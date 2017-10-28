Validus' (VR) CEO Ed Noonan on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR)

Thanks, Lisa. Good morning and welcome to the Validus Holdings third quarter 2017 earnings conference call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain comments made during this call maybe deemed forward-looking statements. These statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and therefore you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. More details about these risks and uncertainties can be found in Validus’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, both as filed with the SEC. Management will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures when describing the company’s performance. These items are reconciled and explained in our earnings release and financial supplement.

Ed Noonan

Thank you, Miranda. Good morning and thank you for taking the time to join us today. When you tell people you work in reinsurance, they actually have no clue what you are talking about, but it’s times like this that allow us to say that we’re in the business of helping families and communities recover from devastating events. And I know that sounds a bit clichéd, but I can’t imagine what the people of Puerto Rico are going through in trying to restore the basics of everyday life that we take for granted and the challenge they have ahead of them. So I think I do derive a bit of pride in describing the role our industry plays in the worst of times for people.

So now turning to our results. In the context of the catastrophes that occurred, this was a very gratifying quarter for Validus. The headlines there are $254 million operating loss in the quarter, which is equal to $3.22 per diluted share or a 6.3% decline in book value. It’s odd to describe that as very gratifying, and so I’ll explain our perspective. Catastrophe risk is a key part of our business. In fact, we’re one of the largest catastrophe re-insurers in the world. From a geophysical perspective, we should expect 3 hurricanes, such as occurred this quarter, about once in every 84 years. Despite our leading position in the market, our loss was well below that level. And I’ll spend more time on that later in the call. We have a lot of ground to cover this morning.

And so with that, I will turn the call over to Jeff Sangster, to review our financial results in detail. And then Kean Driscoll and I will provide more cover on our business. After which, we will be happy to take any questions you might have. Jeff?

Jeff Sangster

Thanks, Ed and thanks everyone for joining the call today. As Ed mentioned, the quarter was characterized by significant catastrophe events. Despite the hurricane and earthquake losses, we closed the quarter with a very strong balance sheet and a belief that we are well positioned to capitalize on opportunities that arise as a result.

In line with our history of providing transparency and best practices in disclosure, on October 9, we pre-announced the impact of the notable loss events, Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, as well as the Mexico City earthquake. The loss estimates from these events have been booked in our results for the quarter exactly as pre-announced. The net financial impact from the hurricanes resulted in net loss attributable to Validus at $367 million, and the Mexico City earthquake resulted in net loss of $12 million. While there is significant human and financial toll from these loss events, they provide an opportunity to display the strength of our risk management that shapes both our growth book and outwards purchasing. I will provide more details on the quarter’s loss events later.

Turning to the highlights of the quarter’s financial results, net loss attributable to Validus common shareholders is $250 million or $3.17 per diluted common share. Net operating loss attributable to Validus common shareholders is $254 million or $3.22 per diluted common share. Our book value per diluted common share was $43.13 at September 30, a decrease of 6.3% from June 30, inclusive of dividends, driven by the notable loss events of the quarter.

Digging in more detail on the quarter’s results. Total gross premiums written were $524 million for the quarter, an increase of $151 million or 40.7% from Q3 2016. The increase in gross premiums written was largely driven by reinstatement premiums received by Validus Re on notable loss events, the acquisitions of Crop Risk Services in Q2 2017 and the continued buildup of Western World’s product offerings. Validus Re received $66 million of reinstatement premiums in the quarter, almost entirely in the property lines. Western World’s quarterly gross premiums written were up $19 million, excluding CRS. The increase is largely attributable to a 53% increase in property premiums written as we continue to deploy capacity according to our business plan. Total reinsurance premium ceded were $117 million for the quarter, an increase of $72 million from Q3 2016. The increase in reinsurance premium ceded was primarily driven by the acquisition of CRS, reinstatement premiums ceded on notable loss events and the purchase of backup cover following the loss events for the quarter.

Total reinstatement premiums paid of $20 million incurred by Talbot and Western World were split equally at $10 million each. Subsequent to the loss events in the quarter, we spent $33 million on backup cover at Validus Re, Talbot and Western World for the amounts of $22 million, $4 million and $7 million, respectively. Total net premiums earned, was $723 million for the quarter, an increase of $159 million or 28.3% from Q3 2016.

Q3 was the first full quarter consolidating our crop insurance company, Crop Risk Services, having closed on the acquisition on May 1. Net premiums earned at CRS were $99 million, which exceeded our Q2 2017 expectations by $25 million. The increase was due to favorably revising our estimate for the spring crop business MPCI business, which impacts net premiums earned.

The quarterly CRS business was booked at a loss ratio of 85.9% as we don’t intend to book profits on the ag business until results of the season come into better focus in Q4 and early 2018. Given the loss characteristics for the crop business and our conservatism in recognizing income, the addition of the CRS business in the quarter has added 4.4 points to the normalized underlying loss ratio. Absent $1.7 million of intangible amortization, CRS G&A expenses of $10.2 million or 10.4% came in under our full year expectations of roughly 12%.

Now I’ll turn to the discussion of the quarter’s losses. Including our share of the AlphaCat segment, the quarterly combined ratio was 144.4%, including a loss ratio of 114.5%, both of which, you’ll observe, are notably lower than our reported figures, which include AlphaCat on a fully consolidated basis. Losses from the previously discussed notable loss events yielded 63.8 points on the loss ratio. Validus share of gross losses incurred from the notable events was $1.04 billion, of which $637 million or 61.4% were ceded to third parties, resulting in net losses of $401 million. After deducting the net impact on earned premiums of $34 million, the net loss attributable to Validus from the hurricanes is $367 million.

Net favorable development from prior year was $75 million in the quarter, which benefited the loss ratio by 10.4 points. $16 million of favorable development was on event losses mainly driven by Validus Re’s annualized review of older events, which happens in Q3 each year. Adjusted for the impact of loss-related premium, Validus Re’s normalized loss ratio was 56.4%, which is slightly higher than expected, primarily driven by a higher frequency of non-event losses in the property class, partially offset by the impact of a change in business mix in the specialty class.

Validus adjusted loss ratio of 64.6% included 5.8 points from the Mexico City earthquake, which has not reached the $15 million non-notable loss threshold. Western World adjusted loss ratio was 71.6% compared to 65.8% in Q3 2016. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in fire losses of $2.9 million and several large losses reported in the brokerage professional lines totaling $1.4 million.

Beyond the underwriting results, I’ll comment on the reportable segments, AlphaCat, the quarterly investment results and our capital position. Since the acquisition of Western World in 2014, our view of how we manage and evaluate both our insurance and reinsurance businesses has been evolving. Talbot and Western World have been working jointly on a number of insurance initiatives, primarily in the development of U.S. E&S brokerage business. Our best example of this is our internal MGA Validus Specialty Underwriting, which passes as the paper of both entities to write a number of lines of business for Talbot and Western World. As a result, the Talbot and Western World segments have become more and more integrated.

In relation to our reinsurance business, Validus Re has been working with the treaty team at Talbot for over a decade and increasingly more closely in recent years. Due to this evolution, we have been evaluating our reportable segments throughout 2017 and currently expect that during the fourth quarter, we will conclude that our portable segments have changed to insurance, reinsurance and asset management. At the time of such announcement, we plan to provide a full reporting of historical financial information on the new basis well in advance of the year end. Going forward, we would also provide selected reconciling disclosure to ensure certain metrics that’s expressed in the past can be accurately tracked. The proposed changes will provide greater alignment between our external reporting and how management views the business and will improve comparability with our peers.

On AlphaCat, our asset manager has total assets under management of $2.9 billion on October 1, 2017, $2.7 billion of which is managed for third parties. In the quarter, AlphaCat earned management fees of $6 million, offsetting the fees or expenses incurred by AlphaCat Managers of $3 million. Including investment loss from AlphaCat sidecars and ILS fund of $30 million, which are driven by the notable loss event for the quarter, Validus’ share of AlphaCat’s loss was $28 million.

Our consolidated investment portfolio, including cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, was $10 billion as of September 30, 2017. Of this, our managed portfolio was $6.9 billion and the non-managed portfolio was $3.1 billion. Excluding the non-managed investment component, managed net investment income of $37 million contributed to a quarterly annualized effective yield of 2.23%, in line with recent quarters.

Shifting the discussion to capital. As mentioned earlier, our capital position remains very strong, with total shareholders’ equity available to Validus at September 30 of $3.9 billion, including $400 million of pref equity and total capitalization available to Validus at September 30 of $4.7 billion. Our 1 in 100 U.S. wind fund PML is 16% of total capital, excluding non-controlling interest, which is 3.9 points higher than at the end of June, primarily as a result of the erosion of the Validus Re aggregate retro cover. We expect this increase to be short-lived as we’ll be renewing our full year retro program at 1/1.

During the quarter, we repurchased 83,859 shares at an average price of $51.84 per share for a total of $4.3 million. We have repurchased no shares in October or September leaving $302 million remaining on our existing share repurchase authorization. We are grateful to have taken the decision to enhance our capital position heading into the Atlantic wind storm season through the preferred share offering in June and modest repurchases in the first half of the year. Given the losses in the quarter and expected upcoming opportunities to deploy capital in the business, we expect share purchases to be modest for the remainder of the fourth quarter.

With that, I will turn the call back to Ed.

Ed Noonan

Thank you, Jeff. Kean will describe our group-wide catastrophe losses during the quarter, so I will start by addressing Talbot and Western World’s underlying results, excluding cat losses. Both had, had an excellent quarter with an underwriting gain of $34 million, excluding cat impact. The key drivers were an absence of notable losses across most classes as well as normal favorable development on our attritional loss reserves. The London market will pay a significant amount of the cat losses for the quarter, and we’re very pleased with Talbot’s performance. We’ve spoken frequently about how we’ve been shrinking our portfolio due to price weakness. This discipline has saved us tens of millions of dollars in claims as our portfolio has been significantly de-risked.

Pricing in the London market is already showing a new trajectory. It’s very early days, but we’ve seen a sea change on pricing, most obvious in the loss-affected classes. Our pricing on U.S. property insurance with the Talbot is already showing very sharp increases. We believe the full effect will not be felt until after January 1, when reinsurance renewals for 2018 are in place and syndicates are forced to pass along rate increases to buyers. We don’t know yet how broad this new pricing discipline will be, so it’s too early to offer a view on the pricing trajectory for non-property classes.

This is probably a good time to describe how we expect to see rate change playing out across the industry. As we have described to you in the past, the industry’s heavy reliance on a rather in-retrocession market creates a top-down driven market change for affected classes. The retrocession market is the tip of the spear, and it had been disproportionately affected by these events. Retro pricing will increase sharply for January 1 renewals. Reinsurers will similarly increase rates meaningfully due to both rate inadequacy and higher retrocession costs. Primary insurers will increase rates to wind-exposed risks, although it will take time for this action to gain momentum. Increased reinsurance costs at January 1 will drive the push for higher rates by primary insurers.

We think rate increases might be in front of momentum in the second quarter. Our belief is that a number of retrocession markets have not come to grips with the full extent of their losses. By providing aggregate retrocession coverage, they will have the slowest reporting pattern and we believe that their investors will see further potentially meaningful increases to their losses as we move into 2018. This will create an interesting moment down the road as some high loss investors will come to understand the full magnitude of these events well after the January 1 renewal.

In the aggregate, what does all that mean? We think we will see very attractive pricing in the retrocession market, which AlphaCat will benefit from. Reinsurance rates will be up meaningfully into the double-digits in the U.S. with loss affected accounts up very sharply. Internationally, insurance pricing will be a bit spottier, but we would expect corrected pricing in Europe, which has gotten too cheap and in Latin America, where many of the major players have taken big hits in the Caribbean. We are clearly in a good pricing environment for short-tail risk.

In insurance, the U.S. market will gain momentum as we move into early 2018, with wind-exposed accounts seeing double-digit rate increases and non-wind accounts up at least high single digits to recover rate deficiency and offset reinsurance price increases. Loss-affected accounts will pay meaningfully higher rate increases. Lloyd’s will be a particular bright spot, and weak pricing for property business, several years of poor results, sharply higher reinsurance costs and strong oversight from the franchise director, will combine to create a very strong pricing dynamic.

Now, turning to Western World results, we are aggressively pushing rate increases in our property business. We took a 4% increase in the first quarter, 9% in the second quarter, and we’re now pushing double-digit rate increases for all wind-exposed business, which is material to our book. We also have taken increases on general liability, but we have more of a competitive headwind there, which we are hoping will change on the back of these events. Western World is not yet performing at the level that we need. And while they are taking all the right steps, we will seek to use this opportunity to improve underwriting margins and move the portfolio to underwriting profitability.

Regarding our flood product, Harris County, Texas is one of the biggest exposure centers for flood risk. In the area of peak inundation, which exceeded a 1 in 1,000-year return period, only 12% of our policy suffered loss. This is another great validating event for the predictive flood model, and Western World had structured their reinsurance to comfortably contemplate this exposure.

Crop Risk Services is having what looks to be a very nice year so far. CRS has grown their book by almost 10% this year, which will make them rather unique in the crop insurance business, where there is no overall growth. The CRS business model and our ongoing partnership with Archer Daniels Midland, is a genuine competitive differentiator. Crop yields for corn and soy look to be excellent again this year. And even with a bit of price slippage, the outlook is for another good year. Obviously, we are somewhat behind schedule due to rainfall, which introduces the risk of frost and snow in some areas. But at this point, we don’t expect results to be too heavily affected by the delay. CRS had very limited impact from Hurricane Harvey, as much of the exposed Texas cotton crop had already been harvested. And there was no impact from Irma, and CRS does not provide coverage in the affected states.

So, now let me turn it over to Kean, who will discuss this quarter’s catastrophes in more detail.

Kean Driscoll

Thanks, Ed. Today, I am going to discuss the loss activity in the third quarter for each of our segments, but first, some general observation on the events. While every hurricane is unique, Harvey was particularly unusual. The storm made landfall as a Category 4, with sustained winds over 130 miles per hour, that in and of itself is not unique as we view the annual landfall probability of a Cat 4 in the Gulf to 12%. What is unique is that a Cat 4 storm can produce approximately $20 billion in insured damage, while estimated damages arising from wind may be as low as $3 billion to $4 billion.

Harvey was the slowest moving hurricane on record in the 72 hours after landfall and produced prodigious rainfall totals. Many of the counties in Southeast Texas featured return periods above the 100-year level, with large portions of Harris and Liberty Counties well above the 1,000 year return period threshold. Over the last 15 years, we have observed a growing contribution from flood losses and major wind events. It’s the reason we have invested so heavily in building proprietary flood modeling capabilities. We anticipate the manner in which flood-exposed risks are insured, priced and risk managed will meaningfully change in the next 5 to 10 years. And the insured gap is nowhere more evident than for flood and we are extremely well positioned to actively participate in the market evolution.

Irma also made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, and we viewed the probability of a Cat 4 landfall in Florida at approximately 10%. The damage in some Caribbean islands was severe, but Florida, with the exception of the Keys, was largely spared extreme winds and was fortunate in the final storm path. However, the wind footprint was nearly 3x as large as Hurricane Charley and impacted virtually every part of Florida.

We are dealing largely with a residential loss, and frequency of claims is a story more so than severity. The latest building codes appear to be a true differentiator in loss performance. And Florida’s building code laws and enforcement should be a model for all coastal states on the effectiveness of pre-event mitigation. Maria’s tracking intensity was close to worst-case scenario for Puerto Rico, a top end Cat 4 at landfall, the trajectory placed the highest concentration of Puerto Rico’s population on the right-hand side of the storm, where the winds – the strongest winds were located. We have very little indigenous business in Puerto Rico, but it appears that the insured impact is affecting the industrial sector more than the residential markets, largely due to a high concentration of pharmaceutical clients. We expect this event will take some time before the full loss picture emerges. And BI and CBI claims will be material and we have set our reserves on this basis. The upper bounds of some reinsurance programs will be tested in Puerto Rico and more broadly in the Caribbean from Maria. Quarter-after-quarter, we have discussed the value we receive from our investment in analytics and research. We don’t get the opportunity to validate our approach often, but our performance this quarter demonstrates both our ability to identify the best priced risks and utilize external reinsurance and retro to optimize our net portfolio.

With respect to our reinsurance account, one of the most satisfying outcomes in the post-event loss review is the lack of surprises in our portfolio. Our team worked exceptionally hard to take cedents that are best-in-class underwriters but also those that provide high-quality data. And we supplement the data we receive with third-party sources to enhance our view of expected losses, which give us a more informed and typically conservative view on expected losses. At times, it makes us less competitive, but the portfolio is more predictable, ultimately more profitable. And our resulting disclosures are more representative of the potential outcomes. For example, we are meaningfully underweight in the Caribbean as we correlate events across the Atlantic Basin and believe the quality of data and return on risk capital to be lacking relative to mainland U.S. opportunities, which appears to be the main area driving severity losses and surprises in insurance and reinsurance portfolios. The Caribbean loss creates an interesting parallel to the Thai floods in 2011. In both instances, there were significant losses arising from territories rates that produce very modest reinsurance premiums. Both were meaningful loss drivers in years with approximately $100 billion in insured loss. And in both instances, we avoided outsized losses.

For Talbot, the losses are also within expectations. We reduced our direct property account in the last 2 years in light of the competitive rate environment. Additionally, after Hurricane Sandy, we reconfigured our portfolio as well as our reinsurance protection to address the potential for losses across multiple classes. We have addressed areas in the portfolio where we weren’t being appropriately paid for taking on cat exposure and we have broadened our reinsurance coverage to reduce our net exposure from any single event. The portfolio responded as expected on both a gross and net basis.

Western World’s property exposures have increased the last few years, as we’ve introduced new products and hired new teams. To address the growth in the portfolio and the competitive market, we purchased a sizable cat placement with conservative cat retention of $5 million. Again, the portfolio responded as expected on both a gross and net basis. AlphaCat will have loss affected contracts in each of its funds. The higher-risk funds, with a heavier concentration in retro, will be most affected, and our fund returns are consistent with expectations. Additionally, we anticipate meaningful portions of capital to be locked up through January 1 renewals.

On previous calls, we have discussed the unique concentration of retro capacity in 5 or 6 markets. The market today is not awash with new capital. We are in touch with all of our investors. They’re smart, well-informed players in this space, and any new capital that enters the market will be expected to produce much higher returns than this year’s rate levels. We anticipate retro rates will materially increase and capacity may be limited. And we expect this to be the best-priced segment of the market and we will put more of our own capital to work alongside our investment partners as a result. Across the group with both our insurance and reinsurance operations, we’re disciplined underwriters. We also strive to turn around claim requests quickly and have already paid or pre-funded a significant amount of claims to our partners.

We integrated deep analytics into our risk-selection process and we are conservative in our risk management practices. It showed in our results in 2011, and it shows again this year. And to that end, we have purchased an additional backup protection for the reinsurance account, purchasing $120 million of aggregate excess of loss protection above $150 million retention through year-end. And for Talbot and Western World, we bought backup coverage for the remainder of the year, largely the same program, although we elected to increase Western World cat retention to $10 million. We’ve also begun the renewal process of purchasing our 2018 reinsurance and retrocessional placements.

And with that, I will go back to Ed for additional comments.

Ed Noonan

Thank you, Kean. Now, I would like to share with you some observations arising from this quarter’s events. Obviously, our goal is to outperform our peers. This manifests itself in top-quartile ROEs on a consistent basis, but I think there’s a belief that these results arise from Validus being more heavily cat exposed than its peers. This quarter should put that to rest. Risk disclosures vary meaningfully between companies, and we try to be the most transparent of our peer group. Unfortunately for you, PML disclosures are not only a self-graded exam; they’re take-home tests where the student gets to make up the questions as well.

When we look at our losses this quarter in relation to our disclosed PML and compare with them with our peers, we have outperformed every single company by a wide margin. Because there’s no standard reporting on cat risk, we’ve taken all of our peers’ pre-event disclosed risk metrics and had our science and research team normalize them into an aggregate exceedance distribution for each company. Their analysis gave them the benefit of the doubt near every assumption, but the results were extraordinary.

For Validus, our incurred loss suggests events of this style of magnitude should occur about once every 32 years. For our peers, the range is once every 49 years to once every 106 years. What that tells you is that despite our higher ROEs, we carry much less cat risk on our balance sheet than every one of our peers that discloses a PML. The notion that there was a clustering of results around the percentage of capital loss ignores that our peers seem to think of this type of wind season will only happen once in their careers, while we see it as twice as likely, and we set our risk appetites accordingly. We think that matters because it reinforces our goals. But it should matter to you a good deal more in terms of understanding both the amount of risk that companies actually take on and what drives our competitor’s returns.

Finally, it’s a reflection of the weakness of the industry’s disclosed risk metrics and the company’s performance relative to their own take-home exam. You should be concerned about that in thinking about future events. As with Hurricane Matthew last year, the industry was extraordinarily lucky. Had Irma maintained a slightly more eastern track in Category 4 to 5 intensity it had the potential to be the largest cat in U.S. history. This would have had a massive effect on industry capital. There would have been insolvencies in Florida and many well-regarded companies would have been scrambling to raise capital at exactly the wrong moment and losing shareholders quite significantly. Even a Category 3 storm on this track would have created major surprises for investors in the sector.

One of the biggest lessons we take away from this quarter is that analysts and investors had accepted extremely poor disclosure when judged by companies’ performance relative to their own disclosed risk measures. Because of this weak disclosure, it’s not possible for you to compare companies on an apples-to-apples basis. Some companies report only regional PMLs, which understate their true exposure, others only the least-extreme event PMLs, which you should consider to be far, far less accurate than lower return peer data. The exposure metrics you are getting in some cases are understated to minimize required capital under rating agency models.

Most of what we get lacks the most current scientific insight and advanced data analysis and driving techniques. And disclosures almost universally rely far too heavily on commercial vendor model outlook. I mean, how can you feel good about relying on commercial models when for Hurricane Maria, one vendor says the loss will be $15 billion to $30 billion, and the other says $40 billion to $85 million. I mean, come on. This is what many companies rely on for taking on and managing their exposures. After the storms passed and before we reported our estimate, there were a number of articles and analyses published suggesting that we would be one of the worst-affected companies. While we’re one of the largest cat writers companies in the world, what was missed in these analyses is our extreme commitment to the application of the best science and risk management as well as the significant reductions to our exposure as a result of walking away from inadequate pricing, in other words disciplined underwriting. That was all evident in our pre-event PML and their movement over time.

Our performance is in line with our expectations and considerably less volatile than all of our peer groups when we compare it to our risk disclosures. The dirty little secret is that the entire industry has been making their returns on the back of catastrophe exposed risk in both insurance and reinsurance, whether that is evident in their PMLs or not. Some of the companies that are associated with very low cat exposure performed much worse relative to their risk metrics because they had more cat exposure than you realized. Most companies disclose how much equity they are willing to lose in an extreme event, and they disclose their probable maximum loss. As it happens, we performed well on either metric, but not everyone did. We think you’d be a lot better served by grading companies on their performance relative to the amount of risk they tell you they take on. And until analysts and investors begin demanding better disclosure and being rigorous in your challenge to reported exposure metrics, you will continue to find that companies will surprise you in major events.

What was missed because Irma weakened and took a more westerly course is a major, major set of surprises. You’d be far better served by ending these self-graded exams and demanding companies take a standardized test with a proctor in the room, because there are far bigger events out there. And with similar underperformance relative to the disclosed exposure, investors will be stunned by both the size of the losses and the companies that bear them. Finally, as always, our reserve position relative to our actuary’s estimates has not changed in the quarter.

And with that, we will be happy to take any questions you have.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Amit Kumar from Buckingham Research. Your line is open.

Amit Kumar

Thanks and good morning and thanks for taking my questions. The first question I had was on the discussion on, I guess, the broader question on the discussion on the industry losses. And we talked about this on other calls, there seems to be this, I guess thought process emerging. But how do we end up getting to the industry losses that were sort of pegged by the ratings agencies? And I wanted to get your thoughts, if the numbers don’t get up to that point, is the optimism on pricing justified or not?

Ed Noonan

It’s a great question, Amit. We have gone through this math on an updating basis ever since the events happened and people started disclosing. Based on what’s been disclosed and what we know and have a strong sense of, we still get up into the $70 billion to $80 billion range. And I think I would say that there is things we don’t know. And so my expectation is that we are still dealing with a set of events that comfortably put you up in the range of where we originally thought.

Amit Kumar

Okay. The second question I have is I think you mentioned talking obviously about writing more retro or putting your capital to work. I know you discussed PML, but net-net, how should – how different will slide – will Page 39 of the supplement look post the repositioning of capital? How does the PML change at that stage?

Jeff Sangster

So Amit, I think probably the baseline would be back to looking like it did at July 1 where the 1 in 100 was roughly $600 million, $150 million lower. That’s all things being equal, assuming we have renewed the book and our retro on the same basis. Hand over to Kean and Ed for further discussion as to how that – both of those pieces might evolve.

Kean Driscoll

So Amit, if you look at our company over its history, back when we had peak pricing in 2006 and 2007, we are comfortable taking our PML up to 24% of our capital. We are not going to seek 2006, 2007 pricing. If there is – with the type of rate increases we expect, we will grow the portfolio. It’s hard to say today exactly what that growth will look like. And so I think if I were you, I would probably be thinking that we are likely to be growing PMLs somewhere in line with rate increase plus or minus. It’s hard, as I say, because it’s not just growing the business. It’s where you grow the business, the shape of the – how it affects the shape of the distribution. But if I had to kind of make a broad estimate, I think I would probably say that’s a good starting point as to how our PML should change.

Amit Kumar

Got it. That’s helpful. The only other question and I will re-queue is, do you have any early read on the California wildfires thing?

Ed Noonan

I will let Kean talk about that.

Kean Driscoll

Yes. So we have seen some numbers come out of – well, it’s stock up. It’s a largely localized event and we expect it predominantly to impact the residential market, some auto. The winery losses as we can best tell tend to be the localized and specific programs around the winery industry. But that said, the number of locations affected and the average severity one should expect with this type of damage, we think its 6, 7, 8, potentially larger. The fires are now under control. The number of cedents that will be impacted will be small. We are very comfortable with our position from the loss, but some of the industry loss estimates published recently, we think it’s a factor of those in terms of what the ultimate insured industry loss will be.

Amit Kumar

Got it. Okay, that’s helpful.

Kean Driscoll

It’s at the combination of both analytical view and actual cedent loss estimates that are coming through. The loss will develop and ultimately settle very, very quickly.

Amit Kumar

Okay. Yes, that’s right. That’s all I have for now. Let’s stop here. Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Brian Meredith from UBS. Your line is open.

Brian Meredith

Yes, thanks.

Ed Noonan

Brian, how are you?

Brian Meredith

I am terrific. Thank you.

Ed Noonan

What do you think of Timberlake getting the Super Bowl half time gig?

Brian Meredith

I wish it’s the rolling stones. Kean, just a question, if we take a look at kind of where the losses are kind of coming through here, it appears that a lot of the kind of working layer cat areas are kind of were getting hit the worst, not going to weigh high up, cat market, bond market doesn’t seem so bad. Should we expect that most of the pricing kind of big increases are going to occur more in the working layer rather than kind of the high-end area? And would that mean like your perspective, should we expect it to be more subject to maybe frequency of kind of smaller cat losses if you reposition your portfolio next year?

Kean Driscoll

Well, the first part of your question, obviously when we’re thinking about percentage rate increases, loss-affected layers, either totals or partial, will always have bigger percentages than top. Ed was making the point, I think I was making the point, we expect to see percentage increases throughout placements. Retro price increases, reinsurance rate increases are all going to drive an increased cost of capital and we are also coming from the position where underlying returns were not sufficient to support the relative volatility of the cat potential and the market probably was in a bit of malaise after 11 years of pretty benign hurricane activity I think we are out of that malaise so we expect rate increases throughout the risk spectrum but certainly, percentage increases on loss affected will be higher than non-loss affected and then I am, apologies.

Ed Noonan

The shape how it will affect the shape of our portfolio.

Kean Driscoll

Yes. Our portfolio I don’t anticipate significant changes in the shape of our portfolio if we pay losses on accounts. Again, I noted we didn’t see any surprises. We would expect to have paid losses on those accounts. So we don’t anticipate walking away from segments of our portfolio we have largely underwritten what we think of as frequency out of our portfolio that tend to arise more out of severe protracted storms in other areas which are generally underpriced. But no, I don’t anticipate a shift in our book.

Ed Noonan

Brian, there’s this thought that somehow 2011, the market didn’t spike after all the losses in Asia and so therefore, it won’t happen this time or the ILS capital didn’t exist back then on the level of [indiscernible] so that will be a significant dampener and when I would say is that in the 2011, the industry was at a much different profit position Cat rates were at a much different position than they were coming into this year’s wind season there was nobody in the cat market generating any excess return and I think, candidly, I think struggling to make an acceptable return so you add in $80 billion of losses on top of that, it’s a different dynamic than 2011 and as far as the ILS market, you have the notion that they will just pile in and accept last year’s prices these are informed investors these are not naive investors, and they are going to commit their capital on the basis of an expectation of higher rates for 2018 and that will ILS tends to play at higher-end programs and in the retro market and so our expectation is that there’s no point in the chain that is likely to be a weak link at this as far as we can see and again, it will start at the top of the retro market but really is going to bear a significantly disproportionate amount of the loss and they are going to have to set their prices to attract capital, and that’s what they are doing now if you it’s all collateralized business they are not trying to raise new capital or to replace capital now and to do that, investors are going to insist on sharp rate increases you can call it payback you can call whatever you want, but we are in the same position without the cat talk we are investors, and they are not saying how do you know, yes, we thought we would have a loss every once in a while, so that’s okay they are saying, okay, no, we get it we thought we would have a loss every once in a while, and that’s part of the model you have to be in the business a year after when rates spike so our expectation is that it’s going to happen across the entire curve I think one of the brokers was out saying that we weren’t likely to see big rate increases I think that’s not going to be the case, that it’s going to drive from retros to reinsurance down to primary reinsurance.

Jeff Sangster

Yes, we think cat spreads will widen.

Ed Noonan

Yes.

Brian Meredith

What about large national accounts? I mean, a lot of them didn’t actually hit their cat programs?

Ed Noonan

Well, large national account is the same as everybody else, they have been getting a good deal for the last few years, right? Cat sizes have been barely adequate to inadequate and we all have one pot of money that we use to pay claims and if everybody under the national accounts get big rate increases, suddenly the national accounts become less attractive on a relative basis so there is a bit of a no logic in the sense of thinking that it will only be one segment of the market will pay rate increases and it won’t be broader than that so I don’t have a particular view as to national accounts but I don’t think there’s any part of the market that will be seeing some differential treatment.

Kean Driscoll

No, we’ll underwrite each account on its own merits given the relative profitability in that account and the performance in the particular events so I don’t think we are looking to broad brush the market, but the messaging to our customers has been our view on loss costs well, really, our view on cost of capital is such that one should expect to pay more next year.

Ed Noonan

The last point that I will make, Brian, is that we were the guys who weren’t surprised. Everybody else who felt that people felt that these events added up to almost 1 in 100 year occurrence I think there is going to be a lot of pressure amongst our peer group for rate.

Brian Meredith

Great. And then one last question here just curious on the Western World obviously a big loss went to your ceding reinsurance on that what kind of rate do you think you are going to need on flood coverage to continue to kind of write that? And do you think you will have to curtail that here in 2018?

Ed Noonan

I don’t think that we have to curtail it. I think we may well allocate capital away from flood towards primary insurance wind risk and the reason for that is that I think of Houston, typically after you had such a big event, rates go up what we are faced with though, is that the National Flood Insurance Program acts as a governor on our ability to increase rates. If we increase rates to or above NFIP levels, the business will just go back to the NFIP and so the government will end up with it again that’s a fundamental structural flaw for the NFIP, knowing your government would like to get out of it but that’s how the market is going to work so I think it’s probably realistic to think that if our view of pricing is correct, that we will be allocating capital away from flood towards primary risk.

Kean Driscoll

Well, residential floods, specifically. Commercial E&S flood opportunities, we think are tremendously compelling.

Ed Noonan

And we do like the flood reinsurance.

Brian Meredith

Okay. Great. And one last one, sorry, just throw this one there. How much does cat rate, property cat rate have to go up until you guys would be willing to increase your net exposure there?

Ed Noonan

You will we have had this conversation a bunch of times. Go ahead. Give your thoughts.

Kean Driscoll

Yes, we have given up a 6 year number, right? We have given up 40% rate as an industry over since 2012 so we get 10%, 15%, even if we get 20% increases, we are still so well down off of over our peak when our PMLs were significantly higher now that said, the universe of opportunities where we are going to switch an account from unattractive to attractive, will absolutely increase and so that’s primarily how we think about it. We don’t really have a number. I mean, we really go account by account and try to optimize and shape the portfolio overall so we are bullish that we have got a larger universe of accounts in which to deploy risk capital but we don’t look at the industry as a whole and say, we are going to go risk on we will be rate takers and then we will be risk takers when the opportunity presents itself.

Brian Meredith

Great thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Ron Bobman from Capital Returns. Your line is open.

Ron Bobman

Hi good morning everybody.

Ed Noonan

Hi Ron.

Ron Bobman

Well good thanks. I had a question on your retro purchases from third parties and I am curious if you could sort of provide some color as to the magnitude of so we know the recoveries that you have booked for the notable events and obviously, there is probably some incremental amount of trapped capital that isn’t at this point, loss specific but it’s a cushion, so to speak could you talk about the order of magnitude of that incremental trapped capital that, in effect, will sit in these collateral accounts? And what the discussions have been like so far if they have, in any way, happened, when you think the bulk of them will have happened? Thanks. Still in silence here.

Operator

And the secondary line is open.

Ron Bobman

[Technical Difficulty]

Operator

We are going to open third line.

Ed Noonan

Thank you operator. Ron, I apologize. Apparently the conferencing company had a problem with the primary line. I know it’s a bit of a long question, but we lost you about halfway through it. Can you...

Ron Bobman

I will try to make it quick if you want.

Ed Noonan

Well, I don’t want to shorten it, but I hate to ask you to repeat it again. But if you could, I would appreciate it.

Ron Bobman

So you have booked a loss recovery from your third-party retro purchases for the accumulation of these notable events in addition to that, there’s surely an amount of trapped capital that’s not loss specific to these notable events could you talk about the magnitude of that trapped capital, the size of it relative to the loss that you have booked and as a recovery so far and also talk about the discussions with the collateral retro and reinsurance providers as far as the trapped capital and maybe the length at which you think it will be trapped?

Ed Noonan

Yes, Ron, every contract has a buffer factor in it. It says, whatever the loss estimate is, there’s a set buffer factor that gets locked up I think it’s pretty standard across the industry I don’t have a flat percentage that I can quote you on that, and we deal with our collateralized reinsurers we deal with the ILS market and it varies a bit what I would say though is if you pick something between 50% and 100% of the original loss, you are probably in the right range, and that will be trapped for a while but the loss is assuming that we have reserved them adequately, that part of the loss will pay down quickly and I would say within 18 months we will be looking we will be in conversation to try and release as much of that trapped capital as we can now we don’t want to end up with the adverse development risk against it but in a lot of cases, I think we will be comfortable in that time frame that the claims have been settled, paid and won’t reach the layer or will have gone through the layer or are predictable enough to commute so I think starting 18 months out, you will start to see that trapped capital sort of get freed up and within other than for extreme circumstances, I think, within 3 months 3 years or so, it’s probably reasonable to think that the vast majority will be released.

Kean Driscoll

Yes, it’s definitely gone for or vast majority that will be gone for ‘18 as it’s trapped.

Ron Bobman

And have you had all those discussions yet with the providers?

Ed Noonan

Yes, we have had I think I would say we have spoken with everybody a couple of times already two questions, right? First, if you want to top up again and replenish to the level you are at going into one season, those discussions, I think, generally we feel pretty good about and then a lot of investors have said and we have additional appetite and so I wouldn’t say that we are looking at a drinking from a firehose on capital coming in because people say we have additional appetite if you are seeing rates like this or if the shape of the market goes this way and so our best estimate is that the retrocession market may not be fully replaced by January 1, and I am not talking about us in that case I am talking about the market in general it will get fully replaced, but it may be after January 1 and so there may be kind of a delay in the retro market I think the broader ILS market will it will be hit but not nearly as bad and so will that replenish for 2018 again maybe not fully in time, but my expectation is that by or shortly thereafter January 1, that market should be fully replenished and perhaps larger there are players who have been waiting we have been we have had people who have expressed their return expectations to us and we have advised them to wait and they may well come in at this point and some of our existing investors are talking about materially increasing their commitment but again, it’s not the money isn’t cascading in, and I think it’s actually being very thoughtful.

Kean Driscoll

The other thing I would add is we are able to raise approximately $200 million of additional capital through immediately on the back end of Irma to take advantage of backup covers and…

Ed Noonan

Shortfall.

Kean Driscoll

And shortfall covers so we are please really pleased with the engage with our investors and what that means for the future.

Ron Bobman

Thanks a lot that’s helpful.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jay Cohen from Bank of America. Your line is open.

Jay Cohen

Hi thank you. A couple of questions.

Ed Noonan

Jay before you asked the question.

Jay Cohen

First is the question we had was when you think about your ability to deploy capital on a net basis if you were to assume risk, what’s the most obvious constraint? It doesn’t look like its financial leverage your debt to capital is still relatively low what would be the first kind of constraint that would kick in that would prevent you from deploying capital?

Ed Noonan

Returns. Just absolute returns. The same thing that’s prevented us from deploying more capital year-by-year and caused us to shrink. The returns aren’t there. That’s the inhibitor. If let’s say for argument’s sake suddenly the market’s spiking up back to 2007 levels, I don’t I wouldn’t anticipate any constraints on us so when Irma was approaching the U.S. and looked like it could be a Category 4 or 5 headed for Miami, I was taking inbound calls from investors that we have worked with in the past who wanted to set up sidecars, wanted to look to participate with us on lots of different bases and there we were talking about billions of dollars so I don’t feel constrained in any way.

Jay Cohen

Got it. That’s my question. The other ones were answered already. Thank you.

Ed Noonan

Okay thanks Jay.

Our next question comes from the line of Meyer Shields from KBW. Your line is open.

Meyer Shields

Thanks good morning. So one small question and a big one. The small one is let me talk about potential rate increases I want to frame it in a different way can you talk about how much of the market you expect to be priced adequately over the course of 2018 versus 2017?

Ed Noonan

Well, I mean, I think Kean described it earlier as our portfolio has shrunken as a function of the pool of attractively priced programs or layers so we that pool has shrunk year-by-year we expect the pool to be bigger next year because there are some layers that if we had, had another 10% or 15% rate, we would have said, yes, we like that, and we are happy to participate on it or put a bigger line down on it. But when you think of what it takes to construct a portfolio in that kind of optimizing environment, I think it’s pretty difficult for me to give you a percentage answer at this moment in time until we get into live action and see what rates actually look like.

Meyer Shields

Okay. No, I understand. Here’s the bigger question that I am struggling with because you have talked, I think, very accurately about the sophistication and disclosure provided to third party or alternative capital providers but you had a lot of people that were willing to put a capital at 2017 and put the return and if their, I don’t know what the right word is, rationality is predicated on post-event rate increases, and there is something that offers the opportunity for somebody to say, I will take a smaller increase post event, and sort of short hangs the recovery there?

Ed Noonan

I don’t Meyer, honestly, I’m not sure I followed your question could you rephrase it?

Meyer Shields

I can try, yes. No, I understand it’s complicated. So you said that we are talking about intelligent capital providers in the alternative capital environment, and that’s why they are going to insist on rate increases following the event. But they didn’t they were comfortable assuming a similar level of sophistication, putting capital to work in 2017. So if the model...

Ed Noonan

Oh, I see where you are going. I get it. I get it. I understand. So it’s an interesting question. I think if you imagine the structure of the reinsurance market, and I will simplify it but it’s representative. First layers, you get some ILS-type investment from people who really want to take aggressive risk, so relatively small pool and but most of that business is done in the traditional reinsurance market and then when you get to kind of the second, third, fourth, fifth layers, that’s traditional reinsurance. Higher layers is where ILS starts to participate more there is no way that the ILS market is going to look at the fifth layer that was priced at 12 on line and say we will do the sixth layer for 2 on line I think there is relative pricing across the stretch and while they may have accepted lower returns last year, let’s be honest, so did all of us and that we are all in the same position of saying, okay. We have all just paid a claim or in their case, perhaps dodged a claim, but the spreads should widen for the product. And so I don’t think there’s much risk to that. And then the last thing is it’s not ILS guys setting the price. It’s the ILS managers setting the price and I don’t imagine that they will get too aggressive I guess that could happen, but they are I’m not sure that their incentives are going to be aligned to that I don’t know, Kean, do you have a view on that?

Kean Driscoll

Yes, I mean, I think what I would add is the investment thesis for virtually every ILS manager that we speak to is fundamentally the same as how reinsurers who were deploying risk capital think about it, which is in a less attractive rate environment, I am going to manage my net exposures down or I am going to allocate my capital at a certain percentage when things are more attractive, I am going to increase it we are in this kind of middle spot with the level of losses where we don’t it’s not such an obvious tip over in terms of dramatic rate increases and that’s why we are saying what we are seeing is capital that will come in will be disciplined, but there isn’t a wave of capital so we may be dealing with bigger scales or different scales in terms of the pools of capital. But our conversations and everything we see, the approach in terms of managing risk capital exposed to the amount of cat, they generally approach it in a similar philosophy. They may be a long-only company, not necessarily wanting to manage quarter-to-quarter or annual volatility and so that will produce different results, but the fundamental base thesis is quite similar.

Ed Noonan

Meyer, by the way, I would caveat all that with saying, look, but that’s the thing. Maybe in 1.5 months there will be a wave of pension money that’s coming in on the expectation. But if there’s money coming in, it will be on the expectation of higher rates.

Meyer Shields

Yes, no, that makes perfect sense I appreciate the thoroughness of the answer. Last question, just a simple one, I think. Is the reason you are not expecting 2007 era spike because of ILS?

Ed Noonan

No. You don’t have the capital drained out of the reinsurance market on the same scale. If you think of, in late 2005, how many companies were out raising capital or how many companies had significant capital depletion where they had to cut back on their risk appetite, even with all the kind of the shoddy performance relative to PMLs, I don’t think you are seeing companies, or not very many, that are deeply capital constrained or unable to carry on with roughly the same level of business next year so you just don’t have the supply/demand imbalance in the reinsurance market.

Meyer Shields

Okay that is very clear thank you.

Ed Noonan

Okay thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Ian Gutterman from Balyasny. Your line is open.

Ian Gutterman

Hi thank you so I guess first well, first I guess this is a comment, first, but your entreaty earlier for people like me to demand better disclosure on PMLs. I have been asking for 15 years, Ed, I have had very little success so I apologize, but it’s not for lack of trying. So you said in your comments, if I heard it right, that this was a 1 in 32 aggregate year. And I guess my flip response to that is we have had 3 of them in the last 12. So what am I missing?

Ed Noonan

Well, firstly, on an aggregate exceedance dollar value probability, it fits in, in about 1 in 32 years for us with much higher return period for our peers what you are missing is 100,000 year distribution we are working with. Having 3 in 12 years...

Ian Gutterman

So is that well, is that bad luck?

Ed Noonan

No, it’s not bad luck. I mean, that’s just how distributions work.

Ian Gutterman

No, sure, I understand. We just picked from the wrong side of the table basically. I mean, that’s fair answer. I just wanted to know if you had anything else to offer to that. Okay. So I want to...

Ed Noonan

So actually, if you want to work with that for a second, I think if you talk to our chief scientist, he would say, well, of course, look in that distribution, the periods when you are likely to have multiple or bigger events is when you are in the warm signal of the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation and when El Nino is structured in this way so in the time that we have existed as a company, we have been in a warm phase, and we should expect to be in a heightened phase for maybe another decade or a bit more and so this is the point in the distribution where you should see more events like this and more years like this.

Kean Driscoll

Yes, Ian, the counter to that, too, is the probability of having no major landfall hurricanes for 11 years is 1%, which we just went through that period. So it’s not it’s hard to look at a 10, 12, 15 year period and extrapolate, say, from a 100,000-year distribution if there’s anything that’s truly representative.

Ed Noonan

Ian, I worry you’re going anti-science. Are you going anti-math on us? Don’t push out on us.

Ian Gutterman

I have a math degree, so I would be refuting myself, so I guess not I just chose not to be an actuary for better or worse so I want to spend a little bit of time on what’s going on in the retro side so I guess, again, another tongue-in-cheek one a little bit, but given everyone’s losses so far only add up to, at best, half the industry loss, it doesn’t seem like anyone’s had enough losses to see to their retro, but...

Ed Noonan

I don’t think that’s true. I don’t think that’s true at all with the losses that are getting reported are net of retro.

Ian Gutterman

I understand. But I mean, I can subtract people’s recoverables and figure out what their gross was. So we’re still way short.

Ed Noonan

You are going all math on me again.

Ian Gutterman

I know. So the bigger question though on the alternative side, right, is and I am not talking about the dedicated cat bond backed guys they are a different story but someone who their alternative is to buy a high-yield bond, right, which is probably the bigger part of the market. For them, high-yield bond spreads have not capped out in any way, right? They are extraordinarily low, and I would think a 50 bps widening in spreads is a huge, huge win for these guys, right? And that’s like 10% pricing so, you know what I mean? They’re not going to ask for 200 bps because it just doesn’t make sense versus where high yields are, right? It will just you will get new investors that are coming in and buy it down what am I missing? It just feels like the capital market size is way bigger than the insurance industry size?

Ed Noonan

So here’s what I would say I think you are missing and look, all of this, in a month or two, it could prove that we have missed the mark in our thinking about it. But if you are an ILS manager, you are not going out saying, oh, there will be a 50 bps improvement, right. You are trying to raise money. Investors are, I think, likely to be hearing about the rate increases that are taking place in the market. You are going out saying 50 bps improvement isn’t how you are going to win a mandate versus another ILS manager who is advertising rate increases at the market level. And so I am sure that there will be a dynamic tension there and maybe the answer comes out somewhere in between. But I don’t think you are just going to look at, well, I could buy BBs and X. And so if I get 25 bps more than that, that’s a great trade for me, because that’s not how ILS managers are going to compete to get money on who can deliver the best returns. And so I think the distribution mechanism is going to work in our favor in that sense.

Kean Driscoll

It’s also highly a liquid market in that there – we talked about it on two previous earnings calls, there is essentially 5 or 6 managers that control 70% of the allocation of capacity. So in another asset class that’s highly liquid with lots of market participants, maybe that’s true, but nothing that we see right now indicates that our intuition about meaningful rate increase is anything but correct.

Ian Gutterman

Got it, got it. And then the – just to finish that thought and move on with one other thing is, Ed, I get a lot of your points about why it’s different than 2011. But on the other hand, the one thing that seems very similar by the way, the commentary at this time in 2011 was very similar, I think, right. So I think that’s why there seems to be some skepticism out there as we heard this talk in 2011. It didn’t happen, fool me once, right. So I think that’s...

Ed Noonan

Could I just interject for a second? I mean, let’s talk about 2011. What happened to Japanese rates?

Ian Gutterman

Japanese rates went up and so there was a local response.

Ed Noonan

No, they didn’t just go up. They doubled. When you are talking about Thai floods, there was no premium base in to start with in Thailand. And so there you had one of the big 800 pound gorillas of the industry step in and say, I am going to put a big capacity on a quota-share basis and gobble up all the rate increase. And that didn’t really materialize well in that way. There wasn’t an underlying premium base that was really going to support it. But as far as I am concerned, 2011 did have a spike. The most important market affected was the Japanese market and because they are such great long-term trading partners and believe in relationships, they did actually step up and rates effectively doubled in Japan. So I think I disagree with the premise on that one.

Ian Gutterman

Well, I was talking about that this time in 2011 a number of players were calling for broad-based worldwide catastrophe pricing to go up. That’s what I am referring to, not the Japan...

Ed Noonan

I don’t think we do. I don’t want to overstate this.

Ian Gutterman

We could talk about it later...

Ed Noonan

So you are asking me to be held accountable for what’s….

Ian Gutterman

I am not holding you accountable. I am not holding exactly. I am good at that. But no – now you are making me lose my train of thought, which is probably your intent. But the – I will come back to that after the other thing I was going to ask, which is on AlphaCat, how much of your ceded losses were AlphaCat’s gross losses? I mean, did you buy a fair amount of reinsurance from AlphaCat or was all year would increase third-party?

Kean Driscoll

No. So, when we engage – all our recoveries are third-party. They don’t participate on our retro. There are instances where we will front for AlphaCat and that’s just kind of outside the scope of the numbers we ventured with respect to net transition. So the simple answer is our numbers are our numbers and AlphaCat’s are theirs in terms of their gross or net transition.

Ian Gutterman

Okay, that was enough time for me to remember the other part, Ed, which is does it concern you at all that everyone, including the guys who have probably weaker positions just balance sheet wise and loss wise, that everyone is talking about growing. No one is saying like, I am going to stay flat or I need to reevaluate my PMLs and my volatility profile. Everyone wants to grow.

Ed Noonan

Actually, have you heard us say that we wanted to grow?

Ian Gutterman

You said your PML will probably go up.

Ed Noonan

Probably go up is rates and I guess that’s right. But I guess – everybody wants to grow. That certainly would suggest that more supply will come in to the market. I don’t know. If you’re talking about everybody, all of our diversified peers have been running away from the concept that they write cat reinsurance and advertise themselves as specialty insurers. So it’s hard for me to then understand how they turn around and say, this is a great moment. I’m going to become a cat reinsurer, but they are good companies and they are well rated and well respected and they have talented underwriters. So if they are committed to growing, then I guess they’ll grow, but I don’t know. I – to me, with the way the performance relative to their own internal metrics, or their own disclosed metrics, no, no, no. It doesn’t feel like these are places that should be growing. It feels kind of like these are places that should be retrenching and – but who knows.

Ian Gutterman

I mean, I don’t disagree with you. It just makes me wonder about the psychology, is all, but alright, thank for the debate. Happy to continue later.

Ed Noonan

Okay. By the way, the men without restaurant you wanted, is Joanne’s on West 68th Street, Columbus Avenue, that’s Lady Gaga’s parents restaurants.

Ian Gutterman

Got it. I will meet you there for the holidays.

Ed Noonan

Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Josh Shanker from Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Josh Shanker

Well, first of all, there are not [indiscernible] just want to get that straight. I will point out that Greenberg got that right on his conference call.

Ed Noonan

Well, good morning, Josh. How are you?

Josh Shanker

Good. How are you doing? Alright. So, on this disclosure item, one thing I want to give you credit for is you put a lot of your capital at risk and these three big events happened. And while you – clearly it was a sizable event for you guys, it came nowhere near to your PML, but that PML is a single-event PML, whereas other companies, they haven’t really tested their PML because they didn’t get the $200 billion one-time loss, but these events came close to their PMLs. So, my question for you, if you want better disclosure, are you going to lead the market by putting out aggregate disclosure from a frequency event in your next set of financials and lead the market in being better about disclosing the risks?

Ed Noonan

Josh, hypocrisy is underrated. So if I were in your shoes, I would want more data points along the occurrence distribution and I would want data points along the aggregate distribution. And in candor, we’ve had that conversation internally because we’re not hypocrites, or we try not to be, and we think that our disclosure is kind of best-in-class. Yes, I guess that’s – we had the discussion as well, are we giving away too much information that works against us in the market somehow? I have heard that argument before. I don’t know that we’ve reached the conclusion around it, but it’s a very fair question you’re asking, should we be disclosing more even if we’re disclosing more than everybody else today, and the answer may well be yes. So I guess watch this space, and if we show up next quarter and tell you we’re not disclosing any more, then we’re probably hypocrites, which again...

Josh Shanker

And are you seeing just – that’s okay. We all have our moments. And in terms of change in the market, if pricing does go up, is it equally good for both the underwriting at Validus as well as the third-party asset management business or does one improvement – improve one at the expense of the other?

Kean Driscoll

The portfolio compositions are different. And so I would expect there maybe – on the margin, the net impact in terms of the risk adjusted change will be different, but I think our philosophy and strategy is to have as high a degree alignment as we can from a gross portfolio perspective. Now as a publicly traded company with different risk constraints and different risk appetite, on a net basis, we would expect results will diverge, but if we are – our higher return portfolio segment in the Val Re portfolio should generally behave the same way the AlphaCat portfolio does. The lower risk component of the portfolio, the same should hold true.

Josh Shanker

Okay. And when will you know how much capital you have to put to work for the new year?

Ed Noonan

That’s a good question. I don’t know if I have an answer to that. I think the way you should think about this is mandate can come in on their own timeframe. And so we had – particularly for the retro or higher risk fund, we have been encouraging investors that there is actually right now a bit of an opportunity. But that opportunity, if it isn’t quite as good on January 1, it will still be I think quite good, but it will come in as they make their decisions. We are kind of well into conversations, but people have to go to committee and they have to do their work ahead of time. So, it’s a little hard to say. I think our expectation is that we will have all or most of it in place at January 1, but I can’t say that with 100% confidence at this point.

Josh Shanker

I appreciate it. Thank you very much and good luck.

Ed Noonan

Okay. Thank you, Josh.

Our next question comes from the line of Matt Carletti from JMP. Your line is open.

Matt Carletti

Hey, good morning.

Ed Noonan

Good morning, Mr. Carletti.

Matt Carletti

How are you?

Ed Noonan

I am good.

Matt Carletti

I want to follow-up on Josh’s request for more information. I am sitting here reading a press article. Validus has been hiding a vision statement from us for almost 11 years, discusses global domination. I think that should be out in the open in every quarter as a financial package.

Ed Noonan

So I am okay with that. I’m not going to run away from it. But when I said enslavement of mankind, I think people misinterpreted that.

Matt Carletti

It could be taken the wrong way. That’s for sure. One serious question, just going, Ed, back to the – you had a few comments on flood there and kind of the nuances between the private market and the NFIP. I guess my follow-on question to that is do you foresee any real change happening to the NFIP or are there just too many people in the room and too many other pressing issues and it’s likely not going to happen?

Ed Noonan

So I met with the Head of OMB and the Head of Homeland Security who is responsible for FEMA and NFIP. The administration would like very much to be out of this and have the private industry step in and take over. The path to accomplishing that is challenging like anything, particularly involving an existing program. And I think the issue may well be that you’re not going to be able to go to Congress and say, hey, let’s pass legislation that changes the program this way and then see how that works and come back 2 years later. And so there needs to be a complete overhaul, and part of the problem is the private market will not take over everything that is currently in the NFIP unless it’s got complete freedom of rate. But the prices that – a significant portion of high valued homes sitting on in the Hamptons and on the coast in Florida, you would be looking at rates that are many multiples of what people are paying currently. And so you end up with still the need for some residual market for political expediency to get anything done. And I think when you start to get into issues like that, things bog down a bit. But I can say the administration is very straightforward that they don’t believe that this is where government belongs. I think the government should be – I am not even sure that they would advocate being a market of last resort. So, in terms of my hope of getting the NFIP to the right place anytime soon, I am not a Washington guy. I don’t really know how things work or that. And so I guess my take is it felt like it would be pretty hard for them to get there, but again what do I know?

Matt Carletti

Okay, great. Thanks. And one other quick one just back to the discussion of kind of pricing, I guess the question is how do you view kind of the duration of pricing change at this point, given kind of all the dynamics you have talked through with losses take you some time to unfold, kind of impact on the retro market and trapped capital and the various different angles, do you see this as kind of a lower magnitude but having some life to it or do you think it’s more of a kind of take your pop and rates in the kind of the first year and then fight your hardest not to give it back?

Kean Driscoll

Matt, I will take that one. So, let’s think about it in terms of the way we would debate it internally. We establish a multiyear strategy and these are kind of bigger, strategic initiatives in terms of what we are trying to accomplish both on the reinsurance and insurance side, how we are looking to structure our core capital to support those broader initiatives. And then you get cyclical exigent factors that will affect pricing. What we know today and given the uncertainty around it, we are going to look at this as a short-term cyclical exigent factor and we are going to be rate takers where we can and opportunistic. We are hopeful that it’s a longer term structural change, but there are so many elements involved in terms of what the ultimate loss is, what the impact is of third-party capital, how rating agencies respond to underperformance relative to PMLs, how the third-party vendors respond. One of the major vendors just reduced its long-term frequency rates and then we had this type of year. So, it’s really kind of impossible to forecast all of those different elements. So we have got our 2018 view on it. We will be opportunistic and nimble and then we will continue to shape our longer term strategy around that.

Matt Carletti

Alright, great. Very fair. Thank you very much for the answers.

Ed Noonan

Your question is a very good one, because if nothing happens next year, what happens to rates? Well, I don’t know. It doesn’t feel as good, yes.

Matt Carletti

Yes, exactly. Alright. Well, thank you very much.

Our next question comes from the line of Jay Cohen from Bank of America. Your line is open.

Jay Cohen

Well, my questions were answered.

Ed Noonan

You are last in queue. We got nothing else to do all day.

Jay Cohen

Well, the one I have had is kind of debate via e-mail with Josh regarding the car dash is there are actually 3 three cash dash girls, the other two are genders. So, you were right to begin with.

Ed Noonan

Jay, is that why you re-queued?

Jay Cohen

No I had another question, but it was answered.

Ed Noonan

I thought that would have been perfect.

Jay Cohen

Thanks for the call.

Ed Noonan

So, first, thank you all very much, really good questions, really good engagement. I appreciate it. Some challenging questions and I thought it was an excellent call. So the next time we speak, we will be able to answer a lot of the questions you asked today with firm answers and we are looking forward to it. So thank you, all.

