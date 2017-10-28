Q3 2017 Earnings Season Preview For BDCs

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") will begin reporting Q3 2017 results next week, which can be a volatile time for companies that report "unfavorable" results. As mentioned in the "Investing in BDCs & Why Timing Matters" series:
"The opaque and inconsistent reporting for BDCs often results in retail investors making poor decisions. Focusing on simple coverage of the dividend with the previous quarter net investment income ("NII") and changes in net asset value ("NAV") per share is not enough."
Examples:
Analyzing BDCs
I realize that some investors do not have access to BDC research as it is considered a niche sector, which is why I have tried to provide SA readers with tools on how to analyze BDCs including:
Upcoming Reporting Dates
Many BDCs have provided timing for reporting Q3 2017 results. "A" denotes after the market closes, "B" is for before the markets open, and "Est" is estimated reporting date.
Highlights from Recent Articles
Since reporting Q2, I have been busy providing updates to readers on many BDCs. Please read the following articles that provide insights to potential changes in dividend coverage and risk profile:
Real-Time BDC Updates
Personal note: I have updated my positions to reflect changes in my holdings, but please keep in mind that this includes stocks and/or Baby Bonds and some are very small (not meaningful positions) for contacting Investor Relations for additional information and honestly disclosing that I am a shareholder. There are over 50 publicly-traded BDCs and I try to cover as many as possible, but I do not have the bandwidth to include each company for each article.
Disclosure: I am/we are long ABDC, ACSF, AINV, ARCC, BKCC, CGBD, FDUS, FSIC, GAIN, GARS, GBDC, GLAD, GSBD, HCAP, MAIN, MRCC, MVC, NMFC, PFLT, PNNT, SAR, SCM, SLRC, SUNS, SVVC, TCAP, TCPC, TPVG, TSLX, WHF.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.