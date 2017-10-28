You Like Paying Full Price... Except For Nordstroms

Leader

You have to admit you feel a little special when you get special treatment, when a tough decision is validated, when you feel like you’re moving upwards in life. It is unavoidable in those moments, you feel on top of the world. Do you feel that satisfaction when you stumble across a 35%-off shirt from a luxury brand (likely in an weird color) or when you have the ability to pick out that perfect shirt that fits just so? You'll pay full price and feel like a million bucks. You will gain the confidence that when you walk into the next dinner party you won’t feel like you paid for a coach seat, got bumped up to a first-class, and everyone else stares at you as you shrink into your seat as an impostor.

Nordstrom (JWN) is best in class when it comes to selling this feeling. Q3 2016-Q3 2017 reflected a 3.5% net sales increase. After 117 years, they still got it. Not to mention if you are worried about them not making the transition to digital, they are already headed down the road. Year over year, they saw a 27% increase in Nordstromrack.com revenue and 20% for Nordstrom.com

JWN data by YCharts

Ask-no-question returns, friendly service in organized and well-spaced stores, educated sales people, and just the right amount of options. This is a well honed art, and few can replicate it. They are continually a market leader because they know what their customer wants to keep that feeling.

In-store cafes and restaurants

Mobile check out

Purchase of Trunk Club

Free shipping online

A-Class real estate

If you’re going to pay full price (you know it feels good), where are you shopping, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Nordstrom? Do you offer to clean your own room at the Four Seasons? If you’re that guy, Nordstrom has something for you too, The Rack.

Until recently, Nordstrom (full-price) comp sales growth has been negative with Q4 2016 reporting at -2.7% and Q1 2017 reporting at -2.8%. This was offset by the growth in Nordstrom Rack (off-price) growth in Q4 2016, 2.3% in Q1 2017. Comp sales growth was positive for both divisions in Q2 2017. The stock price reflected the market's disappointment in Nordstrom and the general retail sector, with JWN dropping by 20% or so between earnings release to earnings release. Despite this large drop, the company continues to show....

Top-line growth

$1B+ annual operating cash flow

Increasing customer count

$3B+ in e-commerce business

Good balance sheet

There is strong upside with this stock. The fundamentals are stable/improving and the company has reiterated mid-single-digit revenue growth and updated their outlook for full-year EPS at $2.85-$3.00. This is a strong improvement over 2016 EPS at $2.02 and approaching 2015 EPS of $3.15 when the stock was trading between $44.49 and $83.16.

Brands

Investors need to be concerned long term about disruptions to any business models, retailer or not. Nordstrom differentiates themselves with their experience, and their online presence will play a bigger and bigger part of the experience, but don’t think for a minute that the brick and mortars are going to close. A high-end brand’s success, whether it’s a men’s suits brand or woman’s purse brand, is a slave to the effort of maintaining “the” image. They need to maintain the appearance of quality, originality, scarcity, freshness, and you-need-me-more-than-I-need-you-feeling. Brands don’t move upstream from Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Macy's (NYSE:M) and start selling in Nordstrom, you only move downhill. You can buy a DVF dress on the website for $2,000, but sometimes you just need to go try it on. Nordstrom knows that limited distribution brands are a differentiator. Nordstrom is the de-facto showroom for affordable-high-end/high-end brands in many markets. These brands need Nordstrom’s brick and mortar (and Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorfs, etc.) for these customers. If they didn’t, they would have their own vast network of standalone stores. Every brand would control their own shopping experience if they could, it’s ingrained in their creative minds, but the capital needs would crush most brands. Even brands with their own stores also sell in Nordstrom to selectively expand their presence (J. Crew, Kate Spade, Allen Edmonds, Barbour, Hugo Boss). These brands need Nordstrom not only for their actual display and inventory holding brick and mortars, but for the experience they sell. The moment these brands’ current season pieces can be bought online at a discount, that moment their customers are moving on to another brand.

Family

The Nordstrom family (6+ major owners) has a lot of their family wealth dependent on the success of the stores, their legacy as well. Any time the major shareholders’ interests are aligned with the long-term success of the company, investors should benefit. They temporarily suspended the effort to take the company private until after the all important holiday season. This is an opportunity. It could be a convenient excuse to save face with the lack of interest from debt providers, but it tells the investors something valuable. If they are going to restart the effort to take the company private after 90 days, they either believe that a strong holiday season will change financiers' minds, or that even after a bump from a quarter of strong earnings, the company will still be undervalued. Another signal the family has given us is the price the company bought shares at over the last year. The 2016 10-K shows us four million of shares were repurchased at an average price of $47.99. This signals to the investor that there is now at least 15%+ upside in the stock, since when the company purchased their shares back the comp sales growth was still negative.

JWN PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

If they do take the company private, an investor buying now would almost surely experience a gain as financiers are unlikely to change their mind without a reversal in the company’s key sales metrics which would trigger their growth estimates and market’s confidence in the transaction going through. Share price goes up. If they don’t end up taking the company private, an investor would be a shareholder in a retailer priced at more than 45% off its all-time high and a P/E of around 19, with their historical range of 12-22. There is downside risk, but it is industry risk, and out of an investor’s control unless you avoid JWN and all companies who sell clothes.

Conclusion

Nordstrom is a retailer, and retail is having its struggles, but this company has the attributes to be a good long-term investment. The company is trading near its 52-week low ($39-$63), pays a healthy 3.5% dividend, and has $1B in cash equivalents. The company's publicly traded peers sell at a P/E discount (10-14), but are they really peers when considering their target markets. A P/E premium is justified. The company comp sales have turned positive, online traffic is growing, The Rack traffic is growing, and customer loyalty is growing. The stock even took another 3% dip with recent bad news from J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP)... which is not a true competitor.

Nordstrom differentiates themselves, they are in touch with the market, and the major shareholders will likely either buy your stock at a premium to today’s price or work their hardest to right the ship and carry you with them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JWN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.