’s current price of $177, my valuation results in a 20% to 24% upside for shares of the company. Note that the model is quite sensitive to changes in Facebook’s growth rate and ultimate size, however. Given the upside, I’d rate Facebook as a Buy, but not a Strong Buy, since upside is under 30%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.